‘God Given Rights’: Ohio GOP Lawmakers Will Try to Strip Jurisdiction Over Abortion from Judges
Citing “God given rights,” anti-abortion Republican state lawmakers in Ohio on Friday announced they are looking to strip jurisdiction over abortion from state judges and courts, after voters successfully, by a strong margin, passed a ballot measure that enshrines the right to abortion into the state constitution.
“To prevent mischief by pro-abortion courts with Issue 1, Ohio legislators will consider removing jurisdiction from the judiciary over this ambiguous ballot initiative,” reads a statement on the Ohio House of Representatives’ Republican Newsroom.
“The Ohio legislature alone will consider what, if any, modifications to make to existing laws based on public hearings and input from legal experts on both sides,” they add, indicating they will attempt to remove checks and balances on the issue without judicial review.
“Issue 1 doesn’t repeal a single Ohio law, in fact, it doesn’t even mention one,” GOP State Rep. Bill Dean said in the statement. “The amendment’s language is dangerously vague and unconstrained, and can be weaponized to attack parental rights or defend rapists, pedophiles, and human traffickers.”
Rep. Dean is not an attorney but a licensed plumber. In 2019 he co-sponsored legislation to not only ban abortion, but make abortion a crime.
Dean’s bill would have forced “doctors to ‘reimplant an ectopic pregnancy’ into a woman’s uterus – a procedure that does not exist in medical science – or face charges of ‘abortion murder,’ ” The Guardian reported at the time.
State Rep. Melanie Miller said in the statement, “We will continue to be a voice for every child in their mother’s womb who cannot speak for themselves.”
“This is foreign election interference, and it will not stand,” declared GOP state Rep. Jennifer Gross, a pro-Trump anti–vaxxer who claims millions of dollars from “foreign billionaires” fueled the votes to make abortion a constitutional right in Ohio.
“As a conservative Christian lawmaker,” The Cincinnati Enquirer reported in 2021, “Gross said she will support the three ‘B’s: businesses, babies and bullets.”
State Rep. Beth Lear said in the announcement, “No amendment can overturn the God given rights with which we were born.”
Image via Shutterstock
Johnson’s ‘Symbol of Christian Warfare’ Exposes His Ties to Aggressive Christian Nationalism: Report
As Mike Johnson’s far-right religious beliefs have become a subject of concern for many, two authors who have written on Christian nationalism reveal in a Rolling Stone op-ed just how strongly tied to the far Christian right the new Republican Speaker of the House appears to be.
“The newly elected House speaker has ties to the far-right New Apostolic Reformation — which is hell-bent on turning America into a religious state,” write Bradley Onishi and Matthew D. Taylor.
Johnson, they write, is “a dyed-in-the-wool Christian conservative, and there’s a flag hanging outside his office that leads into a universe of right-wing religious extremism as unknown to most Americans as Johnson was before he ascended to the speakership.”
“The flag — which Rolling Stone has confirmed hangs outside his district office in the Cannon House Office Building — is white with a simple evergreen tree in the center and the phrase ‘An Appeal to Heaven‘ at the top. Historically, this flag was a Revolutionary War banner, commissioned by George Washington as a naval flag for the colony turned state of Massachusetts. The quote ‘An Appeal to Heaven’ was a slogan from that war, taken from a treatise by the philosopher John Locke. But in the past decade it has come to symbolize a die-hard vision of a hegemonically Christian America.”
The flag, Onishi and Taylor write, is now a “symbol of Christian warfare.”
“It is simply untenable to think that Johnson is unaware of what the Appeal to Heaven flag signals today,” they write. “It represents an aggressive, spiritual-warfare style of Christian nationalism, and Johnson is a legal insurrectionist who has deeply tied himself into networks of Christian extremists whose rhetoric, leadership, and warfare theology fueled a literal insurrection.”
Onishi posted photos of the flag outside Speaker Johnson’s office. Jeff Sharlet, the well-known Dartmouth College professor and author of books on right-wing Christian nationalism including “C Street” and “The Family,” responded, writing: “I believe that’s Mikki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt’s mom—who since her daughter’s death has moved wildly right to become a minor fascist icon—outside Mike Johnson’s office w/ the Christian nationalist Appeal to Heaven flag Brad writes about in @RollingStone.”
I believe that’s Mikki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt’s mom—who since her daughter’s death has moved wildly right to become a minor fascist icon—outside Mike Johnson’s office w/ the Christian nationalist Appeal to Heaven flag Brad writes about in @RollingStone. https://t.co/wgDBRHvPVC
— Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) November 10, 2023
Onishi and Taylor do a deep dive into the background of the “Appeal to Heaven” flag and the “world of Christian extremism animated by modern-day apostles, prophets, and apocalyptic visions of Christian triumph that was central to the chaos and violence of Jan. 6.”
They focus on The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) “networks of Christian leaders that formed in the 1990s around a renegade evangelical seminary professor named C. Peter Wagner,” and “one of Wagner’s key disciples, an apostle-prophet named Dutch Sheets.”
“In 2013, Sheets was given an Appeal to Heaven flag by a friend who told him that, because it predated the Stars and Stripes, it was the flag that ‘had flown over our nation at its birthing.’ Sheets describes this experience as revelatory, and he seized upon the flag as a symbol of the spiritual-warfare driven Christian nationalist revolution he hoped to see in American politics.”
That’s important, according to Onishi and Taylor, because “Hundreds of Christian figures supported Trump’s effort to overthrow the 2020 election, but, having spent years researching and tracking the direct influences on Christians who actually showed up on Jan. 6, we contend that no single Christian leader contributed more to this effort to mobilize Christians against the very structures of American democracy than Sheets.”
Read their full Rolling Stone op-ed here.
See the photos above or at this link.
‘Her Sycophancy Is Embarrassing’: Stefanik Slammed for ‘Embarrassing’ Stunt to Win Trump’s Favor
Appearing on MSNBC just hours after Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced she was filing an ethics complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the $250 million Trump Organization financial fraud suit in Manhattan, a Florida prosecutor told host Ana Cabrera the suit was meritless and that Stefanik just wants a shot at being the former president’s running mate in 2024.
After host Cabrera brought up the hours-old filing, Dave Aronberg, the State Attorney for Palm Beach County, immediately shot it down
“Dave, is there any weight to this?” the MSNBC host prompted.
“No,” he quickly replied. “The reason why she’s doing this is because she wants to be vice president, and it’s embarrassing what they do to try to get in the good graces of their leader. This will go nowhere.”
“So you don’t see the judge having made any errors in giving any credence to this?” Cabrera asked.
“No, no, no. There will be an appeal, and the appeal will be based on what Trump will call a bias of the judge, but the judge did not step over the line,” the attorney replied. “Yeah, there were a couple of snarky comments here or there, but what Elise Stefanik is doing is trying to please the leader of the MAGA movement.”
“She’s trying so hard to be like them, and wants to be vice president and, quite frankly, her sycophancy is embarrassing,” he added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
‘Evolving Complexities’: Cannon Denies Trump Trial Delay Request But Leaves Door Wide Open
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday temporarily rejected Trump attorneys’ request to delay the trial start date in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president under the Espionage Act, but made clear she would consider another request later.
“The judge in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case says Trump’s team needs more time to review vast amounts of evidence,” The Washington Post reports. Cannon signaled attorneys could request a delay at a scheduling hearing in March. Currently, the trial is set to begin in May. Trump’s attorneys had requested the trial be postponed until after the November, 2024 election, and claimed they need more time because they are also defending the ex-president in Smith’s other prosecution, over Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Judge Cannon wrote, “the Court deems it most prudent, given the evolving complexities in this matter, to adjust the first batch of pre-trial deadlines.” Law & Crime reports she denied Triumph’s “motion to push back trial as ‘premature.’ The denial, however, was issued without prejudice and with the understanding that the motion will be discussed again after the pretrial hurdles are cleared.”
READ MORE: ‘Fascism’: Critics Warn After Trump Says He Could Order DOJ Indictments Against Opponents
Cannon added that “evolving and unforeseen circumstances require a reevaluation of the initial period for defense discovery,” and “make plain to the Court what due process requires: Defendants need more time to review the discovery in this case.”
She also wrote, “the Court cannot ignore the realities of pre- trial and trial schedules in two other criminal matters identified by defense counsel.”
Several journalists stressed Judge Cannon declined Trump’s delay request “for now.”
In total, Trump is facing 91 charges across four indictments at the federal and state level.
In the case Judge Cannon is presiding over, Trump is facing 40 felony counts. According to Vox, they include, “32 counts of willful retention of national defense information, which includes keeping classified documents related to military activities and nuclear weapons.”
