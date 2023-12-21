Fox News Hosts: ‘The Left’ Wants to Foment ‘Violence’ and ‘Civil Unrest’ With Colorado Ruling

Two of Fox News’ top hosts are suggesting “the left” and “Democrat politicians” are trying to foment “violence” and “civil unrest,” by using as a catalyst the Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday ruling that found because he engaged in insurrection, the U.S. Constitution prohibits Donald Trump from serving as President.

Fox News host Jesse Watters Wednesday night in a lengthy segment (video below) declared the Colorado ruling was a “judicial assassination,” “voter elimination,” a “legal coup” by “some unelected judge,” and that “four Democrats in robes stole your vote.” He later posted the photos of the four justices.

“When Democrat policies don’t make your life better, and Democrat politicians can’t persuade you to give them more time, that’s when they start suing,” Watters added. “They take it away from the voters and they just have their judges throw it.”

The Colorado case was brought by six Republican and independent voters, not by the left or Democrats – unlike Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and other Republicans who are now suggesting ways to remove President Joe Biden from the ballot.

Patrick: In fact, seeing what happened in Colorado, makes me think except we believe in democracy in Texas. Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas pic.twitter.com/yOE90czIMB — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

Watters told Fox News viewers, “if you arrest your opponent four times and you’re still losing, you should resign. You shouldn’t kick them off the ballot. But MSNBC says if you don’t kick Trump off the ballot, you’re no better than a slave owner.”

“It feels like the left wants violence, because that’s where this is going. We’re being baited, so their actions are justified. That’s how it feels. The more the left overplayed their hand, the scarier this gets,” he claimed.

“Now I had a tarot card reading on Saturday night,” Watters continued. “She said I was going to have a loving and prosperous year but then I asked about politics because the reading said an injustice would happen in the fall. I asked her about Trump and she said Trump’s either gonna win, or we’re not going to have an election. Now I’m not a big tarot card guy, but then this story happens.”

“What’s it gonna do to the Republic? If we’re not allowed to vote for the man we want to because of some unelected judge, local judges banning candidates from running for president is what happens in third world countries. How are we supposed to believe the last election was honest when this election is already being stacked? Democrats scream voter suppression if you have to wait in line for an hour to vote for your candidate. Well, what do you call it when we can’t vote for your candidate at all? That’s voter intimidation. No, that’s voter elimination.”

“And while they scream democracy, Democrat lawyers are arresting America’s leading presidential candidate, raiding his house, stripping his business license, censoring his speech. Who’s the real threat to democracy?”

“Every time Trump’s arrested he becomes more powerful in the eyes of the voters,” Watters claimed, a claim Trump himself has made. “What’s gonna happen when they take him off the ballot? They’re turning Trump into the greatest political underdog America has ever witnessed. They’re setting up the greatest comeback story in American political history. They say they’re protecting us from danger. But Trump’s not a danger to us, he’s in danger to them. And Americans are starting to ask themselves why?”

“It feels like the left wants violence, because that’s where this is going. We’re being baited, so their actions are justified. That’s how it feels. The more the left overplayed their hand. The scarier this gets.”

Not to be outdone, Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday, also speaking about the Colorado Supreme Court ruling and other issues, asked: “Now at this point, given what we are seeing in the courts, at the DOJ, and even in state AG offices, and given Democrats’ ‘Trump is Hitler’ rhetoric, is it not logical, at least to consider, maybe even to assume, that some on the left are hoping to spark some type of civil unrest here?”

The New Republic labeled Ingraham’s assertion “a wild new conspiracy theory.”

And in a wild leap, she predicted, “Which would be followed, of course, by a mass crackdown on civil liberties. Or the declaration of maybe a nationwide emergency? All as a way, a protectual way, to usher in, I don’t know, nationwide mail-in voting?”

Watch Watters and Ingraham below or at this link.

WOW wait till you hear this one.. pic.twitter.com/4Q7T1FtRvz — Acyn (@Acyn) December 21, 2023

