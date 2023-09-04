News
‘You Will Be Removed in Jesus’s Name’: Christian Nationalist Megachurch Behind Takeover of California School Board
The Christian nationalist leader of a California megachurch is behind the takeover of a local school district board that has led to Proud Boy appearances and police being called in to keep meetings from turning violent, a report claimed Monday.
According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Kate Briquelet and Decca Muldowney, pastor Jack Hibbs of the Chino Hills Calvary Church is proud that three of the five members of the Chino Valley Unified School District are affiliated with his church, where they are pushing the type of policies that are dear to the hearts of the growing number of far-right Christians across the country.
Case in point, the election of school board president Sonja Shaw, a fitness trainer who was on the receiving end of national scrutiny after a video of her meltdown on the state schools chief went viral.
As the Beast is reporting, Shaw is not hiding the fact that her brand of Christianity is the guiding force behind her proposed public school policies, telling a crowd of admirers, “Today we stand here and declare in his almighty name that it’s only a matter of time before we take your seats and we be a God-fearing example to the nation, how God is using California to lead the way. We already know who has won this battle. You will be removed in Jesus’s name! You, Satan, are losing.”
As the report notes, megachurch pastor Hibbs helped Shaw land her position – and he is not done yet.
“Calvary Chapel has boasted on social media of collecting tens of thousands of ballots for state and local candidates endorsed by Hibbs. The church’s ballot collection, a practice it’s engaged in for years, is conducted with help from Hibbs’ political organization Real Impact,” the Beast reports, adding, “To concerned observers in Chino, Shaw’s tack is not unlike what’s happening at school boards across the country, with brawls over curriculum, social-emotional learning, and the banning of books that focus on race and LGBTQ issues.”
As for Hibbs, he’s not settling for just backing a local school board take-over.
“Hibbs has emboldened supporters to fight progressive education bills and prop up Christian candidates. In his sermons, he has tearfully prayed on stage for Donald Trump to win the 2020 election, said COVID-19 vaccines would lead people into accepting ‘the mark of the beast,’ and called ‘transgenderism’ a ‘sexually perverted cult’ and ‘an anti-God, anti-Christ plan of none other than Satan himself,'” the report states.
You can read more here.
News
Trump’s ‘Dollar Store Reject’ Truth Social Platform Ridiculed Amid Investor Crunch
Donald Trump’s social media platform, which he created after being banned from most others in the wake of violence on Jan. 6, 2021, is reportedly in trouble with its investors. Political commentators have not been kind about it.
Earlier on Saturday, Raw Story reported that Trump’s venture into social media with the creation of Truth Social could come to a screeching halt in the near future if the merger with Digital World collapses and he faces ending up with nothing from the deal that has been pending for two years. The Washington Post first reported on the Sept. 8 deadline for the merger to close or be extended.
The news spread quickly online, and conservative activist and attorney George Conway had this to say about it:
“The website for The Old Farmer’s Almanac gets three times the traffic TruthSocial does,” Conway wrote, providing evidence for that assertion from the Post article.
Former GOP campaign consultant Rick Wilson was clearly stunned about the development.
“Wait one MOMENT. You’re telling me [Trump] and [Devin Nunes] couldn’t make a go of Truth Social? You’re telling me a man who went bankrupt 5 times, a wet-brained lower-quartile Congressman, and their Dollar Store reject social platform blew it? No. WAY,” he wrote on Saturday.
Wilson later added:
“Also for all you DWAC Truth Social investors about to take a bath…may I remind you of the inevitable reality of the rule? Everything Trump Touches Dies. Everything,” he wrote.
Online personality Jeff Tiedrich also seemed to expect the downfall of the social site.
“Pretty weird how the guy who failed at running a real estate empire and failed at running casinos and failed at running an airline and failed at running a football team and failed at running for reelection has now failed at running his crappy Truth Social app, who could have foreseen that this dips–t stumblef–k would fall on his stupid face once again,” he said.
News
‘Outrageous’: Ex-GOP Lawmaker Slams DeSantis for Not Meeting With Biden as President Tours Florida Storm Damage
A former Republican congressman on Friday shot down Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ explanation for why he can’t meet with Joe Biden during the president’s planned Sunshine State visit over the weekend to assess Hurricane Idalia damage.
Adam Kinzinger during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” suggested that the DeSantis campaign was more concerned about political optics than serving his constituents, reflecting a new brand of politics — and he urged voters to “reject that.”
Kinzinger’s statement followed an announcement from DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern citing logistical concerns.
“In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts,” Redfern said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.
Guest host John Berman asked Kinzinger “Do you think that the DeSantis team is worried about the logistics of it, as they said in the statement, or is it more about the optics?”
The former Jan. 6 select committee member and staunch Trump critic wasn’t buying it.
“There’s a 1-to-2 percent chance it’s the logistics, there’s a 98-to-99 percent chance it’s the optics,” Kinzinger said.
“Look, Politics has become…even 10 years ago there were moments you could put politics aside and do what you were actually elected to do, which is lead, help, you know, that kind of stuff. It has now infected everything, and Ron DeSantis, at the cost of the benefit to Florida, has decided his political campaign cannot have him meet with Joe Biden, the President of the United States who ultimately, will be signing the checks that Florida is going to be begging for.”
Kinzinger added: “I mean it is absolutely outrageous that at a moment…I couldn’t imagine being a governor of any state, having a tragedy like that, and then turning around and thinking about how this could affect my election. It’s just it’s where we’re at now and people have to just reject that.”
Watch the video below or click the link.
News
Feds Want Author of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill to Do Hard Time After COVID Relief Fraud Guilty Plea
Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence for former Florida Republican state lawmaker Joe Harding, author of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, who plead guilty in March to charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements to fraudulently obtain $150,000 in COVID relief during the pandemic.
“Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Keen filed a sentencing memo asking the courts to put the disgraced lawmaker behind bars,” Florida Politics reports. “Federal guidelines and sentencing in similar cases suggest Harding should spend eight to 14 months in federal prison. But Keen said Harding’s cooperation with investigators may warrant cutting him some slack.”
Given the charges, Harding could have been looking at 35 years in prison, according to a March press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.
But prosecutors also cite Harding’s “genuine remorse and exceptional acceptance of responsibility,” suggesting it could warrant a lower sentence.
“In this case, the need for general deterrence is the most important factor, and it weighs in favor of a guideline sentence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Keen wrote. “However, the Government acknowledges that mitigating circumstances — including Harding’s genuine remorse and exceptional acceptance of responsibility — may warrant a downward variance.”
READ MORE: DeSantis’ School Voucher Program Gives Parents Taxpayer Dollars for PlayStations and Paddleboards
Harding, now 36, was a construction project manager who started his own lawn care company. He quickly became a right-wing darling after his anti-LGBTQ legislation, officially the Parental Rights in Education Act, was embraced by Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed it into law.
Harding’s still active social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has a pinned post from March of 2022 that reads: “To the parents of Florida: I stand with you and I see you. I’m sorry that there are people like below that want to take away your rights, sexualize your 6 year olds and lie to you.”
The end of his bio on X reads: “sponsor of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, ‘Don’t say….'”
