News
‘Gotta Cut Something’: Republican Trying to Gut $505 Million From Housing for People With AIDS
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) is urging Congress to strip over $500 million from the only federal program that provides housing funding for people living with HIV/AIDS.
“AIDS is a horrific disease and we have lots of horrific diseases in our country,” said Congressman Davidson, speaking on the House floor Tuesday. “But we don’t have programs for everybody that gets a disease.”
“We don’t have programs specifically for people that get cancer, for example. We have programs for AIDS because when AIDS was first spreading, people didn’t understand it. They thought it was spread, you know, like a contagion, that you could get it just because you lived in the same housing development as someone else.”
READ MORE: Tennessee Republican Argues Federal Funds to Feed Schoolchildren Should Be Performance-Tested
“Now that we properly understand AIDS, you don’t have the same kind of denial of access to housing for people,” Congressman Davidson claimed.
The U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) last year noted, “Research shows that a stable home is critical to the well-being of persons living with HIV/AIDS, and results in better health outcomes and reduced transmission of the disease.”
Congressman Davidson said people living with AIDS “would still have access to housing, if they qualify for need-based assistance, just like every other American. It doesn’t eliminate the safety net, but it eliminates this special favored treatment. Why is that important? Well, look, we gotta cut something.”
Watch below or at this link.
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) proposes an amendment to cut $505 million of housing support for people with AIDS:
“AIDS is a horrific disease and we have lots of horrific diseases in our country. But we don’t have programs for everybody that gets a disease.” pic.twitter.com/bjouj3ynYp
— The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘A Real Problem With Winning’: Right Wing Pundits Stunned by ‘Major Victories’ for Democrats
Seventeen years after the historic loss of his U.S. Senate seat, politician-turned-pundit Rick Santorum’s comment on Ohio voters’ choice to enshrine abortion rights into their constitution and make recreational use of marijuana legal has gone viral.
Not because of any great wisdom it imparted, but because, as many, including Robert Reich, on social media observed, the ultra-conservative former Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker and hard core social conservative activist said the “quiet part out loud.”
“You put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot, and a lot of young people come out and vote,” observed Santorum, who once “compare[d] pro-choice Americans to Nazi Germany,” as ABC News reported in 2012.
“It was a secret sauce for disaster in Ohio. I don’t know what they were thinking,” he added. “That’s why, thank goodness that most of the states in this country don’t allow you to put everything on the ballot. Because pure democracies are not the way to run a country.”
READ MORE: ‘Gotta Cut Something’: Republican Trying to Gut $505 Million From Housing for People With AIDS
Democratic state Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes, the first Muslim woman elected to the Georgia legislature, posted the video of Santorum speaking on Newsmax Tuesday night and offered this summation of his comments: “This clip tells you how afraid the Republicans are of the following: 1. Young People 2. Abortion Rights 3. Legalizing Weed 4. A function[ing] democracy.”
This clip tells you how afraid the Republicans are of the following:
1. Young People
2. Abortion Rights
3. Legalizing Weed
4. A function democracy
— Nabilah Islam Parkes (@NabilahIslam) November 8, 2023
That video has received over 4 million views in just 12 hours, causing “Santorum” to trend on social media Wednesday.
Former GOP media consultant Matthew Sheffield responded to the Santorum video by saying, “The panic and extremism that’s exploded on the right flows directly from them finally realizing that they are a small and overrepresented minority that most people loathe. Their time is ending and they know it. We are going to have pluralistic social democracy.”
Santorum was not the only hard core Republican to weigh in on Tuesday’s major Democratic wins.
Former Virginia Attorney General and former (and unlawfully appointed) top Trump Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli was also on Newsmax, but it was host Rob Schmitt’s remarks that were perhaps the most insightful.
“It does seem like the Republican Party generally has a real problem with winning,” Schmitt told Cuccinelli. “We’re not doing something right. I think that’s very obvious.”
“It does seem like the Republican Party generally has a real problem with winning” pic.twitter.com/AjdNxe87tY
— Marc Porter Magee ? (@marcportermagee) November 8, 2023
Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is running to unseat U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), responded, writing: “Perhaps because your electeds have no policy ideas, just hate and division.”
READ MORE: Tennessee Republican Argues Federal Funds to Feed Schoolchildren Should Be Performance-Tested
Top Fox News pundit Sean Hannity, who reportedly spoke to Donald Trump almost nightly during his term as president, claimed Democrats are “trying to scare” voters when he commented on what The Washington Post is now calling “major victories in Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia” for abortion and abortion rights activists.
“Democrats are trying to scare women into thinking Republicans don’t want abortion legal under any circumstances,” Hannity said Tuesday night.
Hannity: Democrats are trying to scare women into thinking Republicans don’t want abortion legal under any circumstances. pic.twitter.com/cZYgkJst9L
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2023
Huffpost, reporting on Hannity’s remarks, noted: “As many commenters pointed out on social media, the main reason for that perception is probably because it’s true in many cases.”
“In Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia, abortion is now banned in almost all circumstances,” Huffpost added. “In Georgia and South Carolina, abortion is banned after six weeks of pregnancy. Other states have bans after 12, 15 or 18 weeks.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
Tennessee Republican Argues Federal Funds to Feed Schoolchildren Should Be Performance-Tested
A Tennessee Republican state lawmaker is arguing federal funds to feed school children from low-income families should not be accepted unless it can be proven that the program will increase test scores.
GOP Rep. John Ragan, who has a history of targeting school students from low-income households, told the legislature’s Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding he was concerned about “tying ourselves to the federal government,” and inquired about the amount of “waste” in the federal program, according to a video clip posted by The Tennessee Holler. The Working Group’s purpose is to determine how the State of Tennessee can reject $1.8 billion in federal education funds.
“The question that is, in the top of my mind, is how – we get this money that’s supposedly aimed at the most needy students and the lowest performing students. What’s the measure of improvement? For this money coming in? How much has it improved the performance of these students?
Rep. Ragan also claimed, “if we are tying ourselves to the federal government by accepting their money to do this thing, then it would seem to me that we as a state should be looking for the improvements that this money is purportedly going to make. Otherwise we’re just throwing money at something and being potentially wasteful.”
READ MORE: ‘Ho Hum That’s Just America’: Top Dem Furious Over Report of Man With AR-15 Near US Capitol
“Yesterday,” Ragan continued, referring to a prior meeting, “a question was addressed concerning the nutrition program related to the waste that’s involved in that. To my knowledge, there is no measurement of that waste.”
Tennessee is exploring becoming the first state in the nation to reject $1.8 billion in federal education funding.
The Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding was appointed by embattled House Republican Speaker Cameron Sexton and Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, and is comprised of six Republicans and two Democrats from both the House and Senate.
Its purpose is to “review what funding state and local governments in Tennessee receive from the federal government, how the funding is used, whether the state could provide the same services, and whether it would be feasible to reject the funds,” according to The Tennessean. “Tennessee receives $1.8 billion in Title I, IDEA, and other federal program funding each year, which support low-income students, students with disabilities, and school lunch programs.”
But The Tennessean also reports the Working Group’s members have been tasked not with whether to reject the funds, but “with recommending a strategy for how to reject the federal funds.”
Democratic Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is running to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), was the target of Speaker Sexton who tried but failed to expel her earlier this year from the legislature. (Sexton successfully had expelled two Black Democrats, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who later were returned to the legislature by voters.)
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Put Anti-Porn Software on His Phone – Could National Security Secrets Be at Risk?
Responding to the video clip of Rep. Ragan, Johnson, a retired special education teacher, wrote on social media: “Sure, because how do we know kids with food in their bellies perform better? (there is research for that.) How do we know kids with speech problems improve w/speech therapy? (Research for that too.) Guess 7 yr olds need to prove to him they’re working for those meals.”
In 2020 Rep. Ragan targeted school students whose families were behind on paying their lunch bills. Ragan’s amendment, which passed the House according to The Tennessean, “Allows schools to deny students who don’t qualify for free or reduced lunch the opportunity to participate in school events and activities, to graduate, or to receive a diploma if they don’t use their own work money to pay off the lunch debt.”
It also “Requires schools to tell parents and guardians they may be reported to the Department of Children’s Services for investigation of child abuse or neglect related to the accumulation of meal debt,” and “Removes the word ‘stigmatize’ from the line saying schools shall not ‘publicly identify or stigmatize a student who cannot pay for a meal.'”
News
‘Ho Hum That’s Just America’: Top Dem Furious Over Report of Man With AR-15 Near US Capitol
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) appeared to express outrage at the state of guns in America after police responded to a report of a man with an AR-15 style weapon walking around Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon.
“Capitol Police said one of its officers spotted the man walking around with a ‘long gun’ in the park alongside Delaware Avenue NE in front of Union Station. Officers commanded him to drop the weapon and tazed him when he didn’t comply, police said,” NBC4 Washington reported. “One police officer told NBC News the suspect had ‘an AR-15.'”
“The suspect was carrying a backpack, which police deemed as suspicious. Officers have cleared the park while they investigate the backpack.”
At 12:59 PM the U.S. Capitol Police posted on social media: “USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed.”
The New York Post describes the location as “near office buildings of the US Senate.”
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Going to Show You All the Cards Right Now’: Johnson on His Government Funding Scheme
“The man was carrying an AR-15, had a standoff with an officer and was tasked and arrested, according to two USCP sources,” CQ Roll Call’s Chris Marquette reports.
Senator Murphy, who served in the House before his 2012 election to the U.S. Senate, began his term there just weeks after the massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. 20 six and seven year-olds and six adults were slaughtered. Murphy has been a top leader working to prevent gun violence.
Tuesday afternoon Murphy posted his frustration on social media.
“An AR-15. A guy showed up near the Capitol with a semi automatic military assault rifle today and it’s just like ‘ho hum that’s just America!'”
Just hours earlier on Tuesday Murphy also posted to social media, “I’m headed to the Senate floor right now to talk about the incredibly important case before the Supreme Court right now: U.S. v. Rahimi,” a Second Amendment case.
“This radical Supreme Court is considering invalidating all laws that keep guns from domestic abusers. Just unreal. We need to fight this.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman Trying to Defund Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Astonishing Admission’ Will Damage Any Potential Appeal: Experts
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Damning’ Witness Stand Testimony Is Helping AG Letitia James’ Case: Expert
- News2 days ago
Mike Johnson Put Anti-Porn Software on His Phone – Could National Security Secrets Be at Risk?
- News2 days ago
Combative Trump on Witness Stand Admonished After Lashing Out at Judge
- News2 days ago
Americans Seem Alarmingly Open to Trump’s ‘Campaign of Revenge and Retribution’: ABC Reporter
- News22 hours ago
‘Ho Hum That’s Just America’: Top Dem Furious Over Report of Man With AR-15 Near US Capitol
- News1 day ago
GOP Congressman Trying to Defund Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office
- News19 hours ago
Tennessee Republican Argues Federal Funds to Feed Schoolchildren Should Be Performance-Tested