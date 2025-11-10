News
Johnson Refuses to Commit to Key Part of Senate Shutdown Deal
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is refusing to commit to a critical element of the Senate’s bipartisan agreement to end the shutdown and fund the federal government.
Eight members of the Democratic caucus on Sunday voted to advance legislation that included a promise by Senate Republicans to hold a vote on reinstating the Affordable Care Act subsidies. Without the reinstatement, millions of Americans could see their monthly premiums skyrocket, and millions are expected to lose their health insurance.
But when asked if he would hold a vote in the House to uphold the Senate Republicans’ bargain, Johnson refused to commit.
“House Speaker Mike Johnson would not guarantee a vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies, saying the House would need ‘to find a consensus’ on a proposal,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported on Monday.
“We’re going to do in the House what we always do and that is a deliberative process. We’re going to have to find consensus on whatever, whatever the proposal is,” Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju.
“As you know,” Johnson added, “I do not guarantee the outcome of legislation or dates or deadlines or anything.”
Minutes later, speaking on CNN, Johnson said of any potential vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies, “I’m not committing to it or not committing to it.”
In the most predictable development ever, Mike Johnson is not committing to hold a House vote on ACA subsidies pic.twitter.com/5vmarKed5i
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Leadership Failure’: Schumer Faces Revolt as Democrats Blast ‘Cowardice’
Calls are growing within and beyond the Democratic caucus for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to resign, after eight members broke ranks and joined Republicans to reopen the government with a bill that leaves soaring Obamacare subsidies untouched.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), one of the most outspoken Senate Democrats, explained the reasoning of some on the left who wanted to hold out for a better deal.
“In response to this claim that the ‘strategy didn’t work.’ The people were on our side. We were building momentum to help save our democracy. We could have won – the premium increase notices were just starting. And giving in now will embolden him,” he wrote, referring to President Donald Trump. “Things will likely get worse.”
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) told MSNBC on Monday that the group of eight Senators (seven Democrats and one independent) who voted to fund the government, had kept Minority Leader Schumer apprised of their negotiations with Senate Republicans throughout.
Some critics suggested that Schumer had “quarterbacked” the negotiations, given that several of the eight are retiring and not seeking re-election, or have re-election races several years away. Others said he was “clearly one of the facilitators” of the agreement and had the eight “take the fall.”
There is a Change.org petition with over 45,000 signatures calling for Leader Schumer to step down.
“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” wrote U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).
He also told political commentator and podcaster Krystal Ball on Monday that Schumer “doesn’t get where the base of this party is,” and is “not even willing to fight to make sure that the ACA subsidies don’t increase.”
U.S. Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-IL) also called for Schumer to step down.
“I’ve said it before, and I will say it again. We need courageous leaders that put working families at the center of all they do. 8 democrats caving to empty promises is an indefensible leadership failure For the sake of our country, Schumer needs to resign.”
Michigan State Senate Democratic Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, said, “the old way of doing things is clearly not working. We need new leaders in the Senate.”
Zach Wahls a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Iowa wrote that Leader Schumer “has failed to lead this party in one of its most critical moments, and Americans will pay the price. It’s time for him to step down from leadership and make way for a new generation willing to fight for the people instead of the powerful.”
Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, called Schumer’s actions “political cowardice and negligence.”
“You can’t be an opposition leader if you continually bail out the opposition,” she noted.
Calling it called it “Schumer’s surrender,” Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt added, “While the government shutdown is finally over, the lack of Democratic leadership from Chuck Schumer led the party to ultimately give in to GOP demands.”
Democratic strategist Max Burns said if U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were to mount a challenge for Schumer’s Senate seat, it would be “like one of the biggest no-brainers in recent political memory.”
This is a bad deal, and the old way of doing things is clearly not working.
We need new leaders in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/vzN4uEm8FG
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) November 10, 2025
‘Whatever Will Trump Do?’: Epstein Files Release One Step Closer
The long-awaited release of the Epstein files appears to be one step closer, after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced on Monday that Adelita Grijalva, the Representative-elect from Arizona, will be sworn into office before the upcoming vote on legislation to reopen the government.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman was first to report Johnson’s announcement, and suggested that the House could reconvene on Wednesday.
Grijalva’s swearing in is expected to secure the 218th signature on a discharge petition to release the long-awaited files. Johnson has been accused of keeping the House in recess and not swearing her in to delay the release of the files.
Grijalva was elected nearly seven weeks ago. Last week on Tuesday, observing the six-week mark, she accused Speaker Johnson of “obstruction.”
The Chair of the House Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in a letter to Speaker Johnson wrote, “delaying her seating denies nearly one million Arizonans in AZ-07 meaningful representation, constituent services, and a voice in the House. This denial of representation is an abuse of procedural power, and it comes at a time when the government shutdown is amplifying pressures on families and communities.”
House Oversight Committee Democrats responded to the news that Johnson said he will swear her in, writing, “Speaker Johnson could’ve done this WEEKS ago. The White House coverup is clear. It’s time to release the files and expose whatever the Donald Trump and Pam Bondi don’t want to come out.”
“Whatever will Trump do?” asked MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney. “Ending the shutdown means bringing back the House for a vote on the Epstein files.”
Stephen Richer, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, noted: “This will be longest period of time in US History between the special election and the swearing-in of the new representative.”
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold remarked, “Left with no choice, the Constitution will finally be served.”
Image via Reuters
‘Go Hide Underground’: Left Furious as Dem-Voting Senator Says Shutdown ‘Didn’t Work’
U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine, an independent who votes with Democrats, was one of eight senators who crossed the aisle late Sunday night to vote to advance legislation to reopen the federal government, with no guarantees Obamacare subsidy funding would be restored.
There is a brewing “widespread backlash” against those on the left who voted to end the shutdown, just days after massive Democratic Election Day wins many believe sent a strong message to Republicans and President Trump.
Now, some of the eight, including Senator King, have opted to head to Fox News to defend their votes.
King said the goals of the shutdown were “standing up to Donald Trump” and “some resolution on the ACA premium tax credit issue.”
“The problem was the shutdown wasn’t accomplishing either goals, and there was practically, well, it was zero likelihood that it was going to,” King told Fox News on Monday.
“In terms of standing up to Donald Trump, the shutdown actually gave him more power,” he said.
Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz remarked, “Bold choice going with a strategy of ‘we are losers.'”
“The people who cut this ‘deal’ should really just go hide underground for a week because their messaging is so awful that it is only making things worse for them,” The Bulwark’s Tim Miller wrote. “You won! Say you won! Or shut up.”
Journalist and author Diana B. Henriques commented, “This is tone-deaf, defeatist, and nonsensical given the top-to-bottom Dem victory on Tuesday.”
The Bulwark’s Joe Perticone added, “Usually when you cave, you’re supposed to go on TV and spin it as actually a win/compromise. You’re not supposed to go on and say ‘I caved.'”
The Nation’s Jeet Heer observed, “i don’t know how you can have a democracy without an opposition party.”
Sen. Angus King: “Standing up to Donald Trump didn’t work” pic.twitter.com/Y751B5SajR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025
