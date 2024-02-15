News
Mike Johnson’s ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Ineffective’ Speakership a ‘Disaster’: Report
Republican Speaker Mike Johnson‘s 113 days as head of the U.S. House of Representatives has been a “disaster,” with his leadership team and rank-and-file members largely kept in the dark amid mounting losses both on policy and at the polls.
“This is the most chaotic, inefficient and ineffective majority we’ve seen in decades covering Congress. It started this way under former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and has gotten worse under Johnson,” write Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman and John Bresnahan.
They detail a spate of major blows from this week alone, including the major upset in New York, as Republicans lost the congressional seat formerly held by disgraced, indicted, and ousted GOP Rep. George Santos, the resignation of yet another Committee Chairman, Homeland Security’s Mark Green, and Wednesday’s surprise warning from Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner, which experts suggest was irresponsible and premature.
“Johnson truly keeps his own counsel. His leadership colleagues often begin the week having no idea what the speaker is thinking or what he hopes to achieve.”
Punchbowl adds Johnson, “Provided absolutely no insight to rank-and-file lawmakers on how he’ll handle the Senate’s bipartisan $95 billion foreign aid package,” “Decided against putting a bill on the floor to provide billions of dollars in new aid to Israel without offsets,” and, “Lost a sixth rule vote on the House floor.”
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) described Wednesday’s rule vote loss: “A rule just failed for the SIXTH time under this House Republican majority, a thing that had not happened once in 20+ years before this session of Congress. In the past 50 years only one Congress, the 93rd (1973-74), saw more rules defeated. A historic record of failure!”
On X, Sherman explains that members of Johnson’s own leadership team are growing impatient: “In all the time i’ve been covering congress and written about the Republican leadership, i’ve never had more people come to me in the leadership and say that we were spot on in what we’ve written. Patience is running very thin with Johnson, has been the overwhelming message i’ve gotten.”
Minutes later, Sherman added: ” ‘We’re in a bad spot, and that’s the understatement of the century,’ a leadership source said to me just now.”
“This is all correct,” Jacob Peters, Communications Director and Senior Advisor to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), writes, responding to Sherman on X, “but the issue underpinning all of this is that it’s the policy of this Speaker and his predecessor to not do the one thing necessary to pass legislation on major issues (FISA, foreign aid, etc): work with Democrats.”
Veteran journalist John Harwood comments on Sherman’s post: “the disaster that is House Republican leadership simply reflects the disaster that is Donald Trump’s Republican Party.” He asks, “how can anyone effectively lead an enterprise that exists in the real world but is built on fantasies and lies and demagoguery?”
GOP Star Witness Against Bidens Charged With Allegedly Lying to FBI About ‘Burisma’
Special Counsel David Weiss on Thursday filed a 37-page indictment charging an FBI confidential human source with two felony counts, alleging he gave federal investigators “false derogatory information” about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential election. The indictment calls the informant’s claims about the Bidens and Burisma a “fabrication.”
“Alexander Smirnov, 43, who disliked President Joe Biden, was arrested in Las Vegas after returning from a trip overseas, according to the Justice Department,” NBC News reports. Then-President Donald Trump originally appointed Weiss as a U.S. Attorney in 2018.
Rolling Stone calls Smirnov the “GOP’s Key Hunter Biden Witness,” and reports his claims are used by Republicans “to bolster allegations of a corrupt bribery scheme involving Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.”
“Smirnov allegedly told the FBI — falsely — that officials with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that Hunter Biden worked for, had told him they hired Hunter Biden because he would ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.’ Smirnov allegedly told the FBI — again, falsely — that Burisma officials had told him they paid Hunter Biden and Joe Biden $5 million and that it would take investigators 10 years to find the illicit payments to Joe Biden.”
“The Defendant’s 2020 story was a fabrication,” the indictment reads. “The Defendant’s claim that ‘in late 2015/2016 during the Obama/Biden Administration’ he first met with Burisma Official 2 and that at that meeting Burisma Official 2 told him that they hired Businessperson 1 to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems’ was false, as he knew.”
HuffPost senior political reporter Igor Boric, responding to the news wrote, Republican U.S. Senators “Grassley & Comer hyped allegations made by this informant, other Rs ran with it and said they flat out proved Biden was guilty of bribery.”
The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Alemany observes, “These ‘false statements’ have been foundational to Comer’s impeachment inquiry into Biden.”
Media Matter’s Matthew Gertz noted, “Sean Hannity’s Fox News show ran with this informant’s claims in at least 85 separate segments last year, including 28 monologues. He said they proved Joe Biden engaged in ‘public corruption on a scale this country has never seen before.'”
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) wrote: “James Comer’s star witness against Joe Biden was just charged by the TRUMP-APPOINTED Special Counsel with making false claims. THIS is the informant who provided the core ‘evidence’ in the GOP impeachment investigation. According to a federal grand jury, he made it all up.”
This article has been updated to add information from Rolling Stone.
Garcia Blasts Greene for Anti-Vax ‘Conspiracy Theories’ and ‘Wild Accusations’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came under fire from a Democratic congressman accusing her of spreading “conspiracy theories and wild accusations” about the COVID-19 vaccine after she told an expert witness testifying in committee, “I’m not a doctor but I have a PhD in recognizing bullshit when I hear it.”
Rather than use her time to ask questions of the expert witness, Greene delivered a five-minute anti-vax speech that included several falsehoods during Thursday’a hearing.
“I’m sorry y’all had a go through that,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said after Greene’s remarks. “That was a lot of conspiracy theories and wild accusations, which we know have been debunked by biomedical science. And we should be clear that vaccines work and save lives and they have [saved] millions of lives in this country. Now, it’s really unfortunate that we’re actually here having this hearing trying to poke holes and cause more vaccine hesitancy amongst the public.”
The expert witness denounced Congresswoman Greene’s claims that “children were at no risk, practically zero risk of being hospitalized or deaths from COVID 19. We knew that young people healthy young people were not at risk.”
“I do need to apologize to the 1000 or so parents of children who are under four years of age who have died of COVID 19 who were unvaccinated because there were deaths and are continuing to be deaths in children and that is the reason why they need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Peter Marks, a hematologist oncologist who is the FDA’s director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Rep. Garcia accused Greene of making “countless” social media posts, having “spread misinformation,” and “encouraged parents to refuse routine vaccinations for their children,” and “even compared our pandemic efforts responses to the Holocaust.”
He then read from one of Greene’s social media posts: “Vaccinated employees getting vaccination logo, just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”
“That is the level of insanity and attacks that we’re having here as we actually debate the lives saved around vaccinations,” Garcia added. “Now, this same member has also held shadow public hearings, promoting ideas that COVID is a bioweapon to target people with specific races and the vaccines, and I quote, cause turbo cancers.”
“Have the COVID vaccines resulted in an increase in cancers and are turbo cancers real?” Garcia asked Marks. “Dr. Marks, would you clarify once again, for the American people, do the COVID vaccines cause turbo cancers?
“I’m a hematologist oncologist that’s board certified. I don’t know what a ‘turbo cancer’ is,” Marks replied. “It was a term that was used first in a paper in mouse experiments describing an inflammatory response. There are, there, we have not detected any increase in cancers with the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Watch a portion of Greene’s and Garcia’s remarks below or at this link.
with MTG looking on, Rep. Garcia displays one of her vaccine misinformation tweets and has an expert witness debunk it. The witness apologizes on MTG’s behalf to the parents of children who had died from covid, and says that’s why getting vaccinated is so important. pic.twitter.com/rP3fvg2OHq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2024
Marjorie Taylor Greene moments after this testimony: “I’m not a doctor but I have a Phd in recognizing bullshit when I hear it.” pic.twitter.com/Xd7pri1cCM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2024
‘Reckless Disregard’: Republican Issues ‘Scathing’ Call to Investigate GOP Committee Chair
Just 24 hours after House Republican Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner issued what first sounded like a bombshell – possibly about an actual explosive device – a far-right freshman and fellow House Republican is calling for an investigation. Experts denounced the chairman’s claims, suggesting they were premature and inappropriate, and, some, including U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), say they were “reckless.”
“On February 14, 2024,” Congressman Ogles’ letter to Speaker Johnson begins, “at approximately 11:35a.m., the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence revealed to the American people an imminent and perhaps existential threat to the United States of America.”
“This revelation by the Chairman was done with a reckless disregard of the implications and was not to ensure the safety of our homeland and the American people, but rather to ensure additional funding for Ukraine and passage of an unreformed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA),” wrote Ogles, who like many MAGA Republicans, opposes funding for Ukraine.
“This act constituted poor judgement at a minimum and a complete breach of trust influenced by the pursuit of a political agenda at a maximum. Mr. Speaker, it is with great reticence that I formally request an inquiry as to any impact the Chairman’s statements may have had on U.S. foreign and domestic policy. Furthermore, as the Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence is solely appointed by the Speaker and under your direct purview, should the Chairman retain his post, you have a duty and an obligation to reassure this body (Congress) and the American people that the processes of the Intelligence Committee have not been corrupted by the very institutions they are charged with monitoring.”
“Congress has a Constitutional obligation to conduct oversight, enshrined by the Founders of our nation. Now is the time to act,” Ogles concluded what is being called a “scathing” letter.
By Wednesday afternoon Chairman Mike Turner’s press release and related stories had made national and international headlines.
Turner has served in Congress for two decades, spent several years in leadership roles on the Intelligence Committee, and even once served as the president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Because of his reputation, his remarks were initially bolstered by figures who gained credibility on the left by breaking from the right, including former House Republican Adam Kinzinger.
News outlets investigated, with some, like ABC News, reporting its sources “said the intelligence has to do with the Russians wanting to put a nuclear weapon into space. This is not to drop a nuclear weapon onto Earth but rather to possibly use against satellites.”
Politico’s Erin Banco reported, “Per sources, this national security warning is not an urgent situation that the US needs to concern itself with ‘today.’ It is a longer-term problem. And this raw intel has existed on the Hill for some time. Not sure what prompted the Turner statement.”
Whatever Chairman Turner’s motivation in announcing what he called “a serious national security threat,” experts denounced his methods.
One, national security attorney Brad Moss, called for Turner to lose his chairmanship.
Jon B. Wolfsthal, a former Obama administration national security affairs official, now the Director of Global Risk at the Federation of American Scientists, blasted Turner: “It remains unclear what Russia is doing and confusing as to when it may deploy anything.”
“What is clear,” Wolfsthal added, “is that Mike Turner acted in an unprofessional and alarmist way. And he is supposed to be one of the adults. Whether he did it to rally support for Ukr or not does not matter.”
Of note, House Democratic Ranking Member, Turner’s partner on the Intelligence Committee, was not included in Turner’s press release.
“Ranking member Jim Himes (D-Conn.) held back criticism of Turner Wednesday but said, ‘Thanks, Mike,’ when a reporter noted the panic being caused by the statement,” The Hill reports.
“Look, Mike is right to highlight this issue. But it’s so sensitive that [we’re] right now not publicly discussing. And I don’t want people thinking that, you know, Martians are landing or that your Wednesday is going to be ruined. But it’s something that the Congress, the administration does need to address in the medium to long run,” Himes told reporters.
The top Democrat and top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee handled Turner’s claims far differently. They issued a joint statement, saying their committee “has the intelligence in question, and has been rigorously tracking this issue from the start. We continue to take this matter seriously and are discussing an appropriate response with the administration. In the meantime, we must be cautious about potentially disclosing sources and methods that may be key to preserving a range of options for U.S. action.”
Read Congressman Ogles’ letter below or at this link.
Oh WOW — HFC Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn) is asking Speaker Johnson to formally open an inquiry into Intel Chair Mike Turner, a fellow R, claiming he was “reckless” in the way he approached publicly raising concern about a national security threat this week pic.twitter.com/QJQOjTzRl6
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 15, 2024
