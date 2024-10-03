News
Democrats Call for Trump-Appointed Scandal-Ridden Inspector General to Be Ousted
Two House Democratic Ranking Members are calling for the removal of the Dept. of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, appointed by Donald Trump in 2019, accusing him of lying to Congress, misleading Congress, blatantly abusing his powers, and wasting millions in taxpayer dollars.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and Ranking Member Bennie G. Thompson, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, in a statement following the release of a damning independent report say “Inspector General Cuffari’s extensive and shocking record of misconduct and obstruction is evidence that he has seriously compromised the public’s trust and is plainly not fit to serve in a position that requires him to guard the public interest and act beyond reproach.”
“Cuffari’s unprecedented misconduct in office has been underscored and exacerbated by his persistent and repeated obstruction of oversight efforts. Not only did he fail to fully and meaningfully comply with our investigation—he actively worked to undermine and thwart it.” They call his actions “an outrageous affront and embarrassment to the inspector general community and have undermined the reputation of the entire DHS Office of Inspector General.”
READ MORE: JD Vance Says ‘Yes’ Trump Won in 2020 Then Walks Away When Asked ‘Will You Concede?’
The Project On Government Oversight (POGO), a nonpartisan independent watchdog, on Wednesday released a report alleging Cuffari “waged a years-long campaign to derail and discredit investigations into allegations of his misconduct, which include claims he retaliated against whistleblowers.”
The independent report from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) did not cite Cuffari’s actions in deleted texts scandal, but as NCRM reported in 2022, Cuffari appeared to have waited seven months to notify Congress of the missing text messages from the day before and day of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
That means that four months after the January 6 insurrection the Dept. of Homeland Security knew Secret Service agents’ text messages, from the day before and day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, were missing and did not inform Congress or the National Archives, which is required by law to retain those records.
RELATED: ‘Coverup of Treason’: Trump-Appointed IG, Under Investigation, Knew of Missing Secret Service and DHS Texts Far Earlier
The deleted Secret Service texts were not the only missing data at DHS.
“Text messages for President Donald Trump’s acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli are missing for a key period leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol,” The Washington Post reported in July 2022.
Cuffari also reportedly “declined to pursue investigations into Secret Service during Trump administration,” The Washington Post reported in 2021, and “blocked investigations proposed by career staff … to scrutinize the agency’s handling of the George Floyd protests in Lafayette Square and the spread of the coronavirus in its ranks.”
“Hundreds of Secret Service officers were either infected with the coronavirus or had to quarantine after potential exposure … as Trump continued to travel and hold campaign events during the pandemic.”
The White House says the report is “concerning, but Politico reports Republicans are circling the wagons around Cuffari.
“Firing Cuffari could spark outrage from Capitol Hill Republicans, who have praised him for investigating DHS’s trouble vetting people evacuated from Afghanistan and its inability to monitor all unaccompanied migrant children released from federal custody after traveling to the United States,” Politico reports. “As CIGIE’s investigation into Cuffari has unfolded, congressional Republicans have rallied around him, suggesting he is being targeted as punishment for criticizing the administration. In an occasionally contentious July hearing, House Oversight Republicans pressed the head of CIGIE on how his office handles investigations into inspectors general and raised concerns about the Cuffari probe.”
In 2023 Cuffari testified before Congress he had deleted text messages from his government-issued cell phone which he also stated he did not use for personal reasons. He alleged the texts he deleted were not considered government records.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Ivey: Did you delete text messages from your government issued iPhone?
Cuffari: Yes pic.twitter.com/Dcp1dB0TQe
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 6, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Bullhorn’: MAGA Congressman Blasted for Using ‘Antisemitic Trope to Demonize Jews’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
JD Vance Says ‘Yes’ Trump Won in 2020 Then Walks Away When Asked ‘Will You Concede?’
U.S. Senator JD Vance, less than 48 hours after refusing to correctly answer when asked if Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, faced the question again on Thursday — but this time instead of evading he answered it directly: “Yes,” the vice presidential nominee lied.
“Who won the 2020 election? Just answer — did Donald Trump win?” asked Jason Selvig, half of the political comedy duo “The Good Liars,” who frequently troll conservatives in videos that go viral.
“Yes,” Vance replied, strongly.
“He did win?” Selvig asked again, seemingly to confirm Vance’s response.
“Yup,” the Ohio Senator stated.
READ MORE: ‘Bullhorn’: MAGA Congressman Blasted for Using ‘Antisemitic Trope to Demonize Jews’
“So will you, will you concede, if your opponent gets more votes, will you concede?” Selvig pressed.
“I really feel bad for you man,” Vance appeared to say, as he turned into what appeared to be a hotel conference room, ducking Selvig and his camera. “I just want to know, if your opponent gets more votes, will you concede?”
JD Vance refused to answer this question at the debate but he told us Donald Trump won the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/VyGrnCVAaw
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 3, 2024
“Completely disqualifying,” is how political scientist David Darmofal described Vance’s lie Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
“As this moment shows,” remarked attorney David R. Lurie, “Vance’s now confirmed status as an opponent of democracy is not going to be something he can quip away during the weeks before the election.”
READ MORE: ‘Judicially Executed Cover Up’: Experts Say Jack Smith Filing ‘Major Indictment’ of SCOTUS
Near the end of Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, Vance’s Democratic opponent, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, asked what became a historic question that was called it the “only moment from the VP debate that mattered.”
“Did he lose the 2020 election?” Walz asked Vance.
“Tim,” Vance replied, “I’m focused on the future.”
The Harris campaign quickly turned that into an ad which quickly went viral:
Last night, what JD Vance didn’t say said everything. pic.twitter.com/0vmMwr0f37
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 2, 2024
The full context of Walz’s and Vance’s interaction can be read here.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Headaches’: Trump Under Fire for ‘Trivializing’ US Soldiers’ Traumatic Brain Injuries
News
‘Bullhorn’: MAGA Congressman Blasted for Using ‘Antisemitic Trope to Demonize Jews’
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) is under fire for spewing “blatant anti-semitism” and doing so in the middle of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
On Fox News Thursday morning, Congressman Burchett attacked George Soros, the liberal billionaire who has donated the vast majority of his fortune to his non-profit which has a goal to “support the growth of inclusive and vibrant democracies.”
“You have a man that does not have America’s interests at heart,” Burchett said of Soros. “He wants to destroy this country.”
READ MORE: ‘Judicially Executed Cover Up’: Experts Say Jack Smith Filing ‘Major Indictment’ of SCOTUS
“He is a money-changer of the worst kind,” charged Burchett, using an antisemitic trope before making his pitch for Donald Trump to be back in the white House.
GOP Rep. Tim Burchett on George Soros: “He is a money changer of the worst kind” pic.twitter.com/ptIuLCZXZs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2024
Last year Congressman Burchett bragged, “I voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. We can’t be representing anti-Semitic viewpoints on the world stage,” and told Newsmax, “Antisemitic activity or speech has no place in the United States Congress.”
“As a Jew, this strikes me as VERY antisemitic,” declared MSNBC’s and Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast, responding to the video of Burchett. “I don’t think people who traffic in antisemitism are ‘good’ for the Jews.”
Russell Drew, a self-described “amateur historian,” explains: “In calling George Soros a ‘money changer’, Congressman Burchett knows EXACTLY what he’s doing. Using an antisemitic trope to demonize Jews as greedy manipulators of finance. Such language has long fueled violence.”
RELATED: ‘We’re Not Gonna Fix It’: TN Republican Says Congress Can Do Nothing to Stop Gun Violence – Calls for Christian ‘Revival’
David Simon, the author, journalist and TV writer/producer known for “The Wire” wrote: “Just shout ‘dirty scheming Jew’ and get it all over with.”
MeidasTouch editor-in-chef Ron Filipkowski added, “Ah yes, those globalist Jewish ‘moneychangers’ who hate America pulling the strings behind the scenes. Welcome to 1936 in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”
Former Obama chief strategist and White House Senior Advisor David Axelrod snarked, “A New Year message from the heart of MAGA to the Jewish community.”
Matt Duss of the Center for International Policy added, “Every evangelical voter knows exactly what this is supposed to mean. It’s not a dog whistle it’s an antisemitic bullhorn.”
Matthew Zeitlin, a correspondent at Heatmap News, asked why “money changer” was “even at the tip of your tongue?”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Harris Ad Showing Vance Refusing to Say Trump Lost Gets One Million Views in Just Hours
News
‘Headaches’: Trump Under Fire for ‘Trivializing’ US Soldiers’ Traumatic Brain Injuries
Donald Trump is once again facing criticism for downplaying the potentially life-threatening traumatic brain injuries sustained by over 100 U.S. soldiers during Iran’s 2020 ballistic missile attacks on two Iraqi bases. He dismissed the injuries—then and now—as mere “headaches,” minimizing the seriousness of the assault which he chose not to respond to during his final year as Commander-in-Chief.
The issue arose during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, told his Republican opponent, U.S. Senator JD Vance, “it was Donald Trump who… we had a coalition of nations that had boxed Iran’s nuclear program in in the inability to advance it. Donald Trump pulled that program and put nothing else in its place.”
Walz was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as President Barack Obama’s Iran Nuclear Deal, a nuclear arms pact which Trump did pull out of, claiming he would construct a better deal, but never did.
“So Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon than they were before because of Donald Trump’s fickle leadership,” Walz continued. “And when Iran shot down an American aircraft in international airspace, Donald Trump tweeted, because that’s the standard diplomacy of Donald Trump. And when Iranian missiles did fall near U.S. troops and they received traumatic brain injuries, Donald Trump wrote it off as ‘headaches.’ Look, our allies understand that Donald Trump is fickle. He will go to whoever has the most flattery or where it makes sense to him. Steady leadership like you witnessed today, like you witnessed in April. Both Iranian attacks were repelled. Our coalition is strong, and we need the steady leadership that Kamala Harris is providing.”
Walz: When Iranian missiles did fall near U.S. Troops and they received traumatic brain injuries, Donald Trump wrote it off as headaches. pic.twitter.com/H0lVuoMb7B
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2024
READ MORE: Trump Walks Away Muttering ‘Take a Look’ When Asked to Prove Aid Denial for Helene Victims
On January 7, 2020, immediately after Iran bombed the airbases housing U.S. troops, Trump declared “All is well!” and insisted no one had been injured. He has repeatedly made that claim despite all evidence to the contrary.
Just two weeks later when asked about it by a reporter, Trump held his ground, refusing to acknowledge the injuries.
“I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things but I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious,” Trump said in that January 2020 exchange, repeating, “not very serious.”
“You don’t think that a potential traumatic brain injury is very serious?” the reporter, stunned, asked.
“Um, they told me about it numerous days later – you’d have to ask the Dept. of Defense,” Trump replied. “No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen.”
When asked about the 11 U.S. servicemen injured in the Iran airstrikes, President Trump told @weijia he didn’t “consider them serious injuries relative to other injuries I’ve seen.” https://t.co/anmIdCHO6a pic.twitter.com/boSjvDujCS
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2020
But they were serious, and the number of soldiers with traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) jumped from 11 to over 100.
Under Trump, the U.S. Military, contrary, some say, to procedure, refused to grant all of those eligible Purple Hearts.
“The person I was prior to a traumatic brain injury, he’s gone,” Platoon Sergeant Daine Kvasager told CBS News in November of 2021. “There’s parts that remain. The pieces are all still there, just — yeah, he’s not coming back.”
CBS reported, “Kvasager was part of a skeleton crew left to defend the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on January 8, 2020. Days earlier, the U.S. had killed the powerful Iranian General Quasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds military force and the man behind deadly attacks on American bases — but the ballistic missile attack in response would be the biggest against American forces in history.”
“The soldiers CBS spoke with said after the attack, there was pressure to downplay the growing injuries to avoid a further escalation with Iran and avoid undercutting former President Trump.”
Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the world was at “peace” during his entire administration.
On Tuesday, Donald Trump continued to repeat his lie that the soldiers who suffered TBIs just had mere headaches.
READ MORE: Trump Walks Away Muttering ‘Take a Look’ When Asked to Prove Aid Denial for Helene Victims
“What does ‘injured’ mean? Injured means because they had a headache because the bombs never hit the fort,” Trump told a reporter (video below) who asked him if he regretted not being tougher and nottaking action against Iran after that attack.
“So just so you understand, there was nobody ever tougher on Iraq,” Trump said, misspeaking when he was talking about Iran. “They had no money with me, they would have made any deal with me. I would have had a deal made within, literally, I would have had a deal made within one week after the election. they were dying to make a deal.”
“None of those very accurate missiles hit our fort,” Trump added, as Military.com reported. “They all hit outside. And there was nobody hurt, other than the sound was loud. And some people said that hurt, and I accept that.”
Just hours after Donald Trump made these remarks, his White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin remarked: “I was Pentagon spox during the Al Assad attack. DOD advised the Trump WH to not claim there were no injuries since initial assessments are often wrong. He went forward & said ‘all is well.’ We later learned 100+ US troops had traumatic brain injuries.”
Military.com on Wednesday also reported, “the service members who suffered the brain injuries have described crippling symptoms, including memory loss, partial vision loss and chronic migraines.”
“There is also a growing body of evidence that TBI is linked to an increased risk of suicide, as reported on extensively by Military.com, as well as other devastating symptoms such as hallucinations and seizures,{ the news site noted. “Nearly 80 service members received Purple Hearts for injuries suffered in the al-Asad attack. For many, the recognition did not come until after Trump left office.”
Veteran Jared Ryan Sears, who writes The Pragmatic Humanist, noted: “Trump is still repeating the headache line when our servicemembers suffered severe head trauma. This is how little Trump cares about our military. He dismisses injuries that happened on his watch because of his strike, and he never did anything to Iran for that attack.”
National security attorney Brad Moss, responding to the video below, wrote: “Here is the Republican nominee trivializing traumatic brain injuries to military personnel who were subjected to missiles attacks from Iran in 2020.”
Wow — in response to a question about Iran injuring US 100 troops in 2020, Trump suggests they weren’t really hurt
“Because they had a headache?”
He then says “Iraq” when he means “Iran” and attacks the report who asked him the question pic.twitter.com/IyzhNa2DKP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Biggest Whopper of the Night’: Vance’s ‘Heap of Lies’ on Abortion Was ‘Jaw-Dropping’
Trendings
- News3 days ago
Trump Walks Away Muttering ‘Take a Look’ When Asked to Prove Aid Denial for Helene Victims
- News3 days ago
‘Kremlin Propaganda’: MAGA Exploits Helene Disaster to Attack Biden and Harris
- News3 days ago
Senate GOP Leaders Refuse to Commit to Allowing Harris SCOTUS Nominees Up or Down Vote
- News2 days ago
‘Recoiled in Fear’: Trump’s Former Officials Serve Up Damning Responses to His Iran Claims
- News1 day ago
Harris Ad Showing Vance Refusing to Say Trump Lost Gets One Million Views in Just Hours
- News2 days ago
‘The Women Thing’: Harris Campaign Hits Trump for Saying Killing Roe v. Wade Was ‘Great’
- News2 days ago
Biden Calls Trump a ‘Liar’ as Administration Hits Back Over False Helene Response Attacks
- News2 days ago
‘Getting Swamped’: Ted Cruz Complains Colin Allred Is Turning Texas Into a ‘Battleground’