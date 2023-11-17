News
‘Hideous Lie’: White House Condemns Elon Musk’s ‘Abhorrent Promotion’ of Antisemitism
The Biden White House is strongly condemning the promotion by one of the nation’s top Defense Dept. contractors, billionaire Elon Musk, of an antisemitic post. Critics say the world’s richest person has turned his $44 billion purchase of the social media site Twitter, now X, into a haven for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.
“We condemn this abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, according to The Guardian. “It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”
“You have said the actual truth,” Musk had said on X on Wednesday, in response to a user who accused “Jewish communties” [sic] of “pushing … hatred against whites.” Separately, Musk also attacked (again) the Anti-Defamation League, by writing, “I am deeply offended by ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind.”
The Guardian noted, “Musk has feuded with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) before, threatening to sue over its accounting of hate speech on his social media network.”
On Thursday, Musk wrote on X, “Media Matters is an evil organization,” after the left-leaning media watchdog published numerous articles this week focused on Musk and X.
Among them: “X is placing ads for Amazon, NBA Mexico, NBCUniversal, and others next to content with white nationalist hashtags,” and, “It’s the antisemitism, stupid,” which alleges, “No advertiser is safe while Elon Musk controls X.”
Another piece, “Elon Musk lights his tiki torch,” claims: “The X owner has opened the floodgates to bigots because he agrees with them.”
And, “Elon Musk praises antisemitic replacement theory that motivated a mass shooting as ‘the actual truth’.”
In that last piece, Media Matters writes: “The conspiracy theory, that Jewish populations are pushing ‘hatred against whites’ and supporting ‘hordes of minorities’ coming into the country, is the same one that motivated the 2018 Tree of Life shooter in Pittsburgh, as noted by The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg. Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and other figures linked to white nationalism are cheering on Musk.”
And while many people know Musk is the world’s richest man, at $242.3 billion, according to Forbes, and know him for the electric auto manufacturer Tesla (which he bought into and currently owns about 21% if its stock,) and of course the social media platform X, that was once Twitter, fewer know that he is a major U.S. government contractor.
In 2002 Musk founded SpaceX which “is worth nearly $150 billion after a $750 million tender offer in June 2023; it nearly quintupled its value in four years,” Forbes notes.
In September, the Pentagon awarded SpaceX with a $70 million contract for its Starshield satellite network developing for military use.
“The Pentagon is already a high-value buyer of the company’s rocket launches and had shown increasing interest in its Starlink satellite internet,” CNBC reported. “SpaceX’s award for Starshield follows its June win of a Pentagon contract to buy an undefined number of Starlink ground terminals for use in Ukraine.”
Calling Musk’s influence “brazen and expansive,” The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow in August wrote: “How the U.S. government came to rely on the tech billionaire—and is now struggling to rein him in.”
“There is little precedent for a civilian’s becoming the arbiter of a war between nations in such a granular way, or for the degree of dependency that the U.S. now has on Musk in a variety of fields, from the future of energy and transportation to the exploration of space,” Farrow explained. “SpaceX is currently the sole means by which NASA transports crew from U.S. soil into space, a situation that will persist for at least another year.”
Image: Elon Musk, photo by NASA/Aubrey Gemignani via Flickr
‘Very Significant’: Apple Pulls Ads From Musk’s X Over Antisemitic Post
The world’s biggest and most respected company just pulled its advertising from the social media platform owned by the world’s richest person, over his antisemitic post that reportedly has caused the stock of his electric vehicle manufacturer – the world’s largest – to “tumble.”
“The move follows Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories as well as Apple ads reportedly being placed alongside far-right content. Apple has been a major advertiser on the social media site and its pause follows a similar move by IBM,” Axios reported Friday in an exclusive, citing sources. “Musk faced backlash for endorsing an antisemitic post Wednesday, as 164 Jewish rabbis and activists upped their call to Apple, Google, Amazon and Disney to stop advertising on X, and for Apple and Google to remove it from their platforms.”
“You have said the actual truth,” Musk had said on X on Wednesday, in response to a user who accused “Jewish communties” [sic] of “pushing … hatred against whites.”
Calling it “the multibillionaire’s most explicit public statement yet endorsing anti-Jewish views,” CNN explained the claim Musk deemed “the actual truth” is an “antisemitic conspiracy theory popular among White supremacists.”
“The conspiracy theory,” Media Matters reported on Wednesday, “that Jewish populations are pushing ‘hatred against whites’ and supporting ‘hordes of minorities’ coming into the country, is the same one that motivated the 2018 Tree of Life shooter in Pittsburgh, as noted by The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg. Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and other figures linked to white nationalism are cheering on Musk.”
Media Matters’ president and CEO, Angelo Carusone, said Apple’s decision to pause its advertising on X is “very significant for 3 reasons.”
” X needs the App Store. It’s very hard/nearly impossible for Apple to fairly enforce App Store rules when they’re one of biggest advertisers. Now the conflict is gone,” Carusone noted.
“Apple was a very big spender (one of top advertisers) and even more relevant was one of few companies that increased spend over the past year,” he said, adding: “Twitter would often point to Apple’s presence as evidence that the platform was brand safe. It’s going to a lot harder for them to slow the advertiser losses without Apple’s presence to point to.”
Axios on Thursday reported that shares in Musk’s Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, tumbled, after Musk backed the antisemitic claim: “Tesla stock sank on Thursday, losing tens of billions of dollars in market value.”
Meanwhile, as The Wrap reported, there “have many ripple effects” from Musk’s support for antisemitism.
“Musk was replaced with Sen. John Kerry as a speaker at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit’s Thursday sessions, centered on artificial intelligence. APEC cited a ‘schedule change.'”
“Elsewhere, the influential investment advisor Ross Gerber determined Musk’s behavior was ultimately, ‘sadly’ a win for Tesla competitor Rivian.”
“I will be replacing my Tesla Model Y for a Rivian next year, and I’m sure the rest of L.A. will as well,” Gerber announced on X.
Speaking on CNBC on Thursday, Gerber said Musk is “destroying” Tesla’s brand.
Watch below or at this link.
“I’ve never had this with any company I’ve ever invested in ever in my life where the CEO of the company himself does so many detrimental things that is destroying the brand,” says @GerberKawasaki on @elonmusk following the $TSLA CEO’s controversial X post. pic.twitter.com/IWwUfwX9bZ
— Last Call (@LastCallCNBC) November 17, 2023
Image by The Royal Society via Wikimedia and a CC license
‘So Much Hypocrisy’: Morning Joe Shreds Speaker Mike Johnson for Calling America ‘Depraved’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough rebuked House speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and other Republicans who seem to “hate” American values.
Video has surfaced of the Louisiana Republican taking part in a prayer call early last month with far-right Pastor Jim Garlow with the World Prayer Network, and the “Morning Joe” host was troubled that Johnson suggested the nation deserved God’s wrath for its “dark and depraved” culture.
“He ran the big lie on Capitol Hill,” Scarborough said. “Preach about that, Jimmy Swaggart, right? Go to your motel room and start faxing around, you know, conspiratorial documents. There’s so much hypocrisy. Whether it is Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, Jimmy Swaggart. There’s so much hypocrisy to go to here, about a guy, again, trying to undermine our institutions. The guy who led in the House of Representatives the attempt to undermine the United States Constitution in an attempt to end democracy. Suddenly, this great prophet, this Jeremiah of our times, went quietly silent, as mobs rushed the people’s house where he was and battered and abused police officers with American flags that our soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen took into battle over 200 years to defend this country. The hypocrisy, in the words of, I think Homer Simpson when someone accidentally threw communion water in his eyes, it burns. There’s so much hypocrisy.”
Johnson specifically cited the growing acceptance of LGBTQ people, specifically teenagers, and the decline in church attendance as deserving of divine judgment, and Scarborough suggested that the apparent turn away from conservative values had much to do with Donald Trump.
“I have to go back to the question I asked yesterday, I’m serious – why do Republicans hate America so much?” Scarborough added. “I’m an evangelical. I believe, whether people think it’s crazy or not, I believe, you know, what the Gospels say. I believe what the Sermon on the Mount says. I believe in Jesus. We’re all sinners, we’re all fallen, right? But I’m very optimistic about America’s future. I see the good in people, I see the good in the country. It is interesting, he is trying to dig statistics about, I don’t know, drag queen shows or something. What I see is that, not so long ago, teenage pregnancy at an all-time low in America. That’s something we always heard about, you know, in the Southern Baptist Church growing up. Child poverty over the last year, like a 50-, 60-year low. Our economy is doing well. A lot of things going in the right direction.”
“But I’ve got to say, if he’s worried about pews emptying out, talk to young people,” Scarborough added. “So many will tell you – Russell Moore has talked about this in Christianity Today – they’re emptying out because they don’t want to go to a church where preachers worship Donald Trump instead of Jesus Christ.”
Watch below or at the link:
Trump Sues One Judge as Another Temporarily Lifts Gag Order
Attorneys representing Donald Trump on Thursday directly sued New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in an effort to overturn two fines totaling $15,000 imposed as a result of the ex-president violating a gag order, and separately petitioned to have the gag order voided in what appears to be their continued attempt to obtain a mistrial in Letitia James’ civil business fraud case.
Judge Engoron had imposed a very narrow gag order banning Trump and later, attorneys from both the prosecution and defense, from making public remarks about court staff.
An appellate court has temporarily paused Judge Engoron’s gag order, in a curt handwritten statement that reads: “Considering the constitutional and statutory rights at issue an interim stay is granted.”
The interim stay of the Trump gag orders will apparently run through a 11/27 hearing on the underlying suit. And means that Trump and his lawyers are free from Judge Engoron’s gag orders for at least 11 days.https://t.co/iFKGAbvli2 pic.twitter.com/I333tKvtQk
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 16, 2023
This is the second gag order imposed on Trump that has been paused, leading MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin to note: “Trump is now, at least temporarily, freed from gag orders now in both DC federal court and in NY state court.”
“Trump,” Rubin explains, “has sued Judge Engoron directly, challenging his authority and jurisdiction over the contempt findings against Trump’s lawyers and the two gag orders in the New York AG’s civil fraud trial (one against Trump, the other against his lawyers).”
No decision will come until after Thanksgiving, but Law360 senior reporter Frank G. Runyeon, who was present at Thursday’s emergency hearing before the appellate judge issued a temporary stay on the gag order wrote: “This is not going well for the AG… Justice Friedman is highly skeptical of Justice Engoron’s gag orders.”
Trump’s lawyers in their written motion claimed the “Gag Orders unconstitutionally infringe on [their] freedom of speech
guaranteed by the First Amendment and Article I, Section 8 of the New York Constitution.”
“Justice Engoron may not, by judicial decree, transmogrify [magically transform] the court’s summary contempt power into an unfettered license to inflict public punishments on a defendant for the defendant’s out-of-court statements made for the benefit of the fourth estate [the press]. Nor does the court’s summary contempt power authorize Supreme Court and its staff to actively and independently investigate and prosecute violations of a gag order.”
Importantly, in an apparent attempt to lay more ground for the mistrial which they filed for on Wednesday, Trump’s attorneys add: “Justice Engoron’s enforcement of the Gag Order has violated multiple sections of the Judiciary Law and casts serious doubt on his ability to function as an impartial finder of fact in a bench trial. His extraordinary expansion of that order both limits and chills advocacy on Petitioners’ behalf and precludes counsel on pain of contempt from making a record of misconduct and bias in a public courtroom.”
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
A New York appeals court has temporarily lifted the limited gag order imposed on Donald Trump and his attorneys by Judge Arthur Engoron in the Trump family civil fraud trial.
Judge David Friedman cited constitutional concerns over Trump’s free speech rights. pic.twitter.com/XsPJVmYYt2
— The Recount (@therecount) November 16, 2023
