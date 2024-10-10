‘Sick’: Dem Mom Who Lost Son to Gun Violence Horrified to See Herself in Anti-Harris Ad

Kimberly Burrell, a life-long Democrat who will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris for President, lost her 18-year-old son Darryl Pray Jr. in 2009 to gun violence. In July, around the anniversary of his death, she sat down with a group of Philadelphia mothers who also lost loved ones to gun violence, for an interview with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian.

“Burrell was a bundle of raw emotion” during taping, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas wrote Wednesday.

“I was a mess,” Burrell, a 53-year-old paralegal, told her. “I couldn’t stop crying.”

During the two-hour MSNBC interview, which Burrell wanted to keep non-political, she was asked about inflation and made a short comment.

“Imagine the mother making minimum wage trying to feed children,” a “choked up” Burrell said, “They’re killing us without killing us.”

Those comments showed up in an anti-Harris ad from a right-wing Super PAC.

Then, “a split screen juxtaposes an emotional Burrell with a cheerful Vice President Kamala Harris declaring: ‘That’s called Bidenomics!’ before ending with the candidate’s signature laugh,” The Inquirer wrote.

Burrell was shocked to see that out-of-context clip in the ad by a Super PAC that spends 98.86% of its expenditures attacking Democrats, according to Open Secrets.

Ubiñas writes, “Burrell was horrified. How could a passionate supporter of Kamala Harris for president become the face of a political attack ad for Trump that had co-opted her image and words in one of her most vulnerable moments?”

“I’m distraught,” Burrell said. “They can just steal your image and comments and twist it the way they want it to be twisted.”

“It’s just really sick.”

“Even if she wasn’t a Democrat, she said,” Ubiñas writes, “voting for Trump — a man whose character and values she deplores — would not be an option. The tears she shed during the interview were about the loss of her son, she said, not the price of peppers.”

The Super PAC that produced the attack ad, Restoration PAC, currently has the video (below) pinned to the top of its page on the social media site X.

Ubiñas says she reached out to Restoration PAC.

“Your X feed indicates you are a hard-partisan with a strong case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Dan Curry, Restoration PAC spokesperson responded, “therefore you don’t need my help in cobbling together your biased column. Have a blessed day.”

Restoration PAC is largely funded by the billionaire founder of Uline, an $11 billion shipping and packing materials business.

Dick Uihlein, The New York Times reported in 2020, is a “Midwestern packing supply magnate and Trump donor who has a history of giving to combative, hard-right candidates, like Roy S. Moore of Alabama.”

Moore, of course, as NCRM reported, is the twice-former, twice booted former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who became the twice-failed GOP U.S. Senate candidate. Uihlein supported him even after the multiple, credible accusations of rape and harassment came out against him, according to Blue Virginia.

The Daily Beast has reported Uihlein “gave millions to groups associated with overturning” the 2020 election:

“Uihlein’s nonprofit—the Ed Uihlein Family Foundation—poured millions of dollars in 2020 into a sprawling number of groups connected to efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s victory and reimagine election law, as well as other right-wing extremist organizations, including ones designated as hate groups.”

“Kyle Herrig, president of left-leaning watchdog group Accountable.US, told The Daily Beast that money from Uihlein and his wife, Elizabeth, has ‘promoted hate and sedition.'”

“In 2020, as workers and families struggled to get by, Dick and Liz Uihlein’s company cashed in on pandemic aid—then turned around and funded hate groups pushing COVID conspiracy theories, bigotry, and efforts to undermine democracy,” Herrig said. “By signing away more than $1 million to groups that have promoted hate and sedition, Dick and Liz Uihlein have made it clear where their company’s values truly lie.”

Kimberly Burrell, meanwhile, has contacted both the Trump campaign and Restoration PAC, “so far to no avail. She’s also contacted a lawyer and is crafting a cease and desist letter.”

“This is what we’ve allowed this country to become, a place where lies can be told and go unchallenged” Burrell told Ubiñas. “We give them power by not calling them out on anything.”

Watch the Restoration PAC ad below or at this link.

The majority of Americans believe the economy is getting worse. Why is Kamala Harris proud of this record?

pic.twitter.com/hWCdHbN8pG — Restoration of America (@Restoration_roa) October 5, 2024

