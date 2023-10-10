News
Former NATO Commander Latest to Blast Tuberville Blockade of Military Confirmations
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s blockade of over 300 Senate required confirmations of U.S. Military promotions is gaining new attention as the Biden administration announced it is sending warships after the terrorist attack on Israel.
Among the latest to deliver criticism against the Alabama Republican Senator is the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Admiral James Stavridis (ret.), who served in the U.S. Navy for 37 years.
Since February, Senator Tuberville has been holding up U.S. Military promotions and nominations requiring Senate confirmation. He has claimed he is doing so in response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members who must travel out of state to obtain abortion services. But Sen. Tuberville has also said his blockade is a response to the “woke” policies of President Joe Biden, and even in response to the personal remarks of some of the officers he is holding up.
In attacking them personally, Tuberville one officer who allegedly “joined a ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion panel,’” and one who “celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
Sen. Tuberville, who has a history of defending white nationalism, also reportedly emailed out posts which attack career military officers’ comments supporting LGBTQ equality, embracing diversity, pledging to address systemic racism, and more.
On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced he is sending an aircraft carrier group, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest warship in the world, to the region.
“We have an American aircraft carrier, airwing, warships off the coast of Israel – could be in combat any minute,” warned Adm. Stavridis. “But we don’t have a chief of naval operations confirmed. What’s wrong with that picture? Answer: Senator Tuberville. Lift the hold coach.”
Iraq War veteran Paul Rieckhoff, founder of the nonprofit Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), responded to Adm. Stavridis’ remarks, writing on social media: “Maybe now people will finally appreciate the depth of disruption Tuberville’s radical antics are having on our military. @DeptofDefense doesn’t need any additional problems to deal with right now. Especially problems created by one of our own Senators. #OurEnemiesAreCelebrating.”
Tim Scott’s ‘Blood on His Hands’ Blaming of Biden for Attack on Israel Met With Outrage
U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s claim President Joe Biden bears responsibility for the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, and has “blood on his hands” after more than 1000 Israelis were slaughtered, is being met with outrage.
“Mercy,” Senator Scott said in his remarks at The Hudson Institute, which has been described as a “hawkish think tank that heavily relies on Pentagon funding.”
“There is no both sides,” Scottt continued Tuesday. “There is no moral equivalency. We’re talking about terrorists killing innocent people. There is right and there is wrong. It’s black and white. And there should be no doubt where our loyalties as a nation lie.”
“We have seen the face of evil. The President of the United States has a moral duty to lead with strength and clarity. So while Hamas carried out these attacks, Joe Biden has blood on his hands,” Scott claimed.
“His weakness invited the attack. His cash giveaways to Iran help fund terrorism and after the attack, his administration suggested that Israel just stand down, is a disgrace. We need a president who was loyal to our allies yet lethal to our adversaries because weakness has never purchased peace, being passive is a provocation.”
Scott’s claim, that President Biden gave away cash to Iran and that cash helped fund terrorism is false, has been widely debunked, including by Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin.
Griffin: The $6 billion is still currently held in a Qatari bank account with U.S. Treasury oversight. The money came from Iranian oil sales to South Korea and did not include U.S. Taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/HAQV3HUh3N
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2023
Senator Scott’s presidential campaign is ranking at number seven and polling at just 2.4%, according to the right-leaning website RealClearPolitics. On Tuesday conservative columnist George Will urged the South Carolina Republican to drop out and endorse Nikki Haley.
Outrage and anger followed Scott’s attack on the President.
Former Republican and former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh blasted Sen. Scott:
“This is so fucking despicable @SenatorTimScott. And wrong. Just an ugly thing to say. Good God, I thought you were better than this. What the hell happened to you? Shame on you. Shame on you.”
READ MORE: Texas GOP House Speaker Condemns ‘Hitler Apologists,’ Lt. Gov. Who Took $3 Million Donation Calls for His Resignation
Political commentator Keith Olbermann remarked, “What a gutless political prostitute @SenatorTimScott truly is.”
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, the former Jeb Bush presidential campaign communications director, responded saying: “This would’ve been unthinkable rhetoric from Dems after 9/11. Had John Kerry said something like this about W, Fox would still be having outraged segments about it to this day. There’s plenty of room to criticize Biden without equating America to baby decapitating terrorists.”
Watch Sen. Scott’s remarks below or at this link.
“While Hamas carried out these attacks, Joe Biden has blood on his hands.”
– Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) blames Biden for Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel, again parroting an unsubstantiated GOP claim that Iran used the money from the $6B prisoner exchange to help fund the attacks pic.twitter.com/J0EEfbOttW
— The Recount (@therecount) October 10, 2023
Santos Slapped With 10 Additional Federal Felony Charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), indicted on 13 federal felony charges earlier this year, is now facing an additional ten charges including “conspiracy, wire fraud, false statement, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud,” for a total of 23 charges, according to Axios.
The Dept. of Justice also alleges Congressman Santos transferred campaign contributions to his personal bank account.
A U.S. Dept. of Justice statement says a grand jury has indicted Santos on “one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), two counts of falsification of records submitted to the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud.”
“Santos was previously charged with an additional seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives in the original indictment.”
The DOJ’s Office of Pubic Affairs released details of Santos’ alleged crimes.
“To create the public appearance that his campaign had met that financial benchmark and was otherwise financially viable, Santos and [his Treasurer, Nancy] Marks allegedly agreed to falsely report to the FEC that at least 10 family members of Santos and Marks had made significant financial contributions to the campaign, when Santos and Marks both knew that these individuals had neither made the reported contributions nor given authorization for their personal information to be included in such false public reports.”
“In addition, understanding that the national party committee relied on FEC fundraising data to evaluate candidates’ qualification for the program, Santos and Marks allegedly agreed to falsely report to the FEC that Santos had loaned the campaign significant sums of money, including in one instance a $500,000 loan, when, in fact, Santos had not made the reported loans and, at the time the loans were reported, did not have the funds necessary to make such loans.”
“Through the execution of this scheme, Santos and Marks ensured that Santos met the necessary financial benchmarks to qualify for the program that the national party committee administered. As a result of qualifying for the program, the congressional campaign received financial support,” DOJ alleges.
In one example of Santos’ alleged criminal actions, DOJ claims a contributor “texted Santos and others to make a contribution to his campaign, providing billing information for two credit cards. In the days after he received the billing information, Santos allegedly used the credit card information to make numerous contributions to his campaign and affiliated political committees in amounts exceeding applicable contribution limits, without the contributor’s knowledge or authorization.”
“To mask the true source of these contributions and thereby circumvent the applicable campaign contribution limits, Santos falsely identified the contributor for one of the charges as one of his relatives. In the following months, Santos allegedly repeatedly charged the contributor’s credit card without the contributor’s knowledge or authorization, attempting to make at least $44,800 in charges and repeatedly concealing the true source of funds by falsely listing the source of funds as Santos himself, his relatives, and other contributors. On one occasion, Santos charged $12,000 to the contributor’s credit card, ultimately transferring the vast majority of that money into Santos’s own personal bank account.”
Conservative Urges Tim Scott to End Presidential Run to Avoid ‘National Disgrace’ of ‘a Trump Nomination’
Conservative Washington Post columnist George Will is urging U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) to drop his presidential run, unite behind former governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and convince other Republican candidates to do the same, all in an effort to avoid the GOP nominating Donald Trump.
“There is national incredulity, exhaustion, embarrassment, disgust and fatalism about the political parties’ inability to generate palatable presidential choices,” Will claims. “With every passing day, the probability of a national disgrace — a Trump nomination — increases. And with it the probability of another disgrace, a Biden-Trump rematch, which might mean the probability of another Trump presidency.”
Senator Scott “can acknowledge that his energetic campaigning has failed to enkindle sufficient enthusiasm and depart as he campaigned, cheerfully. Or he can try to become someone whom, to his credit, he has no aptitude for being — another peddler of synthetic anger, stoking today’s rage culture.”
READ MORE: ‘Ramping Up His Fascist Re-Education of Americans’: Expert Issues Dire Warning on Trump
Will claims that Nikki Haley “would be heavily favored against the fast-fading President Biden. So, if her nomination becomes likely, Democratic panic might produce what Democratic prudence evidently will not: a 2024 ticket other than one joining someone no longer fit for the presidency with someone who never will be fit.”
“If four or more of Trump’s Republican rivals slog on, each hoping a strong Iowa showing will propel them to stronger ones in New Hampshire and South Carolina, they are all likely to finish with equally barren prospects,” Will wrote. “Tim Scott, by acting boldly — one might say presidentially — against a dismally predictable political dynamic, could give a grateful nation hope for the redemption of this shabby era.”
Will makes one important disclosure at the beginning of his column: “The columnist’s wife, Mari Will, an adviser to Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), disagrees with this column.”
Scott is getting hit by columnists from both sides.
MSNBC’s Steve Benen blasted Sen. Scott’s “cheap and classless” remarks blaming President Biden for the Hamas terrorists’ attack on Israel as “desperate pandering from a candidate who’s polling just below 3% in his national campaign.”
