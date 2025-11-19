FBI Declared LGBTQ Pride Flag ‘Political Signage’ in Letter Firing Employee: Lawsuit

An FBI employee has filed a First Amendment civil lawsuit alleging he was fired for displaying an LGBTQ pride flag near his desk. The flag reportedly was presented to him after it was flown outside the Bureau’s field office in Los Angeles. According to the lawsuit, his dismissal notice, signed by Director Kash Patel, claimed the flag was “an inappropriate display of political signage.”

David Maltinsky, a 16-year FBI veteran who was just weeks away from being promoted to agent status, claimed his firing was unlawful and sent a “ripple of fear” through LGBTQ employees at the FBI.

“I have determined that you exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area during your previous assignment at the Los Angeles Field Office,” the letter reads, according to a CBS News exclusive report. “Pursuant to Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States, your employment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation is hereby terminated.”

Maltinsky is suing to have his job restored. In the lawsuit, Maltinsky alleges that a complaint was filed against him on President Donald Trump’s first day in office this year.

“We’re not the enemy and we’re not some political mob,” Maltinsky told CBS News. “We’re proud members of the FBI, and we have a mission to do. We go to work every day to do it.”

“The ripple effect of fear has been felt. Many gay colleagues have removed Pride flags from their desks, allies have removed Pride flags from their desk,” he added.

MS NOW last month reported that Maltinsky’s termination letter was “sent on the first day of a nationwide government shutdown that created job uncertainty throughout the federal workforce.”

Maltinsky had “won an Attorney General’s Award in 2022 in recognition of his work, according to a Justice Department news release.”

