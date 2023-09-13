News
‘Everybody Has Seen That’: Fox News Host Smacks Down Republican Pushing Biden ‘Burismo’ Video People ‘Not Talking About’
A Fox News host asking a House Republican if he has any evidence President Joe Biden benefitted from his son Hunter’s business contracts got the brush off and was forced to remind the congressman “everybody” has seen a video he claimed no one is talking about.
That video is of then-Vice President Joe Biden talking about how he followed official U.S. foreign policy that was also supported by European nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), requiring the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, to be relieved of his duties over his record of not prosecuting corruption.
Republicans have turned the video’s implication on its head, wrongly insisting it is evidence of corruption and bribery of the now -President, and using it in their efforts to change public opinion and attack Biden.
“Shokin’s inaction prompted international calls for his ouster and ultimately resulted in his removal by Ukraine’s parliament,” USA Today reported in 2019. “Without pressure from Joe Biden, European diplomats, the International Monetary Fund and other international organizations, Shokin would not have been fired, said Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Anti Corruption Action Centre in Kiev.”
“At one point, Biden withheld $1 billion in aid to Ukraine to pressure the government to remove Shokin from the Prosecutor General’s Office,” the paper adds. “Burisma Holdings was not under scrutiny at the time Joe Biden called for Shokin’s ouster, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, an independent agency set up in 2014 that has worked closely with the FBI.”
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Republican of Missouri, told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that President Joe Biden “could be compromised.”
“Have you seen evidence,” MacCallum asked Smith, “that shows a link to money from these contracts that Hunter Biden had, that that money helped to support the lifestyle of President Biden? Have you seen that connection?”
Instead of answering the question, Congressman Smith said, “You know one thing people’s not talking about, what we have seen is his video statement in Ukraine, saying that they needed to remove the federal prosecutor that was investigating the Burismo which is the company that his son was sitting on the board getting paid over two million dollars to be sitting on it, and he brags about the gentleman being fired –” Smith said, wrongly naming Burisma.
Before he could finish MacCallum interjected, saying, “Yeah, everybody has seen that one,” referring to the video.
“That right there is enough in itself to say, something is not right,” Smith concluded.
“Alright, we will see where this goes. Representative Smith, thank you,” MacCallum said.
Former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman called Smith’s remarks, “Complete bullshit.”
“Dozens of countries were pushing to get the deeply corrupt Shokin fired and the Republicans are now using him as a witness. That’s before we talk about all of that happened before he was President. These clowns have nothing.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Fox News' Martha MacCallum: "Have you seen evidence that shows a Link to money from these contracts that Hunter Biden had, that that money helped to support the lifestyle of President Biden?"
Rep. Jason Smith: [pivots to Biden taking credit for Shokin getting fired] pic.twitter.com/usKInURTPG
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 13, 2023
‘Matt Is Upset About an Ethics Complaint’: GOP Divide Deepens as McCarthy Smacks Down Gaetz
Speaker Kevin McCarthy hammered fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Wednesday over the Florida GOP congressman’s threat to oust him, further exposing the deepening divide among House Republicans, many of whom had forced unprecedented concessions from their leader before allowing him to take the gavel after 15 votes back in January.
CNN’s Manu Raju reported McCarthy “took a swipe at Gaetz,” and said he was “working with Democrats.”
“Matt is working with Eric Swalwell, but let me be very clear. Matt is upset about an ethics complaint,” McCarthy told reporters. “I don’t care what they threaten against me. I am not going to interject into an independent committee like Ethics, and I’m not going to put Swalwell back on the Intel Committee, so they can do whatever they want.”
READ MORE: ‘I’ve Never Changed My Position’: McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
McCarthy approved to be referring to the recently revived House Ethics Committee investigation into Congressman Gaetz, which is seeking to determine if he had an unlawful “sexual relationship” with a 17-year old girl, unlawfully used drugs, or engaged in other illegal acts.
On Tuesday in a House speech Rep. Gaetz, one of the original and longest holdouts on McCarthy’s vote to become Speaker, declared: “I rise today to serve notice − Mr. Speaker you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role.”
USA Today reported that “Gaetz cited several reasons for his threats, including McCarthy not holding votes on issues like term limits for lawmakers or balanced budgets. He also criticized McCarthy for not releasing the full security tapes from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.”
“Gaetz on Tuesday denounced McCarthy for what the Florida lawmaker called insufficient accountability for President Joe Biden’s family and the lack of subpoenas filed against Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.”
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
Kevin McCarthy responds to threats from Matt Gaetz:
“Matt is upset about an ethics complaint. I don’t care what they threaten against me. I am not going to interject into a independent committee like ethics.” pic.twitter.com/ooDSK8D7NO
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 13, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
‘I’ve Never Changed My Position’: McCarthy Picks Fight With Reporter After Saying No Impeachment Inquiry Without a Vote
Speaker Kevin McCarthy picked a fight with a CNN reporter on Wednesday after saying just twelve days ago there could be no impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden without a vote in the full House of Representatives. On Tuesday the Republican from California announced he had directed top committee chairs to open an impeachment inquiry, despite having no evidence of President Biden receiving any benefits from his son’s businesses.
“You told Breitbart twelve days ago that you had the votes” to pass an impeachment inquiry, CNN’s Manu Raju told McCarthy. “What changed?”
“You know what’s interesting to me?” McCarthy responded. “You are a reporter for CNN, correct? I just laid out to you a lot of allegations based upon the American public.”
“Why did you change your words?” Raju asked.
“Okay. Well, let me let me answer your question because I’ve answered it every single day you could answer me every single day, Nancy Pelosi changed the precedent of this House. This doesn’t preclude – Nancy Pelosi changed the precedent of this House on September 24. It was withheld and good enough for every single Democrat here. It was good enough for the judge. Why’d you want to have to be different today? What we’ve learned in the last couple of weeks, wouldn’t you want to know the answer to? Your whole job is reporting.”
McCarthy went on to say there is an “accusation that the President took a bribe.”
“You do know from your own reporting from your own station that they were selling a brand. You do you know from your own reporting from CNN that the President went to and did conference calls that the President went to lunches and dinners – just the dinners, and and Hunter got a new Porsche.”
“That’s my question to you. Why don’t you ask the other questions?”
After Raju again accused McCarthy of having changed his position, the Speaker insisted, “I never changed my position.”
“You know what’s interesting me?” McCarthy continued. “So you don’t care about any of the answers? You are very interested the whole process.”
Raju: You told Breitbart 12 days ago you had the votes. What changed? pic.twitter.com/c1gXifTsO0
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2023
In 2019 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did announce an impeachment inquiry but weeks later held a formal vote, which McCarthy has not promised to do. Donald Trump’s own Dept. of Justice in 2019 ruled that an impeachment inquiry is invalid without a formal House vote.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday said, “at risk of losing his job, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caved to the demands from the far right today” as she called his actions a “major about face.”
“So far,” Collins continued, “there hasn’t been any evidence that is taking Republicans anywhere. It’s been nine months since they’ve been in the majority. And House Republicans have still not delivered any proof of President Biden directly benefiting from his son’s business dealings. McCarthy launched the inquiry today unilaterally without having the full House vote on it. Now that’s a major about face from just 11 days ago, when he said, and I’m quoting the House Speaker, ‘Now, the American people deserve to be heard. That’s why if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the people’s house, and not through a declaration by one person.'”
Watch Collins below and Raju above, or both at this link.
It was 11 days ago that Speaker McCarthy said if they moved on an impeachment inquiry, “it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House & not through a declaration by one person.” Yet he did so today without that vote & through the declaration of just one person. pic.twitter.com/tDHs3Kids5
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 13, 2023
Tuberville Refuses Responsibility but Says He’s Blocking 300 Military Promotions Because ‘We’re Not a Communist Country’
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s list of blocked military promotions has now reached over 300, he’s being rebuked by Democrats and Republicans alike, including GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and now he’s refusing to take responsibility for the blockade while insisting he’s put the hold on hundreds of officers because “we’re not a communist country.”
The Alabama freshman Republican Senator, who single-handedly has been blocking the required Senate confirmations since February for what reportedly are now 319 promotions, says Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is to blame. He told Bloomberg News each military officer’s promotion takes two hours of voting by the Senate, which could take them up individually despite his block. Tuberville said voting on all the promotions would take “no time at all” to complete.
“I want to ask you another question about national security and the readiness,” a Bloomberg News reporter told Tuberville. “Though we do have at the moment a position that is affected by this, it has to do with a new task force when it comes to intercontinental ballistic missiles. There is a name that has been floated for a nomination and even if it is not that individual is to two star general position, which means the Senate would have to vote on it. Isn’t that quite concerning, given what we are seeing from the position of what’s happening in Russia and as well as what’s happening in Beijing?”
“Yeah,” Sen. Tuberville responded, “it’s quite concerning. Bring him to the floor. And it take two hours to confirm it. I mean, that’s all I’m asking. Chuck Schumer needs to do his job. You know, when everything doesn’t go perfect for you. When I was in coaching, it’s not a perfect job. Things are gonna go wrong. You’re going to make adjustments, make this adjustment. Let’s bring them to the floor. We can do them every two hours. We can have these done in no time. They don’t want to do it. They do not want to do it.”
The Alabama Reflector notes, “voting on the 319 nominees would take hundreds of hours of floor time just as Congress must pass numerous bills to avert a government shutdown and lapses in federal programs before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.”
“Any attempt to blame the vacancies of these confirmed positions on Sen. Schumer is embarrassing,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said, according to the Reflector. “We don’t mind voting on people, but the implication is, ‘Why not vote on the top brass and just punish all the people below them?’ That seems to be the offer.”
Tuberville then lashed out at the Pentagon for discharging 8000 service members who refused to get vaccinated.
“They call readiness. How about the 8000 military people and their families that they ran out of the military because this vaccine mandate they pushed on ’em a year ago?” he asked Bloomberg News. “That’s what I talked about readiness. That’s what I call a travesty is when you run 8000 people out at one time because they won’t go by mandate that they pushed on the military.”
Tuberville has claimed his blockade is over the Pentagon’s post-Roe v. Wade policy of reimbursing service members for necessary out-of state travel to obtain abortion services. In his Bloomberg interview he said the policy came from “a memo from the White House.”
“We’re not a communist country. Everything this made policy and law goes through Congress. And I told them that if you change it, I’m gonna block your admirals and generals. What at that time, there was one or two. Now we’re up to 300. I think they’re starting to believe me,” he bragged. “That meant what I said. And again, they could be clear in these nominations one at a time, two hours each. They don’t want to do that. Democrats have not been told no since they’ve been up here for two, two and a half, almost three years. Since the code. President Biden was elected. And now they can’t handle it, but we’re not gonna have any movement on my side. Unless they change this back and let’s vote on it. Let’s just vote on it. And if it passes, passes, done.”
“They have no clue of what this policy is,” Tuberville also said. “They just wanted to change it to let the American people know, ‘hey, we can do what we want to,’ and I’m not gonna allow them to do it. Now if they continue to do it. We’re gonna have the same people in places admirals and generals. Again, there’s no readiness problem. We got people in place that are doing their jobs, and sooner or later, I think they will start to come around but right now we’ve got a standoff.”
Last month NPR reported if Tuberville does not release his holds 650 military officers’ promotions may be “in limbo” by year’s end.
Watch short clip of Tuberville’s remarks below or at this link.
