Congressman to Present House Republicans’ Plan to Deal With Abortion Bans Backlash
House Republicans believe they don’t have a problem with their policy on abortion, they have a “branding” problem, and now, they say, they’re ready to face it head-on.
Taking the advice of former top Trump White House advisor and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, House Republicans will be told, by a Republican U.S. Congressman, they must go on offense, and talk more about abortion.
The majority of Americans support varying degrees of abortion rights, with only 8%, about one in 12 Americans, saying abortion should be banned entirely, according to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted February 18 – 20. Three out of four Americans (76%) say the issue of abortion is important to them. It ranks number nine on the list of issues important to Americans.
The official platform of the Republican Party, which appears as a link on the RNC’s “About” page, states: “the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.”
Simply stated, that would appear to support, if not require, a complete and total ban on any and all abortion. (Archived here.)
But now, The Wall Street Journal reports, “Republicans leading the party’s effort to defend the House in this fall’s elections are pushing GOP colleagues to openly discuss their positions on abortion, rather than try to sidestep the issue.”
“A memo prepared by House Republicans’ campaign arm and viewed by The Wall Street Journal says Republicans have a ‘brand problem, not a policy problem,’ as their reluctance to discuss the issue left it to Democrats to define where the GOP stood,” The Journal reports.
Congressman Richard Hudson (photo), a pro-Trump “America First” Republican from North Carolina, is the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). He plans to share the memo, “with his colleagues on Wednesday night at one of the kickoff events for the party’s three-day retreat in West Virginia.”
That memo “recommend[s] that members express empathy for women, discuss ‘common sense’ solutions and push back on what it calls Democrats’ extremism on the issue.”
(The GOP retreat is expected to be attended by less than half of the House Republican conference, with one member telling a reporter, “I’d rather sit down with Hannibal Lecter and eat my own liver,” than attend the House GOP retreat.)
Local North Carolina newspaper the Sandhills Sentinel in 2018 reported Congressman Hudson “staunchly opposes abortion and voted for repealing the Affordable Care Act.”
“His wife, Renee, serves as Chief of Staff for Kellyanne Conway; a high-profile counselor to President Donald Trump.”
Meanwhile, The Journal adds, “More than half of the GOP conference had signed on to a bill defining a ‘human being’ as beginning at ‘the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.’ That had raised questions about where the party stood on in vitro fertilization, used by many American couples who struggled to conceive children.”
Responding to The Journal’s report, Democratic communications consultant Jared Leopold writes: “The ‘new’ 2024 House GOP strategy on abortion is: 1. go on offense 2. discuss “common-sense” solutions.”
He adds, “That was Gov. Youngkin’s 2023 strategy. Republicans lost the Virginia House.”
Image via X
Gaetz Subpoenaed by Woman He Allegedly Had Sex With When She Was a Minor: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reportedly has been subpoenaed in a civil case against a young woman, involving allegations he had sex with her while she was an underaged 17-year old girl, according to ABC News. The case was brought by a friend of Gaetz.
“Gaetz was issued the subpoena, which has not been previously reported, by attorneys representing the woman who is now in her 20s and was at the center of a years-long investigation by the Justice Department into allegations that the Florida congressman had sex with her when she was a minor, sources said,” ABC adds.
The case “is part of a sprawling defamation and racketeering lawsuit brought by Gaetz’s longtime friend, former Florida House member and lobbyist Chris Dorworth, against the woman and others.”
ABC also reports that “Dorworth alleged in the lawsuit a complicated effort to falsely accuse him of ‘child sex trafficking, sex with a minor, prostitution, obstruction of justice, and an illegal ghost candidate scheme,’ according to the suit.”
Citing court documents, ABC News adds that “Dorworth filed a lawsuit last year against Gaetz’s one-time associate Joel Greenberg, who in 2022 was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to several charges including sex trafficking a minor, members of his wealthy family, and the woman Gaetz allegedly had sex with when she was a minor.”
Lawyers for the young woman, identified only as “A.B.”, have filed a motion to dismiss that reads: “Mr. Dorworth seeks to recast A.B. as Mr. Greenberg’s partner in crime and a participant in a conspiracy to destroy Mr. Dorworth’s reputation … the Complaint improperly seeks to preempt any claims A.B. may have against Mr. Dorworth for raping and trafficking her by making a threadbare request for expansive declaratory judgment.”
ABC News’ Will Steakin adds on X: “The deposition set for April 5th could see Gaetz asked under oath about his alleged sexual activity with the woman when she was a minor.”
Greenberg’s attorney has also filed a motion to dismiss that alleges the lawsuit “approaches the incredible, if not ludicrous.”
Read ABC News’ full report here.
Image via Shutterstock
Speaker Johnson Takes Stand Against IVF Protection: Report
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson will not be putting any bills on the House floor to protect the right of Americans to access a decades-old assisted reproduction process known as in-vitro fertilization, or IVF. Recently, at least two Senate Republicans have also blocked legislation to protect IVF after Democrats put up bills to support the procedure. Millions of babies have been born via IVF.
Speaking at the GOP retreat in West Virginia Thursday, Johnson said “he does not think Congress has a role to play when it comes to IVF, as some members have been pushing for in wake of Alabama ruling. But [he] says all Republicans support access to IVF,” according to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona.
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) responded to the news, saying: “Translation: Speaker Johnson and House Republicans do not support legislation to protect access to IVF and will not pass any. Their refusal to act speaks volumes.”
Two weeks ago U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) blocked legislation from Democratic Senators Parry Murray and Tammy Duckworth that would have protected IVF.
Sen. Hyde-Smith falsely claimed the bill would legalize lab-created human-animal cross-species, or, as she said, “human-animal chimeras.”
Say what?
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith blocks an attempt by Sen. Tammy Duckworth to enshrine access to IVF in federal law on Wednesday by saying it would legalize the creation of human cloning and “human-animal chimeras”
1) The bill does no such thing.
2) It’s not pronounced that way pic.twitter.com/0CbDd1LXGw
— Marcus Baram (@mbaram) February 29, 2024
Days ago, Senate Republicans blocked a similar bill to protect IVF, this one focused on protecting access to IVF by members of the military.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) blasted them over that action: “Senate Republicans blocked yet another bill to protect IVF—this time for our veterans and servicemembers. Doesn’t seem like something a pro-IVF party would do!”
One week ago, Speaker Johnson told CBS News it’s “a brave new world. IVF’s only been invented, I think, in the early ’70s.”
The New Republic’s Tori Otten blasted him, writing Johnson “is doing some serious mental gymnastics to explain why Republicans are doing nothing to protect IVF.”
“He has repeatedly voted against increasing reproductive rights, ranging from abortion access to contraception,” Otten continued at TNR. “He also co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act, alongside most of the rest of his caucus, which would federally enshrine fetal personhood. But when asked in November about his history on legislating against fertility treatments, Johnson claimed he couldn’t remember ‘any of those measures.'”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Red Flags Raised Over Ex-Trump Official’s TikTok Bid
Former Trump Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced Thursday he is putting together a group of investors to buy the highly-influential social media platform TikTok, and it immediately raised red flags.
A House Republican-sponsored bill to force the sale to a U.S. company passed by a wide, bipartisan margin on Wednesday. If it passes in the Senate, and President Joe Biden signs it, Mnuchin, like Elon Musk and Donald Trump, could be in charge of a company whose algorithms affect what information Americans see, how that information is framed, and by whom. Mnuchin just last week said he would be open to working in a second Trump administration.
President Biden reportedly has said he would sign the bill if it gets to his desk.
The House bill, which passed in a 352-65 vote, was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI). Explaining what he said was the need for the legislation, which would ban TikTok in the U.S. if it is not sold to an American company, is its strong impact on younger Americans.
Sky News reported Gallagher “insists there is a need to ban the app because it’s ‘becoming the dominant news platform for Americans under 30’.”
“Mnuchin was in the admin[istration] when Trump initially sought to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores. He argued back then that it should be sold to a U.S. company, while others advocated for an outright ban,” noted CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.
Critics are expressing great concern.
“If you’re worried about what the Chinese might do with that video of your puppy wait until you see what a Trump Administration would do with the intel community, law enforcement, your privacy rights, to anyone who spoke out against him, in coordination w/right wing tech moguls,” warned foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf.
Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence sarcastically wrote on X, “rest easy everyone, instead of china exploiting your info itll just be a bunch of former trump admin goblins doing it instead.” He added, “i dont think congress should force an influential social media app to be sold to their political cronies.”
BBC political political analyst Mary Anne Marsh wrote, also sarcastically, “Oh, so the Saudis and China can control @tiktok_us. No national security concerns whatsoever…I mean the Saudis only gave Mnuchin $1 billion then gave @jaredkushner $2 billion when they walked out of the @WhiteHouse…”
Attorney Luppe B. Luppen, co-author of a book on the future of the Democratic Party, observed: “Having seen what happens when a Trump-aligned rich guy buys a social media network, I would not want my government to have a hand in bringing that about again.”
Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic Instructor Alejandra Caraballo posited, “Ask yourself why Republicans keep lining up to try and buy Tiktok. Larry Ellison at Oracle, Bobby Kotick, and now Trump treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin. They want to weaponize it to push conservative views like Elon and Dems are complicit in it.”
Democratic strategist and senior advisor to former Obama cabinet secretary Julian Castro said, “Democrats shouldn’t help Republicans force the sale of another major media platform to right-wing billionaires.”
See the video above or at this link.
