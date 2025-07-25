‘Adios’ to GOP House Control if Trump Can’t Fix Issue That Got Him Elected: CNN Analyst

As President Donald Trump departs for a five-day overseas trip to his golf courses in Scotland with “chaos swirling in Washington,” his average approval ratings are underwater—even on inflation, the one issue CNN analyst Harry Enten says propelled him to victory.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday, nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of inflation. That poll “also found that half of U.S. adults think the Trump administration’s policies have made them ‘financially worse off,’ and 62 percent think the White House’s policies have driven food and grocery costs up,” The Hill reported.

Now, Enten is predicting that if President Trump does not turn his approval rating on inflation around, Republicans will lose control of the House in next year’s November elections.

Highlighting a crucial swing demographic, Enten points out that Trump’s net approval on inflation among independents is even lower than President Joe Biden’s was at the same point last year.

“Inflation in my mind was what cost Joe Biden the presidency more than any other factor,” Enten said on Friday, “and it brought him down, but guess what? Donald Trump, at this point—his net approval rating on inflation among independents? It’s actually worse than Biden’s was a year ago.”

President Trump, during the campaign, vowed to “end inflation” on day one. Since being sworn in to office he repeatedly has claimed—falsely—that there is no inflation, even as inflation rises to its highest level in months.

“Biden was way, way underwater at minus 38 points,” Enten said. “But look at Trump and the average polls on inflation. Oh, my goodness gracious: minus 45 points, I never thought I’d see the day, especially this early on in the Trump administration.”

“The issue that in large part got him elected is at this point, the issue more so than any other that is dragging him down.”

“If this is what we have, on midterm day, come 2026, I can promise you this: The Republican majority in the House, you can waive adios amigos, goodbye to it, because Republicans simply put can’t win with this number.”

