Manchin Third-Party Threat Linked to Call for Biden Policy Pivot to ‘Center’

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who for months has been teasing a possible third-party presidential run, told supporters at a private gathering that he plans to meet with President Joe Biden to get him to move his policies and positions more to what he sees as the “center.”

Manchin, who last year announced he will not run for re-election to the U.S. Senate, has also suggested he might leave the Democratic Party to become an independent. The West Virginia Senator “spoke at a private gathering last night” in Darien, Connecticut, and “said he plans to meet with” President Biden “in the coming days to try to move him ‘to the center,'” according to Fox News Business’ Charles Gasparino.

Sen. Manchin “also indicated he is seriously thinking of running” on a No Labels presidential ticket if President Biden doesn’t “move away from his leftist first term governing style and if the GOP nominates” Donald Trump, according to Gasparino, who adds, Manchin believes No Labels “will have a plan of action by Super Tuesday.”

The very affluent Darien, Connecticut sits on Fairfield County’s “Gold Coast.” 60% of voters in the town chose Biden over Trump in 2020, according to the Connecticut Secretary of State. The average home is worth about $1.6 million, and the median income is over $250,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

No Labels is a dark money organization that critics charge is funded by Republicans.

Last year, The New Republic reported U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ benefactor, billionaire Harlan Crow, is a large donor to the No Labels organization and has attracted nearly two dozen other donors to the group.

“Not for nothing,” former political pollster Adam Carlson observed, “but Manchin has never run in an election where he didn’t have a realistic shot at winning (likely the primary reason why he didn’t run for re-election). He’s a realist at heart. I’m not saying he won’t run for president, but it’d be a sharp departure for him.”

In June of last year Mother Jones called No Labels “the political outfit preparing to run a ‘unity’ ticket in 2024 that Democratic strategists and Never-Trump Republican operatives fear will siphon votes from President Joe Biden.”

No Labels “is not required to reveal who is funding it. And No Labels, which says it intends to raise $70 million to possibly place a third-party candidate on the presidential ballot next year, refuses to disclose who is financing this project.”

