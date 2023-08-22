News
Suspect in Killing of Storeowner Over LGBTQ Flag Was Far-Right Conspiracist Who Promoted Christian Nationalism: Report
The 27-year old man suspected of shooting and killing a 66-year old California store owner and mother of nine after confronting her for the LGBTQ pride flag outside her shop has been identified as a right-wing conspiracy theorist who promoted Christian nationalism and shared anti-LGBTQ content on social media.
“Travis Ikeguchi, 27, shot Laura Ann Carleton, 66, on Friday after ‘yelling many homophobic slurs’ about the store’s pride flag, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at a news conference Monday,” VICE reports Tuesday, calling the suspect “a far-right conspiracy theorist who shared deeply anti-LGBTQ and antisemitic content on his social media accounts.”
Police tracked Ikeguchi after he fled the scene. He was shot in a “lethal force encounter,” according to police.
“When deputies confronted Travis Ikeguchi on foot about a mile from the store Friday night, he opened fire on them, striking multiple squad cars, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters,” the Associated Press adds. “Deputies returned fire and shot Ikeguchi, who died at the scene, Dicus said. No deputies were hurt.”
READ MORE: ‘Traitor’: Tucker Carlson, Ahead of Trump Interview, Calls War in Ukraine ‘NATO War Against Russia’
“An LGBTQ group in nearby Lake Arrowhead said Carleton didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” the AP also reports. “But she spent time helping and advocating for everyone, and she was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the shooting, the group said.”
VICE reports it reviewed the suspect’s “social media accounts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and the far-right social network Gab.”
They “show that the shooter had fully embraced a wide range of conspiracy theories—from claiming the 9/11 attacks were staged to suggestions that former first lady Michelle Obama is a man to denying climate change. He also posted content opposing gun control measures.”
He also shared “anti-LGBTQ content, reposting and responding to content shared by right-wing figures like commentator Matt Walsh and fringe networks like One America News.”
While social media platforms often shutter accounts of those suspected of engaging in shootings or other killings, an account bearing Ikeguchi’s name, created in 2015, is still active on X. Its pinned post from June 13 shows an LGBTQ pride flag in flames. Atop the post is the question, “What to do with the LGBTQP flag?”
That social media account also posted or reposted anti-abortion, anti-vaccine, and anti-police comments.
The Texas Observer’s Steven Monacelli noted that the account that bears the suspect’s name on X “shared anti-LGBTQ content online including a post from Protect Texas Kids, an anti-LGBTQ activist group led by a self-described Christian Fascist.”
Watch CNN’s report from Monday night below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Melania ‘Livid’ After Trump’s Use of Barron as ‘Political Pawn’: Report
Former First Lady Melania Trump is fuming at her husband after their 17-year-old son Barron was used as a “political pawn” in a social media post, breaching a promise he had made to her, Radar Online reported Monday.
The former president posted a photo of Barron in July in a post that aimed to disparage Joe Biden.
“In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!” Trump’s post said.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
The use of their son in a social media post came amid Trump’s ongoing legal troubles that have left the former First Lady “deeply shaken,” according to the report, which notes that she considered Trump’s “decision to trot out Barron a personal betrayal she can’t forgive, sources said.”
“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” a source told the outlet.
“He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”
“Despite Donald’s denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron,” a source added. “Now, she’s livid after he’s broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight.”
For years, former first lady Melania Trump has raged at politicians, legal analysts and even the Food Network for mentioning her son publicly.
Last month, Eric Trump brought up Barron as he talked about the special counsel investigation into the attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Speaking to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Newsmax, the younger Trump said that the special counsel was personally “going through Barron’s underwear drawer.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
Trump Ordered to Submit to ‘Sweeping’ Yet ‘Vague’ Witness Intimidation Restrictions: Experts
Donald Trump will not be detained when he comes before a judge to be arraigned this week, prior to his trial in Fulton County, Georgia over his alleged actions to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost.
A Georgia judge late Monday afternoon set specific restrictions on Trump as part of his bond in District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of the ex-president.
Trump’s history of what some see as intimidation of both witnesses and officers of the court, which would include prosecutors, is well-known and as recent as last week.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee signed off on the consent bond order for “Donald John Trump,” which includes a bond amount of $200,000.
“The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws,” the order reads.
READ MORE: ‘Traitor’: Tucker Carlson, Ahead of Trump Interview, Calls War in Ukraine ‘NATO War Against Russia’
But it also more specifically states: “The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”
Trump “shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant,” or “victim” or “against the community or to any property in the community.”
“The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any witness including, but not limited to, the individuals designated in the Indictment as an unindicated co-conspirators Individual 1 through Individual 30.”
It also specifies: “The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”
Trump is also ordered to “not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel.”
Despite Trump’s previous attacks against prosecutors, including the District Attorney prosecuting this case, Fani Willis, the order does not appear to specifically direct him to not intimidate officers of the court.
READ MORE: Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
Politico’s Kyle Cheney observes these restrictions “are more voluminous than the ones [John] Eastman was given.” He also names two other co-defendants, and adds, “Only Trump so far has explicit and expanded witness intimidation restrictions.” Eastman is known as the author or the “coup memo.”
Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman points out the judge’s order “Explicitly includes re-posting social media posts by others.”
MSNBC legal analyst, professor of law, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance adds, “$200,000 is a significant bond for someone with 24/7 Secret Service protection which means the risk he’ll disappear before trial is virtually nil.”
But professor of law and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis notes, “The language in Trump’s consent bond agreement is sweeping and vague— I don’t know why his lawyers wouldn’t want more specificity given their client’s penchant for attacking anyone on a whim and the fact he’s running for president.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin appears to agree.
“Among the conditions of Trump’s release in GA are his obligation to make no ‘direct or indirect threat of any nature,’ whether through his own social media posts, reposts, or otherwise, against any co-defendant or witness in the GA case–or *any* victim or even ‘against the community,'” she writes, quoting the order.
“But who counts as a victim, especially given that the wording is not limited to ‘victim in this case’? And what about the community? Who is a member of the community against which Trump may not make direct or indirect threats?” she asks, before adding: “Given that Trump’s bond order was negotiated and agreed upon by both sides, these are questions I would have expected his counsel to ask and insist either on more clarity/more precise language.”
Watch MSNBC’s breaking news report on the judge’s order below or at this link.
BREAKING: Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County election interference case. @KatiePhang and @BarbMcQuade discuss the terms of the former president’s bond agreement. pic.twitter.com/mRQkK7bcd7
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2023
News
‘Traitor’: Tucker Carlson, Ahead of Trump Interview, Calls War in Ukraine ‘NATO War Against Russia’
Last month, The New York Times described an Iowa Christian presidential forum hosted by a “conservative evangelical kingmaker,” which featured Tucker Carlson interviewing six GOP candidates, as “Jesus is out. Vladimir V. Putin is in.”
The lineup of six GOP presidential candidates featured Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott.
“In the hands of Mr. Carlson, the former Fox News host who was recently fired, Ukraine became the bad actor in the conflict, not Russia,” The Times reported.
When former Trump Vice President Mike Pence tried to blame President Joe Biden for Ukraine allegedly not having enough tanks, Carlson “interjected, to the delight of much of the audience.”
READ MORE: Trump Has Not Committed Serious Crimes, Majority of Likely Iowa GOP Caucusgoers Believe: NBC Poll
“Wait, I know you’re running for president, but you are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?” Carlson asked.
“For good measure,” The Times added, “Mr. Carlson called Ukraine an American ‘client state,’ accused Ukraine’s Jewish leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, of persecuting Christians and strongly indicated Mr. Pence had been conned, despite evidence to the contrary.”
Donald Trump did not attend that Family Leadership presidential candidate conference in Iowa.
And on Wednesday the ex-president once again will avoid a GOP presidential candidate event, skipping the first Republican 2024 presidential debate and instead enjoy an interview with Tucker Carlson, which NBC News reports has already been recorded. The Trump-Tucker interview is expected to “air” during the debate via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Trump’s admiration for Putin is legendary, as is Carlson’s.
READ MORE: Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
During his Fox News days Carlson, according to USA Today, “had a soft spot for Russia, a country Carlson often mentioned during his broadcasts and on which he expressed a variety of opinions. These opinions often ended up being used for propaganda purposes by Russian state media, which may account for why the anchor appeared to receive job offers from state-run Russian news channels in the wake of his ouster. He also received praise from Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.”
In fact, Carlson’s admiration for strongmen in general is well-known, especially after he broadcast his Fox News show from Hungary in 2021, praising Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been widely regarded as a pro-Putin and pro-Trump right-wing Christian nationalist authoritarian.
“In interviews with Hungary’s president Victor Orbán, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda, and most recently, Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro, Carlson has pitched softball questions, praised anti-democratic ideas, and allowed lies about some of the regimes to go unchallenged,” Media Matters reported last August. “Carlson has also repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, excusing his regime’s aggression in Ukraine.”
On Sunday, Tucker Carlson, once again in Hungary, again appeared to support what experts call Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine, posting video of himself meeting “the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vu?i?, at the Serbian Embassy in Budapest.”
Just as he did in Iowa last month, on Sunday Carlson made clear he does not see Russia as the villain in its war against Ukraine, which he calls “the NATO war against Russia.”
“So we’re in the car going to the Serbian embassy to meet with the President of Serbia who is in town,” Carlson says from Hungary in his video.
“Serbia has the distinction of being one of the countries in the region that’s been bombed by NATO,” Carlson says. “So I think he’s got an interesting perspective on what’s happening in Ukraine, the NATO war against Russia.”
Later in the video Carlson again says, “the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO.”
Former Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh responded to Carlson’s video, calling him a “traitor.”
“I’ll save you the time, so you don’t have to watch this: Tucker blames America & NATO for the war and defends Russia. Once again. Tucker Carlson shows he is a traitor to this country. Once again.”
So did another former U.S. Congressman, Republican Adam Kinzinger: “Tucker is a traitor to the US.”
Watch below or at this link.
We just met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vu?i?, at the Serbian Embassy in Budapest. Here’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/R4fcTMBTlV
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 20, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Unhinged’: Documentary Filmmaker Describes Trump’s ‘Terrifying’ Mindset in Final Days as President
- News1 day ago
Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
- News21 hours ago
Trump Ordered to Submit to ‘Sweeping’ Yet ‘Vague’ Witness Intimidation Restrictions: Experts
- News1 day ago
‘Secret Overtures’: Top GOP Donors Looking to Dump Trump
- News22 hours ago
‘Traitor’: Tucker Carlson, Ahead of Trump Interview, Calls War in Ukraine ‘NATO War Against Russia’
- News1 day ago
Trump Has Not Committed Serious Crimes, Majority of Likely Iowa GOP Caucusgoers Believe: NBC Poll
- News4 hours ago
Melania ‘Livid’ After Trump’s Use of Barron as ‘Political Pawn’: Report
- OPINION2 hours ago
‘Not a Great Counter-Programming Thing’: GOP Debate Moderator Accuses Trump of ‘Sucking the Oxygen Out of the Room’