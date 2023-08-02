News
‘We’re Gonna Start Slitting Throats on Day One’: DeSantis Makes New Deep State Pledge in Campaign Reboot
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, two weeks into the reboot of his ten-week old presidential campaign, pledged to New Hampshire voters this week he will root out the “deep state” from the federal government, and “start slitting throats on Day One.”
“DeSantis just wrapped up a three-day trip to New Hampshire, his first since downsizing his campaign due to financial problems. On the ground, it was clear the challenges he faces here remain significant, even as his chief rival confronts major legal problems,” New Hampshire Public Radio reports.
Governor DeSantis “appeared bent on demonstrating that no candidate talks tougher. He promised that, under his presidency, Mexican drug cartels would be ‘shot stone cold dead,’ and vowed that when it comes to federal bureaucrats, ‘we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.'”
The Florida governor who is in second place in the GOP primary, yet trailing Donald Trump in the polls by as many as 37 points, used similar language last week, saying his Secretary of Defense would need to “slit some throats” as well.
“During an interview with Real America’s Voice, Florida’s Governor said he wanted a Defense Secretary with a sharp blade and a killer instinct who isn’t wedded to the extant hierarchy,” Florida Politics reported.
DeSantis “said the person he picks to run the Pentagon would have to be prepared to ‘slit some throats’ and be ‘very firm, very strong’ in imposing their will.”
Ahead of Arraignment Trump Claims Pence ‘Didn’t Understand’ He ‘Had Power’ to Help Overturn the Election
Twenty-four hours before he is slated to appear before a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to be arraigned on four felony charges related to his alleged efforts to remain in office despite the results of the 2020 election, Donald Trump falsely alleged his then-Vice President, Mike Pence, had the power to help him overturn that election.
As The New York Times notes, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment accuses Trump of “three conspiracies: one to defraud the United States; a second to obstruct an official government proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote; and a third to deprive people of a civil right, the right to have their votes counted. Mr. Trump was also charged with a fourth count of obstructing or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding.”
In court on Thursday Trump will be arraigned. It is possible he could appear virtually. He likely will plead “not guilty.”
It’s unknown if U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan will warn Trump about his public comments.
On Wednesday afternoon Trump targeted Pence, who is running against him for the Republican Party’s nomination for President.
“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” the ex-president wrote own his social media platform.
“He didn’t fight against Election Fraud, which we will now be easily able to prove based on the most recent Fake Indictment & information which will have to be made available to us, finally – a really BIG deal,” he continues, before making this false statement:
“The V.P. had power that Mike didn’t understand, but after the Election, the RINOS & Dems changed the law, taking that power away!”
In December of 2022, Congress clarified the role of the Vice President to ensure no president ever again could attempt to overturn the election via the route Trump wanted Pence to take.
Jack Smith’s ‘Star Witness’ Mike Pence Tells Audience in Indiana He Doesn’t Want to Talk About ‘News of the Day’
Former Vice President Mike Pence, struggling to make the cut for the first Republican presidential debate later this month, told a small audience in his home state of Indiana he does not want to “talk about the news of the day,” an apparent reference to the third and most consequential indictment of his former boss, Donald Trump, this time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
On Tuesday Pence released a statement on the indictment, mentioning Trump just one time, near the end.
“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States. I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter.”
“Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will. As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people. We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the challenges plaguing our nation.”
Tuesday night MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell declared Pence will be Special Counsel Jack Smith’s “star witness,” and pointed to three words quoted in the Trump indictment: “You’re too honest.” O’Donnell and others have said that quote “obviously” came from Pence.
Foreign policy, national security and political affairs expert David Rothkopf also called Pence Jack Smith’s “star witness,” but added, “he will never be a hero. He enabled as much or more bad behavior than he opposed. We can be grateful for what he did on Jan 6 & apparently his notes & someday his testimony, but still see the totality of his weak, failed tenure.”
Pence appears to have solidified his campaign focus, promising to reduce inflation despite it having dropped dramatically to just 3%, from over 9% a year ago, under President Biden’s “Bidenomics.”
At the Indiana State Fair on Wednesday Pence spent about 25 minutes talking mostly about the economy, including the price of eggs.
“Last week I actually became the first Republican candidate for president to actually lay out a plan for how we tackle inflation,” Pence told the small crowd.
He also promised a “conversation” about “the real drivers of federal spending,” which he said “frankly is entitlements: Social Security and Medicare.”
Despite having been a U.S. Congressman, a state governor, and the Vice President, Pence has failed to make inroads. Seven Republicans including Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, have qualified to appear on stage on August 23 for the first GOP presidential debate. Pence “has met the polling threshold but has yet to amass a sufficient number of donors, raising the possibility that he might not qualify for the party’s first debate,” the Associated Press reported this week.
“I promise you, as I go forward in this campaign, we’re going to focus on the issues you and your family are dealing with … not what’s fashionable for the day, not what’s the news of the day.”
— 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence (R) says the GOP should focus on the future pic.twitter.com/HKKDV86mTY
— The Recount (@therecount) August 2, 2023
Trump Has Been Playing ‘Russian Roulette With the Law’ and ‘I Don’t See How He Survives’: George Conway
Donald Trump was indicted on four charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, and George Conway doesn’t see how he survives all the criminal cases against him.
The twice-impeached former president was indicted for a second time by special counsel Jack Smith, and he’s been charged with dozens of counts of business fraud in Manhattan and appears likely to be charged in Georgia, and Conway told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Trump was in deep trouble.
“They both seem to be doing their own thing, [Fulton County district attorney] Fani Willis, said she couldn’t pick out Jack Smith out of a lineup or something like that, it doesn’t appear they’ve been coordinating closely at all, but what they’re trying to do and what they’re trying to prove is parallel,” Conway said. “I think the strategic choice Mr. Smith has made to just focus on Donald Trump is a very, very smart one, and I think that’s good his case will go to trial before hers. By all accounts she’s going to bring a much more organized crime kind of case involving the Georgia RICO statute that involve a lot of defendants.”
“That makes life more difficult for a trial judge, but I think at the end of the day what matters is you get two bites of the apple,” Conway added. “I just don’t see how he survives all of these cases, Donald Trump, because each one — he’s played Russian roulette with the law, and I just don’t think he’s going to make it through the next year.”
