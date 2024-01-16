News
Brown Bags and Ballots: Viral Videos Capture Chaotic Iowa Caucus System
Republican caucusgoers in Iowa tossed their ballots for their choice of GOP presidential nominee into supermarket brown paper bags Tuesday night in chaotic scenes captured on video. In one, caucusgoers walk up and toss their ballots into a HyVee Supermarket bag, in another the brown bag is passed around. In both videos the word “ballots” is written in magic marker at the top of the bag. Critics are calling out the possibility of fraud and claiming hypocrisy by the party that says it is focused on election integrity.
“Voters jotted their candidate on sheet of paper before they were all collected in a brown grocery bag,” notes WFAA senior reporter Jason Whitely in this video that has received over half-a-million views.
CANDIDATE SPEECHES over at this site for the #IowaCaucus in West Des Moines. Voters jotted their candidate on sheet of paper before they were all collected in a brown grocery bag. pic.twitter.com/oP4QcauK99
— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) January 16, 2024
“Weird how this crowd – that is notoriously suspicious of improper voting procedures – is cool with this method and know one seems to be questioning the outcome,” wrote Brian Hastert, who hosts the Local Selection podcast about state and municipal elections and governance.
Some critics online mocked the process, with one asking, “So how did Republicans maintain election security here, did they double bag it?”
WISN political director Matt Smith posted this video, which now has 4.7 million views, showing Iowa caucusgoers walking up to a man in a red vest, also with a HyVee Supermarket brown paper bag, and tossing in their ballots.
Iowans voting, writing their candidate’s name on a piece of paper, throwing it into the paper bag to be tallied pic.twitter.com/aOiEZY7xHl
— Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 16, 2024
“This is how the greatest country on earth elects the most powerful person in the world? High school student government elections are more sophisticated than this,” wrote one critic online. Another called it, “the old ‘write a name on a piece of paper and put it in a grocery bag’ method that wouldn’t fly in a 2nd grade vote for lunch line monitor.”
On its website the Republican Party of Iowa informs caucusgoers, “If you are not a registered voter or a registered Republican, that’s okay! Just be prepared to register in-person at your caucus location on caucus night!”
“Remember to bring a valid form of ID with you on Caucus night,” they add.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Monster’ Who Slaughtered 5 in LGBTQ Club Now Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges
The mass murderer who slaughtered five people with an AR-15 type assault rifle and left dozens injured inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club just days before Thanksgiving in 2022 will now face federal hate crime charges.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, who says they are nonbinary, was 22 at the time they opened fire inside Club Q. In June of 2023 they pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder. They were sentenced to five consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, an additional 2208 years in prison, and another four years for state bias-motivated charges, CNN reported. The judge at the time noted it was the second-longest sentence handed down in Colorado.
Aldrich, now 23, “appeared in federal court to face federal hate crimes Tuesday,” The Associated Press reports. They pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, which “follow an FBI investigation into the shooting that was confirmed after Aldrich’s sentencing in state court. At the time, District Attorney Michael Allen said the threat of the death penalty in the federal system was a ‘big part of what motivated the defendant’ to plead guilty to the state charges.”
Aldrich did not say “why they hung out at the club, then went outside and returned dressed in body armor. Aldrich began firing an AR-15-style rifle as soon as they came back in,” the AP added. “In a series of telephone calls from jail, Aldrich told The Associated Press they were on a ‘very large plethora of drugs’ and abusing steroids at the time of the attack. When asked whether the attack was motivated by hate, Aldrich said that was ‘completely off base.'”
Colorado District Attorney Michael Allen “said Aldrich’s claim of being nonbinary is part of an effort to avoid hate crime charges, saying there was no evidence of Aldrich identifying as nonbinary before the shooting.”
Prosecutors, according to the AP, also said “Aldrich administered a website that posted a ‘neo-Nazi white supremacist’ shooting training video. A police detective also testified that online gaming friends said Aldrich expressed hatred for the police, LBGTQ+ people and minorities, and used racist and homophobic slurs. One said that Aldrich sent an online message with a photo of a rifle trained on a gay pride parade.”
On the day of their sentencing in 2023, “victims called the shooter a ‘monster’ and ‘coward’ who hunted down revelers in a calculated attack on a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community,” the AP reported at the time.
Colorado Public Radio profiled those who were killed. Their names are Derrick Rump (38), Daniel Aston (28), Kelly Loving (40), Raymond Green Vance (22), and Ashley Green Paugh (35).
‘Running for VP’: Haley Hammered Over Trump Rape Case Comment
Despite currently holding second-place in the polls and coming in a close third in the Iowa Republican Caucuses Monday night, former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley appears to have shifted gears. Critics are citing remarks she made Tuesday that, some suggest, show she may be trying to run for vice president.
“You’re the only woman in this race,” CNN’s Dana Bash reminded Haley in a face-to-face interview. “How do you feel about your party’s frontrunner being held liable for sexual abuse?”
Bash was speaking about the latest E. Jean Carroll defamation and sexual abuse case, which is now in the penalty phase. Carroll is suing Trump for $10 million. Jurors were selected Tuesday.
“I mean, first of all, I haven’t paid attention to his cases and I’m not a lawyer,” replied Haley. “All I know is that he’s innocent until proven guilty, and when he’s proven guilty and sitting in a courtroom that’s exactly what I’m talking about.”
“You’ve got investigations on Trump and Biden,” Haley continued. The only law enforcement investigation into President Joe Biden is his handling of classified documents from years ago.
Haley went on to say that some of the cases against Donald Trump, which include 91 criminal charges in four cases across three jurisdictions, “have been political.” Grand juries indicted Trump in all those cases.
Haley also said Trump “needs to pay the price” if he’s “found guilty,” ignoring that the two sexual abuse/defamation cases brought by E. Jean Carroll are civil, not criminal cases.
Critics lashed out at the former South Carolina governor.
“He was found by a jury to have engaged in sexual assault and defamation and is legally barred from contesting those findings,” served up attorney George Conway.
“Nikki Haley is running for vice president. Maybe she always was,” noted former Chicago Sun-Times editor Mark Jacob.
Perhaps she should take all of 3 minutes and familiarize herself with a very simple, pertinent, and widely reported story about the literal leader of her own party and the fact that a judge found him liable for sexual abuse,” suggested political commentator and MSNBC contributor Brian Tyler Cohen.
“She’s utterly ridiculous! Women will remember this fall IF she is the GOP nominee or the VP choice. Disgraceful! One day her grandchildren will ask her how the hell she could not clearly answer a direct question about sexual assault of a woman! I mean come on #NikkiHaley,” wrote journalist and former Republican Sophia A. Nelson.
Nelson in 2017 penned a piece for Politico, “What’s Trump’s Problem With Black Women?” In it, she writes, “I am a rarity. For over 20 years I was an active black female Republican. I interned for a U.S. senator and for the Republican National Committee. I worked for the first female Republican governor of New Jersey, for the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee and on George W. Bush’s legal response team during his 2004 campaign. At 28, I was even nominated to run for Congress.”
Award-winning journalist and journalism professor Ira Chinoy offered this insight:
“I’ll translate: ‘I don’t consume any news, I think common sense is overrated, and I don’t think personal courage has any place in politics.’ Also, that ‘I’m not a lawyer thing?’ Not such a good pose for someone who wants to lead a cabinet that includes the Department of Justice.”
Washington Monthly politics editor Bill Scher served up some snark: “Nikki Haley could never become a doctor because she can’t find the jugular.”
Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote, “She is desperate to be his VP. Especially post Iowa.”
Veteran journalist John Harwood called her remarks “the ‘i haven’t read the tweet’ answer, only for a sexual assault case.”
Sahil Kapur, NBC News senior national political reporter, added that Haley, “Memorized the oppo file on Ron DeSantis, down to the esoteric details, but hasn’t ‘paid attention to’ the frontrunner for the nomination being found liable by a jury for sexual abuse. Doesn’t have an opinion on it.”
“Haley is a total coward & incapable of genuine leadership,” critiqued professor of political science and history Daniel Kurz.
MSNBC legal contributor and anchor Katie Phang declared, “She’s so spineless.”
Watch Haley’s remarks below or at this link.
DANA BASH: How do you feel about your party’s frontrunner being found liable for sexual abuse?
NIKKI HALEY: First of all, I haven’t paid attention to his cases. All I know is he’s innocent until proven guilty. You have investigations on Trump and Biden. pic.twitter.com/cqlX6QITZ9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2024
Trump Again Appears to Defame E. Jean Carroll as Penalty Phase of Trial Begins: Expert
Barely hours before he would be sitting in a Manhattan courtroom for the start of the penalty phase of his E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, and possibly come face-to-face with his victim and accuser, Donald Trump appeared to once again defame the veteran journalist.
“Trump arrived in the courtroom at 9:40 a.m. ET, and took his seat at the defense table,” NBC News reports. “Carroll was seated two rows in front of him and did not turn around. It’s believed to be the first time the two have been in the same room in almost 30 years.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin on Tuesday morning reported, “I am waiting to get into the courtroom for the Carroll proceedings, but the bizarre advantage of still being outside is learning Trump has yet again defamed Carroll on Truth Social.”
A jury in a separate civil case has already found Trump guilty of defaming Carroll in 2022 and ordered him to pay her $5 million.
In this case, Carroll accused Trump of defaming her in 2019. She is asking for $10 million.
Both cases involve Carroll’s allegation that Trump raped her and defamed her. The jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and later the judge said in common parlance Trump had committed rape.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan last year “clarified that this is basically a legal distinction without a real-world difference. He says that what the jury found Trump did was in fact rape, as commonly understood,” The Washington Post had reported.
Rubin did not specify which post she considered to be defamatory, but Trump Tuesday morning wrote in one Truth Social post, “Can you believe I have to defend myself against this woman’s fake story?!” That post includes video of E. Jean Carroll. He later re-upped that same post.
He also wrote several posts lashing out at Judge Kaplan and at Carroll. In one he called Carroll’s lawsuit “attempted extortion,” with “extortion” being in all-caps. In another, he claimed he “was wrongfully accused by a woman he never met, saw, or touched (a photo line does not count!), and knows absolutely nothing about.”
“Remember, those gossip columnists were, perhaps, even more vicious and obsessed than the Internet of today,” Trump added.
Also on Tuesday morning the ex-president posted over a dozen screenshots that appear to be from Carroll’s social media accounts talking about sex. For more than a quarter-century, Carroll wrote an advice column. The New York Times in 1997 wrote about several advice columns, including Carroll’s:
“For today’s columnists, the universe of permissible questions has expanded to include inquiries on everything from esoteric sexual techniques to the nature of the cosmos. Anything goes.”
In total, on Tuesday Trump posted more than 30 times about Carroll on Truth Social.
