News
‘Cowardice’: Washington Post Faces Backlash After Refusing to Endorse in Presidential Race
For the first time in 36 years The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will not endorse a candidate in the presidential race. The move is infuriating critics, democracy advocates, and everyday Americans who point to the paper’s official slogan: “Democracy dies in darkness.”
“The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates,” The Post’s publisher and CEO, William Lewis, wrote in an opinion piece Friday. He added: “our job as the newspaper of the capital city of the most important country in the world is to be independent.”
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik writes, “The decision was revealed in a tense meeting with people on the editorial staff. And it arrives at a time of heightened concern over whether news [outlets] are pulling their punches in order to appease Trump in final days of a neck and neck presidential race [against] VP Harris.”
READ MORE: ‘Malignant Narcissism’: Trump Is an ‘Existential Threat to Democracy’ Health Experts Warn
“It is not clear whether Post owner Jeff Bezos or Publisher/CEO Will Lewis made the call,” Folkenflik adds. “I’m told by person with direct knowledge that [editorial page editor David] Shipley implies that Bezos ordered the decision and Lewis carried it out.”
Former Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron told Folkenflik, “This is cowardice, a moment of darkness that will leave democracy as a casualty.”
“Donald Trump will celebrate this as an invitation to further intimidate The Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos (and other media owners),” Baron added. “History will mark a disturbing chapter of spinelessness at an institution famed for courage.”
Columbia Journalism Review executive editor Sewell Chan reports, “The Washington Post opinion editor approved a Harris endorsement. A week later, the paper’s publisher killed it.”
The massive deluge of comments criticizing The Washington Post’s decision to not endorse either candidate flooded the paper’s comments section, thousands in just the first hour, seemingly dozens if not hundreds by the minute at one point, with many vowing to cancel their subscriptions.
Anger also flooded social media.
One user on the social media platform X wrote: “An outrageous abdication of responsibility. Tyranny vs freedom – it’s an obvious choice. Perhaps it’s the ‘anticipatory obedience’ that scholars on tyranny warn us about.”
Michael McDonald, a professor of political science who specializes in American elections wrote: “Democracy Dies In Darkness Isn’t a motto for the Washington Post, It’s a mantra.”
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) wrote: “The first step towards fascism is when the free press cowers in fear.”
Political scientist Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor at The Atlantic offered a deep dive (thread).
READ MORE: ‘Perfect Russian Asset’: JD Vance Pummeled for Promoting ‘Putin’s Propaganda’
“Let’s unpack this,” Dr. Ornstein writes. “Donald Trump just referred again to the press as ‘the enemy of the people. He has promised to lock up his adversaries, ‘the enemy within.’ Pledged to forcibly deport 12 million or more immigrants, legal or not, first putting them in detention camps.”
“He has expressed admiration for Hitler, wants generals like Hitler had. He is talking regularly to Netanyahu, urging him to do nothing to help Biden. He talks to Putin, pledges to blow up NATO, shows increasing signs of mental decline. He is a narcissistic sociopath & grifter,” Ornstein continues. “He has been convicted on 34 felony accounts and adjudicated rapist. He praises the Supreme Court for Dobbs, said he would pardon violent insurrectionists, absconded with our most important secrets. He called our heroes who died for the country suckers and losers.”
“Top military leaders say flatly he is a fascist. Dozens of those who worked closely with him in his presidency have denounced him. He is a serial liar, represents an existential threat to democracy. I could go on. But the point is @washingtonpost knows all that.”
“It is a breathtaking show of cowardice and irresponsibility if the nation’s newspaper refuses to make an endorsement in this existential election. Will Lewis, Jeff Bezos, David Shipley are all complicit in this. Shame on them all.”
READ MORE: Fox Host Insists Trump’s Hitler Remarks Were Made in Private — Just ‘Letting Off Steam’
Image of William Lewis: USDA Photo by Lance Cheung via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Ten-Cent Dictator’: Trump Threatens Mass Arrests of Opponents in ‘Cease and Desist’ Post
One of Donald Trump’s latest tweets is being roundly mocked, but some are warning the Republican presidential nominee is threatening mass arrests for his political opponents, and that it represents an America that will emerge if he is elected president again.
In his social media missive, Trump threatens to incarcerate anyone who cheats in the election, but given his long history of false allegations and accusations, some say they believe he is targeting anyone who opposes him.
Trump writes, “those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again.”
“Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country,” Trump alleges.
READ MORE: ‘Cowardice’: Washington Post Faces Backlash After Refusing to Endorse in Presidential Race
NBC News political reporter Allan Smith writes: “Trump again threatens ‘long term prison sentences’ for a whole range of people — lawyers, operatives, donors, voters & election officials — he thinks stole the 2020 election,” and adds, “Of course, his claims were examined in recounts, audits, court cases + investigations that debunked them.”
Journalist Tess Owen, who reports on extremism and disinformation, responded to Trump’s post by writing: “Trump promising mass arrests of his political opponents in retaliation for 2020 if he’s elected.”
Trump promising mass arrests of his political opponents in retaliation for 2020 if he’s elected pic.twitter.com/JQsfPh9D7R
— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) October 25, 2024
Protect Democracy counsel Kristy Parker, a former federal prosecutor, responds that Trump “can promise whatever he wants, but he’ll need underlings to carry it out. Underlings with law licenses they could jeopardize and who lack the immunity from criminal prosecution SCOTUS has conferred on the president.”
Matt Glassman, a senior fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University noted, “One way to end widespread concerns that you are a wannabe authoritarian bent on jailing large numbers of your political opponents is to not send tweets that make you sound like a wannabe authoritarian bent on jailing large numbers of your political opponents.”
Journalist and conspiracy theory expert Mike Rothschild quipped, “Donald Trump is promising large scale arrests of Democratic voters, donors, lawyers, election officials, and politicians if he wins. But I’ve been told that calling him a ‘fascist’ for vowing to purge anyone he deems an enemy is a violation of norms, and therefore impermissible.”
Some took Trump’s threat personally.
READ MORE: ‘Malignant Narcissism’: Trump Is an ‘Existential Threat to Democracy’ Health Experts Warn
“Trump is, literally, promising to arrest all of Kamala Harris’ donors. That includes me. Trump is threatening to arrest me,” wrote strategic communications expert Dante Atkins.
“Every time his enablers try to say ‘What he had really meant was,’ Donnie doubles down. He’s now openly threatening to imprison election attorneys, political operatives (like myself) and people who donated Democrats. This is some ten-cent dictator, Banana Republic shit,” communications strategist Evan Sutton observed.
Sutton added: “Do you believe people who donate to political candidates or work for political campaigns should be imprisoned? No? Well, then you need to vote against this wannabe dictator and send grandpa back to his golden palace in Florida to live out his days golfing and rage tweeting.”
Several, including Capital & Main reporter Jeremy Lindenfeld mocked Trump’s post for having “the same energy as those Facebook posts boomers do that are basically ‘I AM POSTING SO MARK ZUCKERBERG CANNOT LEGALLY USE MY DATA. COPY AND PASTE THIS POST ON YOUR WALL TO PROTECT AGAINST FACEBOOK SPYING.'”
MSNBC/NBC News political analyst Elise Jordan remarked: “Hard not to be disturbed and distracted by the attack on the rule of law, but remember–this is the tweet of a candidate who believes he’s losing.”
READ MORE: ‘Perfect Russian Asset’: JD Vance Pummeled for Promoting ‘Putin’s Propaganda’
News
‘Malignant Narcissism’: Trump Is an ‘Existential Threat to Democracy’ Health Experts Warn
Donald Trump’s “symptoms of severe, untreatable personality disorder—malignant narcissism—makes him deceitful, destructive, deluded, and dangerous,”and “grossly unfit for leadership,” a group of more than 200 mental health professional say in a rare open letter, published as a full-page ad in The New York Times.
“As mental health professionals, we have an ethical duty to warn the public that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy,” the 233 signatories say in the letter. It was organized by attorney George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC, which says it “is dedicated to highlighting Donald Trump’s mental instability, bringing it to the forefront of national discussion.”
To that end, @PsychoPAC24 has taken out this full-page ad in today’s @nytimes: pic.twitter.com/ZQD4qa7Vtv
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 24, 2024
The experts agree that “Trump exhibits behavior that tracks with the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual’s (DSM V) diagnostic criteria for ‘narcissistic personality disorder,’ ‘antisocial personality disorder,’ and ‘paranoid personality disorder,’ all made worse by his intense sadism, which is a symptom of malignant narcissism. This psychological type was first identified by German psychologist Erich Fromm to explain the psychology of history’s most ‘evil’ dictators.”
READ MORE: ‘Perfect Russian Asset’: JD Vance Pummeled for Promoting ‘Putin’s Propaganda’
They also address professional guidelines, the “Goldwater Rule,” which prohibits mental health professionals from offering a diagnosis without examining a patient.
“We believe that we have an overriding ethical duty to warn the public of the danger this individual poses. History has taught us that in such circumstances, saying nothing is never the more ethical choice.”
“Since the Goldwater Rule was adopted,” they write, “the field has modernized the DSM diagnostic system, which relies exclusively on ‘observable behavioral criteria.’ For many years, we’ve all observed thousands of hours of Trump’s behavior, reinforced by the observations of dozens of individuals who have interacted with him personally. Using the DSM V, it is easy to see that Trump meets the behavioral criteria for antisocial personality disorder. Even a non-clinician can see that Trump shows a lifetime pattern of ‘failure to conform to social norms and laws,’ ‘repeated lying,’ ‘reckless disregard for the safety of others,’ ‘irritability,’ ‘impulsivity,’ ‘irresponsibility,’ and ‘lack of remorse.'”
They also offer an example.
READ MORE: Fox Host Insists Trump’s Hitler Remarks Were Made in Private — Just ‘Letting Off Steam’
“Because of their sadism, malignant narcissists often derive joy from inflicting suffering on others because they disregard the emotions and wellbeing of other people—especially their perceived enemies. For example, according to first-hand accounts, Trump watched the violence he unleashed on January 6 for three hours on TV with ‘glee,’ watching his favorite parts ‘over and over’ on ‘rewind.'”
And they warn of what some have called Trump’s “cognitive” issues.
“Trump appears to be showing signs of cognitive decline that urgently cry out for a full neurological work-up, including an MRI and neuropsychological testing,” the write. “These symptoms include: a dramatic decrease in verbal fluency, tangential thinking, diminished vocabulary, overuse of superlatives and filler words, perseveration, confabulation, phonemic paraphasia, semantic paraphasia, confusing people (not just names), as well as exhibiting deteriorating judgment, impulse control, and motor functioning (including a wide-based gait). We suspect the results of such an evaluation would be disqualifying.”
Despite Trump’s claims to the contrary, he has never released a full medical workup. One report he did release was a single-page letter in 2015 from a physician to whom he dictated a letter claiming he “will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”
In a companion video, for of the 233 mental health professionals explain why they believe Trump “is unfit for office.”
“Trump is incapable of caring about you, our country and the Constitution that a president swears to faithfully execute He’s only capable of caring about himself,” they say.
Watch below or at this link.
Here’s the video. In it, mental-health experts explain even more succinctly why @realDonaldTrump’s personality disorders render him unfit for office—and a danger to the country. pic.twitter.com/XQ1haZBL3x
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 24, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Shameful’: Naval Academy Cancels Authoritarianism Lecture After ‘MAGA Pressure’
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Perfect Russian Asset’: JD Vance Pummeled for Promoting ‘Putin’s Propaganda’
During a town hall Thursday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance suggested that Russia is not the “bad guy” in its illegal war of choice against the sovereign nation of Ukraine, leading critics including national security experts to accuse him of promoting Vladimir Putin’s talking points.
“I think that the seeds of peace and Russia and Ukraine come from recognizing that as unfortunate as it is, and Russia shouldn’t have invaded Ukraine in the first place,” Vance told an self-identified undecided voter, according to the NewsNation transcript. “Both the Russians and the Ukrainians are exhausted. They’re both struggling to find men, because primarily men in those countries that are fighting the war. But they’re struggling to find women too. They’re struggling to get the equipment necessary to send to the front lines.”
“Their economies are exhausted. Whole parts of their country have been destroyed. Both of these parties want this war to end.”
READ MORE: Fox Host Insists Trump’s Hitler Remarks Were Made in Private — Just ‘Letting Off Steam’
“And I think unfortunately, you’ve got a lot of American leaders who like to beat their chest and say, ‘Well, this is the good guy and that’s the bad guy.’ Look, yes, Russia should not have invaded Ukraine, but we are where we are, and what’s in the best interest of America, and what I believe is in the best interest of Ukraine and Russia is for the killing to stop.”
Olivia Troye, who has an extensive national security résumé, including as Vice President Mike Pence’s Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor, blasted Senator Vance:
“JD Vance: the perfect Russian asset, delivering Putin’s propaganda straight to the American people. At a time when democracy needs defending, Vance is more interested in spreading Moscow’s talking points than standing up for American values.”
The Atlantic’s David Frum, who served as speechwriter and special assistant to President George W. Bush, wrote of Senator Vance, “This man was put on a national ticket at the behest of a cabal of billionaires with sinister secret obligations to the dictators of Russia and China.”
Foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf warned, “This is what the (not-so-soft) pitch for Putin looks like. Make no mistake. Vance may be weird and inexperienced [but] he is also a threat. This man could very easily succeed Trump (sooner than anyone expects) as president.”
READ MORE: ‘Shameful’: Naval Academy Cancels Authoritarianism Lecture After ‘MAGA Pressure’
Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat fighter pilot who served for two decades and has a huge defense résumé, commented: “If we had JD Vance back in 1987, the line would be, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, this wall looks really beautiful.'”
Professor of history and biographer Lee Annis added: “Unconscionable statement! Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Jerry Ford and especially Ronald Reagan would be horrified by this TRULY pathetic excuse for the ‘evil empire’ Reagan so nobly and loudly condemned.”
Marc Polymeropoulos, who served at CIA for more than a quarter-century, remarked: “There actually is a good guy and a bad guy re Ukraine and Russia. Good god. This is the GOP position? My GOP ntl security friends, u good with this?”
Watch below or at this link.
JD Vance criticizes “American leaders” who pick a side in the war in Ukraine: “Unfortunately, you got a lot of American leaders who like to beat their chest and say; this [Ukraine] is the good guy and this [Russia] is the bad guy.” pic.twitter.com/dcAcnKehTX
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 25, 2024
READ MORE: ‘God, Religion and Teaching of the Commandments’: Eric Trump Says Dad Saved ‘Christmas’
Trending
- OPINION4 days ago
‘Charlatan’ Pastor at Latino Event Lays Hands on Trump, Prays God Makes Him President
- News2 days ago
‘Shameful’: Naval Academy Cancels Authoritarianism Lecture After ‘MAGA Pressure’
- News3 days ago
‘Defending Nazis’: Fox Host Under Fire for ‘Excusing’ Trump Wanting ‘Hitler’s Generals’
- News3 days ago
Trump’s Current Campaign Manager Shared Statements Blaming Him for J6 ‘Insurrection’
- News4 days ago
‘Endorsing a Coup’: 3 in 10 Republicans Support ‘Patriot’ Violence to ‘Save Our Country’
- News4 days ago
‘Fascist’ Trump’s Rhetoric Fits ‘Textbook Definition of Fascism’: Journalist
- News3 days ago
‘How You Get to Fascist Governance’: Expert Rips GOPer’s Response to Trump Praising Hitler
- News3 days ago
DOJ Public Integrity Section Warns Elon Musk: Report