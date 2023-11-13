News
Trump’s Attorneys Will Begin Calling Witnesses in Fraud Trial – Here’s What to Expect
Donald Trump’s attorneys will start calling witnesses Monday in the New York fraud trial, with his namesake eldest son being the first expected to take the stand.
Defense attorneys submitted a list of up to 127 witnesses who could take the stand, although it’s not clear how many actually will, but Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will likely return to the stand after previously testifying during the prosecution’s case, reported Forbes.
Jeffrey McConney, the former Trump Organization controller who is a defendant in the case, may also testify again, along with Patrick Birney, who previously testified that Weisselberg told him that Trump wanted his net worth to “go up” on financial statements, and David McCardle, who disputed in his previous testimony statements Eric Trump made under oath.
Others who might testify include Trump Organization executive Jason Greenblatt, whose emails indicted concerns about Trump’s net worth, and the former president’s longtime assistant Rhona Graff, outside counsel Sheri Dillon, and Rosemary Vlablic, the head of Deutsche Bank’s Private Wealth Management division.
The defense may call up to 12 expert witnesses to testify about accounting and real estate principles, but attorney general Letitia James’ office has disputed four of them because, they argued, their testimony isn’t relevant after Judge Arthur Engoron’s pretrial ruling that found Trump liable for fraud.
Engoron ruled against James, however, but he warned Trump’s attorneys that he would cut them off if they questioned the witnesses about matter he had already ruled on.
‘Devastating’: Jenna Ellis’ Testimony She Was Told Trump ‘Not Going to Leave’ Stuns Expert
At least one legal expert appeared stunned by Monday’s bombshell ABC News report that former Trump White House lawyer Jenna Ellis said to Fulton County prosecutors Dan Scavino had told her that Trump “is not going to leave under any circumstances,” despite being told he had lost the 2020 election.
“This is devastating in my view,” declared Brad Moss, the well-known national security attorney. “Trump never had any intention of complying with the election results. He was told repeatedly in the presence of a convicted co-defendant that he had lost. He ignored it and conspired with his lawyers to overthrow the election anyway.”
“Ellis,” ABC News adds, noting that her on-camera comments (video below) were made as part of a plea deal, “at one point was one of Trump’s most loyal lieutenants.”
She “frequently appeared on TV and in high-profile legislative sessions spreading false claims of election fraud following the 2020 election. In total, the Trump campaign paid her nearly $195,000 for her legal services between 2019 and 2021, according to Federal Election Commission records,”
“In the video of prosecutors’ Oct. 23 proffer session with Ellis, she said that one of Trump’s top White House aides, Dan Scavino, allegedly told her ‘in an excited tone’ at a White House Christmas party weeks after the 2020 election that ‘the boss is not going to leave under any circumstances.’ ”
Ellis, ABC reports, told investigators that on December 19, 2020, Scavino “said to me, in a kind of excited tone, ‘Well, we don’t care.’ ”
“And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump — and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him — he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.’ ”
“And I said to him,” Ellis reportedly continued, ” ‘Well, it doesn’t quite work that way, you realize?’ and he said, ‘We don’t care.’ ”
Watch the video below or at this link.
EXCLUSIVE: ABC News has obtained video from Georgia prosecutors’ interview with ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, in which Ellis tells them she was personally informed by a top Trump adviser that Trump was “not going to leave” the White House — despite losing the 2020 election.… pic.twitter.com/J9c4bm9cbZ
— ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2023
‘Empty, Toothless, Ineffective’: Supreme Court’s New Ethics Code Quickly Criticized
In a rare move amid multiple and massive ethics scandals, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday released a 15-page Code of Conduct for its own justices that was quickly criticized for having no means of enforcement or reporting options, and, as the document itself admits, is not new at all.
From the very beginning of the new ethics code document, the Court makes that: “For the most part these rules and principles are not new,” it says. And it explains the new ethics code simply puts into print what has been “the equivalent of common law ethics rules.”
Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett blasted the code of conduct: “On the first page they refer to criticisms of huge ethics scandals as ‘misunderstandings.'”
Others pointed out concerns over the laissez-faire feeling of the document.
“The word ‘must’ appears 6 times in the Supreme Court’s new ethics code,” wrote political consultant and writer Jamison Foser. “The word ‘should’ appears 53 times.”
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), once seen as a possible nominee to the nation’s highest court, and a years-long critic of its ethics crisis, did not hold back in his initial assessment.
“The question is enforcement: where do you file a complaint; who reviews it; how does fact finding occur; who compares what happened to what’s allowed? That’s where the rubber hits the road,” he noted on social media.
Senator Whitehouse offered just a few examples.
“For instance, justices are supposed to recuse from cases where they have a personal interest, but [Justice Clarence] Thomas has never been asked about his wife’s 1/6 role or what he knew,” he observed.
“For instance, justices are supposed to report gifts and income, but Thomas has never been asked about the RV loan on which he reportedly paid only interest not principal,” he added. “For instance, justices aren’t supposed to offer out-of-court legal opinions, but Alito has never been asked about the helpful one he gave his friend Leonard Leo’s lawyer in the WSJ.”
“There are more for-instances, but you get the point: an updated ethics code with no means to enforce it still leaves a gaping hole for mischief,” Whitehouse lamented. “This Court, and this Court alone, the supposed guardian of due process, still exempts itself.”
Professor of law and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis also stressed enforcement: “A Code of Conduct with no meaningful enforcement mechanism is a mere gesture.”
Writer and lawyer Jay Willis, the editor-in-chief of Balls & Strikes, which offers progressive commentary on the legal system, appeared unimpressed.
“It’s cool that the Supreme Court’s new ‘code of conduct’ includes an all-but-explicit Federalist Society Convention Carve-Out,” he wrote, mockingly.
It’s cool that the Supreme Court’s new “code of conduct” includes an all-but-explicit Federalist Society Convention Carve-Out pic.twitter.com/hHU3RpOa4n
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) November 13, 2023
He also mocked the new code of conduct as not “real.”
An incredible passage to include. “You know that whole ‘Supreme Court Code of Conduct’ you just read, yeah none of it is real lol” pic.twitter.com/vngDbmR6Jo
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) November 13, 2023
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss also pointed out concerns over the lack of enforcement.
“Will the just-announced new Supreme Court code of conduct include serious sanctions in case of violation, sufficient voluntary disclosure, enforcement mechanism with teeth?”
Beschloss observed: “President Nixon tried to combat Watergate ethics allegations by waging an empty, toothless, ineffective public relations effort dubbed “Operation Candor.” Would be terribly rude if anyone applied that name to the mild new Supreme Court code of conduct.”
President Nixon tried to combat Watergate ethics allegations by waging an empty, toothless, ineffective public relations effort dubbed “Operation Candor.”
Would be terribly rude if anyone applied that name to the mild new Supreme Court code of conduct. pic.twitter.com/2AvIyed00f
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 13, 2023
David Rothkopf, the foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst, blasted the new code of conduct:
“The new Supreme Court ethics code is a symptom of the problems the institution faces rather than a step toward solving them. It is a promise to do better that includes significant loopholes and no enforcement mechanism. It shows more contempt for public ethics concerns rather than responsiveness to them.”
Civil liberties and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler seemed to sum it all up: “Why would Clarence Thomas adhere to a code of conduct w/no enforcement mechanism when he doesn’t even comply with disclosure requirements?”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
‘Clown Car Is Carrying a Neutron Bomb’: Conservative Warns on Trump’s ‘Fetish for Brutality’
A top conservative commentator is sounding the alarm, declaring Donald Trump has a “fetish for brutality” and “finds violence exciting.”
After several reports about Trump’s recent remarks, including ones being compared to dictators Hitler and Mussolini, calling those who oppose him “vermin,” “joking” again about the near-deadly attack on Paul Pelosi, all amid reports there is a massive and well-funded operation to install over 50,000 Trump loyalists into every corner of the federal government if Trump takes the White House, former Republican Charlie Sykes has issued a warning.
Sykes, writing at The Bulwark, says Trump “genuinely admires the brutality of the Chinese; he finds violence exciting; and he’s a sincere fanboy of the world’s fascists. And he keeps tell us what his presidency will mean if and when he regains power.”
Trump’s “rhetoric is escalating,” says Sykes. “The enemy is us. The ‘vermin’ are fellow Americans And he is coming for them.”
RELATED: ‘Entire Existence Will Be Crushed’: Trump Spokesperson Threatens Critics
“So, once again, it is essential to pay attention. Trump may be clownish, but the clown car is carrying a neutron bomb. Possibly several.”
“Last week, the Washington Post detailed how Trump and allies are planning to weaponize the Justice Department to go after his opponents and critics. Trump himself confirmed as much,” he notes.
Sykes sums up this New York Times piece, writing that Trump “plans to scour the country for immigrants living here without legal permission and deport people by the millions per year.”
“To help speed mass deportations, Trump is preparing an enormous expansion of a form of removal that does not require due-process hearings,” he notes, adding: “Trump wants to build huge camps to detain people while their cases are processed and they await deportation flights.”
He also points to this piece from Axios, and explains, “Trump’s Team is determined to seize full control of the government in the next term.”
“Hundreds of people,” Axios reported, “are spending tens of millions of dollars to install a pre-vetted, pro-Trump army of up to 54,000 loyalists across government to rip off the restraints imposed on the previous 46 presidents.”
“The government-in-waiting is being orchestrated by the Heritage Foundation’s well-funded Project 2025,” Axios added, “which already has published a 920-page policy book from 400+ contributors. Think of it as a transition team set in motion years in advance.”
