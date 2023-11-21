‘He Is an Idiot’: Morning Joe Slams Tommy Tuberville and His ‘Stupid Comments’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski brutally bashed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for lying about Democratic policies on abortion rights.

The college football coach-turned-Republican senator told Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., on her online talk show that Democrats support laws that would allow for “abortions after birth,” and the “Morning Joe” hosts called him out for lying.

“How dumb does he think people are?” Brzezinski said. “I don’t just say women, there are a lot of men who support abortion and women’s health care, as well. This isn’t a weeklong schtick to get clicks, he’s been blocking military promotions for months, making us legitimately and literally less safe. I feel like these stupid comments he makes on stupid social media shows is just to sort of try and trigger us, I would say to women and men out there, don’t get triggered, vote. Don’t get triggered, vote. Don’t respond to that idiot.”

“I mean, he is an idiot,” she added. “Everybody in the senate wishes he would stop this, even some of his Republican counterparts. Why don’t they do something? Quite frankly, he’s not just being a dumb idiot. He is making our military less safe.”

Tuberville has been blocking military promotions for months to protest a Pentagon policy allowing for travel reimbursement for service members who live in states where abortion rights are restricted, and Scarborough said his claims about post-birth abortion are absurd.

“You do have people, when they get desperate, when they get pushed into a corner, they understand 70 percent, 75 percent of Americans are against them,” Scarborough said. “They understand they’re going to lose election after election after election after election because Donald Trump has, as he said, Donald Trump has terminated the right of women to make a decision over the freedom of them, over their bodies, over their health care. So they understand, so they make things up like this, talking about murder, saying the Pentagon can’t tell us whether they’re going to allow murder. I mean, again, just making it up.”

“I guess he’s thinking since he’s losing the public, he’s lost the state of Alabama on this issue, he’s lost Republicans, he’s going to go on some show and start lying to people about, like, the Pentagon wanting to murder babies who were born?” Scarborough added. “It’s crazy. I’ve just got to say, though, the White House must love every time Tommy Tuberville goes on TV and starts talking.”

Watch the video below or at this link.