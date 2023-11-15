News
Trump Attorneys’ Mistrial Motion May Violate Gag Order: Legal Analyst
Attorneys for Donald Trump on Wednesday filed a motion for a mistrial in the State of New York’s civil business fraud case against the ex-president, but their public document may violate the gag order imposed by state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.
In their motion, Trump’s attorneys are “alleging an ‘appearance of bias’ by the presiding judge and his principal law clerk,” The Messenger reports.
“Specifically,” the motion for mistrial states, “the Court’s own conduct, coupled with the Principal Law Clerk, Allison Greenfield’s (‘Principal Law Clerk’) unprecedented role in the trial and extensive, public partisan activities, would cause even a casual observer to question the Court’s partiality.”
The Messenger observes, “Greenfield’s name appears eight times in the motion, which cites her social media accounts. The phrase ‘Principal Law Clerk’ appears 44 times.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Georgia Election Fraud Trial Could Be on Live TV on Election Day
Judge Engoron’s gag order bars “attorneys in the case from publicly discussing the judge’s communications with members of his staff,” CBS News reported earlier.
Wednesday, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin reported, “Team Trump has now filed their promised mistrial motion on the public docket, and it is largely predicated on their observations of the interactions between Judge Engoron and his principal law clerk as well as her campaign contribution history.”
“And while Engoron’s limited gag order remains in effect, it lists her name. It reprints her campaign contribution history. And it contains her picture,” notes Rubin.
She also reminds that “on November 6, after Judge Engoron heard out Team Trump about their planned mistrial motion, he told them he didn’t ‘want to hear it in front of hundreds of people’ and instructed them instead to submit it as a proposed order to show cause, a specific procedural mechanism for triggering a hearing.”
READ MORE: ‘All This BS’: Comer Attacks Dem Over $200k Loan In Profane Meltdown
“I understood him to be instructing Trump’s team to submit their proposed order and motion directly to his chambers,” writes Rubin.
Importantly, Rubin explains: “That way, he could determine whether to hear the motion publicly and/or whether Trump’s supporting papers, which, as filed, seem to violate the very gag order they are protesting, should be redacted or sealed.”
Pointing to a closed-door meeting Trump’s attorneys had with Judge Engoron on Tuesday, Rubin allows it’s possible the judge gave his “permission” to file the mistrial motion on the public docket.
“But right now,” she concludes, “without further clarification, it appears they publicly filed their mistrial motion, brief, and supporting affidavits without such permission—and in a way that likely triggers another violation of the same gag order they claim exemplifies Engoron’s bias.”
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
GOP Congressman Melts Down on House Floor Over Republican Failures
A Texas Republican U.S. Congressman’s meltdown quickly became a Biden campaign video on Wednesday, when Rep. Chip Roy screamed on the House floor over his party’s failures.
“One thing!” an angry Congressman Roy shouted. “I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides, ‘Well, I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.'”
The version posted by the Biden campaign has been viewed over 400,000 times in just 90 minutes.
READ MORE: ‘Fraud’: Jenna Ellis Under Fire After Georgia Video Leak
A slightly longer version posted by MeidasTouch’s senior video editor, which includes the Texas Republican’s dig at Democrats, has been viewed nearly 800,000 times in just two hours.
The Congressman’s full House floor speech lasted nearly one hour.
Watch the video below or at this link.
GOP Rep. Roy: I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing that I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Come and explain to me one meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done pic.twitter.com/Es8Sqy4SGj
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 15, 2023
News
‘Fraud’: Jenna Ellis Under Fire After Georgia Video Leak
Former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis is under fire after remarks she made to prosecutors on now-leaked video appear inconsistent with her public remarks during and after the 2020 presidential election.
“Jenna Ellis is a fraud,” declared former Fox Business producer Breanna Morello, who says she quit over the cable network’s “COVID vaccine mandate,” and now has a far-right podcast on Rumble.
Morello posted screenshots of several tweets showing as recently as December 28, 2020 – well over a month after the 2020 election Joe Biden won – Ellis was promoting an election fraud claim. (NCRM has confirmed these tweets are still posted on social media.)
Jenna Ellis is a fraud.
(Credit: @amuse) https://t.co/A0IkCXqImX pic.twitter.com/dWXcsYrRb3
— Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 14, 2023
More pushback against Ellis came from Bernard Kerik, the former Giuliani partner, disgraced NYPD Commissioner, and convicted felon pardoned by Donald Trump.
“I was on the legal team, and I spoke to Jenna [Ellis] daily, and not once, EVER, did she tell me what she claims to have told the president, or about a conversation with [Dan Scavino],” Kerik wrote on social media.
“Her December 28 tweet, clearly contradicts her proffer statement,” he added, pointing to the last of Ellis’ tweets Morello posted.
READ MORE: Trump Attorneys’ Mistrial Motion May Violate Gag Order: Legal Analyst
Some are suggesting the leaked video shows an Ellis who appeared to know on December 19, 2020, that Trump had lost the election.
Ellis “said that one of Trump’s top White House aides, Dan Scavino, allegedly told her ‘in an excited tone’ at a White House Christmas party weeks after the 2020 election that ‘the boss is not going to leave under any circumstances,’ ” ABC News reported when it published the leaked video of her October 2023 testimony.
ABC adds that, Ellis told investigators that on December 19, 2020, Scavino “said to me, in a kind of excited tone, ‘Well, we don’t care.’ ”
“And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump — and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him — he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.’ ”
And yet, one day later, Ellis posted to Twitter, “President Trump should never concede the election.”
President Trump should never concede the election.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 28, 2020
That post remains up to this day.
In her plea agreement hearing before a Georgia judge last month, Ellis suggested she was unaware Joe Biden was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, and said she had relied on information from others rather than doing her “due diligence.”
“As an attorney who is also a Christian, I take my responsibilities as a lawyer very seriously, and I endeavor to be a person of sound moral and ethical character in all of my dealings,” Ellis told the court according to a transcript from Lawfare. “In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, I believed that challenging the results on behalf of President Trump should be pursued in a just and legal way. I endeavored to represent my client to the best of my ability. I relied on others, including lawyers with many more years of experience than I, to provide me with true and reliable information, especially since my role involved speaking to the media and to legislators in various states. What I did not do, but should have done, Your Honor, was to make sure that the facts the other lawyers alleged to be true were in fact true. In the frenetic pace of attempting to raise challenges to the election in several states, including Georgia, I failed to do my due diligence. I believe in and I value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post election challenges.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Georgia Election Fraud Trial Could Be on Live TV on Election Day
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin is also digging into Ellis’ past public remarks and the statements she made to Georgia prosecutors.
Rubin writes, “Ellis was happy to tell the Fulton County DA that she pushed back on Scavino when he suggested the boss would never leave. ‘It doesn’t quite work that way,’ she claims she said. But here’s Jenna 9 days after that alleged conversation. Hmmm.”
Also, during her proffer, Jenna Ellis was happy to tell the Fulton County DA that she pushed back on Scavino when he suggested the boss would never leave. “It doesn’t quite work that way,” she claims she said. But here’s Jenna 9 days after that alleged conversation. Hmmm. https://t.co/5ZgSKTl4tH
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 15, 2023
Rubin also posted a photo of Ellis with Rudy Giuliani.
But either that reported timing was off–or Ellis also attended another, prior WH Christmas party because she posted a photo of herself with Rudy at such a party on 12/18/20, the night of the most bonkers post-Election Oval Office meeting.
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 15, 2023
On Monday former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote that “Ellis continued to promote and defend Trump, and spread disinformation about the election, long after she was told that Trump planned to usurp power.”
News
‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’: Nikki Haley Ripped for ‘Fascist’ Proposal to Outlaw Anonymity on Social Media
During a Tuesday, November 14 appearance on Fox News, 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made a proposal that has been drawing a great deal of vehement criticism online: abolishing anonymous social media accounts.
The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations described anonymous social media accounts as a “national security threat” and proposed that platforms like X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook be required to verify the identities of all users.
“When I get into office,” Haley told Fox News, “the first thing we have to do — social media companies, they have to show America their algorithm. Let us see why they’re pushing what they’re pushing.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?
Haley argued that her proposal, if carried out, would promote greater “civility” online. But her critics slammed it as a recipe for authoritarianism.
One of those critics was far-right Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk, a Donald Trump loyalist.
Kirk, on Twitter, posted, “Nikki Haley says ‘every person on social media should be verified by name’ for the sake of ‘national security.’ Nice try, Nikki. Anonymous speech is a core part of free speech — which the founders would know, since many of them (including Alexander Hamilton and James Madison) wrote anonymously.”
MAGA Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running against Nikki in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, tweeted, “@NikkiHaley is *openly* pushing for the government to use private tech companies to censor speech. This is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook. Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its censorship bureau shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House.”
READ MORE: Nikki Haley-Ron DeSantis feud escalates as she catches up to him in polls
Another GOP presidential hopeful, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, attacked Haley’s proposal as “dangerous and unconstitutional” and equated it with the type of thing the People’s Republic of China would do.
DeSantis tweeted, “You know who were anonymous writers back in the day? Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison when they wrote the Federalist Papers. They were not ‘national security threats,’ nor are the many conservative Americans across the country who exercise their Constitutional right to voice their opinions without fear of being harassed or canceled by the school they go to or the company they work for. Haley’s proposal to ban anonymous speech online — similar to what China recently did — is dangerous and unconstitutional.”
On X, DeSantis ally Christina Pushaw posted, “I am no lawyer but isn’t this blatantly unconstitutional? Free speech includes anonymous speech.”
Far-right radio host Mark R. Levin ripped Haley as well, tweeting, “And every user should be verified? Haley is showing more and more of her true beliefs.”
But not all of the tweets slamming Haley’s proposal are coming from hard-right politicians or media figures.
HuffPost’s Yashar Ali tweeted, “This is an outrageous and dangerous proposal by Nikki Haley. It’s the kind of change that a fascist demands but she’s doing it under the guise of civility and getting rid of bots. She says that requiring people to verify their identity for social media will get rid of Iranian, Chinese, and Russian bots? Well guess what, it won’t…quite the opposite.”
Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf posted, “Nikki Haley is wrong to say the gov’t should prohibit people posting anonymously on social media, but DeSantis has ZERO credibility to lecture *anyone* about free speech as long as his stupid & unconstitutional battle with Disney continues.
READ MORE: Why Nikki Haley may become the GOP’s ‘last non-Trump candidate standing’: conservative
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Entire Existence Will Be Crushed’: Trump Spokesperson Threatens Critics
- News2 days ago
‘Clown Car Is Carrying a Neutron Bomb’: Conservative Warns on Trump’s ‘Fetish for Brutality’
- News2 days ago
‘Devastating’: Jenna Ellis’ Testimony She Was Told Trump ‘Not Going to Leave’ Stuns Expert
- News1 day ago
‘Intended to Intimidate Witnesses’: Willis Wants Protective Seal on Evidence After Videos Leak
- News2 days ago
‘Empty, Toothless, Ineffective’: Supreme Court’s New Ethics Code Quickly Criticized
- News2 days ago
Trump’s Attorneys Will Begin Calling Witnesses in Fraud Trial – Here’s What to Expect
- News1 day ago
‘Inflation Was Literally Zero’: Economists Thrilled With Latest Report
- News1 day ago
Watch as Sidney Powell Throws Trump Under the Bus During Confession to Georgia Prosecutors