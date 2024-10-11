News
‘Fascist to the Core’: Trump’s Top General Slams Ex-President as ‘Most Dangerous Person’
General Mark Milley, one of then-President Donald Trump’s top generals who served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the Republican presidential nominee is “fascist to the core” and there is no one in America who has ever posed more of a threat to the nation.
Milley, appointed by Trump in 2019, served as the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. Armed Forces until his retirement last year. His remarks appear in Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book, “War,” The Independent reports.
After the January 6, 2021 insurrection, Gen. Milley requested a meeting with incoming Attorney General Merrick Garland, “to urge him to investigate domestic violent extremism and far-right militia movements.”
“According to Woodward, a senior Department of Justice lawyer said at the time that Milley’s sit-down with Garland might have been the first-ever meeting between a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the country’s top civilian law enforcement official. He writes that the general asked for the meeting because he was ‘deeply convinced’ that Trump remained ‘a danger to the country’ even though he had been forced from office after Biden’s election win.
Later, in March of 2023, Milley spoke directly to Woodward, telling him that “no one has ever been as dangerous to this country” as the former president.
Milley had talked to Woodward about Trump for a previous book, “Peril,” but apparently his concerns had grown stronger since then.
“Do you realize, do you see what this man is?” Milley asked the veteran journalist. “He is the most dangerous person ever. I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist. He is now the most dangerous person to this country.”
“A fascist to the core,” the General declared.
The Guardian adds that Milley “fears being recalled to uniform and court-martialed should Trump defeat Kamala Harris next month and return to power.”
“He is a walking, talking advertisement of what he’s going to try to do,” Milley recently “warned former colleagues,” Woodward writes. “He’s saying it and it’s not just him, it’s the people around him.”
Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon, according to Woodward, has vowed to hold Milley “accountable.”
In 2021, Woodward’s book “Peril” revealed Milley acted to ensure Trump could not misuse the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
“Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley took steps to prevent then-President Donald Trump from misusing the country’s nuclear arsenal during the last month of his presidency, according to a new book by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa obtained by NBC News,” the news organization had reported.
The book “recounted a phone conversation Milley had with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, which Pelosi blamed on an ‘unhinged’ Trump. Pelosi said in January that she spoke to Milley about ‘preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.'”
“‘I can guarantee you, you can take it to the bank, that there’ll be, that the nuclear triggers are secure and we’re not going to do — we’re not going to allow anything crazy, illegal, immoral or unethical to happen,’ Milley told her, according to a transcript of the call obtained by the authors.”
“The president alone can order the use of nuclear weapons. But he doesn’t make the decision alone. One person can order it, several people have to launch it.”
Elon Musk’s X Engaged in a ‘Pattern of Election Interference’ to Help Trump: Reports
Billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest man who purchased the social media platform Twitter and renamed it X, is “all in” on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, The New York Times reports. X has “reportedly worked with Donald Trump’s campaign to censor material that could be harmful to the former president’s White House chances as part of a pattern of election interference that is unprecedented in U.S. history,” according to The Daily Beast.
Musk, The Times reports, “seen over the weekend jumping for joy alongside former President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., is now talking to the Republican candidate multiple times a week.”
Video (below) shows Musk wore a black “Make America Great Again” cap with the words “Never Surrender” embroidered on the side and praising the ex-president’s actions during the attempted assassination.
The relationship between Musk and Trump “has proved significant in other ways. After a reporter’s publication of hacked Trump campaign information last month, the campaign connected with X to prevent the circulation of links to the material on the platform, according to two people with knowledge of the events. X eventually blocked links to the material and suspended the reporter’s account.”
The reporter, Ken Klippenstein, whose work often focuses on national security issues, published the document because “it’s of keen public interest in an election season.”
Klippenstein last month called his ban “political,” and wrote: “It’s been widely reported that my suspension from X (Twitter) is only temporary. Those reports are false. My ban from X, the company says, is permanent.”
The New York Times’ Aric Toler writes: “Trump’s campaign worked with Musk/Twitter to implement a blanket ban on sharing the link to the Vance dossier.” NBC News’ Kevin Collier adds, “Per NYT, X’s crackdown on Ken Klippenstein and the Iran-hacked Vance doc came after the Trump campaign reached out. Well within each party’s right, but this is the exact same thing Musk, Trump, and the right threw a yearslong fit about over Hunter Biden.”
Journalist Steve Mullis notes, “It’s crazy that this is a single paragraph in the NYT’s Elon Musk story. Given that there were congressional hearings accusing Biden and Democrats of doing this sort of thing, this should be its own huge story.”
Musk, The Times adds, “has effectively moved his base of operations to Pennsylvania, the place that he has recently told confidants he believes is the linchpin to Mr. Trump’s re-election,” and “relentlessly promoted Mr. Trump’s candidacy to his 201 million followers on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter that he bought for $44 billion and has used to spread conspiracy theories about the Democratic Party and to insult its candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.”
The Times’ article ends with this: “Online, Mr. Musk has painted a dark picture of what would happen if Mr. Trump lost, a circumstance that could hurt Mr. Musk personally. In an interview with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he acknowledged ‘trashing Kamala nonstop’ and being all in for Mr. Trump.”
“If Mr. Trump loses, he joked, ‘how long do you think my prison sentence is going to be?'”
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott writes, “Doesn’t seem to be enough appreciation for the fact that it’s entirely reasonable to assume that Elon Musk is going all in on Trump because he’s worried about a federal probe into corporate corruption + election interference and knows Trump will shut down an investigation.”
The Times notes that Musk “is personally steering the actions of a super PAC that he has funded with tens of millions of dollars to turn out the vote for Mr. Trump, not just in Pennsylvania but across the country. He has even proposed taking a campaign bus tour across Pennsylvania and knocking on doors himself, in part to see how his money is being used.”
The Times does not include news from August related to Musk’s super PAC, America PAC.
Attorney Jay Kuo alleged on Substack, “Elon Musk’s PAC Is Harvesting Voter Data.”
“The America PAC is using fraudulent techniques to obtain highly personal information from voters in swing states,” Kuo wrote, pointing to a CNBC “explosive report on how Elon Musk’s America PAC is defrauding voters through online ads. As the report explained, Musk’s Trump-aligned PAC is running a scheme that pretends to register people to vote. But in many cases, the PAC simply collects higher personal information from users that it can later use to retarget them.”
According to The Washington Post, some of Musk’s foreign backers in his $44 billion purchase of Twitter include Billionaire investor Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal al Saud ($2 billion) and The Qatar Investment Authority ($375 million). Buzzfeed News in 2022 referred to them as “countries that have historically restricted freedom of speech.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
“What’s even more telling is that America PAC only collects this personal information from users residing in swing states, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. For anyone else, it actually does assist them with registering to vote,” Kuo wrote. “It’s possible that America PAC simply ‘messed up’ badly by forgetting to actually redirect users in swing states to voter registration sites after scraping their personal information. In so doing, however, it has made it abundantly clear that it treats swing state users very differently than non-swing state ones. In exposing its own operations this way, it has raised a more troubling question: Is Musk involved in improper data harvesting and planning to improperly influence the election, just like we saw in 2016?”
Trump Stands Silently for ‘God Bless the USA’ Then Trashes Detroit to Detroit Economic Club
Donald Trump gave what was billed as a speech on economic policy Thursday afternoon at the Detroit Economic Club, but he spent a good portion of his time focused on attacking the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene, attacking his Democratic presidential opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, attacking the city of Detroit, appearing to be unaware foreign auto manufacturers build cars in the U.S., announcing one of his daughters is expecting, and standing silently for several minutes for his own theme song, “God Bless the USA,” “like it was the national anthem,” according to one reporter.
Donald Trump standing awkwardly on stage after walking out at the Detroit Economic Club. He remained standing there completely silently as “God Bless the USA” played through multiple verses. pic.twitter.com/bVwxVuYFiu
— Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) October 10, 2024
“The whole country is going to be like—you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” Trump said, referring to Vice President Harris. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”
Trump in Detroit: “You want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re gonna have a mess on your hands.” pic.twitter.com/AnG5wk41ek
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2024
The city’s Democratic mayor, Mike Duggan, hit back: “Detroit just hosted the largest NFL Draft in history, the Tigers are back in the playoffs, the Lions are headed to the Super Bowl, crime is down and our population is growing. Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel commented, “This guy is calling us ugly and then asking us out on a date. Detroit and the rest of Michigan is ready to show Trump the exit when we overwhelmingly elect @KamalaHarris president.”
Michigan State Senator and Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow added: “As a proud elected representative of tens of thousands of Detroiters: Fuck this guy. Don’t come back.”
David Rothkopf, the noted foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator had a different take on Trump’s remarks:
“Not only is this politically tone deaf, it’s something else. Can you tell me what it is? Can you tell me what he is saying when he says the whole country will be like Detroit, the city with the highest percentage of black residents of any in the U.S., if you elect the black woman to be president? Could it be racism?”
Trump also declared the American auto industry is going out of business.
Trump in Detroit: “Your car industry is going out of business. It’s going out of business. Nothing to do with me. I stopped that. I stopped Mexico, which is becoming the second China.” pic.twitter.com/hRjmojorNY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2024
ClickOnDetroit reports that “Trump also falsely claimed that his administration had the highest job numbers during his speech in Detroit. The unemployment rate fell slightly lower under President Joe Biden — to 3.4% early last year, the lowest in a half-century, below 3.5% before the pandemic under Trump.”
Trump did offer some economic remarks, including wanting to make interest on car loans tax deductible.
Former Chief Economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers Ernie Tedeschi responded to the news (via Trump’s prepared remarks): “Add this to the list of Trump’s policies that will raise your cost of living. If the after-tax cost of financing a car becomes cheaper, that savings will be at least partially capitalized in the price of the car itself.”
He also vowed to impose massive tariffs.
“I will impose whatever tariffs are required — 100 percent, 200 percent, 1,000 percent,” he said, according to Washington Post White House economics reporter Jeff Stein.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘On January 20’: Trump Exploits Hurricane Milton to Rally Floridians for Votes
As Floridians begin to assess the damage and loss of life after Hurricane Milton hit Wednesday night, bringing with it a historic 150 tornadoes and causing power outages for millions, Donald Trump recorded and posted a video suggesting Floridians will be better off on “January 20,” Inauguration Day, implying they should vote for him.
“Hello, Florida, this is President Donald J. Trump,” the Republican ex-president began his video (below). Some of his supporters praised him on social media for acting as if he were the current president.
“Melania and I are praying for you as you face the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. We are deeply saddened by the devastation being reported and it sounds like it’s a bad as it gets and, ah, we feel so sorry for you and we want God to be with you and we know God is with you, our hearts go out to each and every one of you to those who’ve lost so much, know that you are not alone,” Trump says, before making his election pitch.
“We’ve seen you stand tall against storms before, and you will stand tall now and hopefully on January 20th, you’re gonna have somebody that’s really going to help you and help you like never before. Because help is on the way,” he says. “Together, we will rebuild, we will recover, and we will come back stronger, bigger, better than ever before.”
Trump has been spreading massive lies about Hurricane Helene, and has continued those lies as Floridians prepared to be hit by Hurricane Milton.
“Donald Trump has decided to close the election with a flurry of disinformation, lies and deliberate cruelty relating to the massive hurricane relief effort in the wake of Helene, which struck the southeastern United States in late September,” The Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin wrote Thursday.
On Monday, CNN published “Fact check: Six days of Trump lies about the Hurricane Helene response,” revealing how the former president has “delivered a barrage of lies and distortions.”
Among the lies, according to CNN:
“Trump falsely claims Biden hasn’t answered calls from Georgia’s governor”
“Trump cites baseless ‘reports’ about anti-Republican bias in the North Carolina response”
“Trump falsely claims the Biden-Harris response had received ‘universally’ negative reviews”
“Trump falsely claims Harris spent ‘all her FEMA money’ on housing illegal migrants”
“Trump falsely claims $1 billion was ‘stolen’ from FEMA for migrants and has gone ‘missing’”
“Trump falsely claims the federal government is only giving $750 to people who lost their homes”
“Trump falsely claims there are ‘no helicopters, no rescue’ in North Carolina ”
In his video, Trump goes on to promise, “You’re gonna be better than before. And just keep your chin up and God bless you all, and God bless the great state of Florida, your governor is doing an excellent job. I’ve been talking to him and watching, Ron is doing a really good job. We’re proud of him and we’re gonna have something very, very special in the end. I think it’s gonna turn out a lot better than people thought, but this is a big one, so be very, very careful. Thank you very much.”
Florida Politics, reporting on Trump’s video wrote: “Less than a day after landfall, Donald Trump casts doubt on federal response to Milton.”
Marc Etzold, the U.S. correspondent for Germany’s Stern magazine, pointed to Trump invoking January 20, Inauguration Day, and remarked (according to Google translate): “Abusing a natural disaster for such electoral purposes is practically a must-do in Donald Trump’s world.”
Jonathan Boucher, the chief of staff to a New York City Council Member, commented: “Nooooo Trump isn’t politicizing a storm or anything. Not a peep from republicans.”
Watch Trump’s video below or at this link.
TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF FLORIDA… pic.twitter.com/hv34G8hpr2
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2024
