GOP Votes Down Making Impeachment Inquiry ‘Transparent’ After Speaker Pledges ‘Transparency’

Last year Donald Trump dined with two anti-Semites, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence, drawing massive outrage while revealing to many Americans for the first time who Fuentes is: a white supremacist, Christian nationalist, anti-LGBTQ, authoritarian extremist who supports Trump’s “America First” doctrine.

In his livestream show on Sunday titled, “The Great Replacement is about White GENOCIDE,” Fuentes called for the “death penalty” for non-Christians, according to Right Wing Watch (video below). “Antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says that when his America First movement takes power, all non-Christians will be executed,” RWW reported.

NCRM has located the full video and is publishing a longer version of Fuentes’ remarks.

“There is an occult element at the high levels of society, and specifically among the Jews, and you know, whenever I see that stuff that just makes me want to proclaim louder and more firmly and more rigidly that it is nothing other than Jesus Christ. No, no pagan stuff, no false gods, no deities, no demons. It is Jesus Christ and we need to start saying that name,” Fuentes said.

“It’s the name Jesus, talk about it, say it. Pray to Him, talk about the sacrifice on the cross, that’s the answer. Because so many of the people that are perpetrating the lies and the destruction on the country, they are evil doers. They are people that worship false gods, they are people that practice magic or rituals or whatever, and more than anything those people need to be, when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty. Straight up. And, I’m far more concerned about that than I am about even non-white people or mass migration.”

READ MORE: ‘Ballsy Move’: Experts Praise Special Counsel for Not Playing Trump’s ‘Stupid Reindeer Games’

“These people that are that are communing with demons and engaging in this sort of witchcraft and stuff, and these people that are suppressing the name Christ and suppressing Christianity, they must be absolutely annihilated when we take power, I’m not calling for political violence, but that cannot have any quarter in our society.”

While the start of the segment was about the occult, Fuentes quickly turned his remarks to promoting an oppressive, authoritarian version of what he calls Christianity.

“We need to put up we need to put up a crucifix in every home, in every room in every school and every government office to signal Christ’s reign over our country,” Fuentes declared. “Not that God needs it, but it must be outwardly expressed from the interior, that this is God’s country. This is Jesus’s country. This is not the domain of atheists or devil worshipers or perfidious Jews. This is Christ’s country,” he said, adding those who are “agnostic” cannot be part of his “America First” movement. “No, you must be a Christian. And you must submit to Christianity.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Fuentes a white nationalist extremist “who advocates pulling the Republican Party further to the extreme far-right end of the political spectrum. An outspoken admirer of fascists such as Mussolini, Fuentes emerged as an influential figure on the national stage during the now-infamous ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, which relied on misinformation to falsely claim that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election and sought to overturn the results of it.”

In October, after Fuentes had reportedly visited a top Texas GOP donor for several hours, creating a massive firestorm, The Texas Tribune reported, “Fuentes, 25, often praises Adolf Hitler and questions whether the Holocaust happened. He has called for a ‘holy war’ against Jews and compared the 6 million killed by the Nazis to cookies being baked in an oven. He wants the U.S. government under authoritarian, ‘Catholic Taliban rule,’ and has been vocal about his disdain for women, Muslims, the LGBTQ+ community and others.”

READ MORE: Clarence Thomas Vehemently Objects to LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Case Denial by SCOTUS

The Intercept’s Prep Thakker responded to the video of Fuentes’ remarks, declaring it, “An unambiguous call for religious genocide, namely against Jewish people, by the dinner guest of the Republican front runner for President of the United States. Will there be congressional hearings? Breathless, wall to wall coverage in nearly every major U.S. news outlet?”

Writer and activist Elad Nehorai responded by blasting the House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik, saying she “wants you to vote for the presidential candidate who sat down with Fuentes for dinner.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) wrote: “THIS scumbag is who Trump invited to his place at Mar-a-Lago for dinner. Trump is not fit to be President.”

Attorney and Adjunct Professor of Philosophy teaching Ethics, Richard Kalish, warned, “This is a clear, word for word echo of Nazi Germany.”

Watch the short clip below or at this link.

Antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says that when his America First movement takes power, all non-Christians will be executed: “When we take power, they need to be given the death penalty … They must be absolutely annihilated when we take power.” pic.twitter.com/V9nVJC8Xf6 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 11, 2023

READ MORE: Trump’s Bigoted Dinner Guest Nick Fuentes Favors Burning Women Alive