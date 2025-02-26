News
‘Sweeping’ Workforce Reduction Plans Ordered by Project 2025 Architect, Now Trump OMB Head
Russell Vought, President Donald Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is ordering federal agencies to formulate plans for a reduction in workforce, likely terminating many thousands of government employees in addition to the ones who have already been fired since Trump took office five weeks ago.
The Associated Press, which first reported the new development Wednesday, calls it a “a sweeping realignment of American government.”
“The federal government is costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt,” Vought, the architect of Project 2025, said in his memo. “At the same time, it is not producing results for the American public.”
The AP reports Vought’s memo, co-authored by Charles Ezell, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) “expands the Republican president’s effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as bloated and impediment to his agenda.”
PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins reports that President Trump “says that EPA Secretary Lee Zeldin plans to cut 65% of the workforce there,” which, she added, would be about 10,000 people.
During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly denied any knowledge of either Project 2025 or those who worked on it. Over 140 former Trump administration officials were part of the project, CNN reported.
“Some on the right – severe right – came up with this Project 25,” Trump said in July. “And I don’t even know … they’re sorta the opposite of the radical left … I don’t know what the hell it is … some of the things – they’re seriously extreme.”
In a social media post, OPM announced the “guidance” and pointed to a memo, but the link does not appear to be valid.
OPM and OMB have issued guidance to streamline the federal workforce in line with @POTUS‘s commitment to cutting waste and improving efficiency. OPM is committed to delivering a more accountable government that better serves the American people. Read more: https://t.co/SwSbUVykdV
— U.S. Office of Personnel Management (@USOPM) February 26, 2025
Image via Reuters
Democrats Condemn GOP Budget: ‘Moral Abomination’ That Means ‘Sick Kids’ Will Die
Democrats are voicing strong opposition to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s budget framework, which narrowly passed Tuesday night by a razor-thin margin of 217-215.
The framework is widely expected to cut $880 billion from Medicaid, a program that helps one in four Americans, and another $230 billion from SNAP, which helps feed about one in eight Americans — while raising the debt ceiling by $4 trillion to provide a massive $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, largely for the wealthiest of Americans. People making less than $200,000 a year could effectively see their taxes rise, because Johnson’s legislation does not renew tax cuts from 2017. Johnson’s budget, supported by President Donald Trump, requires a minimum of $2 trillion in cuts to the federal budget.
Every Republican except one voted for Johnson’s budget legislation. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the only holdout, refusing to give in to pressure from GOP leadership.
Every Democrat present voted against the bill. Only one was not present due to his battle against cancer.
But every other Democrat showed up and stood firm.
“After 3 surgeries, a blood clot, an infection, & being hospitalized for over a week – the moment I was discharged from the hospital, I immediately rushed to the airport so I could fly to D.C. and vote NO on Republicans’ disastrous budget plan. I’m proud to stand with @HouseDemocrats to fight Republican’s extreme agenda,” wrote U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, (D-CA).
Republicans refused to allow U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), out on maternity leave, to vote by proxy, so she traveled across the country with her four-week old newborn, Sam, to vote against the GOP budget.
I have a message for Donald Trump: nobody fights harder than a mom.
Republican leadership may have denied my ability to vote by proxy but that didn’t stop us from voting against this disastrous budget that strips away health care and food for seniors, veterans, kids and… pic.twitter.com/rfoKNoyeVJ
— U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) February 26, 2025
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), largely seen as the loudest and most consistent voice on the left opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda, tore into Republicans.
“Good morning. The House voted yesterday to kick millions of off their health care, close rural hospitals, and shut down addiction clinics. All in order to afford a giant tax cut for Elon Musk, Donald Trump and their billionaire and corporate friends,” he charged Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Senator Murphy denounced the GOP’s “greed” at an outdoor press conference.
Calling the Republicans’ budget framework “the most massive transfer of wealth and resources from poor people in the middle class to the billionaires and corporations in the history of this country,” Murphy (video below) said, “You’re talking about 880 billion dollars of cuts to Medicaid.”
“Now I get it, like, $880 billion. Like, what does that mean? Right? That’s a huge number, nobody understands. Let me tell you what that means. That that means that sick kids die in this country. That means that hospitals in depressed communities and rural communities close their doors. Right? That means that drug and addiction treatment centers disappear. All across this country.”
READ MORE: Refusing to Publicly Reveal DOGE Head, White House Says It’s Been ‘Incredibly Transparent’
“That means that millions of working families who have insurance today, because by the way, 24% of Americans get their health care from Medicaid, they all of a sudden don’t have their health care tomorrow,” he continued, adding, “the scope of this greed is something that we have never ever seen before in this country, and we should not accept it as normal in the United States of America.”
24% of Americans get their health insurance from Medicaid.
Seniors. Working families. Millions of kids.
Republicans voted tonight to burn Medicaid to the ground.
And for what? To fund a giant tax cut for their billionaire friends.
A moral abomination. pic.twitter.com/Xez9GmzJlC
— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 26, 2025
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) explained how Johnson’s budget legislation came together, and all the things Republicans voted against.
He said Democrats asked Republicans to “vote against tax breaks for people earning over $100 million per year.”
“Every Republican vote no,” he said, regarding that proposal, as well as on protections for large numbers of Americans who need support.
Republicans voted against assuring “the American people that they’re not gonna steal school meals from kids in order to give tax breaks for millionaires,” and on protecting Medicaid, which McGovern noted, “covers 41% of all births in the United States.”
“Nearly half of children with special healthcare needs and five in eight nursing home residents,” he said, are also covered by Medicaid.
“Democrats offered an amendment preventing tax giveaways for people earning over $1 million a year. Every Republican voted no,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “We even offered an amendment preventing tax cuts for people with a net worth of over, get this, $1 billion. Every Republican voted no.”
McGovern: Democrats offered an amendment to protect Medicaid. Every Republican voted no.
Democrats offered an amendment to extend tax cuts for people making under $400,000 while ensuring that corporations and billionaires pay their fair share. Every Republican voted no.… pic.twitter.com/IiuC8skXc2
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
House GOP: Federal Employees Are ‘Bloated Bureaucrats’ Who ‘Do Not Deserve Their Jobs’
Desperate to pass a budget that slashes $800 billion from Medicaid to help fund President Donald Trump’s tax cuts—potentially costing up to $11 trillion—Republicans are scrambling to counter a surge of damning town hall videos and testimonials from recently fired government employees detailing the vital services they once provided for the American people.
It appears that the words Republicans have settled on to try to turn the American people to their side are “bureaucrats” and “bureaucracy.”
U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, a far-right Michigan Republican who voted against certifying 2020 electoral votes, serves as the Chair of the House Republican Conference.
On Tuesday, McClain lashed out at federal government workers and American voters who oppose President Donald Trump’s massive gutting of the federal government.
“I want to start with last week videos of protesters yelling at members of Congress went viral, right?” McClain said at the House Republican weekly press conference. “But the content focused on the confrontation, not the why.”
“Some of the people that hijacked those town halls are happy with the bloated status quo. They want the bloated status quo to continue. They don’t want to get our country back on track,” the Michigan Congresswoman continued. “And many Democrats are soliciting sob stories from bloated bureaucrats with six figure salaries. Give me a break.”
U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) says constituents pressuring GOP members of Congress are telling “sob stories” and downplays job cuts: “Give me a break!” pic.twitter.com/1pJSaCimZG
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) February 25, 2025
Like nearly all members of the House, Congresswoman McClain’s base annual salary is $174,000. According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, “Members of Congress with at least five years of service or federal employment can also be eligible for a generous pension that pays two to three times more than pensions offered to similarly-salaried workers in the private sector. The value of the benefit is determined by a formula based on the initial date of election to office, the length of service, and the average of the three years of highest salary.”
One of the viral videos that Congresswoman McClain seems to be referencing is this one from MSNBC (below). It features recently fired federal workers—civil servants—including a former cybersecurity worker for the VA.gov websites, a custodial worker from Yosemite National Park, the chief of safety and emergency management at the Philadelphia Veterans Administration, and others.
@msnbc Former federal employees from various organizations who were affected by the Trump administration’s mass firings share with @Stephanie Ruhle on @11th Hour MSNBC the significance of the work they did and their motivations for entering civil service. If you are a federal worker who has been laid off or is on probationary status and want to share your story, let us know in the comments below. #Government #civilservice #federal #politics #news #doge ♬ original sound – MSNBC
McClain is not the only House Republican attacking fired federal civil servants and their supporters.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), also attacked “bureaucrats.”
“You can protest all you want outside of departments of this government. You can protest all you want,” Congresswoman Greene declared. “But the American people disagree with you. You’re protecting the bureaucracy. The bureaucracy is not a business. Those are not real jobs producing federal revenue.”
“By the way, they’re consuming taxpayer dollars. Those jobs are paid for by the American tax people who work real jobs earn real income, pay federal taxes, and then pay these federal employees. Federal employees do not deserve their jobs. Federal employees not do not deserve their paychecks . And these are jobs that can be fired at will.”
Greene: Those are not real jobs producing federal revenue. Federal employees do not deserve their jobs. Federal employees do not deserve their paycheck pic.twitter.com/uPCMydyiiG
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Refusing to Publicly Reveal DOGE Head, White House Says It’s Been ‘Incredibly Transparent’
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has insisted Donald Trump is the “most transparent president in history,” refused on Tuesday to tell a reporter “from this podium” the name of the official administrator of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
🚨The most transparent President in history is back. pic.twitter.com/IHKc0SdGMT
— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 21, 2025
For months—even before Donald Trump was sworn in as president—the White House had stated that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were “co-directors.” After Ramaswamy’s exit, the reins were left to the tech billionaire.
But amid mounting court cases largely surrounding DOGE and its actions, the White House put out a statement announcing that Musk was not the head of DOGE and was not making any decisions.
According to CBS News last week, “a new court filing from the White House states that the Tesla CEO isn’t an employee of DOGE, adding that Musk ‘has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.'”
In a federal court hearing, CBS added, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan “warned that the alleged actions by Musk and DOGE are ‘concerning’ and ‘troubling.’ She said the mass firings of thousands of federal workers is ‘not a small or common thing’ and noted that Musk has not been nominated to a position by the president or confirmed by the Senate.”
Tuesday afternoon, the White House continued its opaque refusal to publicly divulge the name of the administrator of DOGE.
“I want to ask about a federal judge yesterday was saying that they didn’t know who the DOGE administrator was and was asking the lawyer for the administration who it was, and the lawyer responded, ‘I don’t know the answer to that,'” a reporter told Leavitt. “Can you tell us who the administrator of DOGE is?”
The press secretary, appearing angered, responded.
“Again, I’ve been asked to answer this question. Elon Musk is overseeing DOGE,” Leavitt said. “Elon Musk is a special government employee, which I’ve also been asked and have answered that question as well.”
“There are career officials at DOGE. There are political appointees at DOGE,” she continued.
“I’m not going to reveal the name of that individual from this podium,” Leavitt declared, offering no reason for her refusal. “I’m happy to follow up and provide that to you. But we’ve been incredibly transparent about the way that DOGE is working.”
Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower has been posting portions of transcripts between judges and federal government attorneys about the head of DOGE. A few:
WE DON’T KNOW WHO IS ACTUALLY DOING THESE THINGS INDEED pic.twitter.com/iaHJJJyB93
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 25, 2025
BY WHOM INDEED pic.twitter.com/B5U6CGdUwX
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 25, 2025
After Leavitt’s refusal to publicly reveal the administrator of DOGE, Semafor White House Correspondent Shelby Talcott reported “The DOGE *acting* Administrator is Amy Gleason, a White House official tells me.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: Who is the administrator of DOGE?
White House press secretary: “I’m not going to reveal the name of that person from this podium…” pic.twitter.com/QEPTXVxTfW
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 25, 2025
This article has been updated to include the reporting from Semfor’s Talcott.
Image via Reuters
