‘Weaponizing the Government’: Comer to Target Walz After Biden Blitz a Bust
Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer has announced he will open an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the new Democratic vice-presidential nominee, after almost two years of targeting President Joe Biden yielded no crimes or criminal intent.
“They’re scared. Really scared,” The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, a retired U.S. Naval War College professor wrote, appearing to refer to Republicans. “With Comer in charge, this can only be good for Walz.”
“This is ‘weaponizing the government’ and it’s what authoritarians do,” Nichols noted.
Friday afternoon Politico reported on the House Republicans’ efforts, calling the decision to open an investigation, “the latest indication that they are using their slim majority to go after former President Donald Trump’s political opponents.”
“Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Friday announced that he is opening an investigation into Walz’s work related to China, including coordinating student trips, and sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting a swath of documents and any correspondence with Walz related to China.”
The New Republic reports, “This is the second time in a matter of days that Comer has launched an investigation into Donald Trump’s opposition.”
“Walz is said to have traveled to China an estimated 30 times, and set up a program to take high school students on educational trips there in the 1990s and 2000s,” TNR adds. “As a member of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, Walz was able to use his firsthand knowledge of China to wield well-informed criticisms of China’s government and its reported human rights abuses, according to The New York Times.”
Former member of the CIA Clandestine Service, John Cipher remarked on Comer’s new investigation: “This is wrong. Political corruption.”
Eric Lisann, a former federal prosecutor commented, “Remember when Comer hijacked the Committee’s time and resources into pursuing Hunter Biden, and he justified this by relying on fanciful allegations from a known Russian agent? And then he stopped talking about it?”
Trump Slammed for Declaring Medal He Gave GOP Donor ‘Better’ Than ‘Dead’ Soldiers’ Awards
Donald Trump, the ex-Commander-in-Chief, is under fire for saying presidential medals given to civilians are “much better” than those given to members of the U.S. Armed Forces – at times given posthumously – for acts of valor, by Presidents via their members of Congress.
On Thursday, Trump praised the eighth richest woman in the world, billionaire GOP donor Miriam Adelson, who runs a pro-Trump super PAC, after his campaign staff reportedly has spent days trying to clean up the “mess” he made when he directed angry texts to be sent to her. According to The Independent, Trump directed the texts to Adelson, wife of the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, to call the people who run her political action committee “RINOs,” Republicans in Name Only.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the nation’s highest honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom. On Thursday, from his Bedminster private golf club, Trump told the audience, “I have to say, Miriam. I watched Sheldon sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom. That’s the highest award you can get as a civilian. It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version.”
“It’s actually much better, because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor. That’s soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape, because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead. She gets it, and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman. And they’re rated equal.”
Trump: When we gave her the Presidential Medal of Freedom… It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor— it’s actually much better because everyone who gets the Congressional Medal, they’re soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many… pic.twitter.com/a766KxAC2e
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2024
In addition to Adelson, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to right-wing broadcaster Rush Limbaugh, conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and Republican U.S. Congressmen Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan, among others.
Trump’s remarks echo his early entrance into the 2016 presidential race, denigrating the war hero status of the late U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ): “He’s not a war hero,” Trump shockingly said. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, OK?”
They also echo his reported remarks calling members of the U.S. Military who gave their lives “suckers” and “losers.”
VoteVets, the progressive political action committee and veterans’ activist group on Friday posted an ad featuring Gold Star parents, focused on Trump’s attacks on veterans. They write: “It’s not just his disrespect for the Medal of Honor. Trump calls our war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ HE’S THE TRUE LOSER.”
NEVER FORGET! It’s not just his disrespect for the Medal of Honor.
Trump calls our war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’
HE’S THE TRUE LOSER.
These Gold Star Families have a clear message: valor and sacrifice are beyond Trump’s understanding.
Unforgivable disrespect. pic.twitter.com/26lG7CbMd9
— VoteVets (@votevets) August 16, 2024
U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a retired astronaut and retired U.S. Navy captain writes: “When the Medal of Honor is awarded posthumously, it’s often to Americans who have thrown themselves on grenades or braved enemy fire — heroes who have paid the ultimate price to save others. Trump calls them ‘suckers and losers.’ He has no idea how to put others before himself.”
Writer Dario DiBattista, an Iraq War veteran, responded to a video of Trump remarks. He wrote: “Part of my first day as a combat replacement in Iraq, was the memorial ceremony for Cpl Jason Dunham. He leaped on a grenade to absorb its blast and save his fellow Marines. He made the Ultimate Sacrifice. Not even close to the same award Rush Limbaugh got. F all the way off.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Mace Defends ‘Racist’ and ‘Sexist’ Attack on Kamala Harris: ‘Taking on the Radical Left’
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), under fire for refusing to correctly pronounce Vice President Kamala Harris’s first name, claiming she was being labeled “racist,” and complaining about how CNN panelists Thursday night were attacking her because she is a woman, defended what are being called her “racist” and “sexist” remarks by saying she was “taking on the Radical Left.”
Much needed caffeine after taking on the Radical Left last night on @CNN pic.twitter.com/4OGkv2TDEw
— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 16, 2024
“I will never bend a knee to the Radical Left coming after me,” Rep. Mace also said Friday afternoon, continuing to defend her remarks more than 12 hours later as clips and criticism of her CNN appearance went viral. Mace made at least 15 posts on the social media platform X attempting to defend her comments.
The South Carolina Congresswoman, known for directing her staff to book her on cable news shows between one and three times a day and up to six times a week on local television stations, Thursday on CNN repeatedly insisted on mispronouncing the name of the Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee. When called out on it by several CNN panelists, Mace replied, “I will say Kamala’s name any way that I want to.”
When Professor of African American Studies Michael Eric Dyson called her out for intentionally mispronouncing “Kamala,” Mace replied, “I just did and I’ll do it again.”
“This Congresswoman is a wonderful human being,” Dr. Dyson said, “but when you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want, I know you don’t intend it to be that way, that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people.”
“So now you’re calling me racist,” Rep. Mace responded. “That is BS. That is complete BS.”
Wow this is show is going off pic.twitter.com/KRoIgjyddY
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2024
“You don’t have to intend racism to accomplish it,” Dyson continued, before the panel discussion spiraled out of hand, with Mace refusing to listen to other participants.
Mace went on to claim the Vice President disrespects women, and “doesn’t know what a woman is,” before Dyson shot back: “White women don’t have the ability to tell Black women who paid the price of blood to make this country what it is to tell them they’re not real women.”
But Mace also refused to criticize Donald Trump when CNN host Abby Phillip asked if the ex-president should stop saying Vice President Harris is “not actually Black.”
“Well, I mean, I, I, I didn’t hear him say it, I didn’t hear what he said about her race, I’m not gonna weigh in on her race,” Mace insisted. “The fact that you talk to women this way is ridiculous.”
Wow this is one of the most embarrassing moments I have ever seen from Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/hrjnXTcEuC
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2024
Critics are blasting Congresswoman Mace.
“Being unable to pronounce names isn’t taking on the radical left. And coffee won’t help your apparently low levels of education,” The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal wrote, responding to Mace’s “Much needed caffeine” post.
“Having your name mispronounced isn’t anything new to minorities,” observed MSNBC legal correspondent Katie Phang. “For a lot of us, we’ve spent our entire lives having to correct folks. I like to give them the benefit of the doubt that it’s unintentional or a mistake. BUT when Republicans like Nancy Mace repeatedly & intentionally mispronounce @KamalaHarris’ name, it’s a nasty macro-aggression and it deserves to be called out. Especially when Mace has the gall to bleat that she’ll ‘say her name any way she wants to.'”
“The refusal to call a Black women Mrs, Miss, or Ma’am in 1964 was racist. The refusal of a Congresswoman to call the VP by her name in 2024 is not only racist, but sexist,” wrote civil rights attorney and Harvard Kennedy Professor Cornell William Brooks, the former president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). “It is sexist for a woman to either choose or be forced to imitate the racism of Misogynist in Chief Trump.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Harris’s New Plan to Lower Housing Costs Hailed by Experts: ‘As Monumental’ as ObamaCare
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday afternoon will unveil her plan to lower housing costs as part of her broad economic agenda that includes $25,000 for first-time home buyers, tax incentives to build greatly-needed starter homes, an expansion of the child tax credit for families with newborn children, and a federal ban on food price-gouging to help Americans lower costs at the supermarket, according to CNN.
“The initiatives are part of Harris’s emerging economic plan, which she is expected to outline in a speech on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “The vice president and Democratic nominee will propose restoring the expanded child tax credit of up to $3,600 a child, which was put in place in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and expired at the end of that year. She will also throw her support behind a new further expansion of the tax credit that would provide up to $6,000 in total relief for middle- and low-income families during the first year of a child’s life.”
NBC News on Thursday reported Harris’s housing plan also includes “her support for efforts aimed at lowering the cost of rent and helping renters who are struggling financially.”
Experts are applauding Harris’s plan to address the affordable housing crisis.
“The Harris/Walz housing policy being announced Friday is brilliant. Massive growth policy targeting first time home buyers is how you focus a Latino policy without leaning into racial identity. This is a multi-ethnic working class agenda. I’m elated!” exclaimed Mike Madrid, the Latino GOP political consultant and Lincoln Project co-founder.
“1 in 5 Latino men work in the construction industry or a related field. Nearly 40% of Latino voters are under 30 years old – prime 1st time home buying years. This is a Latino focused policy – smartly focused on Latino men as workers & homebuyers,” Madrid added.
“If this comes to fruition it will be as monumental as the Affordable Care Act,” declared Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist at Redfin, the nationwide real estate brokerage firm, adding: “This policy is very meaningful for homebuyers in revitalizing rust belt cities and rural America.”
Responding to a Wall Street Journal headline, “Harris to Call for Construction of 3 Million New Housing Units, Tax Incentives to Build Homes for First-Time Buyers,” Fairweather on X also wrote:
Ben Harris, Brookings Institution director of economic policy told CNBC Friday, “economists have recognized the housing shortage as a major driver of inflation over the past four and five years. So, you know, the vice president coming out with the plan to add 3 million new homes to the market should certainly be welcomed by, I think most economists across the board.”
