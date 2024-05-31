Johnson on Trump Verdict: SCOTUS Justices ‘Deeply Concerned’ and Will ‘Set This Straight’

Republicans across the country have been denouncing the criminal conviction of their political leader and presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump, by a New York jury late Thursday afternoon, but few have called for the U.S. Supreme Court to step in, until now.

The Speaker of the House, Republican Mike Johnson, Friday morning told Fox News the nation’s highest court should “step in,” suggesting they should overturn the lawful criminal conviction handed down by a jury of Donald Trump’s peers, twelve citizens from the state of New York, in order to preserve and protect the rule of law. He also said he was confident they would “set this straight.”

“I do think, I do believe the Supreme Court should step in,” Speaker Johnson said on “Fox & Friends” (video below.)

Johnson, who often reminds the media he is a “constitutional attorney,” appeared to suggest he was aware of the Supreme Court justices opinions of the case, or how it impacts public perception, and are “deeply concerned” about the verdict.

“Obviously, this is totally unprecedented. And it’s dangerous to our system. I mean, we’ve all discussed this before. And you all talk about it all the time. This is diminishing the American people’s faith in our system of justice itself. And to maintain a republic, you have to have that, people have to believe that justice is fair that there’s equal justice under law. They don’t see that right now. And I think that the justices on the court, I know many of them personally, I think they’re deeply concerned about that as we are so I think they’ll set this straight but it’s going to take a while.”

Every one of the conservative justices on the Roberts Supreme Court, and/or their spouses, have been mired in ethics issues, ethics scandals, or possible violations of federal law. Donald Trump appointed three of the current six conservatives on the court.

Immediately after Trump’s conviction was announced, Johnson issued a scathing statement denouncing the jury’s guilty verdict.

Calling it “a shameful day in American history,” Johnson attacked the left with a broad brush, saying “Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one.”

A jury of seven men and five women convicted the ex-president on the evidence presented.

“The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents,” Johnson added, despite the conviction coming from a state, not a federal prosecution.

“The American people see this as lawfare,” he concluded, “and they know it is wrong—and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN!”

Watch Speaker Johnson’s remarks via MSNBC below or at this link.

