Georgia GOP Lawmakers Move to Reprimand Willis Over Trump RICO Prosecution
A group of Republicans in the Georgia State Senate are using a just-passed law designed to target allegedly “rogue” prosecutors to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and have her feel “consequences” for what they are calling her “selective prosecution” of Donald Trump.
Trump is facing 13 felony charges, including racketeering, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in a prosecution Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp says is not unlawful or inappropriate.
The complaint filed by the Georgia Republicans “contends Willis ‘improperly cherry-picked cases to further her personal political agenda’ and asks the newly formed Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission to initiate an investigation and take ‘appropriate measures’ to sanction her,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. “The Republicans don’t specifically mention Trump in the complaint, but they sought to link a spate of deaths in the Fulton County Jail to Willis’ decision to ’empanel a special grand jury to investigate her political adversaries’ amid a yearslong backlog of cases.”
Governor Kemp, who supported the legislation to target certain prosecutors for punishment or sanction, “has repeatedly said there’s no evidence Willis should face any sanctions by the commission.”
“I haven’t seen anything that she has done that has broken the law or the procedures that we have. And I’ve been very honest with people about that,” Kemp said. “It may be a political action she’s taken in some ways, with timing and other things, but it doesn’t mean it’s illegal.”
Senators have gone as far as to ask their constituents to file complaints against Willis, who now operates under heightened security.
“Willis is often accompanied by armed guards at public appearances, and security at her office and her residence was increased,” The Washington Post had reported in August.
Georgia Democratic state Representative Dr. Michelle Au, a former state Senator, on Monday observed: “Puzzling that of the eight state senators filing a complaint to sanction the Fulton County District Attorney, not one of them actually represents any portion of Fulton County.”
Georgia Senate Republican Majority Leader Steve Gooch (photo) “said he’s still exploring other options to reprimand Willis, including legislative hearings that could scrutinize her use of public resources.”
”This complaint is just one of the tools at our disposal,” Gooch said, “and we won’t relent until she feels the consequences of her misplaced priorities.”
‘Dishonest’: Critics Slam Fox News for ‘Attack-Biden-at-All-Costs Garbage’
A top Fox News reporter is being criticized for his “dishonest” and “mindless attack” suggesting President Joe Biden wasn’t working much on Monday as world leaders are speaking to each other and with their national security teams about the war in Israel.
“With war raging in Israel, the @WhiteHouse called a lid for @JoeBiden at 11:46am,” Fox News anchor John Roberts, a former White House correspondent under three administrations, said on social media Monday.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pushed back, explaining: “For those unfamiliar, a ‘lid’ is just a courtesy announcement to reporters that they should not expect public events.”
“A lid does *not* mean the President has stopped working, as is implied in the *Fox* tweet below,” he added. “On the contrary, he’s working to support Israel all day.”
Bates attached a portion of the President’s actions Monday, which included meetings with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood- Randall, and White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients.
For those unfamiliar, a “lid” is just a courtesy announcement to reporters that they should not expect public events.
A lid does *not* mean the President has stopped working, as is implied in the *Fox* tweet below.
On the contrary, he’s working to support Israel all day: https://t.co/nHosKGW490 pic.twitter.com/z2RaElWzV0
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 9, 2023
New York Times DC correspondent Glenn Thrush responded to Roberts’ remarks, saying: “Lids, in my experience, are just as likely to indicate increased activity inside a WH. They are a gauge of public events, briefings etc and not governing activity…”
Howard Fineman, the veteran political journalist added: “Yes he works for @FoxNews, but this guy has been around a long time so he surely knows that a daytime ‘lid’ doesn’t mean no activity behind closed doors at the #WhiteHouse, it generally means more. This is pure, mindless attack-Biden-at-all-costs garbage.”
“A small thing,” noted Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall, “but yet another illustration of the mode and consequences of the most watched news org in the country routinely lying to viewers. Just as a matter of course. Comes naturally.”
Obama and Reagan official White House photographer Pete Souza called it “such a reckless tweet intended for one purpose: to misinform the maga crowd. A lid does not mean the president isn’t working; just that there are no imminent public events (so reporters can leave to get lunch and know they won’t miss anything).”
Former TV news director, producer, and journalism professor Jennifer Schulze called Roberts’ remark “a ridiculous cheap shot. John was a white house correspondent for years so he knows exactly what a ‘lid’ is & what it’s not.”
If Roberts’ remark was meant to inflame the base, it was successful.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) responded from his official social media account.
Alabamians don’t work those kind of hours. https://t.co/3ZbCZv34Zm
— Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) October 9, 2023
See the social media posts above or at this link.
Texas GOP House Speaker Condemns ‘Hitler Apologists,’ Lt. Gov. Who Took $3 Million Donation Calls for His Resignation
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is expressing anger and outrage after his state’s Speaker of the House, a fellow Republican, issued a statement denouncing an influential far-right activist, donor, and Super PAC head, saying, “The Republican Party is no place for Hitler apologists.”
Speaker Dade Phelan on Monday demanded the Lt. Governor (photo) give away $3 million in donations he received from Defend Texas Liberty PAC, whose President, Jonathan Stickland, he says, “fraternized for six hours with a notorious, anti-Semitic, nazi sympathizer who denies the existence of the Holocaust.” Stickland is the Republican former Texas state representative who reportedly said in 2008, “Rape is non existent in marriage, take what you want my friend!” and has called vaccines “sorcery.”
Phelan was referring to “notorious white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes,” writes Mark Pitcavage, a Senior Research Fellow at the ADL Center on Extremism.
“At a time when we are witnessing heinous attacks on our Israeli allies by Hamas terrorists – the most egregious assault on Jewish lives since the Holocaust – Jonathan Stickland, the President of Defend Texas Liberty PAC, fraternized for six hours with a notorious, anti-Semitic, nazi sympathizer who denies the existence of the Holocaust,” wrote Speaker Phelan, citing a Texas Tribune report from Sunday.
“This not just a casual misstep. It’s indicative of the moral, political rot that has been festering in a certain segment of our party for far too long. Anti-Semitism, bigotry and Hitler apologists should find no sanctuary in the Republican party. Period. We cannot – and must not – tolerate the tacit endorsement of such vile ideologies.”
Phelan continued, saying, “I call upon any elected official who has accepted political donations from Defend Texas Liberty PAC, or any of its affiliate organizations, to immediately redirect every single cent of those contributions to a charitable organization of his or her choice.”
“Furthermore, I call upon elected officials and candidates to state unequivocally that they will not accept further contributions, including in-kind contributions, from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC. Recently, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick took $3 million from this organization. I expect him to lead the way in redirecting these funds.”
“Additionally, the Republican Party of Texas has received $132,500 during this election cycle from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC. As of their last report, RPT had just under $50,000 on hand. I call upon Chairman Matt Rinaldi to direct the party to donate these Defend Texas Liberty funds to charity. And if doing so would take the party into the red, I would be happy to provide a short-term loan until Chairman Rinaldi can replace the money with other donations.”
“There is no excuse to keep tainted funds from an organization that provides a platform for hatemongers, sexual predators, racists and nazi sympathizers.”
The Texas Tribune report noted that it had “observed Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi outside the building, but he denied meeting Fuentes and denounced him.”
Just a few hours after Phelan’s statement, Lt. Gov. Patrick demanded the Speaker resign.
“I didn’t think even Dade Phelan would stoop this low,” Patrick in a statement, Austin, Texas’ KDFM reports. “He has now absolutely hit rock bottom. His latest political stunt is disgusting, despicable, and disingenuous. With nearly 1,000 dead and over a hundred kidnapped, anyone who would use the war in Israel for their own political purposes is revolting, repulsive, and repugnant. Nick Fuentes and his anti-Semitic rhetoric have no place in the United States. Those who spew such vile, loathsome, abominations will have to answer for it.”
“For anyone to try to use these invectives for their own political gain is below contempt,” Patrick aded. “I am calling on Dade Phelan to resign his position before the House gavels in this afternoon. There is no place in Texas political discourse for any elected official to use the atrocities in Israel for their own political gain. That’s what Dade Phelan is doing. At this point, he’s simply got to go.”
KDFM adds that “Patrick’s denunciation of Fuentes comes after Fuentes met with Defend Texas Liberty PAC leadership, from whom Patrick accepted $3 million.”
Nancy Mace’s Endorsement of Jim Jordan for Speaker Revives Allegations He Did Nothing to Stop Sexual Abuse at Ohio State
Two-term Republican U.S. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina is under fire after telling CBS News she is unfamiliar with allegations – including public testimony and on-the-record reports – that House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) ignored the sexual assault and abuse of college athletes, some of them his own wrestlers, when he was their coach at Ohio State. She is also facing heat for saying she knows nothing about allegations Chairman Jordan “knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6, than any other member of the House.”
Now, many are speaking out against her claims of ignorance of the multiple allegations against Jordan while also endorsing him to become Speaker of the House.
“I will tell you today, I am going to be supporting Jim Jordan, for Speaker for a number of reasons,” Congresswoman Mace told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I think that his values, his work ethic, his ability to just run circles around everyone with regards to policy and pushing forward.” She lauded his as “a workhorse,” and added, “We’ve got to put the American people first and move this country forward and do it in a positive way. And I think he’s going to bring that to the table.”
Brennan replied, “I know you’ve been outspoken about defending victims of sexual assault. Do the past allegations against Jim Jordan that he turned a blind eye to sexual abuse give you any reservations? How do you square that?”
“Yeah,” Rep. Mace responded, “I’m not familiar or aware with that. He’s not indicted on anything that I’m aware of. And so I don’t I don’t know anything and I can’t speak to that. But, I will say that I have been, as you said Margaret–”
“It’s the Ohio State University allegations,” Brennan interjected.
“Yeah, I don’t, I don’t know anything about that,” said Mace. “What I do know is that I’ve been a very strong voice for women. I’ve talked to Jim Jordan, and Steve Scalise about that. I’ve been a very strong advocate for rape victims. As you mentioned earlier, the Judiciary Committee as- with him as chairman, recently passed a rape kit bill that Barbara Lee and I are working on. And those are the facts and the data that I have to work with. And I’ve had a very positive experience with him in that regard.”
Brennan: Do the past allegations of Jim Jordan that he turned a blind eye to sexual abuse give you reservations?
Mace: I’m not familiar or aware of that.
Brennan: Ohio state university allegations.
Mace: I don’t know anything pic.twitter.com/OGQQFqR9pt
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2023
On Sunday, Rolling Stone noted, “Mace is correct that Jim Jordan has not been indicted, but he was named as a defendant in a suit against the university in 2018 that alleged OSU doctor Richard Strauss abused athletes on the team over the course of decades, including while Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach. Jordan has denied knowing about the abuse during his tenure, but at least six former OSU wrestlers have said Jordan was aware but failed to act. An independent investigative report released by the university in 2021 concluded that Strauss abused at least 177 students.”
Brennan also confronted Mace about her strong support of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is responsible for the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week. When asked her thoughts about allegations that Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct, illegal drug use, and public corruption, which the House Ethics Committee is investigating, Mace again claimed ignorance.
“Well, I don’t again, he’s not indicted for anything. I don’t really, I don’t know much about it–” she told Brennan.
And when Brennan confronted Mace with remarks made by Republican former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who served as Vice Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Mace also said she was unaware.
“Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6, than any other member of the House of Representatives,” Cheney said in video Brennan played for Mace. “And if the Republicans decide that Jim Jordan should be the Speaker of the House, there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.”
Brennan called that “a chilling statement.” Mace said, “Well, again, there’s going to be all sorts of issues that we agree on and disagree on.”
Here’s how some are responding to Mace’s insistence she is “not familiar or aware” of the allegations Chairman Jordan ignored the sexual assault and abuse of college athletes, some of whom he coached.
Former Republican and former federal and state prosecutor Ron Filipkowski on Sunday reposted video from 2020 of one of Jordan’s former wrestlers testifying before the Ohio House about the abuse. Filipkowski added, “Since Nancy Mace said today she didn’t know anything about this, and since Jim Jordan appears to be lining up the votes for Speaker, this was the Captain of his wrestling team begging the OH legislature to extend the statute of limitations because of his coverup but they refused.”
One year ago, former Ohio State wrestling captain Adam DiSabato testified to the Ohio House that Jim Jordan “called me crying, begging me for half an hour” to cover up hundreds of sex abuse allegations in the program he was coaching. The clip. pic.twitter.com/ALYfdYOdbW
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 16, 2021
The Nation’s Justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, called Mace’s remarks about Jordan allegedly ignoring his own wrestlers saying they had been victims of the team doctor’s sexual misconduct, “the Russian nesting doll of willful blindness.”
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called Mace “comically dishonest.”
Professor of law and MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance said, “‘I don’t know anything’ feels pretty evergreen for her folks right now.”
Journalist James Surowiecki wrote, “Nancy Mace can cite chapter and verse on allegations about Hunter Biden’s finances. But when it comes to the six Ohio [State] wrestlers who said Jim Jordan did nothing when they told him the team doctor had sexually abused them, her response is, ‘I see nothing. I hear nothing.'”
He added, “A reminder that Nancy Mace cracked jokes about Trump sleeping with Stormy Daniel’s and Matt Gaetz supposedly sleeping with underage girls. But sure, she’s heard nothing of the allegations against Jordan.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
