News
McCarthy ‘Considering’ Heading for the Exits – Would Leave New Speaker With Even Thinner Majority
Editor’s note: Shortly after Politico published a report stating McCarthy was “considering” leaving before his term ended, the former Speaker told reporters he is not leaving and plans to run for re-election. Report and video here.
Kevin McCarthy, just days after being ousted as Speaker of the House by his own Republican conference, reportedly is considering leaving Congress before the end of his term, but will stay at least until the House elects another Speaker.
Politico first reported the news, citing two people familiar with the matter.
“The deposed former speaker has made clear he plans to stay at least through the speakership election that begins next week before ending his House career, these people said, in order to help the party steady itself after a seismic shakeup.”
If he does exit before the end of his term, that would leave the incoming Speaker with an even thinner majority than McCarthy had. California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, depending on timing, has the option of calling a special election to replace McCarthy, or leaving the seat unfilled, as he did in 2020 when convicted felon Duncan Hunter, a Republican, resigned.
READ MORE: ‘Some People Could Be Easier to Work With Than Others’: Biden Laughs When Asked About Jim Jordan Running for Speaker
Hours after losing his Speakership, McCarthy refused to say if he would stay in Congress, CNN’s Manu Raju reported.
McCarthy unloads on Matt Gaetz. Says “it was all about his ethics” probe and “personal” vendetta against him. Says he’s not a conservative and just wanted to fundraise.
Separately, McCarthy won’t say if he will stay in Congress. pic.twitter.com/ZI6wOfscgc
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 3, 2023
Watch how Fox News announced the news in the video below or at this link.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may resign from the House altogether after he was given the boot as House Speaker, per @politico. pic.twitter.com/LrY4zo3RA1
— The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘I’m Staying So Don’t Worry’: McCarthy Pushes Back Against Report He Will Leave Congress
Kevin McCarthy told reporters late Friday afternoon that he is not leaving Congress, and will run for re-election next year, pushing back on a Politico report that said he was “considering” retiring before the end of his term.
“I’m staying, so don’t worry,” the now more relaxed former Speaker, who was ousted just three days ago, told reporters as he stood near a sign that reads: “Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.”
Asked to confirm he is not only not leaving Congress but will run for re-election, McCarthy said “yes.”
“We’re gonna keep the majority. I’m gonna help the people I got here and we’re gonna expand it,” he said.
READ MORE: Trump Has Allegedly Disclosed Sensitive or Classified National Security Secrets at Least Ten Times: MSNBC Producer
Watch below or at this link.
“I'm staying, so don't worry…We're gonna keep the majority. I'm gonna help the people I got here and we're gonna expand it.”
— Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) denies reports he's considering resigning from the House after his ouster as Speaker & says he plans to run for reelection pic.twitter.com/qhJQWm01K8
— The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2023
News
Trump Has Allegedly Disclosed Sensitive or Classified National Security Secrets at Least Ten Times: MSNBC Producer
The latest allegations against Donald Trump, that he disclosed national security secrets related to America’s top secret nuclear submarines to a foreign national at his Mar-a-Lago resort just months after leaving office, has experts raising alarms – especially as the ex-president is currently under indictment on Espionage Act charges.
But the Mar-a-Lago disclosure is far from the first allegation against Trump for disclosing or revealing national security secrets, sensitive, or classified information.
MSNBC’s Steve Benen, a producer for The Rachel Maddow Show and editor of the MaddowBlog, put together a non-chronological list he calls, “The Top 10 Instances In Which Donald Trump Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information For Reasons Unknown.”
As out turns out, just like the latest incident, at least two others involve nuclear submarine secrets.
The first time, as Benen notes, was just months into his presidency. In May of 2017 Trump held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S., Sergei Kislyak, inside the Oval Office, with no press or Antone from the Trump administration present. The only way Americans learned of the meeting, which did not appear on Trump’s official White House calendar, was a Russian reporter took photos and Russian media posted them to social media.
READ MORE: Cannon Grants Trump Delay in Espionage Act Case Amid Report He Allegedly Shared Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago
“President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State,” The Washington Post had reported on May 15, 2017.
“In 2021,” Benen writes, “Trump allegedly shared classified information about American nuclear submarines with an Australian billionaire. The disclosures, the New York Times reported, “potentially endangered the U.S. nuclear fleet.”
“In 2020,” Benen continues, “Trump disclosed the existence of a secret nuclear weapons program to Bob Woodward, to the surprise of national security insiders.”
“In October 2019, Trump needlessly blurted out all kinds of ‘highly classified or tactically sensitive’ tactical and operational details about the al-Baghdadi mission in Syria,” Benen says, recording it as the fourth instance.
NBC News had reported, “Officials cringed as Trump spilled sensitive details of al-Baghdadi raid,” and added: “Some details the president has revealed are inaccurate, others are classified. Officials say they worry what to put in briefings for a man with no filter.”
“In August 2019, Trump published a tweet about a failed Iranian rocket launch, which included a sensitive surveillance photo,” writes Benen, pointing to this New York Times report titled: “In a Tweet Taunting Iran, Trump Releases an Image Thought to Be Classified.”
The sixth instance: “In early October 2019, Trump publicly discussed American nuclear weapons in Turkey, something U.S. officials have long avoided disclosing and/or confirming.”
He points to this NBC News report: “Why does Trump keep blurting out sensitive information?”
READ MORE: ‘Full Fascist’: Fox News Host ‘Openly Calling for an End to Democracy’ Has Experts Warning of Violence and ‘Civil War’
At number seven: “In February 2017, Trump discussed sensitive details about North Korea’s ballistic missile tests with the prime minister of Japan at a Mar-a-Lago dining area, in view of wealthy civilians/customers,” writes Benen. He points to a Washington Post article titled: “Trump turns Mar-a-Lago Club terrace into open-air situation room.”
The eighth instance Benen lists he teases out: “‘Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,’ Trump was recorded saying, adding, ‘Isn’t that incredible?’ … It’s so cool.” That goes to this MSNBC report: “Listen: Audio of Trump discussing classified documents published by CNN.”
Next up on Benen’s list: “In July 2019, Trump had a sensitive conversation with Ambassador Gordon Sondland, while Sondland was in a Ukrainian restaurant. A former senior director of the White House Situation Room said soon after, ‘The security ramifications are insane.'”
Benen links to his own 2019 article titled, “Latest example of Trump’s security breaches is described as ‘insane’,” where he writes: “Donald Trump has mishandled sensitive information with such frequency that I was able to put together a top-10 list a couple of weeks ago.”
So according to Benen, there were at least ten instances as far back as 2019 of Trump mishandling sensitive information.
Finally, Benen writes, ” In May 2017, Trump said a bit too much about nuclear submarines during a chat with then-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.”
A May, 2017 Buzzfeed News article reads: “The Pentagon Can’t Believe Trump Told Another President About Nuclear Subs Near North Korea.”
“’We never talk about subs!’ three defense officials told BuzzFeed News after a transcript of a call between President Trump and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was published.”
News
‘Some People Could Be Easier to Work With Than Others’: Biden Laughs When Asked About Jim Jordan Running for Speaker
President Joe Biden attempted to hold back a laugh during Friday afternoon’s press conference when asked how he felt about far-right U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan running to become Speaker of the House.
The White House has largely stayed out of House Republicans’ infighting that most recently led to a near-shutdown of the federal government and the ouster of now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“Former President Trump endorsed Congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker,” began a reporter at Biden’s news conference on the blockbuster jobs report. “Could you see yourself working with Congressman Jordan if he is the next Speaker, and do you have any concerns about who might fill that position?”
READ MORE: Cannon Grants Trump Delay in Espionage Act Case Amid Report He Allegedly Shared Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Jordan is the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and of the Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of Government, which he created. Jordan has been working to impeach President Biden for months. The Washington Post has called Jordan’s claims about Biden “dishonest.”
Letting out a chuckle, Biden replied: “Look. Whomever the House Speaker is I’m going to try to work with. They control half the Congress.”
“Some people, I imagine, could be easier to work with than others, but whomever the Speaker is I’ll try to work with.”
Watch below or at this link.
Asked about the possibility of Jim Jordan becoming speaker, Biden chuckles pic.twitter.com/60F2ss8se9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2023
Trending
- News3 days ago
Pelosi Delivers Brutal Response After McCarthy’s Acting Replacement Orders Her to Vacate Her Office Immediately
- News1 day ago
Gaetz Getting ‘Cawthorned’ as Republican Exposes Details of His Alleged Misconduct
- News2 days ago
Pelosi Strikes Back After New House GOP Leadership, in Act of ‘Revenge’ Immediately Targets Top Democrats
- News3 days ago
‘Radical Left Marxists’: Trump Launches Attack Hours After Judge Imposes Gag Order
- News2 days ago
Acting Speaker McHenry Did Not Have Authority to Evict Pelosi Says Top Rules Committee Democrat
- News2 days ago
‘My Job Is Not to Put Pool Noodles Around Hard Corners for Republicans’: AOC Blasts Critics Over McCarthy Vote
- News6 hours ago
Cannon Grants Trump Delay in Espionage Act Case Amid Report He Allegedly Shared Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago
- News3 days ago
‘Terrorist Attacks’: Murphy and Cornyn Slam House GOPers Over McCarthy Ouster