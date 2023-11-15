‘Fraud’: Jenna Ellis Under Fire After Georgia Video Leak

Former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis is under fire after remarks she made to prosecutors on now-leaked video appear inconsistent with her public remarks during and after the 2020 presidential election.

“Jenna Ellis is a fraud,” declared former Fox Business producer Breanna Morello, who says she quit over the cable network’s “COVID vaccine mandate,” and now has a far-right podcast on Rumble.

Morello posted screenshots of several tweets showing as recently as December 28, 2020 – well over a month after the 2020 election Joe Biden won – Ellis was promoting an election fraud claim. (NCRM has confirmed these tweets are still posted on social media.)

More pushback against Ellis came from Bernard Kerik, the former Giuliani partner, disgraced NYPD Commissioner, and convicted felon pardoned by Donald Trump.

“I was on the legal team, and I spoke to Jenna [Ellis] daily, and not once, EVER, did she tell me what she claims to have told the president, or about a conversation with [Dan Scavino],” Kerik wrote on social media.

“Her December 28 tweet, clearly contradicts her proffer statement,” he added, pointing to the last of Ellis’ tweets Morello posted.

READ MORE: Trump Attorneys’ Mistrial Motion May Violate Gag Order: Legal Analyst

Some are suggesting the leaked video shows an Ellis who appeared to know on December 19, 2020, that Trump had lost the election.

Ellis “said that one of Trump’s top White House aides, Dan Scavino, allegedly told her ‘in an excited tone’ at a White House Christmas party weeks after the 2020 election that ‘the boss is not going to leave under any circumstances,’ ” ABC News reported when it published the leaked video of her October 2023 testimony.

ABC adds that, Ellis told investigators that on December 19, 2020, Scavino “said to me, in a kind of excited tone, ‘Well, we don’t care.’ ”

“And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump — and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him — he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.’ ”

And yet, one day later, Ellis posted to Twitter, “President Trump should never concede the election.”

President Trump should never concede the election. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 28, 2020

That post remains up to this day.

In her plea agreement hearing before a Georgia judge last month, Ellis suggested she was unaware Joe Biden was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, and said she had relied on information from others rather than doing her “due diligence.”

“As an attorney who is also a Christian, I take my responsibilities as a lawyer very seriously, and I endeavor to be a person of sound moral and ethical character in all of my dealings,” Ellis told the court according to a transcript from Lawfare. “In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, I believed that challenging the results on behalf of President Trump should be pursued in a just and legal way. I endeavored to represent my client to the best of my ability. I relied on others, including lawyers with many more years of experience than I, to provide me with true and reliable information, especially since my role involved speaking to the media and to legislators in various states. What I did not do, but should have done, Your Honor, was to make sure that the facts the other lawyers alleged to be true were in fact true. In the frenetic pace of attempting to raise challenges to the election in several states, including Georgia, I failed to do my due diligence. I believe in and I value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post election challenges.”

READ MORE: Trump’s Georgia Election Fraud Trial Could Be on Live TV on Election Day

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin is also digging into Ellis’ past public remarks and the statements she made to Georgia prosecutors.

Rubin writes, “Ellis was happy to tell the Fulton County DA that she pushed back on Scavino when he suggested the boss would never leave. ‘It doesn’t quite work that way,’ she claims she said. But here’s Jenna 9 days after that alleged conversation. Hmmm.”

Also, during her proffer, Jenna Ellis was happy to tell the Fulton County DA that she pushed back on Scavino when he suggested the boss would never leave. “It doesn’t quite work that way,” she claims she said. But here’s Jenna 9 days after that alleged conversation. Hmmm. https://t.co/5ZgSKTl4tH — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 15, 2023

Rubin also posted a photo of Ellis with Rudy Giuliani.

But either that reported timing was off–or Ellis also attended another, prior WH Christmas party because she posted a photo of herself with Rudy at such a party on 12/18/20, the night of the most bonkers post-Election Oval Office meeting. — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 15, 2023

On Monday former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote that “Ellis continued to promote and defend Trump, and spread disinformation about the election, long after she was told that Trump planned to usurp power.”