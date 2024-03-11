News
Trump Praised Hitler While He Was in the White House: Ex-Official
Presumptive Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump, during his time as President, praised Nazi leader and genocidal mass murderer Adolf Hitler to his chief of staff, John Kelly, a new book by CNN’s Jim Sciutto reveals.
The news comes amid increasing scrutiny of Trump, who said in his second term he would be a dictator on “day one,” and revelations of Trump’s admiration for foreign dictators, spurred by his own recent remarks and even his hosting of Hungarian president Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. Orbán is a Christian nationalist who has been described as a “neo-fascist dictator,” and “the Pimp of Putinism.”
Trump has praised other authoritarian extremists also.
He has called Orbán “fantastic,” Sciutto reveals. “Chinese leader Xi Jinping is ‘brilliant,’ North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is ‘an OK guy,’ and, most alarmingly, he allegedly said Adolf Hitler ‘did some good things,’ a worldview that would reverse decades-old US foreign policy in a second term should he win November’s presidential election, multiple former senior advisers told CNN.”
General John Kelly (ret.), Trump’s now-former White House chief of staff, told Sciutto when Trump spoke of Hitler he didn’t talk about the Holocaust.
“It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater,” Kelly told Sciutto. “But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing.”
Kelly told Sciutto that Trump had “said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things.’ I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.’”
Trump, Kelly said, “would ask about the loyalty issues and about how, when I pointed out to him the German generals as a group were not loyal to him, and in fact tried to assassinate him a few times, and he didn’t know that.”
“He truly believed, when he brought us generals in, that we would be loyal — that we would do anything he wanted us to do,” Kelly said.
Kelly also revealed Trump was “shocked” he was not granted dictatorial powers when he became President.
“My theory on why he likes the dictators so much is that’s who he is,” Kelly told CNN. “Every incoming president is shocked that they actually have so little power without going to the Congress, which is a good thing. It’s Civics 101, separation of powers, three equal branches of government. But in his case, he was shocked that he didn’t have dictatorial-type powers to send US forces places or to move money around within the budget. And he looked at Putin and Xi and that nutcase in North Korea as people who were like him in terms of being a tough guy.”
Calling Trump’s Hitler remarks “jaw-dropping praise,” Mediaite adds that recently, “Trump has been taking flak from media figures and others for months over his use of language that these critics link to that of Adolf Hitler and other Nazi and fascist figures — particularly his use of the terms ‘vermin’ and ‘poisoning the blood of our country.'”
News
‘Like the Nazis Did’: Critic Slams Trump Plans to Remake US Education System
Donald Trump’s plans to remake education at all levels, if he becomes president, are drawing concern.
In two separate videos on Trump’s little-noticed “Agenda 47” website, the ex-president details his vision to take millions of dollars away from the endowments of private colleges and universities, through lawsuits and fines, as retribution for some students he suggests embraced Hamas after it attacked Israel. Those millions of dollars would be used to create an entire new federal government university system which, Trump vows, would be entirely non-political: no “wokeness” would be allowed.
America already knows Biden is old.
What they DON’T know is that Donald Trump is running on an Agenda 47 platform that calls for stealing the endowments of PRIVATE universities and using them to create American Academies.
The people deserve to know what’s at stake this fall.… pic.twitter.com/t3iaudLuIQ
— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) March 6, 2024
Trump claimed colleges and universities are “turning our students into communists, terrorists, and sympathizers of many, many different dimensions. We can’t let this happen. It’s time to offer something dramatically different. Under the plan I’m announcing today we will take the billions and billions of dollars that we will collect by taxing, fining, and suing excessively large private university endowments, and we will then use that money to endow a new institution called the American Academy.”
Trump also announced plans to entirely eliminate the U.S. Dept. of Education, allowing states to keep those funds so they can determine what and how children should be taught.
“Rather than indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual and political material, which is what we’re doing now, our schools must be totally refocused to prepare our children to succeed in the world of work and in life and the world of keeping our countries strong,” Trump declared. “Right now we’re living in a failing nation because Joe Biden and these people running it, that Marxist that communist what they’re doing to our country is incredible.”
Trump claimed, “we will ensure our classrooms are focused not on political indoctrination but on teaching the knowledge and skills needed to succeed. Reading, writing, math, science, arithmetic, and other truly useful subjects,” “we will teach students to love their country not to hate their country like they’re taught right down,” and, “we will support bringing back prayer to our schools.”
Political strategist Rachel Bitecofer, who posted the videos to social media last week, says Trump plans to “take over public education just like the Nazi’s did.”
“Your children will become their children,” she writes. “A portrait of Trump in every classroom.”
Biden is old, but here RIGHT ON HIS OWN WEBSITE Trump lays out how they will take over public education just like the Nazi’s did.
Your children will become their children.
A portrait of Trump in every classroom. #Agenda47 #Project2025 https://t.co/GebaiHuWIS pic.twitter.com/sFGWJOxUjJ
— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) March 7, 2024
On Monday, Bitcofer added, Trump “plans on turning public schools into MAGA academies and seizing the private endowment of the Ivies.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
‘Incomprehensible’: Trump Decimated for ‘Word Salad on Crucially Important Policy Question’
The Biden campaign blasted Donald Trump on Monday after a short clip of the ex-president’s remarks calling for cutting Social Security and Medicare received hundreds of thousands of views, but the full text of his remarks, which include at best inaccurate or misleading claims about inflation and the stock market are raising red flags. Some political and policy experts are saying Trump “has no idea what he’s talking about,” while others are calling them “basically incomprehensible,” a “word salad,” and “gibberish.”
This is the first part of the quote from Donald Trump, posted by NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard, that is getting social media responses like the ones above, but it’s not even half of the “unofficial” CNBC transcript of Trump’s response to the question, “Have you changed your, your outlook on how to handle entitlements Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Mr. President?”
TRUMP: “So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements in terms of cutting and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements, tremendous bad management of entitlements. There’s tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do. So I don’t necessarily agree with the statement. I know that they’re going to end up weakening social security because the country is weak. And let’s take a look at outside of the stock market, are, we’re going through hell. People are going through hell. If they have and I believe the number is 50%. They say 32 and 33%. I believe we have a cumulative inflation of over 50%, that means people are, you know, they have to make more than 50% more over a fairly short period of time to stay up. They’ve gotten routed. The middle class in our country has been routed and the middle class largely built our country and they have been treated very, very badly with policy.”
“Lots of gibberish,” is how Jim Manley, the leadership aide and communications director to then Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, characterized the above quote.
“Trump spent 4 years in office and he still has no idea what he’s talking about, and he still can’t hold a single thought for more than 10 seconds,” observed The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, the international affairs expert and retired U.S. Naval War College professor.
MSNBC political analyst and Bloomberg Opinion Senior Executive Editor Tim O’Brien pointed to Trump’s claim we have “cumulative inflation of over 50%,” and wrote: “No, we don’t.”
University College London Associate Professor in Global Politics Brian Klass said: “This answer doesn’t make any sense. Word salad on a crucially important policy question. And yet this won’t get a big NYT headline or profile on how Trump is confused about how the government works and can’t string a coherent sentence together when asked about what he will do.”
Semafor Washington Bureau Chief Benjy Sarlin: “This is basically incomprehensible but that first line about cutting is going to end up in tons of ads if it’s at all coherent enough to clip.”
Award-winning journalist David S. Bernstein noted, “I cannot fathom a candidate for major federal office, at this stage of the campaign, not having a stock answer—even a transparently stupid one!—on Social Security and Medicare.”
Elizabeth Pancotti, Director, Special Initiatives at the Roosevelt Institute remarked, “we, uh, do not have a cumulative inflation of over 50%.”
Conservative U.S. economic policy analyst James Pethokoukis asked: “Does Trump have even a *very* rough idea of what how big, basic government programs work? How does he think Social Security is ‘managed?'”
“The worms are eating his brain,” said political columnist Dick Polman. “Trump on CNBC today, verbatim, discussing the inflation rate: ‘I believe that number is 50 percent. They say 32 and 33 percent. I believe we have cumulative inflation of over 50 percent.’ It’s 3.2 percent.”
Here is rest of Trump’s answer to that one question, unedited, via the CNBC transcript, which is part of the remarks above but was not posted to social media. It includes Trump’s claims about COVID, the economy, America’s energy independence, and more. Many of the remarks are disputable if not false. Nor do they include that Trump shut down the very agency that was designed to offer early warnings on pandemics months before COVID.
TRUMP: “When I was president, I was doing a job, we’re going to start to pay off debt. We were drill baby drill. We were producing oil but we were going at a much higher level oil and gas. We were doing, you know, we were third when I started and when they ended we were one by a longshot and we were very close, we’re energy independence, we’re very close to becoming energy dominant Joe, we’re gonna be dominant so dominant, like double what Saudi Arabia and Russia were doing. And we were on that path. We were gonna be paying down debt. We were doing, we were doing a lot of things and then we got hit with Covid. We did a fantastic job with Covid. But nobody, nobody wins with Covid. I guess China found that out because they also really got hit very hard also, but nobody wins with Covid. And so we had to get to we had to do other things. We had to help. You know, if I didn’t do the expenditures that we didn’t do the kinds of things we did for the economy, we would add in 1929 type depression. And I had to say out in front of it, and we did we did a great job on that and we did with all of the things we’re coming up with Regeneron doing so much else, getting all because you know we had empty when I came in, we had empty, I call them empty cupboards. We had empty shelves, we didn’t have equipment, we didn’t have the gowns, we didn’t have the ventilators. We didn’t have anything. This country wasn’t prepared for a thing like that. And I’m not even blaming anybody in that. Because, you know, when when it came, nobody thought the pandemic would ever happen again. It sounds like an ancient’s problem, not a problem that you’d have you know at that time, you know, in modern, very modern age. It was like an ancient thing. We you know, who, who would ever show I’m not blaming anybody, but we had empty cupboards, and I got them stocked and I got them stocked fast. And we did a great job with it. Never got credit. I got credit for the greatest economy. I got credit for foreign policy. I got credit for knocking out ISIS and not going into wars. But we beat ISIS, but I never got the credit for having done a great job with that.”
News
Trump Calls for Cuts to Social Security and Medicare: ‘A Lot You Can Do’
Donald Trump just made clear he would like to cut Social Security and Medicare.
One year ago this month, Trump was attacking “potential GOP primary opponents” and “warning … party leaders to stay away from the popular entitlement programs in their push to cut spending,” causing a split in the GOP, Politico reported. “Lawmakers who once backed entitlement overhauls are now openly at odds with colleagues who’d prefer to soften their positions before they face voters in 2024. And a GOP presidential race that’s a referendum on Trump himself is now also becoming one on Medicare and Social Security.”
But now, with all his Republican opponents gone, Trump himself is embracing cutting “entitlements,” the life-saving programs Americans themselves pay into through deductions to their paychecks and through their taxes.
Last year in February, The Washington Post reported, Trump urged Republicans to not cut “a single penny” from Social Security or Medicare – while reminding that “Each of his White House budget proposals included cuts to Social Security and Medicare programs.”
Trump has grown more open in revealing what a second Trump term in the White House would likely look like.
On Friday at Mar–Lago Trump hosted Hungarian president Viktor Orbán, a Christian nationalist who has been described as a “neo-fascist dictator,” and “the Pimp of Putinism.”
He has been openly praising dictators in his rally speeches, as he did in this video from last year:
And now, on Monday, Trump told CNBC, “there is a lot you can do” to cut Social Security and Medicare.
“So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen (video below), NBC News reports. “And in terms of, also, the theft and the bad management of entitlements — tremendous bad management of entitlements — there’s tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do.”
Trump on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning: “There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements in terms of cutting.” pic.twitter.com/VkHXK9p4Er
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2024
Trump’s use of the word “also” is key.
The Biden campaign wasted no time in responding to Trump’s remarks:
Not on my watch. https://t.co/RAHjjUlGDa
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 11, 2024
“A Trump campaign spokesman said he was referring only to ‘cutting waste and fraud,’ but did not provide additional policy details on how he’d go about that or how much can be saved,” NBC News added. The campaign’s statement would appear to be incongruent with Trump’s “also” remark.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
