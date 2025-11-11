Trump Stumbles Over ‘God Bless America’ Lyrics at Veterans Day Ceremony

At Veterans Day events at Arlington National Cemetery, President Donald Trump, dressed in a long winter coat, with a scarf and gloves, put his hand over his heart as the band played, “God Bless America,” a patriotic song popularized during World War II, and sung by Kate Smith.

But as the assembled crowd sang the famous American tune, President Trump sang, “God bless America” — but stopped after those three words, seemingly unfamiliar with the lyrics or choosing not to sing the rest. His Vice President, JD Vance, next to him, sang the song.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Trump also declared, “Today is not only Veterans Day, but it’s my proclamation that we are now going to be saying and calling [it] Victory Day for World War I,” The New York Post reported.

“I saw France was celebrating ‘victory day’, but we didn’t. And I saw France was celebrating another ‘victory day’ for World War II, and other countries were celebrating. They were all celebrated. We’re the one that won the wars,” Trump also said.

This appears to not be the first time the President has had difficulty with “God Bless America.”

“Donald Trump, the president, either does not know or does not care about the lyrics to ‘God Bless America,'” Mashable reported in June 2018, during Trump’s first term.

That same day, The New York Times reported that Trump had stumbled through the lyrics of “God Bless America.”

“The president closed his ‘Celebration of America’ event with a rendition of the patriotic tune, but didn’t quite get all the words.”

Trump knows the first three words to “God Bless America” but that seems to be about it pic.twitter.com/KofFFft2il — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2025

