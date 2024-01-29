News
Tuberville Delivers Startling Military Analysis: ‘I Don’t Know Who’s Running Our Country’
Six weeks after finally releasing the last of his nearly-year-long blockade on hundreds of military positions, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is now offering up a startling analysis after three U.S. service members were killed and more than 30 injured in Jordan when confusion appears to have led to an enemy drone slipping through U.S. defenses.
Senator Tuberville, who did not serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, was quick to blame President Joe Biden on Monday for the loss of the three U.S. soldiers, while also declaring he doesn’t “know who’s running our country,” and falsely claiming that Iran doesn’t know where the U.S. stands, while alleging that “possibly” President Biden could be facing criminal prosecution, although he did not say for what crime.
“Because if you don’t make a decision, and let them know where you stand, which Iran doesn’t know where we stand, because we kind of ride the fence,” Sen. Tuberville said falsely.
On Sunday, within hours of the drone strike that killed U.S. service members, President Biden issued a statement vowing to strike back at a target and time “of our choosing.” Vowing to “not cease,” the Commander-in-Chief also called the attack on U.S. forces, “despicable and wholly unjust.” President Biden said the service members were “risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism,” as the Associated Press reports.
“Same thing is going on in Israel right now,” Tuberville also claimed, weaving one of several conspiracy theories. “A lot of this is happening because it’s taking the pressure off what Israel is doing.”
The Guardian reports “Iranian backed militia took credit for attack that injured 34 troops and killed first US soldiers since start of Gaza conflict,” making Tuberville’s analysis questionable.
“I think Joe Biden probably likes that,” Tuberville continued, before alleging President Biden might be facing criminal prosecution, for a reason he did not offer. “All the things happening here in our country, the border, Joe Biden, criminally possibly could be looking at a court case in the very near future, all that is takin’ the light off what’s going on here.”
Serving up another conspiracy theory, Tuberville also told Newsmax that U.S. Armed Forces under President Biden will “probably go out and bomb some small farm somewhere around Syria. It won’t make any difference, just like they did in Yemen. I mean, we we bombed places that had been bombed 10 years ago. So it just it’s just the policy that they have. They’re scared to death that they will upset Iran because money somehow someway is making it back to somebody in United States and I don’t know where it’s coming from or who’s who’s getting this money.”
And in another conspiracy theory, Sen. Tuberville announced, “this country is running on autopilot. There’s no leadership. We have nobody in Washington, D.C. that has the has the steering wheel that says this is the direction we’re gonna go,” and added: “I don’t know who’s running our country, to be honest with you. It’s getting to be a very serious situation where everybody’s looking around and going, well, who’s gonna make this decision? Republicans aren’t gonna make the decision. Tom Cotton said he’d like to do that. Lindsey Graham. We have no say so it’s all the Democrats they’re making all these decisions and look at the mess we’re in.”
As recently as last week Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer partnered with U.S. Republican Senate Minority Leader on a border and Ukraine funding bill drafted by U.S. Senator Jim Lankford (R-OK).
“So, we’ve got we’ve got to make decisions in the White House, but we have no – as a Republican, we have no voice. I mean, they’re not gonna listen to us. We’re just kind of sitting back. Lindsey Graham is screaming bomb ’em, bomb ’em, bomb ’em. We need to find out who did it first. But the first thing we need to do is blockade. Don’t let them have any more money. Take them oil money away from ’em. Let’s break them, that’s what President Trump would do, but they didn’t ever done this under President Trump. They were scared to death and they’re not scared of Joe Biden.”
Watch below or at this link.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “There’s no leadership. We have nobody in Washington, D.C. that has the steering wheel that says this is the direction we’re going to go. President Trump would do that. “@SenTuberville @EmmaRechenberg @ShaunKraisman pic.twitter.com/PdQBn6dvPv
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 29, 2024
DOJ Issues Mysterious Grand Jury Subpoena to House of Representatives
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has issued a subpoena requesting unknown documents from the U.S. House of Representatives for a grand jury, according to a memo the House Sergeant at Arms sent Speaker Mike Johnson, which was announced by the clerk formally on Monday.
“The House is notified that the Office of Sergeant at Arms has been served a grand jury subpoena issued by the Justice Department for documents and that the office will comply,” the clerk stated (video below). “After consulting with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoena is consistent with the rights and privileges of the House. Signed, Sincerely, William P. McFarland, Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives.”
That video is going viral, with more than two million views in two hours, and some legal experts are now attempting to gather information.
MSNBC host and legal contributor Katie Phang said on social media that she has not seen the document but she’s trying “to hunt down some more info before folks start speculating.”
The speculation has already begun, with many pointing fingers at House Republicans they believe were somehow involved in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. There is currently no indication what the subpoena is related to, or how serious, if at all, it is.
Meanwhile, journalist Jamie Dupree, called “the most connected man in Washington” several years ago by Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked: “Who at DOJ is running a grand jury right now?”
“Members of Congress, committees, staffers, and offices can be served with subpoenas during investigations,” Dupree notes, as does “Rule VIII,” a House document referenced by the clerk, which Phang pointed to as well.
Dupree also added an interesting observation:
“When the Speaker is notified of a subpoena, the name of the court is always included (example on the left). This one just says ‘a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.'”
When the Speaker is notified of a subpoena, the name of the court is always included (example on the left).
This one just says 'a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.'
Who at DOJ is running a grand jury right now? https://t.co/KI06mIkctC pic.twitter.com/Qjmu4z1Tll
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 29, 2024
Phang followed up with this note: “There are other divisions at DOJ that aren’t criminal and they have subpoena power too, and there are other investigations going on at DOJ that aren’t 1/6-related so I think we just need to wait and see what’s being sought in this specific subpoena.”
Watch the video below, read the social media posts above, or all at this link.
“This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice” pic.twitter.com/Qct7SsGuRi
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2024
UPDATE: 5:29 PM ET –
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports the Justice Dept. “is investigating a House Democrat for allegedly misusing government money meant for personal security,” and the subpoena is related to that (previously unknown) investigation.
E. Jean Carroll Talks About ‘Zero’ Trump in Court and Reveals How She Will Use Jury Award
After spending years on two lawsuits and confronting Donald Trump face-t0-face for the first time since he sexually abused and then repeatedly defamed her – according to a judge and jury – E. Jean Carroll says she was “terrified” to see her abuser in the courtroom last week, but when she did she says she realized he “was nothing.”
Carroll, a journalist, author, and advice columnist who says Trump’s attacks and denials “shattered” her reputation and ruined her career, was awarded $83.3 million by a federal jury on Friday, adding to the $5 million a previous jury in her first case that went to trial awarded her. Trump, barring appeals, will have to pay her over $88 million.
“I hadn’t seen him since he assaulted me in the dressing room and preparing to see him was terrifying,” Carroll, with her attorney Roberta Kaplan by her side, told CNN on Monday (video below). “The days leading up, as Robbie brought me around stronger and stronger, it was so – I hadn’t slept. I hadn’t eaten. I couldn’t think, I lost my language when she was trying to prepare me to go do testimony in front of Donald Trump.”
“And then when we were in the courtroom,” Carroll continued, “and Robbie went to the lectern, she said, ‘Good morning, E. Jean, please state your name and spell it for the jury, for the court,’ and there he was. And he was nothing. Just no power, he had, he was zero. That was, I was flabbergasted.”
Carroll said she made eye contact with Trump “many times,” and described what that experience was like for her.
“He’s an emperor without clothes. It’s like looking at nothing. It was like nothing,” she revealed.
“I had been prepared for the worst force, you know, on the earth today, the most powerful, the most, the most effective, the most money, the riches, the most, you know? You know, and there he is: He’s nothing. It’s just the people around him who give him the power. It’s the Emperor without clothes. It’s Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale. You know? People just gave him clothes when he wasn’t wearing any, that, remember the fairy tale? So that’s Donald Trump.”
Kaplan, a noted attorney famous for successfully arguing a landmark same-sex marriage case before the U.S. Supreme Court, said she only knew Trump had walked ut of the courtroom during her closing argument because the judge noted it as she was speaking. She added, “In a case about whether you can follow the rules or not, and you can not be a bully, not following the rules and acting like a bully is not a good move. So I thought to myself, OK, that’s just going to give us more money.”
Carroll says she will use some of the money she won from Trump for “good,” including to help women.
“We had two different objectives. Ours was to win a case, his was to win voters. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s using me to win voters. Sexual assault, a man found liable for sexual assault is using the woman who is sexually assaulted to get votes,” Carroll lamented.
“We’re going to do good with that money,” Carroll continued, joking they would “do what Mary Trump has suggested,” and turn “Trump Tower into an animal sanctuary.”
“We’re inspired to not waste a penny of this. And we have some good ideas that we’re working on,” she said, noting that “Donald Trump hates women. Remember the New York magazine, the famous quote, when they said what you think of women? And he said, ‘Women. They’re not worth a piece of crap.’ Remember that quote?”
(HuffPost once reported Trump has said, “Women, you have to treat them like shit.”)
“And so I think one of the things we could do, seeing how he’s very instrumental in taking away women’s rights over their bodies across the United States, maybe we can think about how we can restore women their rights, use a little money for that.”
Watch the full interview below or at this link:
Local Reporter Hammers House Republican Taking Credit for Biden’s Bills After Voting ‘No’
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) said she couldn’t remember which critical funding bills she has voted for or against, and would have to ask her staff during an interview with a local Miami reporter who repeatedly pressed her on why she keeps taking credit for legislation she voted against.
“Last month you were at FIU [Florida International University] and you presented a check for $650,000 to help small businesses at FIU,” CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede, host of Facing South Florida, told Rep. Salazar in an interview on Sunday. “But you voted against the bill that gave the money that you then signed a check for and handed and had a photo op, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Right? You voted against that bill.”
“I, right now, you have to give me more details,” Congresswoman Salazar replied, “but I do know that every time I have an opportunity to bring money to my constituents, I do so. I just did $400,000.”
When asked to confirm she also had voted against the CHIPS and Science Act, major Biden legislation which she then celebrated funding from, Salazar replied: “Listen, I, right now I need to, I need to ask my staff – but what about the $40 million I have brought to this community? Aren’t you proud of me? Aren’t you proud of the $40 million that I have brought?”
“The money that you talk about, the $40 million that you bring back to the district, sometimes that money comes from bills that you voted against,” DeFede continued. “You voted against the CHIPS Act and yet you praised the fact that the South Florida Climate Resilience Tech Hub is going to be started in Miami, right? You voted against the Infrastructure bill and you talk about all the money that comes back to the airport. So, at the same time that you’re taking credit for the money that you bring back to the district in Washington, you’re voting against these projects on party line votes.”
“Listen, I that, was I think last cycle, I cannot really remember right now,” Salazar replied, “but just look, let’s look at the Americas Act,” legislation she is co-sponsoring with U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) to promote trade in the Western Hemisphere.
“I mean, right now, and I’m not trying to be a politician, there’s so many bills that I’ve introduced,” she continued.
“But these are bulls that you voted against,” DeFede pressed.
“That I understand, and but then, it’s, okay. Sometimes I vote and sometimes I don’t but let’s look at the positive,” she urged.
In addition to holding photo ops for funding bills she voted against, like the one recently at FIU which she defended by saying, “I can celebrate this victory because I fought for it and put my name on this Community Funding project,” Congresswoman Salazar has promoted false information.
In a 2022 video she posted to social media, Salazar complained about what she called the “through the roof” cost of back-to-school shopping, falsely telling her constituents that inflation was 40%. It was 8.3% at the time of her remarks. And while she blamed “Washington” for inflation, Congresswoman Salazar also joined with every House and Senate Republican in voting that year against the Inflation Reduction Act.
Salazar is an ally of the recently-elected far-right ultra-conservative president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and has several posts of her speaking in support of him on her social media account. She also re-posted an article touting her attendance at his inauguration.
Watch the interview below or at this link.
WATCH: Rep. @MaElviraSalazar continues to take credit for projects brought to #FL27 made possible by bipartisan legislation she voted against like the CHIPS & Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
When pressed by @CBSMiami, Salazar says she forgot how she voted. pic.twitter.com/ddoVWV5k7u
— Justin Chermol (@justin_chermol) January 28, 2024
