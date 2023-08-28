News
UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Killed in School Shooting as Students Seen Jumping Out of Building
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member was shot and killed Monday in the country’s latest school shooting, where students were seen jumping out of a buildings. The suspect was captured and is in custody.
The shooting began around 1:00 PM and the suspect was apprehended around 2:30 PM, according to the school’s chancellor, Kevin Guskiewicz, which matches local reporting.Guskiewicz says the “all-clear” was given by police around 4:15 PM, which UNC police confirmed.
“I am grieved to report that one of our faculty members was killed in this shooting. We are waiting for confirmation that the next of kin has been contacted before we share more information,” Guskiewicz also said.
WRAL’s Mark Boyle posted video of students jumping out of a building, apparently from a second-floor window.
🚨 New video: Students spotted at @UNC jumping out of buildings after reports of active shooter on campus. The first news conference is scheduled for 5 PM today. WRAL confirmed 1 death. @WRAL pic.twitter.com/VbFi6g45rK
— Mark Boyle (@MarkBoyleTV) August 28, 2023
“Students and faculty were forced to shelter-in-place as heavily armed cops traversed the school in search of the suspect, whose photo, shared by authorities, matches the online UNC profile of [a] graduate student,” The Daily Beast reported. NCRM is not publishing the suspect’s name, which has not been confirmed by police.
The FBI has been assisting with the incident, NBC News reported.
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), who was shot in the head and severely injured during a 2011 assassination attempt, co-founded Giffords.org, which works to reduce gun violence.
“My heart aches for students at UNC Chapel Hill and the nearby schools that were in lockdown,” Giffords wrote on social media. “This generation lives with the threat of gun violence every day. Half of all young people report thinking about a mass shooting each week. We cannot continue like this. We need change.”
Giffords also reposted this post from Mary-Margaret Barbee, who says she is a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“As a UNC Chapel Hill student who is currently still sheltering in place with no updates other than the sound of sirens and helicopters, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. This shouldn’t happen. We shouldn’t have to go to class in fear of our lives. We need legislative change.”
NBC affiliate WYFF’s report:
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘She’s Bringing It’: Legal Expert Explains Why Hearing ‘Could’ve Been Worse for Trump’ but ‘Not Sure How’
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set the date for the trial of Donald Trump on federal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and those surrounding the January 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol after a Monday morning hearing during which the ex-president’s “angry” attorney reportedly became so heated she had to warn him to “take the temperature down.”
After hearing arguments from both prosecutors and the defense attorney, Judge Chutkan announced the trial in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case alleging Trump attempted to overturn the election results and subvert the peaceful transfer of power will begin on March 4, 2024. Many were quick to note that is the day before the “Super Tuesday” presidential primary.
It appeared to go poorly for Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, who repeatedly refused to budge at all on his requested trial date of April, 2026. Federal prosecutors asked for a date in January of 2024.
Judge Chutkan reportedly made clear neither request was acceptable, stating Trump’s attorneys needed more than five months to prepare, but not two years.
“You are not going to get two more years. This case is not going to trial in 2026,” Judge Chutkan told Trump’s “impassioned” lawyer John Lauro, The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reported.
“Mr. Trump — President Trump — is entitled to a fair trial. This is a request for a show trial not a speedy trial,” Lauro declared during Monday’s hearing, according to ABC News’ Katherine Faulders.
“Let’s take the temperature down for a moment,” Judge Chutkan said to Lauro as he got “heated over the government’s trial proposal & amount of discovery materials,” Faulders adds.
Chutkan also told Lauro, “I will say that, I don’t doubt from it that you’re working diligently but I will say that you and I have a very, very different estimate of what of the time that’s needed to prepare for this case.”
Professor of law, political commentator, and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at DOJ, Harry Litman, responded to Judge Chutkan’s “very, very different estimate” remark.
“Comments like this, or calling the Trump submission ‘misleading,’ are very harsh within the decorous confines of the federal court. She’s bringing it,” he said.
After Chutkan set theMarch 4, 2024 date, Lauro said: “We will certainly abide by your honor’s ruling, as we must. We will not be able to provide adequate representation … the trial date will deny President Trump the opportunity to have effective assistance of counsel,” according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
Responding to that remark, Litman observed: “So Lauro is upping the ante — he’s telling her that she is violating his due process and sixth amendment rights and creating an issue on appeal. In addition to the bottom line, which is quite bad for Trump, his counsel is now totally crosswise [with] the judge, a terrible position.”
“Chutkan hearing could’ve been worse for Trump, but I’m not sure how,” Litman concludes. “She called his lawyers misleading, obviously took their proposal as a stunt, and set a trial date about as early as she might have. Does trump now fire Lauro?”
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link.
Judge Chutkan rejects Trump’s trial date proposal and the former president’s election interference trial will begin on March 4, 2024. pic.twitter.com/6AJl6RUA6C
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 28, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
‘Scared Like Vampires of Sunlight’: Legal Expert Explains Why Mark Meadows Wants to Move Georgia Trial to Federal Court
Attorneys for Mark Meadows will make their case on Monday for why the former Trump White House Chief of Staff should be granted his request to move his Fulton County, Georgia racketeering and election interference trial from state to federal court.
One top legal expert says he believes a large part of the reason Meadows, Trump, and their co-defendants might want to move their trial to federal court is there are cameras in the Georgia courts. Trump has not yet formally requested to move his Georgia trial to federal court.
“There’s a really old law of Congress that says if you’re a federal officer performing a federal function and you have a federal defense, if you’ve been indicted in state court, you can move that to federal court,” former Obama acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday, but added, “It still means the state prosecutors control it all.”
“So for example, if Donald Trump wins in ’24 or some other Republican, he can’t terminate the state prosecution, but it does change things,” Katyal explained. “So most importantly, and this is what I think what Trump cares about the most, there are cameras in Georgia state court rooms, there are not cameras in the federal system.”
“They do not want the American public to see this trial,” Katyal said of Trump, Meadows, and all their co-defendants. “They are scared like vampires of sunlight here.”
“And so I think that’s part of it. Part of it is also to try and manipulate who’s on the jury and things like that. So I don’t think this removal motion that Meadows espoused is going to be successful because it does require you to be performing a federal function. And last time I checked, organizing a coup even if you’re the chief of staff to the President isn’t part of your official job.”
Watch the short clip below or at this link.
.@neal_katyal: “They do not want the American public to see this trial. They are scared like vampires of sunlight here.” pic.twitter.com/6XQhGdyYA1
— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) August 27, 2023
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Revealed: Prosecutor Fired by DeSantis Was on the Verge of Cracking Down on Crooked Cops
A Florida prosecutor who was one of two fired by Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his war on “wokeness” is questioning the timing of her dismissal while revealing that she was poised to bring charges against a bevy of crooked cops.
In an interview with the Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery, Orlando-based State Attorney Monique Worrell suggested that DeSantis — who is running a faltering campaign to be the 2024 Republican Party’s presidential nominee — may have been giving a local sheriff an assist by removing her from her post.
Worrell notes she was looking into a cover-up conspiracy among law officers who were faking documents to disguise accusations of abusive behavior.
Speaking with the Beast, she explained, “They thought that I was overly critical of law enforcement and didn’t do anything against ‘real criminals.’ Apparently there’s a difference between citizens who commit crimes and cops who commit crimes.”
Worrell reportedly noted that there are approximately 20 law enforcement agencies that were balking at her investigation and DeSantis rode to their rescue.
“And they were all working against me, because I was prosecuting their cops, the ones who used to do things and get away with them,” she accused.
Pagliery wrote, “of all his stunning power grabs, perhaps the most shocking was the vengeful way DeSantis removed two progressive prosecutors in Central Florida. In August of last year, he fired Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, citing the prosecutor’s stated refusal to jail women for having an abortion that violated Florida’s increasingly stringent and conservative laws.”
According to Worrell, it appears DeSantis has been targeting her for months.
“Worrell said she’s less than two weeks away from making the final decision of whether or not to sue the state over the way it handled her ousting. But she’s already developing a plan to run for re-election next year—potentially facing her replacement as an incumbent,” Pagliery wrote.
