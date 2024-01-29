Tuberville Delivers Startling Military Analysis: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s Running Our Country’

Six weeks after finally releasing the last of his nearly-year-long blockade on hundreds of military positions, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is now offering up a startling analysis after three U.S. service members were killed and more than 30 injured in Jordan when confusion appears to have led to an enemy drone slipping through U.S. defenses.

Senator Tuberville, who did not serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, was quick to blame President Joe Biden on Monday for the loss of the three U.S. soldiers, while also declaring he doesn’t “know who’s running our country,” and falsely claiming that Iran doesn’t know where the U.S. stands, while alleging that “possibly” President Biden could be facing criminal prosecution, although he did not say for what crime.

“Because if you don’t make a decision, and let them know where you stand, which Iran doesn’t know where we stand, because we kind of ride the fence,” Sen. Tuberville said falsely.

On Sunday, within hours of the drone strike that killed U.S. service members, President Biden issued a statement vowing to strike back at a target and time “of our choosing.” Vowing to “not cease,” the Commander-in-Chief also called the attack on U.S. forces, “despicable and wholly unjust.” President Biden said the service members were “risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism,” as the Associated Press reports.

“Same thing is going on in Israel right now,” Tuberville also claimed, weaving one of several conspiracy theories. “A lot of this is happening because it’s taking the pressure off what Israel is doing.”

The Guardian reports “Iranian backed militia took credit for attack that injured 34 troops and killed first US soldiers since start of Gaza conflict,” making Tuberville’s analysis questionable.

“I think Joe Biden probably likes that,” Tuberville continued, before alleging President Biden might be facing criminal prosecution, for a reason he did not offer. “All the things happening here in our country, the border, Joe Biden, criminally possibly could be looking at a court case in the very near future, all that is takin’ the light off what’s going on here.”

Serving up another conspiracy theory, Tuberville also told Newsmax that U.S. Armed Forces under President Biden will “probably go out and bomb some small farm somewhere around Syria. It won’t make any difference, just like they did in Yemen. I mean, we we bombed places that had been bombed 10 years ago. So it just it’s just the policy that they have. They’re scared to death that they will upset Iran because money somehow someway is making it back to somebody in United States and I don’t know where it’s coming from or who’s who’s getting this money.”

And in another conspiracy theory, Sen. Tuberville announced, “this country is running on autopilot. There’s no leadership. We have nobody in Washington, D.C. that has the has the steering wheel that says this is the direction we’re gonna go,” and added: “I don’t know who’s running our country, to be honest with you. It’s getting to be a very serious situation where everybody’s looking around and going, well, who’s gonna make this decision? Republicans aren’t gonna make the decision. Tom Cotton said he’d like to do that. Lindsey Graham. We have no say so it’s all the Democrats they’re making all these decisions and look at the mess we’re in.”

As recently as last week Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer partnered with U.S. Republican Senate Minority Leader on a border and Ukraine funding bill drafted by U.S. Senator Jim Lankford (R-OK).

“So, we’ve got we’ve got to make decisions in the White House, but we have no – as a Republican, we have no voice. I mean, they’re not gonna listen to us. We’re just kind of sitting back. Lindsey Graham is screaming bomb ’em, bomb ’em, bomb ’em. We need to find out who did it first. But the first thing we need to do is blockade. Don’t let them have any more money. Take them oil money away from ’em. Let’s break them, that’s what President Trump would do, but they didn’t ever done this under President Trump. They were scared to death and they’re not scared of Joe Biden.”

