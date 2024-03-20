News
Impeachment Hearing Backfires: Witness Accuses Two Republicans of ‘Doing the Bidding’ of Russia
The House Republicans’ impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden was dealt another significant blow when former Giuliani aide Lev Parnas, known as his Ukraine “fixer,” during a televised hearing declared two current Republican lawmakers were “doing the bidding” of Russia.
Parnas testified that U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), who was present at the hearing as his name was mentioned, and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), “were doing the bidding for the Russians.”
Democratic Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, Jamie Raskin, asked Parnas, “At what point did Mr. Giuliani begin working directly with Russian agents and Russian assets? Individuals who would later become sanctioned by Donald Trump’s own Treasury Department for spreading propaganda and disinformation against Joe Biden.”
Parnas said, “probably around May, June of 2019.”
Parnas also said “absolutely,” when asked if he and Giuliani were “aware that these people were basically just doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin?”
READ MORE: Letitia James Legally Compelled to Target Trump’s Assets: Fox News Report
“So he had no hesitation about spreading lies that were concocted by Russian agents?” Raskin asked.
“As long as it fit the narrative. Absolutely not,” Parnas answered.
“How were you and Giuliani able to take these false allegations peddled by corrupt officials and Russian agents and promote and amplify them here in the United States in our political system? Weren’t media groups skeptical of your claims?” Raskin continued.
That’s when Parnas dropped the bombshell.
“Most media groups I’d probably say all, except for Fox and a few other right-wing media groups, didn’t want to take any of the information and that aggravated Rudy Giuliani and John Solomon, him and other players. And the main group that was being pushed through was Fox, Sean Hannity and some other media personalities over there.”
“But then there was also other people that were doing the bidding for the Russian people, in Congress,” Parnas continued, “like Senator Ron Johnson, like Congressman Pete Sessions, that sits here right now there, was with me from the very beginning of this journey into finding, digging dirt on Joe Biden.”
You will probably never see this on Hannity as it’s incredibly damaging pic.twitter.com/0v4cHScfAw
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024
(In 2019 The New Yorkers award-winning investigative journalist Jane Mayer reported, “no journalist played a bigger part in fuelling the Biden corruption narrative than John Solomon, who until last week was an opinion columnist and executive vice-president of The Hill, in Washington.”)
During his opening statement, Parnas also indicted Republicans.
READ MORE: ‘How Fascism Came to Germany’: Historian Warns Trump ‘Knew Exactly What He Was Saying’
“Everything was for the ultimate benefit of Donald Trump and thereby Vladimir Putin. Because the team’s investigations were centered around Biden and Ukraine, I was designated the point person in every matter they pursued,” Parnas said. “That is how that is how I know with certainty that these Biden stories are untrue then and are untrue now. Congressman Pete Sessions, then Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Ron Johnson, and many others understood they’re pushing a false narrative.”
“The same goes for John Solomon, Sean Hannity, and media personnel, particularly at Fox News, who used this narrative to manipulate the public ahead of the 2020 elections. Sadly, they’re still doing this today as we approach the 2024 elections. We cannot separate this conspiracy from the Russian-Ukraine war because Trump has no intention to keep aiding Ukraine.”
“Without the support of the United States and NATO, millions in Ukraine will suffer and die. If we allow Russia to defeat Ukraine eventually that suffering will reach American shores. Today, I admit my own wrongdoings. I have been a convicted federal election campaign and fraud crimes and served my sentence. I do not hide that from reality. It is part of my truth. Despite rigorous attempts by those in power to silence me. I will be silenced no longer.”
Parnas: Congressman Pete Sessions, then Congressman Devin Nunes, Senator Ron Johnson and many others understood they were pushing a false narrative. The same goes for John Solomon, Sean Hannity and media personnel, particularly at Fox News pic.twitter.com/zHEvsHUWE1
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024
The Lincoln Project’s co-founder, Mike Madrid, responded to Parnas’ opening statement: “Pete Sessions. Devin Nunes. Ron Johnson. Sean Hannity. Traitors.”
Calling Republicans “a national security risk,” political strategist Rachel Bitecofer wrote: “House Republicans knew their source was a Russian asset, the same House Republicans did the same thing during the Ukraine blackmail impeachment where intel told them their info was Russian disinformation but they used it anyway.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Meet the Republicans Who Voted Against Condemning Putin’s Illegal Abduction of Children
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Letitia James Legally Compelled to Target Trump’s Assets: Fox News Report
Attorney General Letitia James “is acting appropriately under the law” and “by law has no choice” but to go after Trump’s assets, after he was found liable for civil business fraud, according to a Fox News report.
“The lawyers we talked to say she is acting appropriately under the law, which says when Judge Engoron issued his civil fraud penalty, James, by law, has no choice other than to go after Trump’s assets to pay that penalty,” Fox News stated Wednesday.
Trump’s attorneys have said it is a “practical impossibility” to secure a $464 million bond, but James’ Office on Wednesday poked holes in that claim, and the “improper” method by which it was conveyed.
As recently as Tuesday, Trump alleged the “legal lawfare” is “election interference.”
READ MORE: ‘Antisemitic’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Jewish Democrats
“There’s nothing political about it,” Justin Kelton, a business and political litigator, on-camera told Fox News. “This is a valid judgment entered by a court with jurisdiction over the matter and she is proceeding in the routine course in seeking enforcement.”
Fox News adds experts say that Trump “can declare bankruptcy” if he “cannot come up with the cash,” and notes his companies have declared bankruptcy before.
If Trump does not receive a stay by Monday, “Letitia James and the legal process will start working on potentially seizing his assets.”
Watch below or at this link.
Fox News the past several days: HOW DARE Letitia James go after Donald Trump’s assets! This is lawfare, abuse of power, political!
Fox News correspondent today: “Lawyers we talked to say she is acting appropriately” and “by law has no choice” pic.twitter.com/fq8XHkDXje
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 20, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Easy Mark’: Why Trump’s $464M Bond Failure Makes Him a ‘Massive National Security Risk’
Image by Mattia Panciroli via Flickr and a CC license
News
Letitia James Shreds Trump’s ‘Practical Impossibility’ Claim
Attorney General Letitia James is pushing back against Donald Trump’s claim it is a “practical impossibility” to obtain a $464 million bond, which he needs to halt the State of New York from moving forward with efforts to collect the judgment after he was found liable for civil business fraud.
Dennis Fan, Senior Assistant Solicitor General in James’ Office of the Attorney General says not only is Trump’s claim questionable, but the manner in which it was made, along with new claims made, were “improper,” as Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld reports. Further, he alleges, two of the people Trump’s attorneys relied on to support his claim are “unreliable,” because of their personal, professional, or financial interests. Klasfeld adds that the NY Attorney General’s Office is urging the court “to disregard Trump’s claim that posting a full bond is a ‘practical impossibility.'”
Fan also says there’s no reason Trump has to obtain one bond for the full $464 million, suggesting he could obtain several to total that amount.
News@NewYorkStateAG urges an appellate court to disregard Trump’s claim that posting a full bond is a “practical impossibility.”
The late-breaking claim is “procedurally improper” and “unreliable,” the AG says.
Doc https://t.co/0NZZX9AWke pic.twitter.com/SW5Io9Egju
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 20, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Next Up – Property Seizures’: Experts Analyze ‘Unbankable’ Trump’s $464 Million Bond Crisis
In his proposed court filing, Fan writes, “the Court should not consider defendants’ new allegations and arguments—which contend that a full bond or deposit is a ‘practical impossibility’ … because they are procedurally improper.”
Fan adds, “defendants’ reply affirmations are unreliable. The affirmation from Gary Giulietti does not disclose that he was an expert witness for defendants at trial or that Supreme Court found Mr. Giulietti’s trial testimony to lack credibility.”
“As the court explained, Mr. Giulietti ‘has an ongoing personal and professional relationship with Donald Trump.’ … Moreover, Mr. Giulietti has a ‘personal financial interest in the outcome of the case,’ because his company earns commission from the Trump Organization, including $1.2 million in 2022.”
“The court further found that Mr. Giulietti’s testimony was inconsistent with the testimony of other witnesses, including another defense expert,” Fan added.
Fan’s critique of Trump’s attorneys’ claims continued.
“The affirmation from Alan Garten is also unreliable. As Supreme Court found, he was personally involved in the fraudulent and illegal conduct that gave rise to the judgment in this case—including falsifying the reported size of Mr. Trump’s triplex apartment and helping defendants prepare Mr. Trump’s false and misleading 2020 and 2021 Statements of Financial Condition. … And as the Trump Organization’s general counsel, Mr. Garten has professional interests in this litigation.”
READ MORE: Meet the Republicans Who Voted Against Condemning Putin’s Illegal Abduction of Children
“Defendants’ argument that obtaining a full bond is purportedly impossible is based on the false premise that they must obtain a single bond from a single surety for the entire judgment amount of $464 million.”
Fan also destroys Trump’s attorneys’ claim that companies that provide bonds would not accept real estate as collateral. He suggests that perhaps Trump’s “holdings are not nearly as valuable as defendants claim.”
The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery offered a colorful interpretation of the event:
“This morning, the New York AG called bullshit on Donald Trump’s excuses for not finding a surety willing to put up a half billion dollar bond in the bank fraud case. Basically: Your buildings can’t be used as collateral? Oh gee, wonder why not!”
Image via Shutterstock
News
Meet the Republicans Who Voted Against Condemning Putin’s Illegal Abduction of Children
In a rare, massively bipartisan vote on Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning Russia’s illegal abduction of thousands of children from Ukraine, and holding Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible. The final tally was 390-9. All nine “no” votes were by Republicans.
Sponsored by Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Susan Wild, HR 149, “Condemning the illegal abduction of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” had been introduced in February of 2023 and made its way to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, where it sat for nearly nine months before being passed unanimously and sent to the full House for a vote. It is symbolic and does not order any funds or any actions.
The resolution gives a timeline of Russia’s actions, including stating that “Russian Forces attacked a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 3 individuals and injuries to 17 other individuals,” in March of 2022.
READ MORE: McConnell Rips Johnson Again Over Ukraine
Also in that month, it notes, “the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that the Russian military had forcefully and illegally kidnapped 2,389 Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.” It adds that “on June 2, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully resettled in Russia,” and states that “forcibly transferring children of one group to another group is a violation of Article II(e) of the Genocide Convention,” of which Russia is a signatory.
The resolution states that “Maria Lvova-Belova, Children’s Rights Commissioner for the President of Russia, admitted to kidnapping Ukrainian children and facilitating forced adoptions to Russian families.”
Horrifically, it adds, “on June 22, 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner has verified at that at least 320 children have been killed since Russia’s renewed invasion began,” and, “on June 16, 2022, Russian authorities announced that children born in occupied Ukrainian territories after the February 24, 2022, invasion will be deemed Russian citizens.”
The resolution then states that the U.S. House of Representatives “holds the Government of the Russian Federation, under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, responsible for the wrongful and illegal kidnapping of children from Ukraine and officially condemns these actions in the strongest terms.”
READ MORE: Ramaswamy Eyed for Homeland Security Head if Trump Re-Elected: Report
It also states the House “claims that the Russian Federation is attempting to wipe out a generation of Ukrainian children, thereby crippling Ukraine’s ability to nurture the next generation of Ukrainian citizens and leaders and to rebuild their country after Russia’s unprovoked war, with the purpose of demolishing Ukraine’s unique language, culture, history, and identity.”
The nine House Republicans who voted no are:
Andy Biggs (AZ), Eric Burlison (MO), Warren Davidson (OH), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Clay Higgins (LA), Thomas Massie (KY), Matt Rosendale (MT), Chip Roy (TX) and Tom Tiffany (WI).
(Links in bold above lead to NCRM’s coverage of those specific lawmakers.)
All but two, Greene and Massie, are believed to be members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. Congresswoman Greene was reportedly kicked out last year. All nine have received a grade of “F” from Republicans for Ukraine.
READ MORE: ‘Easy Mark’: Why Trump’s $464M Bond Failure Makes Him a ‘Massive National Security Risk’
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Next Up – Property Seizures’: Experts Analyze ‘Unbankable’ Trump’s $464 Million Bond Crisis
- News3 days ago
‘Bloodbath’: Psaki Slams Trump Over ‘Embrace of Political Violence’
- News2 days ago
‘How Fascism Came to Germany’: Historian Warns Trump ‘Knew Exactly What He Was Saying’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Easy Mark’: Why Trump’s $464M Bond Failure Makes Him a ‘Massive National Security Risk’
- News2 days ago
‘Antisemitic’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Jewish Democrats
- News1 day ago
‘Bizarre’ Order Warrants Judge Cannon’s Removal: Experts
- News1 day ago
‘Completely Wacko’: Trump Slammed for Suing Over ‘Rape’ Remark
- News1 day ago
‘Target on the Back of Every Brown Person’: SCOTUS Slammed for ‘Show Me Your Papers’ Ruling