OPINION
Praising ‘Servant’ DeSantis, Fox News Host Says He’s ‘Suspended’ His Campaign to Return to Florida Amid Crises
After taking many trips outside of Florida before and after announcing his presidential run, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to the Sunshine State to deal with multiple crises, leading one Fox News host to praise him as a “servant and “steward of the people” for “suspending” his campaign.
The DeSantis campaign announced on Sunday the governor of Florida was canceling his appearance at several campaign events after a racist mass shooting hate crime by a white man who had a swastika on his AR-15 shot and killed three Black people in Jacksonville. Florida is also facing a potentially devastating hurricane.
“DeSantis’ campaign schedule had called for him to be in South Carolina Monday for a morning town hall in Kershaw and a barbecue with Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in Anderson,” ABC News reports. “But Sunday night, his campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin announced the governor was canceling his South Carolina travel. His wife, Casey DeSantis, is still expected to appear at the barbecue but the town hall in Kershaw was canceled.”
READ MORE: ‘She’s Bringing It’: Legal Expert Explains Why Hearing ‘Could’ve Been Worse for Trump’ but ‘Not Sure How’
“In light of the approaching hurricane, the Governor will be staying in Florida on Monday to assist with preparations,” Griffin said.
On Fox News’ “Outnumbered” Monday, co-host and attorney Emily Compagno declared that DeSantis had “suspended” his campaign, and used the governor’s return to Florida to attack President Joe Biden.
Compagno praised DeSantis for “addressing his constituents about the impending storm and saying so clearly, so down to earth, you don’t need to leave the state, the state, we’ve got you here, you just need to get to higher ground, and this is what you need.”
“He suspended his campaign to engage and connect with local and state constituents because he at his heart is a servant, because he understands he’s a steward of the people and it’s such a stark contrast with so many others, including our current commander in chief who at all times I feel is reading a script or doing what he’s told to do. And the actual connection is non-existent,” she claimed.
READ MORE: ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Mocks GOP Candidates After Song Used in Debate: It’s ‘Definitely’ About Them
As Compagno made her remarks the video on the other side of the Fox News screen showed the Florida governor being booed and told, “You’re not welcome here. These deaths are on your hands,” when he attended a vigil for the three slaughtered Black Floridians.
The chyron read: “DeSantis Speaks in Jacksonville Despite Hecklers.”
Another co-host followed up by asking, “Did you see what they did over the weekend, President Biden, yeah, that, you know, against racism and violence, and yeah, now we’re talking about gun violence – Kamala Harris, big email comes out from Kamala Harris.”
The chyron then changed to read: “Florida Councilwoman Applauds DeSantis for Showing Up.”
“I wanted to mention that,” co-host Tammy Bruce added, “because you saw there were responses, one is empathetic, which is that, I, you know, we understand your pain, right? We feel this, we are in the same community. This is about human beings, whether no matter where you are, if it’s local, federal or whatever each person matters. And yet the Biden response is always on a political point. It’s about needing the victimhood, wanting to push the divisions. What can they get from this? Is that what you’re seeing here?”
Watch below or at this link.
“DeSantis suspended his campaign to connect with local and state constituents because he at his heart is a servant, a steward of the people. Such a stark contrast with our current President” pic.twitter.com/Kxrytb23ep
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow’ Didn’t Indict Trump, ‘Regular People’ Did: Fox News Host Destroys ‘Two-Tiered’ Justice Claims
A Fox News host destroyed conservative claims that Donald Trump‘s criminal indictments show there’s a “two-tiered” system of justice being used against Republicans.
Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal co-host on the conservative cable channel’s popular afternoon show, “The Five,” reminded her right-wing counterparts on Friday that Trump was indicted in four different jurisdictions by “regular people,” while pointing to a new poll that finds majorities of Americans believe he is guilty of the federal crimes he has been charged with and if convicted believe he should be imprisoned.
“Donald Trump was indicted in four jurisdictions around this country, by juries of regular Americans in New York, in D.C., and Atlanta, and in South Florida, where he calls home,” Tarlov said. “This wasn’t Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow sitting there. It was regular people who listened to the evidence that was brought before them.”
READ MORE: ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Mocks GOP Candidates After Song Used in Debate: It’s ‘Definitely’ About Them
“When you say that people are rallying behind him, his diehard base is, but the average American isn’t,” she continued.
“There’s new polling out today. 62% think that he committed a crime, including 67% of independents. 61% think that he must stand trial before the election. Why? Because you don’t want to put someone in office who’s going to jail, and 59% think that the DOJ is being fair.”
“That shoots straight through the argument that this is a ‘two-tiered’ system of justice,” she continued. “If you don’t like that Joe Biden is fundraising off of it, you know, Donald Trump is doing the same thing, he’s having his moment. Mitch McConnell even – remember he fundraised off of ‘Cocaine Mitch.'”
Watch below or at this link.
Jessica: 62% think he committed a crime including 67% of independents. 61% think that he must stand trial before the election. 59% think that the doj is being fair. That shoots straight through the argument that this is a two-tiered system of justice. pic.twitter.com/xeZ1gKH5WL
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Mocks GOP Candidates After Song Used in Debate: It’s ‘Definitely’ About Them
OPINION
‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Mocks GOP Candidates After Song Used in Debate: It’s ‘Definitely’ About Them
Country-folk singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony, who wrote the Billboard number one hit song used in the opening of Wednesday night’s first GOP 2024 presidential debate on Fox News is mocking the Republican candidates on stage for embracing it, revealing for the first time the song is “definitely” written about them.
Declaring that “what makes us strong is our diversity,” Anthony says, “it was funny seeing it at the presidential debate, ’cause it’s like, I wrote that song about those people, you know,” he said with a chuckle.
“So for them to have to sit there and listen to that, that cracks me up,” Anthony added, laughing a bit more. “But it was funny kind of seeing the response to it, like that song has nothing to do with Joe Biden, you know, it’s a lot bigger than Joe Biden. That song’s written about the people on that stage and a lot more too, not just them, but definitely them.”
Rich men North of Richmond singer says “it’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I’m one of them.”
He says it’s funny they used it in the GOP debate because “I wrote that song about them.” pic.twitter.com/jlzoEDSs4p
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 25, 2023
Fox News opened the debate with clips of Americans complaining about inflation and the cost of living, along with a clip of President Joe Biden saying that his economic plan, dubbed Bidenonmics, is working.
READ MORE: Poll: Trump Guilty of Crimes, DOJ Decision to Indict Was Fair Say Majority of US – Half Call for Prison if Convicted
“As we sit here tonight,” Fox News host and debate moderator Martha MacCallum said Wednesday, to cheers and applause from the audience in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, “the number one song on the Billboard chart is called ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,'”
“It is by a singer from FarmVille, Virginia named Oliver Anthony. His lyrics speak of alienation, of deep frustration with the state of government, and of this country. Washington, D.C. is about 100 miles north of Richmond,” MacCallum concluded before playing a short portion of the song.
“Why is this song striking such a nerve in this country right now? What do you think it means?” she asked.
On Thursday, The Washington Post published a short clip of Fox News using the song during the debate, and after, Oliver Anthony, whose actual name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, talking about himself and his political beliefs.
READ MORE: ‘A Threat to US National Security’: Experts Disturbed by Trump ‘Stoking Passion and Hatred’ Around Question of Civil War
“We got to go back to the roots of what made this country great in the first place,” Anthony says, “which was our sense of community and our, I mean, we are the melting pot of the world and that’s what makes us strong is our diversity and we need to learn to harness that, appreciate it, and not use it as a political tool to keep everyone separate from each other.”
“I sit pretty down the center on politics, and always have, it seems like you know, both sides serve the same master and that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country,” he added.
READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway Urges GOP to Attack Abortion as Biden Campaign Releases Ad Pledging to Protect Women’s Rights
Watch the videos of Oliver Anthony above or at this link.
OPINION
Kellyanne Conway Urges GOP to Attack Abortion as Biden Campaign Releases Ad Pledging to Protect Women’s Rights
Former top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway has teamed up with the hard-core conservative anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) to urge Republican candidates to take a strong anti-abortion stance. On Thursday in a Washington Post op-ed, Conway and SBA’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, attacked GOP candidates for not pushing harder against abortion, writing: “If they want to win, Republicans need to go on offense on abortion.”
The move comes just over a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion – which many GOP-led states have done, and others have tried but failed. An anti-abortion stance proved fatal for many Republicans in the November 2022 midterms, and polls, including recent ones from Gallup show “broader support” for abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision removing it a a constitutional right.
“After rising to new heights last year, Americans’ support for legal abortion remains elevated in several long-term Gallup trends,” the iconic pollster reported in June. “A record-high 69% say abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy.”
“Most Americans believe abortion should be legal to some degree, particularly in the first trimester,” Gallup also reported, in an article updated last month. “The majority also disagree with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, thus returning discretion over the legality of abortion to the states.”
READ MORE: Poll: Trump Guilty of Crimes, DOJ Decision to Indict Was Fair Say Majority of US – Half Call for Prison if Convicted
In a May press release from SBA, Conway appeared to dangle support for a national ban on abortion, saying: “States’ rights are essential, but leaders in Washington also must support our first freedom, the right to life.”
Despite the majority of Americans opposing a ban on abortion, Conway and Dannenfelser are pushing forward, writing, “many Republicans have been shockingly silent.”
“One of the most harmful things Republicans said about abortion over the past year was … nothing. Many panicked and chose to bury their heads in the sand, allowing their opponents to attack them while missing an opportunity to share a positive pro-life vision for the future.”
But when Republicans talk about their support for abortion, their comments can be poorly received.
During Wednesday night’s first 2024 Republican presidential debate on Fox News, Mike Pence, a hard-core Christian conservative known for his evangelical views, spoke passionately about his anti-abortion beliefs. As he did, independents and independent-leaning voters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin watching as part of a “live-reaction dial group” hosted by Navigator Research, the “dials went negative on the former Vice President.”
READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
As Pence declared, “I’ve been a champion for life,” the graph went down, especially among women (yellow line in video below.) As Pence continued to talk about opposing abortion, and as he announced his belief that abortion “is not a states-only issue,” the graph sunk further.
“And I promise you, as President of the United States, the American people will have a champion for life in the Oval Office,” Pence promised, forcing the graph to go even lower.
As Pence detailed his pro-life values as a leader, dials went negative on the former Vice President. #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/RbXZLqIC19
— Navigator Research (@NavigatorSurvey) August 24, 2023
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Biden for President re-election campaign released an ad (below) pledging support for a woman’s right to choose while attacking Republicans who oppose that right and those calling for a federal ban on abortion.
“The one-minute ad, entitled ‘These Guys,’ will run for two weeks digitally through YouTube and Connected TV,” The Hill reports. “The campaign’s first post-debate ad is part of a 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign. It will run in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.”
“It includes a clip from former President Trump bragging about being behind the end of Roe v. Wade, highlights that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a six-week abortion ban in his state, and includes a clip from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) saying he would sign the most conservative pro-life legislation if he were president,” The Hill adds. “It also has a line from Trump saying there has to be some form of punishment for women who receive abortions.”
At the end of the ad the voice-over says, “President Biden and Vice President Harris are determined to restore Roe v. Wade.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image by Rena Schild via Shutterstock
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Mocks GOP Candidates After Song Used in Debate: It’s ‘Definitely’ About Them
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow’ Didn’t Indict Trump, ‘Regular People’ Did: Fox News Host Destroys ‘Two-Tiered’ Justice Claims
- News1 day ago
‘He Can’t Control Himself’: Trump Put on Notice Judges May Be Forced to Jail Him
- News2 days ago
DeSantis Busted by Florida Paper Over ‘Horrific’ Abortion Debate Tale
- News7 hours ago
Revealed: Prosecutor Fired by DeSantis Was on the Verge of Cracking Down on Crooked Cops
- News5 hours ago
‘Scared Like Vampires of Sunlight’: Legal Expert Explains Why Mark Meadows Wants to Move Georgia Trial to Federal Court
- BREAKING NEWS6 hours ago
Trump Arraignment Date Set for Next Week in Georgia
- BREAKING NEWS4 hours ago
Trump Trial Date in Special Counsel’s Election Subversion Case Set