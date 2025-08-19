‘Exit Through a Gift Shop’: Trump Slammed for Showcasing MAGA Merchandise to World Leaders

President Donald Trump is being mocked after a White House aide posted a photo of him showing off his collection of MAGA merchandise to several world leaders inside an area of the White House that appears to be set up like a gift shop.

Leaders from France, Italy, the UK, Germany, and Finland, along with the Secretary General of NATO and the European Commission President attended a White House meeting on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an effort to broker a peace deal over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war. Trump had snubbed the European leaders’ arrival but later met with them.

Some estimates say up to 350,000 troops have been killed since Putin attacked Ukraine in February of 2022. The number of Ukrainian civilians killed has been estimated to be over 13,000, with tens of thousands wounded and missing.

READ MORE: Trump Pushes Mail-In Ballot Ban While Zelenskyy Waits

“According to the British Ministry of Defence, more than one million Russian troops have been killed or injured since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022,” The Guardian reported in June. “Ukraine has suffered very high losses as well, with between 60,000 and 100,000 personnel killed and total casualties reaching approximately 400,000.”

Some estimates put the number of Ukrainian children kidnapped and taken to Russia to be in the hundreds of thousands. Others put the number at about 35,000.

The shelves of the White House’s MAGA merchandise area appear lined with dozens of hats — thirteen different styles — including ones that read “Trump 2028,” “Gulf of America,” and his iconic “Make America Great Again” and “USA.” There are also towels, several coffee table books, a candle, an engraved tray, and other gift-like items.

Margo Martin, a Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, from her official White House account, posted the photo (below) and wrote: “President @realDonaldTrump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat 🤣🇺🇸”

In the photo, President Macron can be seen holding a small wooden box.

Presumably Trump is not selling any of his MAGA merchandise inside the White House, which is on federal property and governed by rules including the Hatch Act. While Presidents are excluded from that law, White House officials are not.

Critics blasted the President.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’: George Conway Says Trump Might Pull Out of NATO ‘Tonight’

“Imagine, your country is being bombed, your people killed, and not only does this man want to show you his hats, his staff thinks everyone should hear that he showed you his hats,” wrote former journalist Travis Fain.

“Unserious and embarrassing” declared South Dakota Democratic state lawmaker Linda Duba.

“It is against the constitution to run for a 3rd term,” wrote CBS News’ Ryan Sprouse, before citing the Twenty-Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Foreign affairs journalist Olga Nesterova wrote: “Exit through a gift shop.”

One social media user lamented: “I hope everyone realizes that this photo will be seen across the globe. Our ignorant President is a laughing stock. So is our country.”

See the White House image below or at this link.

President @realDonaldTrump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c7dhAkZMuF — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 19, 2025

READ MORE: ‘Lies’: In Rant, Trump Falsely Claims States Are Mere ‘Agents’ of Federal Government

Image via Reuters