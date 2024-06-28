News
Government Agencies Limited in Second Supreme Court Ruling This Week
The Supreme Court has made its second ruling this week that limits government agencies’ ability to act on Friday.
Friday morning, the Court released its ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. Prior to the ruling, fisheries were required to allow federal officials on board their ships to make sure that overfishing doesn’t occur; the base of the suit is that the fisheries objected to having to pay the salaries for these officials.
The legal precedent at the center of the case is what’s known as the Chevron doctrine, based on the 1984 case Chevron U.S.A. Inc v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc. That ruling held that government agencies have the ability to interpret statutes in their sphere of influence where ambiguity exists, even if judges may disagree about an interpretation.
In this case, the National Marine Fisheries Service has interpreted the law to mean that fisheries have to pay officials’ salaries, while the fisheries argued that this overstepped the agency’s bounds.
Critics of this ruling, including Justice Neil Gorsuch, have argued that Chevron gives agencies too much power.
“[Gorsuch] argues that it is fundamentally the province of courts to say what the law is, and that Chevron makes it too easy for courts to simply find ambiguity in text and then defer to government agencies. He and others argue that it systematically tilts the power in a case in favor of the government and allows judges to abdicate their responsibility to engage in vigorous statutory review,” Sanne Knudsen, professor of environmental law at the University of Washington School of Law, said in a 2023 interview.
In Friday’s 6-3 ruling, made along ideological lines, the Court agreed with Gorsuch’s take. The opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, explicitly overrules Chevron.
“[C]ourts need not and under the APA may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because a statute is ambiguous,” Roberts wrote.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas added that Chevron violates the separation of powers, as it “compels judges to abdicate their Article III ‘judicial Power,'” and “permits the Executive Branch to exercise powers not given to it.”
The mention of separation of powers is interesting, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent in the other ruling that limited an agency’s powers this week accuses the Court of threatening the concept of separation of powers.
“The majority today upends longstanding precedent and the established practice of its coequal partners in our tripartite system of Government. Because the Court fails to act as a neutral umpire when it rewrites established rules in the manner it does today, I respectfully dissent,” Sotomayor wrote.
In that case, SEC v. Jarkesy, the Court ruled that the Securities Exchange Commission was unable to issue civil penalties without a trial. The SEC was initially given this power as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
The Court struck this element of Dodd-Frank down in a 6-3 ruling, again along ideological lines. The court ruled, in another decision written by Roberts, that it violated the Seventh Amendment, the right to a jury trial.
Amy Coney Barrett Says Court Made ‘Textual Backflips’ to Protect January 6 Rioters
Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett slammed the Supreme Court for making “textual backflips” in justifying its ruling to limit the prosecution of January 6 rioters for obstruction.
Friday morning, the Court issued its ruling in Fischer v. United States, which rules that the law against the obstruction of official proceedings applies to only those rioters who “impaired the availability or integrity for use in an official proceeding of records, documents, objects, or other things used in an official proceeding, or attempted to do so,” according to Chief Justice John Roberts’ ruling.
The ruling was 6-3, but not along ideological lines. The conservative justices other than Barrett were joined by liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, while Barrett wrote the dissent, and was joined by the other two liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
“As the Solicitor General acknowledged at oral argument, under the Government’s interpretation, a peaceful protester could conceivably be charged… and face a 20-year sentence,” Roberts wrote. “And the Government would likewise have no apparent obstacle to prosecuting… any lobbying activity that ‘influences’ an official proceeding and is undertaken ‘corruptly.’
Jackson concurred, but in her opinion she wrote that she agreed with the ruling based on the law, but was unconvinced that it necessarily applied to many January 6 defendants. She said that would be up to lower courts to decide.
“Joseph Fischer was charged with… corruptly obstructing ‘a proceeding before Congress, specifically, Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote,” she wrote. “That official proceeding plainly used certain records, documents, or objects—including, among others, those relating to the electoral votes themselves.”
Barrett’s dissent argued that the congressional joint session to go over the electoral votes was obviously an “official proceeding,” and tried to force an end to said proceeding.
“Fischer’s alleged conduct (which includes trespassing and a physical confrontation with law enforcement) was part of a successful effort to forcibly halt the certification of the election results. Given these premises, the case that Fischer can be tried for ‘obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding’ seems open and shut. So why does the Court hold otherwise?” Barrett asked.
“Because it simply cannot believe that Congress meant what it said. Section 1512(c)(2) is a very broad provision, and admittedly, events like January 6th were not its target. (Who could blame Congress for that failure of imagination?) But statutes often go further than the problem that inspired them, and under the rules of statutory interpretation, we stick to the text anyway. The Court, abandoning that approach, does textual backflips to find some way—any way—to narrow the reach of subsection (c)(2). I respectfully dissent.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland also condemned the ruling in a statement, calling January 6 an “unprecedented attack on the cornerstone” of government. Garland added that the ruling would not affect the “vast majority” of January 6 defendants.
Similarly, special council Jack Smith, said that Friday’s ruling will not affect the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press. The ruling will affect approximately half of the 50 defendants still serving out their sentences for their roles in the January 6 riots, the AP reported.
Amid Increasing Calls to Replace Him After Debate, Biden Spotlights Trump’s Lies
After Thursday night’s disastrous debate, President Joe Biden is ignoring calls to replace him on the ballot, instead focusing on former President Donald Trump’s lies during the debate.
Biden was hoarse when he took the stage on Thursday at CNN’s first presidential debate due to a cold, according to the White House. The president did not handle himself well; at one point, trailing off during an answer, only to say “we beat Medicare” right before running out of time.
But while Biden appeared out of it, particularly in the first half of the debate, Trump used his platform to issue several unchallenged lies. Trump accused Democrats of supporting “after-birth abortion,” or, in other words, literal infanticide.
Despite a number of opinion pieces written immediately following the debate from the likes of Raw Story, Slate, The Atlantic, The New York Times and MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Biden says he’s here to stay.
“Of course he’s not dropping out,” Seth Schuster, a Biden campaign spokesperson, told The Hill.
And Biden himself reiterated this, telling folks at a Waffle House campaign stop afterward that he wasn’t dropping out, it was just “hard to debate a liar.”
After the debate, Biden’s messaging on social media has been to take the spotlight off himself and to point it at Trump’s lies.
“This guy just can’t stop lying,” Biden wrote in a tweet alongside a supercut of falsehoods Trump said during the debate.
This guy just can’t stop lying.pic.twitter.com/CblFadcvLB
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024
Another tweet showed a clip of Biden, taken from his appearance at a watch party in Atlanta, where the president sounds much better and clearer, again talking about how much Trump lied.
“Look, folks, what’s going to happen over the next couple days is they’re going to be out there fact-checking all the things he said,” Biden said. “I can’t think of one thing he said that was true. I’m not being facetious. But look, we’re going to beat this guy. We need to beat this guy. And I need you in order to beat him. You’re the people I’m running for.”
Donald Trump is a liar.
We’re going to beat him again. pic.twitter.com/IZYAlnUokr
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024
And this is true — a number of fact-checks have appeared Friday morning. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, in an interview immediately after the debate, said Trump made at least 30 lies during the debate. He added that Biden made at least nine false claims.
Of course, Trump’s lies were a major factor of his 2020 campaign, and some Democratic hopefuls are hoping for a repeat. “Joe Biden is the only one who has beaten Trump,” is a common refrain. But with both candidates’ favorability low, it’s a question as to whether America will have the same result in November.
Drag PAC Formed by Famous Queens to Fight Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Drag queens unite! Drag PAC is looking to challenge anti-trans laws and drag bans around the country.
It was founded by a number of RuPaul’s Drag Race alums, including Willam Belli, Jinkx Monsoon, Miss Peppermint, Monét X Change and BenDeLaCreme, as well as Dylan Bulkeley-Krane, according to The Hill and KFOX-TV. Bulkeley-Krane previously co-founded Disability Action for America, a PAC dedicated to disability rights.
Drag PAC announced its existence Wednesday in a new YouTube video, where the queens involved spoke about why they were driven to found it.
“I think everyone is a little disheartened with a lot of our elected leadership, and frankly, our community is being assaulted, and it’s escalating to violence,” Jinkx Monsoon says in the clip.
“Our diversity is what drives democracy,” BenDeLaCreme adds.
The queens say that Drag PAC is the first PAC to be led by drag performers. The goal is to “motivate the LGBTQ+ voter base to create a community of empowered and informed citizens that participate in the democratic process, amplifying the values and issues that affect them as unique but equal American citizens,” according to the PAC’s YouTube page.
Right now, the PAC’s website is sparse, with the YouTube video, plus links to register to vote and to donate. The PAC has so far raised $15,000 from individuals, according to Open Secrets.
Anti-LGBTQ legislation is on the rise. Across the United States, there are at least 527 anti-LGBTQ bills currently pending, according to the ACLU, even in blue states like Washington and Oregon.
This year, Republican politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have banned pride displays. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson added in an amendment to the recent government funding bill barring Pride flags from being flown at U.S. embassies.
Two states, Montana and Tennessee, explicitly ban drag performances, and four other states, including Texas and Florida, have laws that could be read as banning drag. Though some of these laws have been struck down as unconstitutional, it doesn’t seem to stop anti-LGBTQ politicians from trying.
“A lot of this political rhetoric does have real life effects and consequences on people of multiple marginalized identities,” said Peppermint told the Hill. “Each time people who are attacking the queer community come back to the table it’s sharper, and stronger, and more impactful, and it hurts more each time.”
We’re in the middle of something historic,” Monet X Change told KFOX-TV. “This is the most important election cycle for queer people’s rights and freedoms in our lifetime.”
