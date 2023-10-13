News
GOP Rep. Don Bacon Says Republicans Would Rather ‘Yell and Scream’ Than Govern
Don Bacon, the Republican congressman from Nebraska, had harsh words for the far-right contingent of his party amid the battle to find a new Speaker of the House.
“These guys want to be in the minority. I think they would prefer that, as they can just vote ‘No,’ and yell and scream all the time. But governing, you have to work together,” Bacon told CNN correspondent Manu Raju in a clip posted to X. Bacon also said that the hoopla puts Republicans like him in swing districts in danger of losing their seats.
“It makes us look like a bunch of idiots,” said Rep. Austin Scott, who is not backing Jim Jordan
Don Bacon says the dysfunction puts a swing seat like his at risk of flipping to Ds. “These guys want to be in the minority.”
The turmoil in the House sparked after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made good on his threats to oust former speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) earlier this month. In September, Gaetz promised to file a motion to vacate the speakership every day. Gaetz first filed his motion on October 3—and it was successful after eight Republicans broke ranks and voted alongside every Democrat to dump McCarthy.
READ MORE: 'No Closer to Picking a Speaker': House a 'Complete and Utter Mess' as Republicans Trash Each Other
Earlier this week, Bacon slammed the Republicans who voted against McCarthy.
“I condemn the eight people who did this to our party. We are sitting vacant at a time there’s a need. We have to get a Speaker in position. We need to support Israel right away, and we have a continuing resolution that’s going to stop in mid-November. We gotta fix this,” Bacon told reporters Wednesday.
House Republicans are expected to meet at 10 a.m. Friday to choose a new Speaker nominee. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the House Majority Leader, was first nominated, but dropped out of the race over doubts he could muster the 217 votes needed to win.
The far-right members of the party are backing Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH). Pundits expect Republicans to put Jordan forward as a nominee next. Jordan has former President Donald Trump’s backing, though he comes with controversy.
Former athletes at Ohio State University, where Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach until 1994, have come out against him. They allege Jordan ignored sexual abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss during his time at the school. Jordan denies the allegations, saying he never heard of any abuse happening. However, Jordan also declined to participate in an investigation into the abuse allegations.
Featured image by Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States via Wikimedia Commons.
News
Israeli President Isaac Herzog Says ‘Entire Nation’ of Palestine ‘Responsible’ for Hamas Attacks
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Palestinian civilians in Gaza were “responsible” for the Saturday attack by Hamas.
“It is an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians [being] not aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true,” Herzog said Friday. “They could have risen up, they could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’état.”
“I agree there are many innocent Palestinians who don’t agree with this, but if you have a missile in your goddamn kitchen and you want to shoot it at me, am I allowed to defend myself? We have to defend ourselves, we have the full right to do so,” he added.
READ MORE: 'Almost Diabolical': Haley Criticized for 'Ugly Lies' Claiming the Left Supports 'The Beheadings'
The Israeli president made the comments while calling for over 1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate in 24 hours. The evacuation was first announced to Gaza residents via leaflets from the Israel Defense Forces.
“Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields,” the leaflets read. “This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made.”
Hamas has told people in Gaza to ignore the evacuation order.
“Israel is removing Palestinians from their homes and lands for a second time, and we have responded to the Zionist crimes by targeting them and Ben Gurion,” Abu Obaida, spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, said. “Displacement and exile are not for us, Israel is carrying out psychological warfare through the threats and their dark history, which shows they carry out crimes and killings as a form of collective punishment.”
The United Nations has called the evacuation “impossible,” due to the large number of people asked to leave the area, according to CNN. John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, called the evacuation a “tall order.”
“We understand what they’re trying to do: They’re trying to move civilians out of harm’s way and giving them fair warning. Now it’s a tall order. It’s a million people and very urban, dense environment. It’s already a combat zone. So I don’t think anybody’s underestimating the challenge here of effecting that evacuation,” Kirby told CNN.
The war between Hamas and Israel started on Saturday when Hamas soldiers attacked Israel from Gaza. Hamas killed over 1,000 people and took over 100 hostages in that attack, according to NPR. Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by many countries including the U.S., Israel and those in the European Union. Since the beginning of the war, Israel says Hamas killed 1,300 people. The Palestinian health ministry reports 1,800 killed in Gaza.
Featured photo by Amos Ben Gershom / Government Press Office, via Wikimedia Commons.
News
‘No Closer to Picking a Speaker’: House a ‘Complete and Utter Mess’ as Republicans Trash Each Other
Nine days after eight members of the GOP voted to oust the Speaker of the House, Republicans are “no closer” to electing a replacement amid reports their nominee, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), has been unable to get the necessary number of votes and may withdraw, and Republicans are now trashing each other.
“The House Republican Conference is a mess,” reports Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. “Complete and utter mess. They are no closer to picking a speaker. They are a month away from a shutdown. Israel is asking for aid, which needs to pass in the next few weeks. They are completely lost. And have no idea how they will get out.”
Sherman also posted a quote from an unnamed source: “Based on what I’ve heard, I don’t there’s gonna be a vote this week.”
Punchbowl News’ John Bresnahan adds, “Republicans in the [meeting] room said Scalise repeatedly wouldn’t tell members what his plans were, including whether he would seek a floor vote.”
“Just rambled and didn’t directly answer questions. No plan. Didn’t unify or inspire the conference.”
READ MORE: 'Shameful': Trump's Praise of Hezbollah Terrorists Denounced by Israeli Gov't. Official
House Republicans “joke Jesus couldn’t get the 217 votes to be their speaker,” CNN’s Lauren Fox reports. “The amount of shrug emojis I’ve gotten from sources when asking what happens next? Too many to count.”
Scalise appears unable to grow his tiny majority by any significant means. CNN’s Manu Raju calls Scalise’s prospects “very very grim.”
Far-right extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are very publicly declaring their support for Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, and using Scalise’s cancer as an excuse.
Rep. MTG (R-GA) on her major concerns with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) for Speaker:
On Thursday Congresswoman Greene, who is backing Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, complained, “I’ve heard certain key people have fundraisers this weekend and we are going to ultimately get sent home. If this is the case either vote today or send us home already.”
READ MORE: 'I Don't Care What They Do': Fox News Melts Down Over GOP Speaker Election Dysfunction
Greene also attacked fellow far-right Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who also is refusing to support Scalise, but because he “attended a white supremist conference, and compared himself to David Duke.” The Georgia Congresswoman called Mace’s comments “an unfair and quite frankly disgusting attack … using Democrat talking points, using the same lines of attack that Democrats use against every single Republican, every single election, every single day, in these halls of Congress to attack Steve.”
“I personally cannot, in good conscious, vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke.”
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) says House Republicans are proving China’s Xi Jinping correct that “democracy doesn’t work.”
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) says “our adversaries are watching” as the GOP struggles to elect a new Speaker:
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) left the GOP’s “meeting unhappy,” reports MSNBC’s Sahil Kapur, and “says eight Republican ‘traitors’ (he used the word four times) have ‘paralyzed’ the House by removing McCarthy. He tells me Scalise has the same problems and GOP may NEVER get 217 votes for a Speaker. He says Dems must help.”
Kapur reports, “Chaos persists as ‘fractured’ House GOP frets about when—or if—they’ll elect a speaker Some Republicans worry they may never get 217 votes without some Democratic help.
He adds that “Republicans are getting nervous about the paralysis.” U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) “calls for empowering McHenry for 30, 45 or 60 days.” Congressman Patrick McHenry, a top ally of ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is currently the Speaker pro tempore who, according to House rules, may only act to help the House elect a new speaker.
READ MORE: 'Almost Diabolical': Haley Criticized for 'Ugly Lies' Claiming the Left Supports 'The Beheadings'
Congressman Rogers “says no; Scalise was chosen so he’s ‘gonna be the person that’s our next speaker if we get a speaker, ever.’ ‘EVER.'”
CNN’s Raju reports that U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls’s (R-TX) message to his colleagues: “You want to talk about confusing the American people? They think this whole place is a circus up here and all of a sudden Jim Jordan is nominating Steve Scalise and we’re voting for Jim Jordan. That’s just utter chaos.” And U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) “on GOP members who won’t back Steve Scalise: ‘I think they should all resign their congressional seat unless they get 100% of their district to vote for them,’ he told me.”
As the crisis continues, with no end in sight, some Republicans, Raju reports, worry they could lose their seats as a result.
“These guys want to be in the minority. I think they would prefer that because they could just vote no and yell and scream all the time, but governing, you have to work together,” Bacon said.
Early Thursday morning the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman wrote, “The reality may be that no R can get 217.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
‘Shameful’: Trump’s Praise of Hezbollah Terrorists Denounced by Israeli Gov’t. Official
An Israeli government official is denouncing Donald Trump’s praise of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, calling it “shameful” and saying to proves they cannot rely on him.
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, a member of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Cabinet, “told Israel’s Channel 13 that it was ‘shameful that a man like that, a former U.S. president, abets propaganda and disseminates things that wound the spirit of Israel’s fighters and its citizens,'” the Associated Press reports.
“’We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,’ Karhi said. Asked if Trump’s comments make it clear that he can’t be relied on, Karhi replied, ‘Obviously.'”
Trump is by far the leading candidate in the race for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination He has often painted himself as Israel’s greatest defender.
But on Wednesday, the ex-president, who is facing 91 criminal felony charges in four indictments across three jurisdictions, “criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called Hezbollah terrorist attackers ‘very smart’ as Israel recovers from the deadliest attack it has suffered in 50 years,” The Washington Post reports.
“You know, Hezbollah is very smart,” Trump said. “They’re all very smart.”
“He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here,” Trump also said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. “He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”
The White House also criticized the former president over his pro-terrorist remarks.
“We don’t comment on 2024. Statements like this are dangerous and unhinged,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates in a statement Thursday. “It’s completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as ‘smart.’ Or have any objection to the United States warning terrorists not to attack Israel. Especially now as Israel is fighting back against one of the worst acts of mass murder in the country’s history. This is a time for all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel against ‘unadulterated evil.’ That’s what the President is doing as commander in chief.”
The Council on Foreign Relations calls Hezbollah an “Iran-backed group … driven by its opposition to Israel and its resistance to Western influence in the Middle East.”
“With its history of carrying out global terrorist attacks,” the CFR adds, “parts of Hezbollah—and in some cases the entire organization—have been designated as a terrorist group by the United States and many other countries.”
