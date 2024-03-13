News
Judge’s Charges Toss Hints at Willis Disqualification Ruling: Legal Experts
Fulton County, Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s tossing of several “minor charges” against Donald Trump and some of his co-defendants on Wednesday may be a good indication of how he will rule in the Trump team’s efforts to disqualify the District Attorney prosecuting the sweeping election interference and conspiracy case, Fani Willis, according to several legal experts.
Willis is under scrutiny over her “personal relationship” with one of the special prosecutors she hired to work on the investigation and indictment of Trump and his 18 co-defendants. Trump and some of his co-defendants have alleged a conflict of interest exists.
Judge McAffee is expected to hand down his ruling on the disqualification motion this week.
The six charges McAffee tossed on Wednesday “relate to alleged efforts by Trump and others to solicit violations of oaths of office from state officials like Brad Raffensperger and former GA House Speaker David Ralston,” Lawfare’s Anna Bower reports.
Here’s a breakdown of the charges that were dismissed in the Georgia case.
Six charges related to soliciting violation of oath of office were dismissed, but McAfee did not dismiss the indictment as a whole and denied efforts to quash “overt acts” related to the RICO charge. pic.twitter.com/o6vN3ibS4T
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) March 13, 2024
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen writes, “in somewhat of an indication that Judge McAfee will NOT disqualify Willis, he’s refusing to throw out key elements of the RICO charge although he is tossing a few of the later counts against a few of the defendants for lack of specificity.”
READ MORE: Democrats’ Drive to Kill Speaker Johnson’s Ukraine Aid Blockade Nearing Critical Mass
Eisen, a former U.S. Ambassador who is also the co-founder of the States United Democracy Center explains:
“If he were gonna disqualify Willis, he likely would not have bothered to wrap up this very detailed order, since he’s busy and disqualification will effectively freeze the case for a while.”
“But that is only a mild indication, not a strong one,” Eisen cautions. “He could be thinking something different. That being said, it tends to reinforce my strong view of the applicable law and the evidence that disqualification does not apply.”
NPR’s Stephen Fowler appears to concur: “Also reading between the lines some, this order could be a sign that McAfee is not inclined to disqualify Willis and the Fulton DA’s office from the Trump RICO case, a decision is expected to come soon.”
Attorney Adam Cohen, Vice Chair of Lawyers for Good Government also says, “it looks like he will not disqualify Fani Willis.”
But former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, a frequent MSNBC legal commentator, says McAfee tossing the charges is not a harbinger of his upcoming ruling on the motion to disqualify Willis.
“It’s hard to see any tea leaves to read in McAfee’s order dismissing the 6 counts about his disposition of the Willis disqualification motion, which he has indicated will be coming soon. But it could add to the public sense that the good ship Willis is taking on water.”
On the tossing of the charges, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti notes, “Fani Willis and her team could reindict and add those counts right back into the indictment.” Others agree, saying a grand jury could be called and the charges could be redrafted to meet Judge McAfee’s standards.
READ MORE: ‘Incomprehensible’: Trump Decimated for ‘Word Salad on Crucially Important Policy Question’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Democrats’ Drive to Kill Speaker Johnson’s Ukraine Aid Blockade Nearing Critical Mass
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is blocking a vote on the bipartisan legislation the Senate passed four weeks ago to provide Ukraine with critical funding to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against the sovereign nation.
One day after the Senate passed the bill, Speaker Johnson declared to his conference, behind closed doors, the House would not be “rushed” into passing it, according to the Associated Press.
“The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill,” Johnson later said before the cameras, adding that the Senate bill “does nothing to secure our own border.” Johnson and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, at the urging of Donald Trump, had just killed a massive, bipartisan, and long-awaited border bill that included funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
But reports in the U.S. and even abroad made clear Johnson was opposed to the bill and had “no intention” of allowing it to pass.
READ MORE: ‘I’d Rather Sit Down With Hannibal Lecter’: Johnson’s Grip on Speakership Slips Further
“Speaker Mike Johnson, who works closely with Biden’s likely challenger in the November election Donald Trump, told reporters he has no intention even of allowing a vote on the bill. ‘I certainly don’t,’ he said,” France24 reported.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) filed a discharge petition, an effort to circumvent Speaker Johnson’s blockade. If it gets 218 signatures, Johnson would have seven days to put the Senate’s bill on the House floor for a vote. General consensus is the Senate bill would pass the House with a strong bipartisan majority – the hurdle is getting signatures on the discharge petition.
Hours after the discharge petition was opened, it had just 86 signatures. By the end of the day, it had 169 signatures.
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday voiced support for the motion.
“In a closed-door meeting,” NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reported, “Dem Leader Jeffries urged ‘all Democrats’ to sign on to a discharge petition filed by Jim McGovern that would force a vote on the Senate-passed Israel, Ukraine & Taiwan bill, per sources.”
“I urge everyone to sign it as a statement of our perspective that the only way forward is the bipartisan, comprehensive national security bill they sent over from the Senate. And that deserves an up-or-down vote,” Leader Jeffries said, Tsirkin added.
As a backbench Republican from Louisiana, Johnson, who has been described as “the embodiment of white Christian nationalism in a tailored suit,” repeatedly voted against funding for Ukraine.
READ MORE: Trump Praised Hitler While He Was in the White House: Ex-Official
As the Speaker of the House, Johnson has given lip service to supporting Ukraine’s war against Russia, but his actions, critics charge, reveal his intentions.
“There is no Russian battlefield commander nor aide to Putin who is doing more to help Russia defeat Ukraine and put the rest of Europe in peril than Donald Trump or Mike Johnson,” warned foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf Wednesday morning, adding that “every minute they delay” costs lives.
The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, who was in the U.S. on Tuesday along with Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, served “some pretty blunt words” to Johnson, according to Associated Press reporter Seung Min Kim.
Polish PM Donald Tusk with some pretty blunt words for @SpeakerJohnson re: Ukraine aid (quotes via @Marekwalkuski) pic.twitter.com/juBBdlFm2z
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 12, 2024
Speaker Johnson and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday met with the President Duda.
Majority Leader Schumer did not hold back in his urging for passage of the Senate’s Ukraine aid bill: “Speaker Johnson must pass it ASAP.”
I’m honored to welcome President Duda of Poland to the US Senate.
He’s coming at a critical moment for Ukraine and showing the war against Putin has stakes beyond Ukraine’s borders.
The Senate overwhelmingly passed the national security bill.
Speaker Johnson must pass it ASAP. pic.twitter.com/nFmNuNyMYq
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 12, 2024
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as Donald Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications after having been appointed to several communications roles at the Department of Defense, remarked on the “Weird optics” of Johnson being photographed with President Duda.
Weird optics. Mike Johnson is currently single-handedly blocking aid to Ukraine.
I’ve also met with Polish President Duda on a number of occasions. He’s a friend to the US – he’s also very direct. I’m confident he implored Johnson to put Ukraine aid on the floor. https://t.co/W5ktbDN25r
— Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 12, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Like the Nazis Did’: Critic Slams Trump Plans to Remake US Education System
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) posted video of Russian President Vladimir Putin saying, in Russian, “It would be ridiculous for us to start negotiating with Ukraine just because it’s running out of ammunition.” That quote was confirmed by The Telegraph.
Speaker Johnson’s blockade on military assistance to Ukraine is fueling Putin’s aggression and the Russian war effort, Putin says.
The Speaker’s refusal to act — or even allow a vote — is a disaster for our allies and threatens our national security. https://t.co/gXwhHG14o2
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 13, 2024
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who led the Democrats’ portion of the drafting of the bipartisan border and Ukraine aid bill killed at the urging of Donald Trump, suggests Johnson isn’t moving to pass the Ukraine aid bill out of fear he will face the same fate as his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy.
Murphy wages the far right doesn’t have the “appetite” for yet another change of leadership, and says Johnson should “govern with a little more confidence,” and be brave enough to put the Senate bill on the House floor.
.@ChrisMurphyCT on Mike Johnson: “He’s very worried about the fact that it could be his defining legacy that Putin owns Ukraine, that Kyiv becomes a Russian city and perhaps World War III erupts when Putin moves forward into a NATO country.” pic.twitter.com/ngYTFfd5N1
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 13, 2024
Watch the videos and see the photos above or at this link.
News
Fox News Host Claims Trump ‘Not Charged With Obstructing’ Despite Multiple Counts
Prominent Fox News host “Judge” Jeanine Pirro claimed on Tuesday obstruction is not among the 91 felony charges Donald Trump is facing.
Pirro, who holds a law degree, was a prosecutor for a dozen years and a county judge, told Fox News viewers, “the Democrats spent the whole day saying, Donald Trump obstructed. Well, newsflash, Donald Trump was not charged with obstructing.”
Donald Trump faces multiple obstruction charges.
READ MORE: ‘I’d Rather Sit Down With Hannibal Lecter’: Johnson’s Grip on Speakership Slips Further
“Former president Donald Trump faces a total of 91 charges across four criminal cases. They include 44 federal charges and 47 state charges, all of them felonies,” The Washington Post has reported. “The most severe federal counts are those related to obstruction, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.”
In Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Espionage Act case, also known as the “classified documents case,” Trump faces “6 felony counts of obstruction-related crimes under 18 U.S.C. § 1512 and 18 U.S.C. § 1519,” according to Politico.
Trump is also charged with obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding in the election subversion and January 6 case.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Jeanine: The Democrats spent the whole day saying, Donald Trump obstructed. Well, news flash, Donald Trump is not charged with obstructing. pic.twitter.com/nP7NW9vez7
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 12, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Angry’ and ‘Defensive’: Hur Accused of Using Report to Trash Biden, Get Trump Re-Elected
News
‘I’d Rather Sit Down With Hannibal Lecter’: Johnson’s Grip on Speakership Slips Further
Speaker Mike Johnson’s ability to lead the House of Representatives is growing even more tenuous, and he’s getting hit from all sides.
Johnson is currently facing a possible forced vote, initiated by House Democrats, to pass the Senate’s bipartisan border bill, especially because it includes now desperately-needed funding for Ukraine. House members from both parties are being urged by Democrats and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, to sign a discharge petition, against Johnson’s wishes.
“Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell [is] making multiple public calls just now for House Speaker Mike Johnson to allow a vote on a Senate-passed Ukraine/Israel aid bill. ‘Let the House speak,’ McConnell told reporters,” Jamie Dupree reports. ‘We don’t have time for all of this.'”
Today, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Speaker Mike Johnson to bring Israel and Ukraine aid to the Floor for a vote immediately.
As he said: Let the House Speak! We have the votes for the Supplemental bill, now let us do our duty and pass it. pic.twitter.com/2YVZZJp64l
— Steny Hoyer (@RepStenyHoyer) March 12, 2024
Early Monday morning Punchbowl News reported Johnson “said he’d actively work against any and all discharge petitions to bring a bill to a vote.”
READ MORE: ‘Angry’ and ‘Defensive’: Hur Accused of Using Report to Trash Biden, Get Trump Re-Elected
The petition needs 218 votes to pass. Once it does Johnson would have seven days to put the bill on the floor for a vote. It is widely expected it would pass by a large margin, although House members have been slow to sign the petition that’s been open for a few hours.
If Johnson is concerned about his “razor-thin” majority, he just got more bad news. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who transformed from a wild Freedom Caucus member into a wildcard, had already announced he would not seek re-election. On Tuesday afternoon he announced he is leaving Congress “at the end of next week.” That means after next week, on any given vote Johnson can afford to loose just two members‘ votes, “and that’s if there aren’t any absences.”
Some speculate that with a special election next month in New York, Johnson in theory could be facing a 218-214 majority. “That means Johnson could afford ONE defection at most, since a 216-216 tie kills a bill.”
To make matters worse, Johnson says Buck did not tell him he was pulling up stakes and leaving early, although Buck reportedly left Johnson a voicemail 30 minutes before his announcement.
“I was surprised by Ken’s announcement,” Johnson admitted to reporters.
Speaker Mike Johnson was caught off guard by the announcement from Ken Buck retiring early.
“I was surprised by Ken’s announcement. I look forward to talking to him about that,” he told reporters.
He said he did not know in advance: “I did not know.” pic.twitter.com/7egUzQcBRg
— Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotcnn) March 12, 2024
Buck blasted Republicans, including Donald Trump, in his CNN interview Tuesday.
“It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I’ve been in Congress. And having talked to former members, it’s the worst year in 40, 50 years to be in Congress,” Buck said.
“It is the worst year of the 9 years and 3 months that I’ve been in Congress. And having talked to former members it’s the worst year in 40-50 years to be in Congress,” GOP @RepKenBuck tells me as he announces he is resigning at the end of next week. pic.twitter.com/CZd1I1CzzN
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 12, 2024
The bad news for Johnson’s grip on the GOP conference and his speakership continues.
READ MORE: Trump Calls for Cuts to Social Security and Medicare: ‘A Lot You Can Do’
This week is the House Republicans’ retreat, in West Virginia.
Less than half of the House Republicans are expected to attend.
“Less than 100 House GOP members are going to the Republican retreat in West Virginia this week, per source familiar,” Politico’s Olivia Beavers reports.
“’I’d rather sit down with Hannibal Lecter and eat my own liver,’ said one House Republican when asked if they are attending the House GOP retreat,” Beavers adds.
Putting the state of Johnson’s leadership in context, Aaron Fritschner, the deputy chief of staff to Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer offers this observation: “Retreat is a week after the House GOP conference largely blew off Johnson’s request that they ‘behave themselves’ during the State of the Union, which they interrupted many times with shouting and boos.”
Some Republicans appear to be celebrating Johnson’s slipping grip.
Republican lobbyist and former Jeb Bush campaign senior advisor Al Cárdenas, the former chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), the group that puts on CPAC, was quick to weigh in.
Calling Congressman Buck a “fine servant of the people,” Cárdenas surmised: “If 3 more gop members resign; then leadership of the House changes and we can vote on budget; aid to our allies; border security and immigration reform. Sad but true that the gridlock at a specially critical time is a Trump-Johnson maneuver. Rep Buck did the right thing short term; although the best are leaving and that means more of an effort to rebuild the place later on.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Incomprehensible’: Trump Decimated for ‘Word Salad on Crucially Important Policy Question’
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Praised Hitler While He Was in the White House: Ex-Official
- News2 days ago
‘Incomprehensible’: Trump Decimated for ‘Word Salad on Crucially Important Policy Question’
- News2 days ago
Sex Trafficking Survivor Debunks Katie Britt’s Claims in CNN Interview
- News2 days ago
Trump Calls for Cuts to Social Security and Medicare: ‘A Lot You Can Do’
- News1 day ago
‘Democrats Going to Eat Him Alive’: Critics Say Transcript Reveals Hur ‘Lied’ About Biden
- News1 day ago
‘Angry’ and ‘Defensive’: Hur Accused of Using Report to Trash Biden, Get Trump Re-Elected
- News23 hours ago
‘I’d Rather Sit Down With Hannibal Lecter’: Johnson’s Grip on Speakership Slips Further
- News20 hours ago
Fox News Host Claims Trump ‘Not Charged With Obstructing’ Despite Multiple Counts