Jim Jordan Is ‘Second Most Popular’ Republican in US Says Ally – He’s Not Even in the Top 100

Far-right House Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale of Montana, one of the eight who voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is claiming Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is the “second most popular Republican” in America, next to Donald Trump.

Rosendale told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday that Congressman Jordan is “trying to meet with the remaining people that haven’t supported him,” and “he’s trying to earn their support,” which he called “extremely honorable.”

“And that’s why Jim Jordan, quite frankly, is the second most popular Republican in this country, second only to Donald Trump,” Rosendale said.

The “second most popular Republican in this country” is not only false, but as The Washington Post reported Wednesday, it’s a claim that other Jordan supporters have also made.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) “told reporter Ben Jacobs, this wasn’t like January, when the caucus was dragging its feet on approving the ‘very unpopular’ Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to serve in the top position in the House. Jordan is ‘the second-most-popular Republican in the country,’ someone that his colleagues should presumably line up behind,” The Post reported. “Except, of course, that he isn’t.”

Rep. Rosendale earlier this year was forced to denounce neo-Nazis after posing with one for a photo. It was not his first time posing with members of fringe or extremist groups.

According to a recent YouGov survey, Congressman Jordan does not even appear in the top 100 of most popular Republicans in this country, nor is Donald Trump first.

The YouGov poll, “The Most Popular Republicans (Q3 2023),” is based on popularity, which the pollster defines as the percent of people “who have a positive opinion of a Republican.”

Here are the top ten:

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

2. Donald Trump

3. George W. Bush

4. Ben Carson

5. Bob Dole

6. Ted Cruz

7. Henry Kissinger

8. Ron DeSantis

9. Tim Scott

10. Rand Paul

Watch Rosendale below or at this link.