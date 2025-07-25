News
‘Adios’ to GOP House Control if Trump Can’t Fix Issue That Got Him Elected: CNN Analyst
As President Donald Trump departs for a five-day overseas trip to his golf courses in Scotland with “chaos swirling in Washington,” his average approval ratings are underwater—even on inflation, the one issue CNN analyst Harry Enten says propelled him to victory.
According to a CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday, nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of inflation. That poll “also found that half of U.S. adults think the Trump administration’s policies have made them ‘financially worse off,’ and 62 percent think the White House’s policies have driven food and grocery costs up,” The Hill reported.
Now, Enten is predicting that if President Trump does not turn his approval rating on inflation around, Republicans will lose control of the House in next year’s November elections.
Highlighting a crucial swing demographic, Enten points out that Trump’s net approval on inflation among independents is even lower than President Joe Biden’s was at the same point last year.
“Inflation in my mind was what cost Joe Biden the presidency more than any other factor,” Enten said on Friday, “and it brought him down, but guess what? Donald Trump, at this point—his net approval rating on inflation among independents? It’s actually worse than Biden’s was a year ago.”
President Trump, during the campaign, vowed to “end inflation” on day one. Since being sworn in to office he repeatedly has claimed—falsely—that there is no inflation, even as inflation rises to its highest level in months.
“Biden was way, way underwater at minus 38 points,” Enten said. “But look at Trump and the average polls on inflation. Oh, my goodness gracious: minus 45 points, I never thought I’d see the day, especially this early on in the Trump administration.”
“The issue that in large part got him elected is at this point, the issue more so than any other that is dragging him down.”
“If this is what we have, on midterm day, come 2026, I can promise you this: The Republican majority in the House, you can waive adios amigos, goodbye to it, because Republicans simply put can’t win with this number.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Harry Enten: “Inflation in my mind was what cost Joe Biden the presidency more than any other factor. It brought him down. But guess what? Donald Trump at this point, his net approval rating on inflation among independents — it’s actually worse than Biden’s was a year ago! Minus… pic.twitter.com/dDg8avrvUh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025
Maxwell Told DOJ About 100 People While Lawyer Signals Hope for Pardon: Report
Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted child sex trafficker, reportedly gave the Justice Department information on around 100 people during two days of interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a Tallahassee courthouse.
David Markus, Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, said after Friday’s interview that he has not discussed a pardon with President Donald Trump or anyone in the administration, but noted Trump had earlier in the day reminded reporters he could grant one—even while maintaining he hasn’t considered it. Markus told reporters he hoped Trump “exercises that power in the right and just way.”
Markus “said after the meetings that his client was asked about maybe ‘100 different people’ in connection with Epstein. He said she did not hold anything back,” The Daily Beast reported. “Markus also said that she was asked about ‘every possible thing you could imagine–everything.'”
The media outlet characterized Maxwell’s discussion of about 100 people as a “Shameless Pardon Quid Pro Quo.”
According to The Wall Street Journal, Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Trump in May that his name, along with countless others, appeared in the Epstein files, in “what officials felt was unverified hearsay.”
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported Friday that Maxwell was “granted a limited form of immunity” for her interview.
‘Monstrous and Corrupt’: Critics Outraged as Maxwell’s Lawyer Says Hoping for Pardon
Just hours after President Donald Trump appeared to leave the door open to granting clemency to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, her attorney said they are hopeful the President will issue a pardon.
Trump claimed he hadn’t even considered a pardon for Maxwell, the longtime associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender—but quickly added that he has every right to grant one.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, spent the past two days interviewing Maxwell in a Tallahassee courthouse.
At least one Republican lawmaker has floated the House might attempt to obtain a reduced sentence for Maxwell if the testimony she is expected to deliver to Congress next month is truthful.
Maxwell attorney David Markus has called his talks with Blanche “productive.” On Friday, he told reporters that they are taking things “one day at a time.”
“I know that’s very cliché, but it’s true because things are happening so quickly,” he explained, appearing to suggest events are taking place behind the scenes.
“We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet,” Markus continued, “and, you know, listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We’d hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.
Critics once again appear stunned that a pardon has not been ruled out, much less that it appears to be a possibility.
“This whole thing reeks,” wrote attorney and MeidasTouch News editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski. “If you just release the files you don’t have to make deals with one of the worst child sex traffickers in history to protect Trump.”
“Maxwell was the trafficker,” remarked Fred Wellman, the host of the “On Democracy” podcast. “She procured the girls for Epstein to rape. She’s not a victim. She’s a monster.”
U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) wrote: “Ghislaine Maxwell has previously been charged with lying under oath. It’s clear she cannot be trusted. What’s to stop her from lying again to protect Trump or other powerful people to get a pardon? The DOJ must release the Epstein files immediately.”
NYU Professor of Law Ryan Goodman called it, “Monstrous and corrupt. In plain sight.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Ghislaine Maxwell Attorney: We haven’t spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet. The president this morning said he had the power to do so and we hope he exercises that power in a right and just way. pic.twitter.com/ySAkh1dMFl
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2025
Trump Floats Rebate Checks From Tariffs He Claims Consumers Don’t Pay
President Donald Trump says he is considering issuing rebate checks to consumers from the tariffs the federal government has collected. Rebates are a partial refund for the overpayment of taxes, or if there is a surplus.
Trump made his remarks on Friday before heading to Scotland for a five-day trip to visit his golf courses. Both Trump and his administration have insisted that consumers do not pay the tariffs, but importers and retailers often end up passing most or all of the additional costs onto the end purchaser in the form of higher prices. Peter Navarro, Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, has gone as far as to claim that tariffs are tax cuts.
“We have so much money coming in,” from the collection of tariffs, Trump told reporters on Friday, “we’re thinking about a little rebate, but the big thing we want to do is pay down debt, but we’re thinking about a rebate.”
The President went on to describe the possible rebates as being “for people of a certain income level,” which he did not define.
Responding to Trump’s remarks, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) quickly announced he will propose legislation to give “every working person” in America a rebate.
“Rebates would return to consumers some of the higher prices they’ve paid as a result of those tariffs — but could also raise the specter of inflation, similar to previous rounds of government stimulus,” Axios warned.
“While customs duties are giving a boost to US revenues and Trump regularly casts tariffs as being paid by foreign trading partners,” Bloomberg added, “data show those increases are being shouldered by American businesses and consumers.”
NBC News senior national politics reporter Jonathan Allen mocked Senator Hawley’s proposal:
“The suggested policy is to raise prices by taxing imports and then subsidize taxpayers with a rebate — like hiring someone to rob me and then donating a little of the $ back to me. Could just skip tariffs, but this way Big Brother gets a cut and pols claim hero status.”
Congressional reporter Jamie Dupree added: “The current estimate of extra tax revenue from tariffs will still leave the deficits under Trump at over $1.5 trillion per year, in other words, not close to balance.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: “We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate for people of a certain income level.” pic.twitter.com/ZKTrSkAeVA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025
