News
‘Our People’: Hawley Says Tariff Rebates for ‘Trump Blue-Collar Voters’—Not ‘Biden Voters’
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) says the legislation he is filing to send $600 tariff rebate checks to Americans are not for “Biden voters,” but for “Trump blue-collar voters.”
“Well, you wouldn’t give it to everybody, you’d give it to the working people,” Senator Hawley told far-right podcaster Steve Bannon on Tuesday (video below). “You’d give it to our people.”
“I mean, you know, the rich people don’t need it, and but what I mean by that is all those Democrat donors of Wall Street, all these hedge fund guys who all hate the tariffs, by the way.”
Hawley said, “we’re on track to raise over $150 billion from tariff revenues this year alone, this calendar year alone.”
He did not mention that most of the tariff money is paid by U.S. consumers and U.S. companies.
“My view is, we ought to give a portion to that back to our working class blue collar voters who powered the Trump revolution, who got this president into office multiple times, and who are the backbone of this nation.”
READ MORE: Loyalty Litmus Test? Trump Allies Quietly Prep SCOTUS Short List
“Biden has crushed these people,” Hawley alleged. “What a legacy for Donald Trump to say, ‘I’m gonna take a portion of this massive money’ that he’s raising on these tariffs, and return it to the people who run this country and are gonna build our future.”
Hawley then got down to some specifics.
“It’d be $600 for every adult and child, so if you’ve got a big family, you’re gonna get more,” he said, calling his plan “fantastic.”
“And you’d phase it out for income, you know? So again, the wealthy—you start making six figures, you get into the big six figures—you’d phase the thing out.”
“So this is not going to the hedge fund managers or all the Biden voters. This is not going to the Wall Street king pins. So they don’t need any of it.”
READ MORE: Ex-Pence Chief Scorches Tariff Rebates—Likens Them to Soviet-Style Central Planning
“This is going to the Trump blue collar voters, the people who Joe Biden crushed, the people who didn’t get a raise under Joe Biden for four long years, the people who cannot afford their gas, because Joe Biden shut down our energy, who can’t afford their groceries, because Joe Biden drove up the price of everything,” Hawley claimed, despite prices on many items being higher under President Trump.
“And it is a message from us to them, from Trump to these folks that he is here to deliver for them.”
Senator Hawley is facing blowback from critics who say the $600 checks should not be issued, but rather, should be used to pay down America’s debt, which Republicans including President Trump just increased by about $3.4 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Sen. Josh Hawley rebate checks: “This is not going to the Biden voters. This is going to Trump blue collar voters.”🤔
They are not hiding it anymore pic.twitter.com/QaovdvjiKZ
— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 29, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Adios’ to GOP House Control if Trump Can’t Fix Issue That Got Him Elected: CNN Analyst
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Launches Bizarre Epstein Files ‘Scam’ Rant When Asked About Russiagate
After weeks of relentless coverage of the Epstein files crisis, President Donald Trump has seemed eager to change the subject—but when the opportunity arose, he couldn’t resist seizing on the scandal once again.
During a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked the President about a Fox News report that the FBI had found “Russiagate” documents in “burn bags.” The President, who at first said he did not know what she was talking about, then told the reporter to “speak up,” before launching into a conspiracy theory rant about the Epstein files.
“I don’t know that. I don’t know what you mean by that statement,” Trump told the reporter.
“Bags full of Russiagate documents,” the reporter repeated.
READ MORE: ‘Five Alarm Fire for Democracy’: Trump’s Texas Map Slammed as ‘Illegal Voter Suppression’
“Oh, burn bags—I thought you said, ‘appointed a man named Burnbag.'”
“Well,” Trump went on after confirming the reporter had said “burn bags,” “I want it to be shown, you know, as long as it’s fair and reasonable, I think it will be shown, and it should be shown. And I think he feels that way, and I think Pam [Bondi] feels that way.”
“But it’s got to be, you know, it’s be stuff that really doesn’t hurt people unfairly, ’cause you have so many people involved, and if they can do that in a fair way, I think it’s great. I think it’s really great.
“It’s—the whole thing is a scam,” Trump continued. “It’s a scam set up by the Democrats, and they love talking about it, but, I would like to see people exposed that might be bad, and we’ll see how that all works out, but it’s getting to be very old news.”
“You know, if they had anything, they would have done it the week before the election, because they were losing by a lot, if they had anything, they would have done it. They controlled the file,” he claimed.
“The Democrats controlled it—Comey and all this, you know, sleazebags, every one of them that you read about all the time, and I guess they’ve got some problems now, having to do with yet a different scandal, very big one. But they controlled that file, so I would think that if they would have had something in the file, they would have released it about a week before the election, maybe two weeks.”
READ MORE: ‘Complicity With Authoritarian’: Booker Goes Ballistic on Democrats—‘Too Much on the Line’
It’s unclear why Trump would both say that the Epstein files are a “scam,” and that he wants it all to be shown.
This is not the first time in recent weeks that Trump has delivered an odd answer to a question.
Earlier this month, as The New Republic reported, “Trump took off on a winding rant about his summer vacation plans … when asked a crucial question about ‘Alligator Alcatraz.'”
TNR reported that the President was “clearly confused.”
The reporter had asked her question—how long will detainees spend in “Alligator Alcatraz”—and repeated it for Trump, but he replied, “I’m gonna spend a lot of—this is my home state. I love it. I love your government. I love all the people around—these are all friends of mine. They know me very well. I mean I’m not surprised that they do so well. They’re great people.”
Three weeks ago in Texas, asked about the early warning system failures and massive loss of life, Trump replied, “Only a bad person would ask a question like that, to be honest with you. I don’t know who you are but only an evil person would ask a question like that.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
asked a question about Russiagate that he struggles to hear, a confused Trump starts ranting about the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/45zv1Bq35H
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Our People’: Hawley Says Tariff Rebates for ‘Trump Blue-Collar Voters’—Not ‘Biden Voters’
Image via Reuters
News
‘Five Alarm Fire for Democracy’: Trump’s Texas Map Slammed as ‘Illegal Voter Suppression’
Texas Republicans have just unveiled new Trump-ordered congressional maps that eliminate five Democratic-held seats—deliberately shifting them to the GOP in a bid to lock down control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year. Critics are calling it illegal voter suppression and vowing to retaliate by redrawing maps in blue states.
Texas has 38 congressional seats. Twenty-five are currently held by Republicans. The new maps, if they go into effect, are expected to hand Republicans 30 seats.
Democrats are preparing to fight back, and House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly is heading to Austin on Wednesday night.
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) responded to the newly unveiled maps, declaring that merging two districts is “illegal voter suppression of Black and Latino Central Texans.”
READ MORE: London Mayor Smacks Down Trump After ‘Nasty’ Attack
“By merging our Central Texas districts, Trump wants to commit yet another crime— this time, against Texas voters and against The Voting Rights Act,” Casar charged. “If Trump is allowed to rip the Voting Rights Act to shreds here in Central Texas, his ploy will spread like wildfire across the country. Everyone who cares about our democracy must mobilize against this illegal map.”
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) issued a threat: “Hope it’s worth it! Say goodbye to [House Republican] Kevin Kiley and 5 other CA Republicans.”
“This is an attempt to steal the US House,” warned former Democratic spokesperson and strategist Jeb Fain. “The GOP knows they’re likely to lose the House next year, so they’re going to try to steal the election,” he added.
Democratic Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez declared, “Trump is ordering Texas Republicans to rig the maps in a desperate power grab so he doesn’t have to answer for his failed policies. This special session should be about flood relief for Texans. Not partisan b——-.”
Democratic Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones calls the Republicans’ new map “a racial and political bloodbath.”
“Pitted Democrats of color against each other,” she wrote. “Gave Trump more than he asked for,” and concluded: “This isn’t redistricting. It’s retribution.”
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) slammed Texas Republicans who, she wrote, “just rolled out their proposed Congressional map that cut 5 Democratic seats out of thin air. Let’s be clear: these maps are not about representation, it’s a power grab to silence voters and suppress votes. They know their policies are unpopular, and they are afraid of losing. So what do they try to do? Cheat. If your big idea is ‘cheat harder,’ maybe it’s time to rethink your politics.”
READ MORE: ‘Complicity With Authoritarian’: Booker Goes Ballistic on Democrats—‘Too Much on the Line’
Veteran journalist Lydia Polgreen warned, “SCOTUS has basically said this is a-ok so Democrats are suicidal if they do not fight fire with fire.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office wrote: “Texas just released a map so rigged it might as well have been drawn at Mar-a-Lago. California won’t be sitting on the sidelines.”
Congressman Casar is calling the move a “five alarm fire for democracy,” and charges that Trump has no plan to win the midterm elections, rather, he has “a plan for rigging the rules.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Congressman @GregCasar is right, Trump is trying to rig the midterms.
There will be no fair midterm elections if Trump and Abbott get their way. #txlege pic.twitter.com/TFm9WLaTxa
— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) July 30, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Our People’: Hawley Says Tariff Rebates for ‘Trump Blue-Collar Voters’—Not ‘Biden Voters’
Image via Reuters
News
Redistricting Strikeback: As Trump’s Texas Gambit Progresses Blue States Ready Retaliation
Immediately after President Donald Trump ordered Texas to create five new GOP-majority congressional districts in a nearly unprecedented mid-decade redistricting effort, Lone Star State Republicans leapt into action, setting off blue state Democrats who vowed to respond in kind. Today, Texas is expected to unveil its new congressional maps, handing the President exactly what he demanded.
Currently, Texas has 25 Republican-held seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and thirteen seats that were won by Democrats.
According to Punchbowl News‘ Wednesday morning report, Governor Abbott’s new map would increase the number of (likely) Republican-held House seats from Texas to 30, and reduce the number of (likely) Democratic-held seats to just eight.
Five GOP seats alone, in theory, could hand Mike Johnson another term as Speaker of the House.
READ MORE: London Mayor Smacks Down Trump After ‘Nasty’ Attack
“It’s huge news in Austin and on Capitol Hill,” Punchbowl News reported. “It may help the GOP keep control of the House in 2026 — or trigger redistricting fights in other state capitals as Democrats retaliate.”
There might be drawbacks for Republicans.
“Democrats have declared that Republicans are at grave risk of spreading their voters too thin and creating districts that could flip blue in a bad year for Republicans. This kind of redraw is known as a ‘dummymander.'”
But the five new likely GOP districts Texas has drawn all show Donald Trump having won those voters by double-digits, making it more difficult for Democrats to flip them.
Texas moving forward with their redistricting plan means that several blue states may also attempt to redraw their congressional maps: California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Minnesota, and Washington reportedly are all in various stages, from initial conversations to drafting legislation.
Last week, U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) warned, “if they’re gonna go nuclear in Texas, I’m gonna go nuclear in other places.”
Maryland House Democratic Majority Leader David Moon, who is drafting new redistricting legislation, told Politico, “it seems very clear that self defense is something we have to put as a priority.”
“If that’s where we are, and that’s where we’re forced to go, then I think that’s where Democratic states need to be prepared to go,” he added.
READ MORE: ‘Complicity With Authoritarian’: Booker Goes Ballistic on Democrats—‘Too Much on the Line’
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has indicated he wants to reorganize the congressional maps in at least five states, to help Democrats pick up as many seats as possible.
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is in support of redrawing California’s maps: “I don’t like redistricting in the middle of a decade, but if that’s the game that Republicans want to play, we have to make sure that they know we’re going to put everything on the table,” she told NewsNation, as The Sacramento Bee reported.
Texas is not the only red state expected to move forward with redrawing its maps.
Punchbowl News last week reported that while “Democrats are desperate to push back against President Donald Trump’s brazen attempt to shift the House map in the GOP’s favor…Republicans are trying to muscle through new maps in Texas, Ohio and Missouri, with more red states potentially on deck.”
Legal challenges aside, “some Democrats believe they could squeeze as many as six new seats out of California between a remapping and a good stiff anti–White House midterm breeze,” New York magazine’s Intelligencer reported.
Democrats have in their favor strong anti-Trump sentiment and the fact that the party in control of the White House usually loses seats during the midterms—a fact Trump is trying to negate by ordering the redistricting. But Democrats also have tied their own hands. In the name of good governance, many blue state have independent redistricting commissions, and they may need to go to court to reach their goals.
READ MORE: ‘Our People’: Hawley Says Tariff Rebates for ‘Trump Blue-Collar Voters’—Not ‘Biden Voters’
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
Ghislaine Maxwell Files SCOTUS Appeal as Trump Again Leaves Door Open to Possible Pardon
- News2 days ago
London Mayor Smacks Down Trump After ‘Nasty’ Attack
- News2 days ago
‘Rewarding’: Fox Host Wants Kids to Pick Blueberries as Red States Slash Child Labor Laws
- News2 days ago
‘Line in the Sand’: Joe Rogan Slams Trump Trying to ‘Gaslight’ on Epstein
- News1 day ago
Ex-Pence Chief Scorches Tariff Rebates—Likens Them to Soviet-Style Central Planning
- News1 day ago
‘Our People’: Hawley Says Tariff Rebates for ‘Trump Blue-Collar Voters’—Not ‘Biden Voters’
- News23 hours ago
‘Complicity With Authoritarian’: Booker Goes Ballistic on Democrats—‘Too Much on the Line’
- News1 day ago
Loyalty Litmus Test? Trump Allies Quietly Prep SCOTUS Short List