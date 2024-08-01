News
Biden’s Historic Prisoner Swap an Indication Putin Betting Trump Will Lose: Pundits
The rumors of what was about to become the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War started Tuesday.
“Five prominent political prisoners got missing from their prisons in Russia. It seems a big prisoner swap is in the making with the West and/or Ukraine,” wrote former BBC and Wall Street Journal reporter Alexander Kolyandr, now a a non-resident senior scholar at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). “If so, #EvanGershkovich might be free very soon.”
Evan Gershkovich is the Wall Street Journal reporter wrongfully arrested in Russia in March of 2023 on false charges of spying, sentenced two weeks ago to 16 years in prison, but released Thursday as part of the historic prisoner swap with several foreign countries personally negotiated at times by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vice President Harris “played a role in negotiations with allies to secure the prisoner-swap deal,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Harris met with both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob separately in intimate settings during the Munich Security Conference in February to urge both leaders to push the deal through, according to a White House official.”
Twenty-six prisoners in total were released, including 16 being held by Russia and Belarus, and a total of ten from the United States, Germany, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, and Turkey. In addition to Gershkovich, among those being returned to the U.S. are Paul Whalen, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza.
“We are grateful to President Biden and his administration for working with persistence and determination to bring Evan home rather than see him shipped off to a Russian work camp for a crime he didn’t commit,” Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker wrote in an open letter on the paper’s website.
Reuters describes the exchange as “a complex deal negotiated in secrecy for more than a year,” while The Wall Street Journal reported that President Joe Biden “about an hour before he notified the world he was dropping out of the presidential race on July 21—called the prime minister of Slovenia, whose country was contributing two convicted Russian spies to the swap, to secure the pardon necessary for the deal to proceed.”
WSJ aded, “CIA Director William Burns traveled to Turkey last week to meet his counterpart there and finalize the logistics for the swap,” and, “White House officials, U.S. diplomats and personnel from the CIA had crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East looking for friendly governments willing to release the Russian spies in their custody in return for Americans held by the Kremlin.”
All done in secret to ensure the deal’s success.
Back in June, Donald Trump, the ex-president running for re-election again, announced in a video on his social media website that Russian President Putin would release Gershkovich but only if Trump was re-elected.
“Evan Gershkovich, the reporter for The Wall Street Journal who is being held by Russia will be released almost immediately after the election, but definitely before I assume office,” Trump claimed. “He will be home, he’ll be safe. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia will do that for me. And I don’t believe he will do it for anyone else.”
One month earlier, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung had said, “There is only one person who can negotiate the safe return of Mr. Gershkovich back to his family – President Trump.”
Veteran political pundits and journalists are saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is now betting that Trump will not win the White House in November, and opted to do the deal now because he wanted certain Russians back.
“Trump publicly told Putin to withhold a prisoner swap until after the election, saying it wouldn’t happen unless he was elected. Putin clearly is not listening: he’s reading the polls and realizes Trump is not going to be our next president. So he has to work with Biden,” progressive political commentator Thom Hartmann wrote.
Brookings Institution’s Norm Eisen, a CNN legal analyst, observed, “Even Putin is losing confidence in Trump after the past two weeks! —& so finalized this (long-brewing) deal with Biden-Harris.”
“Trump bloviated about how he was going to have the hostages released because of his bromance with Putin. Putin however chose to do it while Biden was in office, because he knew Trump would not have a relationship with our key allies like Germany to make a deal happen,” wrote civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler.
“Looks as if Putin has abruptly lost confidence that Trump will win in November. Locking in his hostage-taking payoff early,” remarked The Atlantic’s David Frum, a former Bush 43 speechwriter.
Talking Points Memo founder and editor-in-chief Josh Marshall agreed with Frum: “My thought too. Putin thinks his boy doesn’t have the juice.”
Appeals Court Smacks Down Trump’s Latest Gag Order Efforts
A New York State appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s motion to remove the limited gag order placed on him by Judge Juan Merchan in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s successful prosecution of 34 counts of criminal business fraud against the ex-president in the so-called “hush money” case.
Trump was found guilty by a jury and is awaiting sentencing slated for September 18, while making the argument the entire case should be tossed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled presidents have absolute immunity for official acts while in office. Attorneys for the ex-president argue that now that the trial portion of the case has concluded, the gag order should be removed, while attorneys for Bragg’s Office asked the Court to keep the gag order in place.
The Associated Press reports a five-judge panel upheld Judge Juan Merchan’s decision to not remove the gag order, rejecting Trump’s “argument that his May conviction ‘constitutes a change in circumstances’ that warrants lifting the restrictions.” The panel ruled, “the fair administration of justice necessarily includes sentencing.”
“Trump’s lawyers wrote that Vice President Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential race gives the matter new urgency as she pits herself as an ex-prosecutor taking on a ‘convicted felon.'”
According to a Wednesday order from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, that gag order “limited [Trump’s] ability to make certain public statements about court staff, the District Attorney’s staff, and family members of the court, the District Attorney, and their staff, and extended this limitation through sentencing.”
MSNBC legal analyst and correspondent Katie Phang called the ruling “The right decision.”
MSNBC’s Adam Klasfeld posted a portion of the order:
A New York appeals court has rejected Trump’s attempt to terminate his gag order pending his sentencing in his criminal case.
DA Bragg demonstrated that threats his staff received post-verdict still pose a “significant and imminent threat.”
‘Self-Immolating’ Trump Should Drop Out After ‘Disastrous’ Interview: Critics
Donald Trump’s highly-combative performance at what is being called a “disastrous” on-stage interview with the National Association of Black Journalists went so poorly there are calls from the left for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
Trump arrived on stage late, blamed the organization’s equipment rather than, as HuffPost’s Philip Lewis reported, negotiations backstage “that NABJ not do the live fact checking.” The event, slated to last one full hour, ended when the campaign pulled the plug after just 34 minutes.
“The questions were Rude and Nasty, often in the form of a statement, but we CRUSHED IT!” Trump claimed on his social media platform.
But many others disagreed.
“Trump should drop out of the race,” announced libertarian organizer Joshua Reed Eakle, president of Project Liberal, which includes on its board of directors former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh . He also referred to Trump’s performance as “the behavior of a toddler.”
Trump should drop out of the race. https://t.co/Eq4WHahK9a
“This was a train wreck that derailed into the ocean where it was attacked by a shark and electrocuted before being hit by an asteroid,” mocked gun violence prevention activist and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, referring to some of the ex-president’s recent remarks.
Journalist Aaron Rupar, founder of Public Notice, described Trump as “angrily self-immolating.”
Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf added, “Donald Trump is breathtakingly racist, utterly unhinged, and completely unfit for public service. He should drop out.”
“Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be President, and every single editorial board across America tomorrow should have an op-ed calling for him to drop out,” declared Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott, who also appeared to call Trump’s performance, “completely deranged + unhinged.”
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson asked, “When will @JDVance call for @realdonaldtrump to be replaced at the top of the ticket? It’s clear Trump’s age, dementia, and collapsing physical and mental condition have rendered him unable to carry out the campaign, much less the Presidency.”
“This is Trump’s ‘Biden debate’ moment,” declared MeidasTouch Network cofounder Brett Meiselas. “There should be loud calls for him to drop out after this. His poll numbers are about to plummet. This is an utter disaster.”
Actor and activist George Takei wrote, “Major papers should call on Trump to drop out of the race following that interview with the National Association of Black Journalists.”
“Looking forward to the editorials calling for @realDonaldTrump to get out of the race following today’s performance,” remarked Biden White House communications director Ben LaBolt.
Rupar posted a “supercut” of the interview:
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘GOP Has No Answer for This’: Pollster Says Harris Campaign Close to Becoming a ‘Movement’
Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for just over one week, is heading a campaign that is edging toward becoming a political and cultural movement, according to a top Democratic pollster and strategist, with some starting to compare her popularity to Barack Obama’s historic 2008 campaign.
“There’s something happening,” writes former DNC pollster Cornell Belcher, the President of brilliant corners Research & Strategies, and a frequent MSNBC guest, “last night this campaign moved in the direction of a movement.”
Belcher reposted video of what’s being called an “iconic” moment from Harris’ rally of more than 10,000 people (according to the campaign) in Atlanta Tuesday night.
“It vibrates different, its rhythm is different, it’s gaining cultural significance that resonates beyond conventional political metrics. It’s becoming a vibe. GOP has no answer for this,” he declared.
There’s something happening… last night this campaign moved in the direction of a movement. It vibrates different, its rhythm is different, it’s gaining cultural significance that resonates beyond conventional political metrics. It’s becoming a vibe. GOP has no answer for this https://t.co/Sj4lyXQqfH
That video has received more than two million views in under 24 hours.
“I’d argue mainstream media is not getting it either,” responded media critic Jennifer Schulze. “Cannot judge this moment by usual metrics like ‘honeymoon’ etc. Something really big is happening. Big.”
“I still have lots of Republican former colleagues and friends,” attorney, journalist, and author Sophia A. Nelson noted. “They are telling me, ‘It’s over. Harris is bigger than Obama and the timing is right for a woman to win.’ They also lament: ‘JD Vance was the worst pick ever for VP–Trump needed Haley or a woman to moderate him.’ ”
“Pundits and Democratic leaders have said Harris’ elevation to Dem nominee has reminded them of Obama’s 2008 campaign in terms of the excitement it has garnered,” writes Religion News Service’s Jack Jenkins.
Pundits and Democratic leaders have said Harris’ elevation to Dem nominee has reminded them of Obama’s 2008 campaign in terms of the excitement it has garnered.
Folks say things like that a lot, but this clip is the first time I’ve thought there *might* be something to it. https://t.co/9M7OFKZISN
“This is an energy on the ground I have not seen since Barack Obama in 2008,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said last week.
The Villages in Florida is a ruby red area, but we had 500 seniors in golf carts riding around for Kamala Harris this weekend. “This is an energy on the ground I have not seen since Barack Obama in 2008.” – DNC Chair Jaime Harrison pic.twitter.com/ooVEEITpci
Watch the videos above or at this link.
