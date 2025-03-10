News
‘Cowardice and Cruelty’: Rubio Slammed for ‘Huge Mistake’ Destroying American Influence
After enduring days of harsh headlines and relentless ridicule, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to his personal social media account at 4:55 AM on Monday to announce the official, sweeping cancellation of the vast majority of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) contracts—igniting a firestorm of outrage and backlash.
Claiming a “6 week review” had been conducted, Secretary Rubio announced, “we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID.”
“The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States,” Rubio alleged, not defining what those core interests are. “In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department. Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.”
The Bulwark’s Sam Stein noted Secretary Rubio’s announcement “was news to state officials who were told LAST WEEK they’d have until this Wednesday to submit forms for the review process.”
Last week had already been a bad week for Secretary Rubio. A high-profile cabinet meeting fight with Elon Musk dominated headlines for days, leading to a Saturday Night Live skit mocking him and Elon Musk. Rubio is also being hammered with his own eloquent 2016 speech, for switching support from Ukraine to Russia. And he is being mocked for ignoring his own speech on why Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal.
The bad news did not stop there.
After his pre-dawn tweet, CNN’s KFile published a report on Rubio’s acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, “one of Trump’s most senior State Department appointees,” that exposed “deleted tweets spreading unfounded rumors that Rubio attended gay foam parties and calling him ‘low IQ.'”
Meanwhile, backlash is growing from Rubio’s announcement that USAID is being dismantled.
“Huge mistake,” declared Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, now a Stanford University professor. “We needed reform of USAID not dismantlement. China is not ending is foreign assistance programs. In an age of great power competition, the Trump administration is unilaterally destroying one of our best instruments of soft power influence.”
Dr. Norman Ornstein, a highly regarded political scientist, wrote: “I cannot believe that you were once viewed as a hero in the development and diplomacy community. Little Marco is not accurate enough for your cowardice and cruelty. Selling your soul and the lives of thousands or millions to bow down to Trump and have a Cabinet post. Disgraceful.”
Let month, Ambassador McFaul had written, “In 2012, when I was the US ambassador to Russia, Putin shut down USAID inside Russia. Why? Because their work supported free markets, democracy, human rights —ie causes that threatened Putins dictatorship. Shutting down USAID is exactly what autocrats all over the world want.”
An Army veteran of 22 years who served four combat tours, Fred Wellman is a graduate of West Point and the Harvard Kennedy School. He is now a political consultant and the host of the podcast “On Democracy.”
“You are disgusting. 6 weeks. Millions will suffer because you’re a coward. China will step in because you want Trump to give you power. What a small pathetic man,” Wellman charged.
But he did not stop there.
He pointed to a ProPublica report from last week titled, “Internal Memos: Senior USAID Leaders Warned Trump Appointees of Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths From Closing Agency.”
“One million children will go untreated for severe malnutrition,” the report reads, “up to 166,000 people will die from malaria and 200,000 more children will be paralyzed by polio over the next decade, the memos estimated. The programs were cut anyway.”
“This is your legacy, Little Marco,” Wellman angrily declared. “Hundreds of thousands of deaths.” And in strong language Wellman attacked Rubio for apparent hypocrisy over his habit of posting biblical passages to social media, while accusing him of being a “fascist.”
Journalist Kevin Baron, the founding executive editor of Defense One, wrote: “In just 6 weeks they determined the worthiness of every USAID program? Ridiculous claim. When we investigated 4-years of USAID spending from 2001-2004, we had 55,000 rows of expenditures to sift through, from AIDS drugs to embassy curtains.”
Joey Politano, who writes about economics at Apricitas, offered some stark facts.
“Impossible for cuts this deep to not have incredibly devastating effects on global well-being—in 2024, ~28% of 2024 USAID spending was emergency response distribution of food & medicine alone, another ~15% was HIV/AIDS prevention work, and another ~6% was TB/Malaria/Ebola control,” Politano said.
“USAID’s programming is so massive and so diverse that it’s almost impossible to understand the immense ramifications of these cuts,” observed former CIA political analyst Michael Shurkin. “But little if any negative effects are or will be visible to most Americans, who will shrug their shoulders and say, ‘good job!'”
National security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler accused Secretary Rubio of “defunding support for Christian minorities overseas.”
Tim Hirschel-Burns, a policy liaison for the Global Economic Governance Initiative at the Boston University Global Development Policy Center noted: “The most important thing here is how many people are suffering unnecessarily, but remember this is also an insanely clear violation of the separation of powers. If the executive can get rid of 83% of something Congress appropriated, Congress doesn’t control the budget anymore.”
Image via Reuters
News
‘You’re Not Supposed to Be Asking That’: Trump Refuses to Answer Questions About Musk
President Donald Trump lashed out at an NBC News reporter during a Friday afternoon Q&A in the Oval Office, refusing to answer questions about Elon Musk, who serves as a Senior Advisor to the President. Musk has been widely regarded as leading the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which President Trump has also indicated.
During his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, President Trump praised the billionaire Tesla tech tycoon, declaring, “I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE — perhaps you’ve heard of it,” before adding, “Which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight.”
Who heads DOGE is critically—and legally—important, given that Musk is technically a “special government employee” and has not been Senate-confirmed, yet has wielded massive power across the federal government. According to reports, DOGE has been a part of the mass firings of tens of thousands of government employees, some of which, including critics and the courts, have stated are likely unlawful.
During Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Musk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reportedly got into a heated argument over Musk’s authority.
Citing a report from The New York Times, Rolling Stone described the meeting as a “volatile mess of grievance litigation between Musk and the president’s top appointees.”
“After weeks of Musk acting as virtual co-president to Trump, tensions finally boiled over,” Rolling Stone explained. Musk reportedly berated Rubio “in front of the president, claiming that ‘nobody’ had been fired” from the State Department.
“A furious Rubio reportedly countered with a sarcastic ask to Musk if the 1,500 USAID employees who’d taken DOGE’s buyouts didn’t count as layoffs, asking the billionaire if he’d like them to be rehired so he could publicly fire them again. The argument carried on for some time before Trump finally intervened on Rubio’s behalf, saying that he was doing a “great job” and had a lot on his plate.”
The Daily Beast added that Secretary Duffy “complained that DOGE’s youngsters were trying to fire air traffic controllers, which Musk responded was a ‘lie.'”
On Friday, the NBC News reporter asked President Trump about the blowup, and got quickly smacked down.
The reporter brought up the “clashes” between Musk, Rubio, and Duffy, and Trump interjected immediately.
“No clash, I was there, you’re just a troublemaker,” the President told the reporter (video below). “And you’re not supposed to be asking that question because we’re talking about the World Cup.”
Insisting “there is no clash,” Trump again interrupted the reporter, and asked, “Who are you with?”
“NBC,” was the response.
“Uh — no wonder,” Trump shot back. “That’s enough,” he added, waving his hand at the journalist as if to dismiss him entirely.
Undeterred, the reporter continued.
“Mr. President, who has more authority, Elon Musk or your cabinet secretaries?”
“Any other questions?” Trump asked, ignoring the reporter.
Reporter asks about reported clashes at cabinet meeting between Secretary Rubio and Elon Musk.
President Trump: “No clash. I was there. You’re just a troublemaker…Elon gets along great with Marco. They’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash.” pic.twitter.com/kYDgCyAtSY
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 7, 2025
Shortly after the exchange, the official White House rapid response social media account posted the clip, bragging, “President Trump shuts down an NBC reporter,” and calling it “Fake News that there was a ‘clash’ between Secretary Marco Rubio and Elon Musk.”
Moments after Trump brushed off the NBC News reporter, another reporter asked about Elon Musk, and Trump again refused to answer that question.
Reporter: You said Musk would play an advisory role—
Trump: We’re talking about FIFA. Thank you.. Elon is a very unique guy.
Reporter: Do you think he needs to be reined in?
Trump: Enough. Enough. It’s FIFA pic.twitter.com/hvcuOfqVjU
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 7, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Supports Infecting Kids at Measles ‘Parties’ as Outbreaks Turn Deadly
Amid measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico that have killed two unvaccinated people including a healthy six-year-old, while infected hundreds, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is promoting the long-denounced practice of exposing children to the potentially deadly virus at so-called “measles parties.”
Until the anti-vax movement—promoted by activists including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s highly controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services, and far-right extremists often aligned with the President’s MAGA movement—took hold in the United States, fueling a significant drop in vaccination rates, measles was considered to have been eliminated in 2000.
The two measles-related deaths, the BBC reports, “are jarring to many in a country that, before last week, had not recorded anyone killed by measles since 2015. The 2015 death was the first one attributed to measles in the US since 2003.” Less than three full months into the year, the number of reported measles infections is rapidly approaching the total for all of 2024.
One of the most contagious diseases on the planet, according to Johns Hopkins University, “Nine out of 10 unimmunized children who are in contact with an infected person will contract the virus. The virus can linger in the air for about two hours after a person with measles has left the room.”
Measles is about six times more contagious than the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the anti-vaccine movement—championed by activists like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services, and far-right extremists often aligned with his MAGA movement—has gained traction in the United States, leading to a significant decline in vaccination rates in children and adults.
The rise of social media has helped spread anti-vaccine misinformation and disinformation, despite numerous studies proving vaccines are safe and effective.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the well-known rash and red spots, measles can cause extreme fever, up to 104°F, conjunctivitis, and lead to hospitalization, pneumonia, encephalitis, and death.
“About 1 child out of every 1,000 who get measles will develop encephalitis (swelling of the brain). This can lead to convulsions and leave the child deaf or with intellectual disability,” the CDC reports. “Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.”
CDC also reports in rare cases measles can lead to long term complications, including subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), “a very rare, but fatal disease of the central nervous system. It results from a measles virus infection acquired earlier in life.”
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, however, is promoting measles and chicken pox “parties.”
The Georgia Republican who has become very influential in Congress, sitting on top committees and subcommittees, chose to ignore the science.
“They used to have measles parties, basically get all the kids together so they all catch it and develop immunity,” Greene declared on social media, as first reported by MeidasTouch News. “Then when I was a kid, they did the same thing with chicken pox. Now, they demonize parents who refuse to vaccinate their kids.”
Greene also reposted this video that appears to try to make measles “parties” a kind of feel-good, fun, retro event.
The video shows a portion of the 1970’s hit sitcom, “The Brady Bunch,” then cuts to an episode of the television crime drama “Law and Order: SVU.”
Watch entire video.
They used to have measles parties, basically get all the kids together so they all catch it and develop immunity.
Then when I was a kid, they did the same thing with chicken pox.
Now, they demonize parents who refuse to vaccinate their kids. https://t.co/IPazGiD4ip
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 7, 2025
Last week in Texas, where about 200 have been infected, a health official is speaking out, urging parents to get their children vaccinated and not hold measles “parties.”
“Dr. Ron Cook, chief health officer for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, urged families to avoid such gatherings and instead get vaccinated,” The Dallas Morning News reported last week.
“We can’t predict who is going to do poorly with measles, being hospitalized, potentially get pneumonia or encephalitis, or potentially pass away from this,” Dr. Cook reportedly said. “It’s a foolish thing to go have measles parties.”
On social media, several medical experts responded to Greene, urging parents to not hold or allow their children to attend measles “parties.”
Jared Ryan Sears, who writes The Pragmatic Humanist, mocked Greene’s assertions.
“They used to put cocaine in Coca-Cola. Doctors didn’t use to wash their hands and sterilize instruments before surgery. People used to live in iron lungs because there wasn’t a Polio vaccine. We learn and apply that knowledge to be healthier and save lives. It is not a tricky concept, Marge,” he noted.
Watch the video above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
WWII B-29 Bomber Enola Gay Falls Victim to Pentagon’s Sweeping DEI Purge
Following a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed the Pentagon to undertake a sweeping purge of all references to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The effort, carried out to an extreme level, has led to significant and disastrous consequences, including tragic choices—and errors—in the removal of historically significant material.
In late January, Secretary Hegseth declared DEI is “dead.”
Pete Hegseth: DEI is not going well at the defense department… because it’s dead!
“One of the dumbest things in the military is diversity is our strength. Unity, and a shared purpose is our strength”.
“The military is colorblind” pic.twitter.com/qad17YPErm
— Rob Vendetti (@rob_vendetti) January 31, 2025
The Associated Press reports it has obtained a database of “tens of thousands of photos and online posts marked for deletion as the Defense Department works to purge diversity, equity and inclusion content.”
Included in the items to be scrubbed are “a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, the Enola Gay aircraft that dropped an atomic bomb on Japan and the first women to pass Marine infantry training.” Also included: people with the last name of Gay. NCRM found in the database a link to an image of a photo taken by a staff sergeant whose last name is Gay.
The AP notes an official “said it’s not clear if the database has been finalized.”
“Several photos of an Army Corps of Engineers dredging project in California were marked for deletion, apparently because a local engineer in the photo had the last name Gay. And a photo of Army Corps biologists was on the list, seemingly because it mentioned they were recording data about fish — including their weight, size, hatchery and gender,” the AP reported.
NCRM also found this photo included in AP’s database that it says has been flagged for removal.
The Pentagon, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has flagged this photo for removal as part of his sweeping purge of anything related to DEI, according to the AP. (U.S. Air Force photo) pic.twitter.com/MxRfqKHI6J
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 7, 2025
It is titled, “Col. Paul Tibbetts, Jr., of Miami, Fla., poses in front of his B-29 Superfortress ‘The Enola Gay’ (named for his mother). The Enola Gay is the same plane he piloted when his bombardier dropped the first atom bomb over Hiroshima, Japan.” As of publication time it is still accessible on the Air Force’s website.
Another now-deleted photo, of the Enola Gay “landing after the atomic bombing mission on Hiroshima, Japan,” has been archived here.
“The vast majority of the Pentagon purge targets women and minorities, including notable milestones made in the military,” the AP reported. “And it also removes a large number of posts that mention various commemorative months — such as those for Black and Hispanic people and women.”
Although the AP does not specifically mention LGBTQ people and events, included in its partial database of items that have been flagged for deletion is this photo accompanying a June 10, 2014 article, “Minnesota National Guard marks LGBT Pride Month,” both of which were archived by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
Another photo flagged for deletion depicts then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addressing “the audience before introducing Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor to President Barack Obama, at a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Month event at the Pentagon, June 25, 2013.”
Also deleted is a graphic (archived) of what appears to be an announcement for a live-streaming event by DoD Pride, announcing an “LGBT Pride Month” livestream event featuring then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. DoD Pride is an “organization which serves LGBTQ+ service members, civilian employees, contractors, and their families within the Department of Defense.”
See the social media post and video above or at this link.
