Trump’s ‘Dollar Store Reject’ Truth Social Platform Ridiculed Amid Investor Crunch

Donald Trump’s social media platform, which he created after being banned from most others in the wake of violence on Jan. 6, 2021, is reportedly in trouble with its investors. Political commentators have not been kind about it.

Earlier on Saturday, Raw Story reported that Trump’s venture into social media with the creation of Truth Social could come to a screeching halt in the near future if the merger with Digital World collapses and he faces ending up with nothing from the deal that has been pending for two years. The Washington Post first reported on the Sept. 8 deadline for the merger to close or be extended.

The news spread quickly online, and conservative activist and attorney George Conway had this to say about it:

“The website for The Old Farmer’s Almanac gets three times the traffic TruthSocial does,” Conway wrote, providing evidence for that assertion from the Post article.

Former GOP campaign consultant Rick Wilson was clearly stunned about the development.

“Wait one MOMENT. You’re telling me [Trump] and [Devin Nunes] couldn’t make a go of Truth Social? You’re telling me a man who went bankrupt 5 times, a wet-brained lower-quartile Congressman, and their Dollar Store reject social platform blew it? No. WAY,” he wrote on Saturday.

Wilson later added:

“Also for all you DWAC Truth Social investors about to take a bath…may I remind you of the inevitable reality of the rule? Everything Trump Touches Dies. Everything,” he wrote.

Online personality Jeff Tiedrich also seemed to expect the downfall of the social site.

“Pretty weird how the guy who failed at running a real estate empire and failed at running casinos and failed at running an airline and failed at running a football team and failed at running for reelection has now failed at running his crappy Truth Social app, who could have foreseen that this dips–t stumblef–k would fall on his stupid face once again,” he said.