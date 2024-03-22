News
‘Democrats Own the Speaker’s Gavel’: Republicans ‘Pissed’ as Johnson Faces Budget Bill Rebellion
The clock is ticking.
Speaker Mike Johnson now has less than 14 hours to pass his $1.2 trillion “minibus” spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown, It’s unclear he has the votes, and the vast far-right portion of the House GOP conference is making it clear they oppose the legislation.
This crisis is one of the Speaker’s own making. The midnight deadline is one he negotiated, after being unable to have a budget bill drafted to avert what originally was a March 8 deadline. That March 8 deadline was the result of a stopgap bill he passed.
If Speaker Johnson does not pass this legislation in time for the Senate to also pass it, and President Biden to sign it, all before 12:01 AM Saturday, technically the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State, and the legislative branch would shut down, as CNN notes.
Going into Friday it appeared Johnson would have a heavy lift, as Punchbowl News‘ Jake Sherman has been reporting. Johnson would need to rely on about 100 GOP votes to pass his bill, plus the vast majority of House Democrats. 290 votes are needed to pass, Punchbowl reports.
Many far-right House Republicans are growing angrier over what they see as their priorities that are not being supported by the legislation – while others suggest they would not be upset by a shutdown.
Or, as The New Republic reported Thursday evening, “The far-right Freedom Caucus is pissed at Mike Johnson (again).”
READ MORE: Trump Ally’s Stunning Request: ‘If This Election Doesn’t Go Our Way the Next Day We Fight’
Some, like U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, “one of the leading figures” in the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the previous House Freedom Caucus chair, is calling for Republicans to vote against the bill, despite it providing what they have asked for, because it would give Democrats an edge with independents and anti-Trump Republicans.
Scott Perry says Republicans should vote against this bill because it provides for 23,000 new Border Patrol Agents and 41,500 new detention facility beds, and this will give Democrats something to run on in the upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/YT4WJbyvqT
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 22, 2024
Others, like far right House Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good, and Rep. Chip Roy, made their opposition very public in a “Dear Colleague” letter, using Republicans to oppose the bill, regardless of the shutdown doing so would cause.
Reps. Bob Good and Chip Roy leading a Dear Colleague letter urging lawmakers to vote *against* upcoming appropriations package
(Which, by the way, we still don’t have text for)
Shutdown is midnight on Friday pic.twitter.com/ds92CNhaaQ
— Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) March 18, 2024
Opposition is more widespread, according to The Hill.
“The GOP opposition, however, is not just from members of the House Freedom Caucus. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) — the chair of the appropriations subcommittee on Labor and Health and Human Services — announced Thursday night that he will vote against the spending package, raising concerns about funding pertaining to social services for immigrants and groups that assist the LGBTQ community.”
READ MORE: Speaker Johnson Using Ban on LGBTQ Pride Flags to Sell Critical Funding Bill
The rebellion Johnson is facing has become so strong, far-right freshman House Republican Andy Ogles told reporters Friday, “It’s clear that the Democrats own the Speaker’s gavel.”
Punbchbowl’s Sherman reported that quote, while Fox News’ Chad Pergram added context (not direct quotes from Ogles.):
“GOP TN Rep Ogles on minibus spending bill: Some will say that the Republicans are in the majority in the House, but it’s clear that the Democrats own the Speaker’s gavel because this bill, it’s not a Republican piece of legislation. It’s keeping the border open.”
Ogles, according to Pergram, also accuses Johnson and his leadership team of selling Republicans out, and says he’s “pissed.”
“Ogles: Leadership’s panicked because last night they didn’t have the votes. And I don’t know what they’re going to have to sell or what they’re going to have to trade to get there. But if this passes, I know they sold you out. They sold us out.”
“Ogles: And I, for one, am pissed. This bill, if passes, will likely determine who controls the House of Representatives. And this bill will most certainly determine who the next Speaker is.”
See the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Meet the Republicans Who Voted Against Condemning Putin’s Illegal Abduction of Children
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Ally’s Stunning Request: ‘If This Election Doesn’t Go Our Way the Next Day We Fight’
Christian nationalist and far-right political activist Charlie Kirk, a top influencer and Trump ally, urged supporters at a faith-based event on Sunday to “fight” if Donald Trump doesn’t win the 2024 presidential election.
“I want to make sure that we all make a commitment that if this election doesn’t go our way, the next day we fight,” Kirk told the audience at “Freedom Night,” hosted by Pastor John Randall.
“It’s a very important thing,” Kirk added before saying, “a lot of people don’t want to hear that. They say, ‘What do you mean it doesn’t go our way? It has to go our way. We have to win.’ I agree.”
Kirk is a member of the highly-secretive Council for National Policy, a purveyor of Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” and has repeatedly promoted the false claim that U.S. elections are “rigged.”
Pastor Randall, of California’s Calvary South OC, had told Kirk, “I know on the minds of these freedom loving people tonight is the election. We were talking tonight before about some of the things that are going on and what you were sharing and I was listening, I found encouraging talk about this upcoming election how important this is, how critical this is, and what the church can be doing to make a difference. So well, you know, so that this doesn’t happen again.”
READ MORE: ‘Antisemitic’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Jewish Democrats
In Kirk’s response, he reminded the audience, “there were a lot of people by the way that were all on board of the American Revolution as long as it was 73 degrees and sunny, and as soon as they had to march through the winter and fight a smallpox epidemic, they said, ‘Forget this. You know, Liberty sounds nice, but I liked, I liked King George a lot.’ So they kind of got out of the way.”
“I’m a big supporter of President Trump. I think he’s in a great position. I really do,” Kirk added, before issuing a warning.
“Mark my words, put it in your phone, they got something planned for us, and it’s going to be nasty, and it will be asymmetric. And so if only elections aren’t in mid-March, right, you know, if only it wasn’t the Ides of March and we have elections it would be great how to best unpack this.”
He went on to say there’s a “50-50” chance President Joe Bide will be the Democratic nominee. “It looks like he will be the nominee but anything can change. They’re running out of time. If they were going to do it. It probably would have already been done by now.”
“It’s not Trump versus Biden. It’s Trump versus Biden versus RFK versus Cornell West versus Jill Stein.”
The Atlantic’s Norman Ornstein, a political scientist and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), commented on Kirk’s remarks: “Yeah, sure, the ‘bloodbath’ comments by Trump were only about cars. Wake up, America. Violent insurrectionists are open about their plans.”
The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery observed, “Prominent right wing voices keep vowing to fight if they lose the 2024 election this November. They are rooting for a failure of the American democratic system.”
Journalist and SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile added, “He’s clearly talking about an insurgency, weapons and war.”
Annika Brockschmidt, a German journalist and author who writes about the Christian right in America, responded to Kirks comments and called it a clear “incitement of violence.”
“Listen to them,” she added. “This is not just talk. They mean it.”
Watch a short clip of Kirk’s remarks below or at this link.
Trump ally Charlie Kirk: “I want to make sure we all make a commitment, that if this election doesn’t go our way, the next day we’d fight.”
Kirk then compared this commitment to those who fought in the American Revolution. pic.twitter.com/3FzGtjxs3f
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) March 19, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Work Until You Drop Dead’: House GOP Plan Takes Ax to Social Security, Healthcare, Civil Rights
News
Letitia James Has Already Moved to Start Process of Seizing Trump Assets
While Donald Trump has until Monday to either post bond of $464 million or convince an appeals court to give him even more of a delay, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has already moved to start the process of seizing some of the ex-president’s assets, which she reportedly is legally required to do, to satisfy the judgment she won in her civil business fraud case.
On March 6, attorneys for the New York Attorney General’s Office “filed judgments in Westchester County,” CNN reports, calling it “the first indication that the state is preparing to try to seize Donald Trump’s golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs.”
The judgments were filed “just one week after Judge Arthur Engoron made official his $464 million decision against Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization.”
CNN adds there is also a judgment that has been entered in New York City “where Trump’s properties including Trump Tower, his penthouse at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, his hotel abutting Central Park, and numerous apartment buildings are located.”
READ MORE: ‘Next Up – Property Seizures’: Experts Analyze ‘Unbankable’ Trump’s $464 Million Bond Crisis
MSNBC reported last month that James has said, “We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and, yes, I look at 40 Wall St. each and every day.”
Three years ago CBS News reported then-New York District Attorney Cy Vance was investigating the Trump Seven Springs resort.
According to CBS News, Trump has valued the property anywhere from $25 million to $300 million.
“New York District Attorney Cy Vance has been working on a criminal probe into possible bank tax and insurance fraud by the former president and his company. An engineer who once worked on Mr. Trump’s Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York, told CBS News he was recently subpoenaed by those prosecutors.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
‘Work Until You Drop Dead’: House GOP Plan Takes Ax to Social Security, Healthcare, Civil Rights
The Republican Study Committee has released its proposed 2025 budget which would take an ax to major elements of the social safety net, healthcare system, and civil rights, while affecting nearly every American, either now or in the future.
Calling it “Fiscal Sanity to Save America,” the budget proposal from the far-right MAGA-affiliated group of about 170 House Republicans would effectively create a national abortion ban and ban on in-vitro fertilization procedures (IVF) by creating legal protections for human embryos starting at “the moment of fertilization.” It mentions the word “abortion” 77 times.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is a member and former chairman of the Republican Study Committee.
“The House GOP Study Committee (largest House GOP bloc) released a budget endorsing the Life at Conception Act, which would provide 14th amendment legal protections at every stage of life,” explained Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Semafor’s domestic policy and politics reporter. “Amounts to near-total ban on abortions with no IVF exceptions.”
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) blasted the Republican Study Committee’s budget.
READ MORE: Speaker Johnson Using Ban on LGBTQ Pride Flags to Sell Critical Funding Bill
“Wow today a group comprising 80% of republicans in Congress explicitly endorsed a far-right bill that would impose a national abortion ban and outlaw birth control and in vitro fertilization IVF,” he wrote on X.
“Just now 80% of republicans in Congress called for raising the retirement age and tying social security to life expectancy. Republicans want you to work until you drop dead,” he added minutes later.
“The new budget also calls for converting Medicare to a ‘premium support model,’ echoing a proposal that Republican former Speaker Paul Ryan had rallied support for,” NBC News reports. “Under the new RSC plan, traditional Medicare would compete with private plans and beneficiaries would be given subsidies to shop for the policies of their choice. The size of the subsidies could be pegged to the ‘average premium’ or ‘second lowest price’ in a particular market, the budget says.”
“The plan became a flashpoint in the 2012 election, when Ryan was GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate, and President Barack Obama charged that it would ‘end Medicare as we know it.’ Ryan defended it as a way to put Medicare on better financial footing, and most of his party stood by him.”
Award-winning journalist Laurie Garrett observes the Republican Study Committee’s budget “cuts $1.5 trillion from Social Security,” “raises Medicare costs & cuts caps on pharma fees,” “cuts Medicaid, ACA/Obamacare & the Children’s Health Insurance Prog by $4.5 trillion over 10 years,” “creates $5.5 trillion in tax cuts for the rich and corporations,” “eliminates all clean energy tax incentives,” and “raises Social Security Retirement age to 69.”
READ MORE: ‘This Is a Show’: Democrat Demands Comer Hold ‘Fake Faux’ Biden Impeachment Vote
U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) wrote: “Social Security is NOT an entitlement. Americans pay into the program with each and every paycheck. Raising the Social Security retirement age is yet another way the extremists in the GOP are trying to take away your hard-earned money.”
The House Democratic Whip, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) summed it up this way:
“The MAGA GOP’s three-point plan:
– Raise the retirement age.
– Cut Social Security.
– Line the pockets of billionaires.
Democrats are going to stop them.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
Meet the Republicans Who Voted Against Condemning Putin’s Illegal Abduction of Children
- News3 days ago
McConnell Rips Johnson Again Over Ukraine
- News3 days ago
‘Completely Wacko’: Trump Slammed for Suing Over ‘Rape’ Remark
- News3 days ago
‘Target on the Back of Every Brown Person’: SCOTUS Slammed for ‘Show Me Your Papers’ Ruling
- News2 days ago
Letitia James Legally Compelled to Target Trump’s Assets: Fox News Report
- News2 days ago
‘This Is a Show’: Democrat Demands Comer Hold ‘Fake Faux’ Biden Impeachment Vote
- News2 days ago
Impeachment Hearing Backfires: Witness Accuses Two Republicans of ‘Doing the Bidding’ of Russia
- News3 days ago
Ramaswamy Eyed for Homeland Security Head if Trump Re-Elected: Report