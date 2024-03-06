News
‘I Said I Would’: McConnell Defends Endorsing Trump Despite Blaming Him for Jan. 6
Republican U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is defending his decision to endorse Donald Trump, despite having blamed him for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, calling it an “impeachable offense,” and describing the ex-president as a “son of a bitch,” according to reports.
“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on January 19, just 13 days after the insurrection, and just one day before Joe Biden would be sworn in as the 46th President.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the January 6 attack on the Capitol, saying “the mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” https://t.co/yVRGYUrbwu pic.twitter.com/DLoxoU3yFX
— ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021
Less than four weeks later, Minority Leader McConnell again struck out at Trump.
“He said Trump is ‘practically and morally responsible’ for the insurrection on Jan. 6. He said Trump’s supporters were ‘assaulting the Capitol in his name’ and ‘carried his banners’ while ‘screaming their loyalties to him,'” as USA Today reported February 14 of that year.
“This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out,” McConnell continued. “Former President Trump’s actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.”
Days after the insurrection, McConnell told several associates, “The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” according to New York Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, in their book, “This Will Not Pass.” McConnell was “referring to the effort to impeach Trump in the Democratic-led House, according to the Times’ reporters,” CNN‘s Chris Cillizza reported.
“And of Trump’s guilt, McConnell was equally clear-eyed: ‘If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is,’ he said.”
Cillizza offered up “a quick reminder of what happened at the Capitol on January 6: An armed mob stormed the building with the express purpose of disrupting the counting of the Electoral College votes. They did so because the sitting President of the United States at the time had, repeatedly and without any proof, told them that the 2020 election had been stolen.”
On Wednesday, CNN’s Manu Raju confronted McConnell on why he endorsed Donald Trump for President.
The Republican Minority Leader responded by essentially saying he endorsed him because he said he would.
“How do you reconcile your Trump endorsement with the fact that you called him practically and morally responsible for January 6, and the fact that he insulted you and your wife repeatedly?” Raju asked McConnell.
The Minority Leader appeared prepared for the question.
He replied, “On February the 25th, 2021, shortly after the attack on the Capitol, I was asked a similar question. And I said I would support the nominee for president. Even if it were the former president.”
“In April of last year,” another reporter told McConnell, “you indicated didn’t really directly answered the question as to whether or not you were comfortable with Mr. Trump, if he was in the middle of criminal trials and indictments, he was the nominee. I presume that means you’re comfortable with him?”
“I don’t have anything to add to what I just said,” McConnell replied. “I said in February of 2021, shortly after the attack on the Capitol that I would support President Trump if he were the nominee of our party, and he obviously is going to be the nominee of our party.”
Watch below or at this link.
CNN’s Manu Raju: How do you reconcile your Trump endorsement with you calling him morally responsible for Jan. 6 and that he repeatedly insulted you and your wife?
Mitch McConnell: Shortly after the Capitol attack, I said I’d support whoever was the nominee, even if it was Trump pic.twitter.com/kG9FBoSJBd
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 6, 2024
NC GOP Nominee Advocated 51% Voter Exclusion
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, who won the GOP gubernatorial nomination Tuesday night after getting Donald Trump’s endorsement, has called for 51% of the Tar Heel State’s voters to be barred from voting.
The 51% are women.
HuffPost reports that “just four years ago, Robinson said he’d ‘absolutely’ like to return to the days when the 19th Amendment didn’t exist ― when women didn’t have the right to vote.”
“’I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote,’ Robinson said in a newly resurfaced video of his remarks at a March 2020 event hosted by the Republican Women of Pitt County.”
Robinson has been called “an unabashed Christian nationalist and virulent anti-LGBTQ bigot,” by Right Wing Watch. And he has been accused of Holocaust denialism after writing, “This foolishness about Hitler disarming MILLIONS of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.”
Women in North Carolina are already under-represented.
“Women make up 51 percent of North Carolina’s population. But their representation in politics falls far short of that,” WHQR reported in 2020. “That’s according to a Status of Women in North Carolina report commissioned by the state and conducted by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.”
Meanwhile, just yesterday a North Carolina man made headlines after declaring he would not vote for Republican Nikki Haley “because she’s female.”
“Well,” he added, “a woman’s not going to be a good president, she don’t have no balls to scratch, she’s just gonna scratch her head.”
Also on Wednesday another Trump voter, this time a woman in Texas, said: “I wouldn’t vote for a woman, and especially – you know, Nikki Haley, I’m just going to say this, she’s probably menopausal, we don’t need that.”
As HuffPost’s Jennifer Bender reports, Robinson has “claimed that feminism was created by Satan. He’s said that men who identify as feminists are “about as MANLY as a pair of lace panties” and are “weak mined, jelly backed ‘men.’”He’s routinely referred to feminists as “fem-nazis” and, in one particularly colorful post, described those who support equal rights for women as “sexist, hairy armpit having, poo-poo hat wearing pinkos.”
“The only thing worse than a woman who doesn’t know her place, is a man who doesn’t know his,” he wrote on Facebook in December 2017.
Watch Robinson’s remarks below or at this link.
Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the Chair of the House Republican Conference, is under fire after saying Americans were better off four years ago, barely months into the start of the coronavirus pandemic then-President Donald Trump botched, as COVID-19 spread across the country.
“As Ronald Reagan famously asked us, ‘Are you better off today than you were four years ago?’ The answer for hard-working Americans across the country is a resounding ‘no,'” Stefanik claimed (video below).
On March 6, 2020, CNN reported: “8 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Colorado,” “Kentucky confirms 1st coronavirus case,” “Son of nursing home resident with coronavirus describes fight to get mother tested,” “California’s Santa Clara County confirms 4 new coronavirus cases,” and, “Cruise passengers not told about coronavirus test results prior to Pence announcement.”
That last article read: “Passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise off the coast of California learned that 21 people aboard the ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus by watching Vice President Mike Pence’s announcement this afternoon.”
Some responded to Stefanik’s remarks, reminding her that President Donald Trump tried to keep those cruise ship passengers off land because he didn’t want his COVID statistics to increase.
Four years ago today President Trump was justifying not letting people off a cruise ship because he didn’t want covid cases to go up https://t.co/lvrpyUG640 pic.twitter.com/vJfkxXHJMr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2024
A CNN report tracked all the times then-President Trump said COVID would disappear that year, including exactly four years ago, March 6, 2020: “I don’t think people are panicking. I said last night — we did an interview on Fox last night, a town hall. I think it was very good. And I said, ‘Calm. You have to be calm.’ It’ll go away.”
By March 6 there was an average of 32 new COVID cases per day. Just one week earlier, on February 29, 2020, the first official COVID-19 death was recorded.
Five days later, on March 11, “After more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, the WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic,” the CDC reported. Nine days later, on March 15, states began to issue shutdown orders.
On March 31, 2020, “Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Brix announce that between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the U.S. are expected— even if social distancing and public health measures are perfectly enacted.”
By the end of 2020, 345,000 people in the U.S. died from COVID, or had COVID as the underlying cause of death, according to a CDC report at Axios.
The response to Stefanie’s claim from many online was palpable.
“On this day four years ago my husband and I were at a fitting for our wedding suits. In the weeks that followed, our wedding was postponed, the suit company went bankrupt, the stock market tanked and hundreds of thousands of Americans died. So yes, we’re definitely better off,” wrote Democratic strategist Matt McDermott.
“Looked at my 401 k and yes absolutely. Also the president doesn’t target my gay kids for sport and we don’t have bodies piling up in morgues from Covid,” Michigan Advance editor-in-chief Susan J. Demas responded.
“Four years ago (as of next Monday) – the NBA shut down, schools closed, flights were cancelled, N95s out of stock, and refrigerated morgue trucks began to fill New York streets as sirens were heard 24 hours a day for a year. This lying official knows this. And hopes you forgot,” wrote John Bordeaux.
“Four years ago today Donald Trump was explaining that this new virus going around was no big deal because people on Fox News were telling him that a lot of people die from the flu,” wrote Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz.
“Four years ago you couldn’t buy toilet paper while thousands of Americans suffocated to death every day from a preventable disease and then buried in mass graves. Hooray for four years ago,” replied political commentator Bob Cesca, who also shared some images:
Trump’s America four years ago. pic.twitter.com/fPb0WimB0f
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) March 6, 2024
Watch below or at this link.
Stefanik: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? The answer is a resounding no pic.twitter.com/53SC8pyUIs
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2024
‘Cowardly’: NY Times Pummeled for Ignoring NC GOP Nominee’s Hitler and Holocaust Remarks
Mark Robinson is a “political firebrand” and a “fiery outsider eager to dive into the culture war,” according to a New York Times profile published just hours after the Republican North Carolina Lt. Governor won the GOP nomination to become the Tar Heel State’s next governor. The Times neglects to mention Robinson’s remarks on Hitler and the Holocaust, creating even more outrage online for the paper of record.
“Mr. Robinson, 55, is now poised to face his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein of North Carolina, in the general election in November. Both men would break ground if elected: Mr. Robinson would be the first Black governor, while Mr. Stein, 57, would be the first Jewish governor,” The Times’ Eduardo Medina reported in his profile serving up “five things to know about Mr. Robinson.”
They are, according to The Times: “His political career was fueled by online support,” “He made history as the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina,” “His upbringing was difficult,” “His wife had an abortion decades ago, and it has shaped his views on the issue,” and, at the bottom of the list, “He has long held anti-L.G.B.T.Q. views.”
But as many on social media rushed to note, there are more than five important things to know about the Trump-endorsed Mark Robinson.
NCRM and others, especially Right Wing Watch, have reported on Lt. Governor Robinson’s political positions and remarks, remarks The Times glosses over but acknowledges as “incendiary comments on social issues, which have mobilized his Trump-aligned base and repulsed Democrats.”
Right Wing Watch, which has extensively chronicled Robinson’s career, reported on his campaign launch for governor last April, calling him “an unabashed Christian nationalist and virulent anti-LGBTQ bigot.” They add, “in 2021, Robinson asserted that ‘this will always be a Christian nation’ and told those who disagree, ‘If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right up out of here.'”
And while The Times notes Robinson “told a congregation that ‘there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,'” it ignored the vast majority of his hate-filled anti-LGBTQ comments and his remarks regarding Hitler and the Holocaust.
In 2021, Robinson attacked same-sex relationships as inferior to heterosexual ones, while proudly declaring even cow manure is superior because it serves a “purpose.”
“I can’t stand to turn that TV on and I don’t want my grandkids watching that television because I don’t want to have to explain to my grandkids why two men are kissing,” said Robinson, speaking in a church, according to Right Wing Watch. “And I don’t care what anybody thinks about that. Get mad at me if you want to you. Ain’t no child got no business seeing no two men kiss. If they did, God would have made it that way! He didn’t!”
“In this country,” he continued, “we don’t have a homosexual issue—that’s just a tool of the devil to continue to divide us and lead us into immorality.”
Robinson also says the U.S. Constitution – specifically, the First Amendment – both allows him to spread his anti-LGBTQ hate and be protected from being criticized for it.
“Because I’m a Christian,” Robinson said in 2021, “because I believe that homosexuality is a sin and adultery is a sin and fornication is a sin—but chiefly because I believe homosexuality is a sin—these people want to call me names and push me out of the public square. That is not how this country was designed to work.”
But it’s Robinson’s promotion of Hitler’s remarks and his alleged Holocaust denialism that are drawing great rebuke and repudiation online, after he clinched the gubernatorial nomination Tuesday.
In a 2014 Facebook post Robinson directly quoted Hitler (NCRM will not republish the quote but there is a screenshot below.)
Jewish Insider last year reported Robinson has “minimized Nazi atrocities and advanced conspiracy theories about Hollywood and the media using Yiddish ethnic slurs.” In a separate post, the news outlet reported that Robinson “found his efforts to declare solidarity with Israel backfiring — by drawing renewed scrutiny to his long history of invoking antisemitic conspiracy theories and casting doubt on the Holocaust.”
News outlets have pointed to this 2018 Facebook quote from Robinson, in which he call the Holocaust “hogwash.” It reads in part: “This foolishness about Hitler disarming MILLIONS of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.”
Mehdi Hasan, the former MSNBC host who now writes at his media startup Zeteo News, adds: “The Holocaust-as-hogwash GOP candidate has also posted quotes from Hitler, encouraged conservatives to start re-reading the words of Hitler, and spread a number of bizarre antisemitic conspiracies, from claiming that the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther’ was ‘created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by satanic Marxists’ that was ‘only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets’ (Schvartze being a Yiddish slur for Black people), to accusing Jewish billionaire George Soros of somewhat orchestrating Boko Haram’s kidnapping of more than 200 Nigerian schoolgirls in 2014.”
Talking Points Memo‘s Hunter Walker last year took a deep dive into Robinson’s social media history, publishing perhaps the largest single compendium of his posts, and unearthing one where he “seemed to veer into Holocaust denial.”
“There is a REASON the liberal media fills the airwaves with programs about the NAZI and the ‘6 million Jews’ they murdered,” wrote Robinson, as Walker reported. “There is also a REASON those same liberals DO NOT FILL the airwaves with programs about the Communist and the 100+ million PEOPLE they murdered throughout the 20th century.”
On social media, many expressed concerns and upset with The New York Times’ profile.
“This is not how I’d write about someone who has dabbled in Holocaust denial and made a seemingly nonstop string of deeply disgusting and bigoted comments in his career. What’s with the kid gloves here?” noted Jared Holt, a senior researcher of US hate and extremist movements at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.
“You can depend on the New York Times to write soft, cowardly mini-profiles of dangerous radicals, in this case Mark Robinson, the GOP nominee for NC governor. NYT calls him a ‘firebrand’ and a ‘fiery outsider’ but doesn’t mention he’s a Holocaust denier,” observed Mark Jacob, the former Chicago Tribune editor who now writes about politics and the media.
“The New York Times not mentioning Mark Robinson’s antisemitism & Holocaust denialism in their headline and subheadline. A morally bankrupt & incompetent newspaper,” adds professor of political science David Darmofal.
“This NYT piece on crackpot gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson makes no mention of his antisemitism (not anti-zionism—he’s a staunch supporter of Israel) and Holocaust denial. Holocaust denial is no longer the preserve of outright (or crypto-) nazis,” writer Dave Mandl said.
Writer Dean Gloster adds, “Mark Robinson, the GOP candidate for NC Governor, is a Holocaust denier who calls school shooting survivors ‘prosti-tots,’ says tolerance for gays and lesbians ‘will end civilization’ and calls for arresting trans people, and calls Michelle Obama ‘a man’. So NYT praises him.”
And Philadelphia Inquirer opinion columnist Will Bunch wrote: “There needs to be a New York Times Headline Generator where you could plug in terms like ‘Holocaust denier’ and it spits back phrases like ‘fiery outsider eager to dive into the culture war.'”
