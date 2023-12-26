News
Latest Apple Watch Banned in U.S. Over Blood Oxygen Feature
The latest Apple Watch models, the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, cannot be imported into the United States. The ban from the International Trade Commission went into effect Tuesday over allegations of patent infringement.
Sixty days ago, the ITC issued the ban on the new Apple Watch. The new models have a feature that measures blood oxygen saturation in the wearer. Masimo, a manufacturer of technologies that determine a person’s blood oxygen levels, accused Apple of infringing on its patents. Apple had previously attempted to partner with Masimo on incorporating its technology into Apple devices, according to The Verge.
After an initial meeting with the company, Apple started hiring employees away from Masimo before releasing their own watch with a similar feature, according to The Wall Street Journal. Masimo sued in 2020, but following delays, the company filed with the ITC to decide if there was any infringement. Earlier this year, the ITC ruled in favor of Masimo, issuing an import ban on the devices in October, The Verge reported.
The White House had until Monday, Christmas Day, to make a decision on whether or not to override the ITC with a veto. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s office issued a press release saying that U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, had decided to uphold the ITC’s findings, effectively banning the watch.
“We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.
Apple is expected to appeal the ruling, according to The Hill. In addition, Apple is redesigning the watch to remove the alleged patent infringement, according to Bloomberg.
A veto was not expected to happen. The last time the White House overrode an ITC ruling was in 2013, in a case that also involved Apple. That year, the Obama administration chose not to uphold an import ban on iPhones and iPads. In that case, Samsung alleged that Apple had infringed on its patents, according to CNBC. The case was finally determined in 2018 in Apple’s favor, who was awarded $539 million, according to The Verge.
Biden and Trump Both Share 54% Unfavorability Rating, Same as Clinton In 2016
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump could be cruising towards a 2020 rematch with overtones of 2016, as a new poll shows each candidate with an 54% unfavorable rating.
A new Economist/YouGov poll, taken between December 16-18, asked 1,500 adult American citizens about their favorability of a number of world leaders. When it came to Trump, 42% rated him favorably—22% very favorable versus 19% somewhat favorable—and 54% unfavorable, split by 45% finding him very unfavorable to only 9% rating him somewhat unfavorable.
Biden has the exact same overall numbers, 42% favorable to 54% unfavorable. His split was similar, too—20% were very favorable, 22% somewhat favorable, 12% somewhat unfavorable and 42% very unfavorable.
Other figures asked about included former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, with a 29%/51% favorable/unfavorable split, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a 32%/39% split, Russian President Vladimir Putin with 77% unfavorable and only 12% favorable, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a 45%/30% favorable/unfavorable split. The poll has a 3.5% margin of error.
Given how most polls show Trump leading the GOP primaries, it increasingly looks as if 2024 will have the same candidates as 2020. However, the unfavorability ratings of both candidates echoes the 2016 election, when Trump won against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
A RealClearPolitics analysis of polls taken the week before the 2016 election show Clinton with a 54.4% unfavorable rating. Trump’s unfavorability that week was only slightly worse at 55.4%. While a Gallup poll that week made things look even worse for Trump, with 61% unfavorability to Clinton’s 52%, the polling organization points out that while Trump’s unfavorable score was the worst in polling history, Clinton’s was second-worst.
If 2016 is any indication, this could lead to a victory for Trump. While Clinton did get the popular vote by 2.9 million, Trump won with 304 electoral votes. In 2016, Biden won all the states Clinton won, plus Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. In Arizona, Michigan and Georgia, according to FiveThirtyEight, Trump leads. Wisconsin and Pennsylvania appear to be more of a tossup, with some polls leading Biden, others leading Trump, and some too close to call.
If these trends hold true over the next year, it appears that Grover Cleveland will no longer be the only president to have two nonconsecutive terms.
Seattle Police Didn’t Provide Access to Lawyers 96% of the Time: Report
The Seattle Police Department violated the law and didn’t give people under 18 access to a lawyer when it was supposed to 96% of the time, according to a new report released Friday by the city’s Office of the Inspector General.
The OIG audited the Seattle Police Department on its compliance with two laws, a city-level law called the MiChance Dunlap-Gittens Ordinance and a similar state law, RCW 13.40.740. The laws require police give those under 18 years old access to a public defender before the youth waives their right to remain silent. Police also must provide attorney access when requesting consent for a search, according to the OIG.
The OIG examined 89 arrests and found 50 cases where the laws applied. In those cases, access to an attorney was only provided twice. The OIG broke the interactions into four categories: Custodial Interrogation, which made up half of the cases; Consent to Search, 3 cases; Detained and Questioned, 7 cases; and Arrested, No Evidence of Questioning, 15 cases. Both of the instances where attorney access was provided were in this last category.
In an appendix, the OIG laid out eight recommendations, including updating the Seattle Police Department’s policy manual, requiring officers to “make a good faith effort” to check the age of the person detained, and to perform regular internal audits on whether or not the law is being followed by officers.
SPD’s chief operating officer, Brian Maxey, said it was sometimes difficult to determine if someone is legally a minor, according to the Times, but admitted that “in some instances there are clear gaps in officers’ understanding of the laws and inconsistencies in practice.”
The law is named for MiChance Dunlap-Gittens, a high school senior shot in 2017 following a botched sting operation. King County sheriff’s detectives investigating a homicide attempted to create a sting to catch a suspect. Dunlap-Gitten was killed when he attempted to flee. The suspect the detectives were after also fled, but was caught by a SWAT team that night, according to the Seattle Times. However, neither teenager was involved at all in the homicide under investigation.
Dunlap-Gittens’ death led to a $2.5 million ruling against King County in 2020. In addition to the victim’s family receiving the money, the sheriff at the time apologized and promised to make her officers wear body cameras and use dash cameras, according to the Times. Shortly following the settlement, the Seattle City Council passed the ordinance. A similar ordinance also went before the King County Council. A year later, RCW 13.40.740 passed the State Legislature.
Anti-Defamation League Calls Kanye West’s Hebrew-Language Antisemitism Apology ‘First Step’
The Anti-Defamation League said that though Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had caused “untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate,” his Tuesday Hebrew-language apology posted to Instagram was a “first step.”
Ye emptied out his Instagram account, which has 18.3 million followers, except for one post—the apology. The post featured no caption nor a translation into English. Only 22% of American Jews have “minimal to native fluency” in Hebrew, according to the American Jewish Committee, with 42% unable to read or speak the language at all.
“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” the post read, according to a translation from The Jerusalem Post. “Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”
Later Tuesday morning, the ADL posted to X, formerly Twitter, with its comment on Ye’s apology.
“After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome,” the ADL wrote.
Ye’s apology follows the release of his latest album, Vultures, which came out on December 15. The album itself has led to controversy over a line from the title track, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f*cked a Jewish b*tch.”
In addition, some people pointed out the album art’s similarity to the cover of an album by Neo-Nazi metal band Burzum, according to Moment. Ye also wore a hood similar to the Ku Klux Klan at a Miami listening party on December 13, according to the Guardian. Ye’s hood was black, compared to the KKK hoods which are typically white.
Ye made a brief apology for his antisemitism in October 2022, when he said that he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to Rolling Stone.
Prior to watching the comedy film, Ye had appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars to praise Adolf Hitler. Ye was also alleged to have wanted to name an album Hitler, according to CNN, which also reported that West had made antisemitic comments that went unaired during his 2018 TMZ interview where he said that slavery “sounds like a choice.”
This February, the ADL compiled a report of antisemitic incidents that directly referenced Ye and his previous comments. There were at least 30 such incidents, many including the phrase “Ye Is Right.” One infamous incident happened in October 2022, when the “Goyim Defense League,” an antisemitic extremist group, hung banners reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” across the United States.
