‘Outstanding’: Judge Says All Court Proceedings in Trump RICO Case Will Be Live-Streamed on YouTube
The Fulton County, Georgia judge presiding over the state’s RICO case against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants accused of efforts to overturn the 2020 election says all court proceedings will be live-streamed and can be televised.
Judge Scott McAfee “said he is following the precedent set by fellow Fulton Judge Robert McBurney,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, and that “all hearings and trials will be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel.”
Judge McAfee also “said members of the media would be allowed to use computers and cellphones inside the courtroom for non-recording purposes during court proceedings. There will be pool coverage for television, radio and still photography.”
Legal experts and journalists have been urging the federal court system for years to televise proceedings, and although this is a state trial many are seeing this as a win.
“The transparency in the county court stands in stark contrast to federal court. In Monday’s hearing on whether White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows should have his case transferred to U.S. District Court, journalists were barred from bringing cell phones, laptops and cameras into the Richard B. Russell federal building.”
Dan Shelley, the president of the Radio Television Digital News Association, called the judge’s decision “outstanding,” and said RTDNA “applauds this move toward transparency and urges the federal and NY courts to do the same.”
Watch NBC News’ report on Trump’s “not guilty” plea from earlier Thursday below or at this link.
‘Morality Police’: Fox News Hosts Freak Out After Canada Warns LGBTQ Travelers About Dangers of Visiting US
Claiming Canada’s new warning to its LGBTQ people is a “political” attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and not an “actual concern,” several Fox News hosts on Thursday delivered caustic commentary against the Canadian government and U.S. cities including LGBTQ-friendly San Francisco and New York.
“Well, they’re talking about Florida, right? They’re aiming this at Ron DeSantis, and the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which is one of the most ridiculous interpretations of that bill that I’ve ever seen,” declared Fox News guest host Michele Tafoya, the former NBC Sports reporter who kicked off her political career with a “controversial stand on race relations.”
After mentioning that the NAACP had issued a travel warning for LGBTQ people thinking of visiting Florida, Tafoya insisted, “this is all very much, this is very political, and it’s misdirected.”
“I think they need to be a little more concerned about countries in the Middle East who throw LGBTQ types off buildings and disrupt weddings and don’t even allow us to think about it,” she continued. “So this is, it’s rich coming from Canada, that banned certain people from thinking and talking certain ways to suggest that you might be in danger here.”
“I can’t think of a single law that has anyone in danger for being part of the LGBTQ community,” Tafoya, who holds a masters in business administration, added.
The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona, who posted the videos below, pointed to an ACLU report titled: “Mapping Attacks on LGBTQ Rights in U.S. State Legislatures.” It notes the civil rights organization “is tracking 496 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S.” The report lists 10 anti-LGBTQ bills in Florida, including four that have already passed into law, one of which is being fought in court.
As the discussion continued, Fox News host Dagen McDowell claimed Canada is “clearly worried about people’s feelings and not their physical safety. Because there are other countries, New Zealand, Australia, and France, have warned their citizens about violent crimes and shootings in our cities. That’s an actual concern.”
“If Canada was worried about anybody coming to the United States, say, ‘Hey, be careful if you go to places that have historically been friendly to the, and I gotta get this right because Canada again, turned it around, 2SLGBTQI+, San Francisco, New York City, you will get injured if you come here. So they rather than caring about again, safety, that should be in the warning and you mentioned yep, Canada is your, Jordan Peterson has to go through some social media reeducation, which is like Soviet Union Gulag-era nonsense. Well done. Oh, when you can only have two beers a week.”
“I also find it rich, Kennedy, that the morality police emanating from Canada don’t turn them around,” added yet another host.
Watch the videos below or at this link.
Fox News guest host and former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya: “For [Canada] to suggest you’d be in danger here, I can’t think of a single law that has anyone in danger for being part of the LGBTQ community.”
Meanwhile, back in reality: https://t.co/l6jauEapqO pic.twitter.com/UYgAoyYaDF
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 31, 2023
Fox’s Dagen McDowell: “Yet, Canada, Jordan Peterson has to go through some social media reeducation, which is like Soviet Union gulag-era nonsense. Well done! Oh, and you can only have two beers a week.” pic.twitter.com/gJsSiBoa99
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 31, 2023
News
Governor Smacks Down GOP Lawmaker and Trump for ‘End Run’ Attempt to Derail Fani Willis’ RICO Prosecution
Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp delivered scathing criticism of a Republican lawmaker attempting a possibly “unconstitutional” “end-run” around state law in his efforts to discipline, delegitimize, defund, and derail Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her RICO prosecution of Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants for alleged actions to overturn the 2020 election. His rebuke also included the ex-president.
“There have been calls by one individual in the General Assembly and echoed outside of the these walls by the former president for a special session that would ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government,:” Governor Kemp said during a press conference on tropical storm Idalia.
Although the governor did not mention any lawmaker by name, Republican state Senator Colton Moore this week likened Willis’ prosecution to “Nazi Germany” and “Nazism,” as he delivered a thinly-veiled threat of violence and civil war in his call to defund Willis.
Local Georgia station WSB, reporting on Kemp’s remarks, says the governor “is telling several far-right Georgia lawmakers to lay off the calls to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.”
“Georgia Sen. Colton Moore has led a charge via a letter to Kemp requesting a special legislative session to impeach Willis after a grand jury handed up an indictment against former President Trump and 18 of his allies in the state and beyond alleging a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia,” WSB reported.
“Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle,” Senator Moore said recently. “I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so, and the first step to getting that done is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars.”
He added, “it’s just like Nazi Germany. I mean, they want to call us the Nazis and their actions are Nazism.”
In his strong rebuke, Gov. Kemp said he wanted “to speak to some history that’s trying to repeat itself over the last few days here in Georgia. Many of you will recall that in the final weeks of 2020, I clearly and repeatedly said that I would not be calling a special session of the General Assembly to overturn the 2020 election results because such an action would have been unconstitutional. It was that simple. Fast forward [to] today. Nearly three years later, memories are fading fast.”
And while he also criticized Willis’ “highly charged indictments and trials in the middle of an election,” Kemp made clear he has “not seen any evidence that D.A. Willis’s actions or lack thereof warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission.” He added, “a special session of the General Assembly to end-run around this law is not feasible, and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional.”
News
Clarence Thomas Discloses Trips Paid for by Billionaire Megadonor in New Filing – and an ‘Inadvertently Omitted’ Update
After months of investigative reporting revealing his decades-long lifestyle of luxury vacations and other undisclosed financial gifts, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has issued his financial disclosure for 2022. It includes gifts from billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, an update to a filing from nearly a decade ago – information that he says was “inadvertently omitted” – and a claim he needed to travel via private plane for security reasons after the Dobbs leak.
Justice Thomas “reported three 2022 trips on the private jet of a Texas billionaire in a financial disclosure form released Thursday, and for the first time detailed the businessman’s purchase of three properties from the justice’s family years earlier,” The Washington Post reports.
Citing the advice of his security detail, Justice Thomas “said he opted to fly on the private plane of his friend and benefactor, Harlan Crow, for one of the trips,” The Post adds. “The justices faced heightened security risks, Thomas noted, after the May, 2022 leak of the court’s majority opinion to eliminate the nationwide right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.”
The filing states Justice Thomas was “Keynote Speaker at American Enterprise Institute’s Conference at Old Parkland” in Dallas, Texas in February, and Harlan Crow provided “Transportation (only return flight) and meals. Flew private on return trip due to unexpected ice storm.”
It also lists a similar trip in May, noting Crow provided “Transportation and meals.”
In a section titled “Additional Information or Explanations,” Thomas appears to suggest he is looking back at financial filings from “prior years.”
“During the preparation and filing of this report, filer sought and received guidance from the Supreme Court’s Legal Office, the Counselor to the Chief Justice, the staff of the Judicial Conference Financial Disclosure Committee (‘Committee’), and personal counsel. Filer continues to work with Supreme Court officials and the Committee staff for guidance on whether he should further amend his reports from any prior years,” it reads.
“Based on those discussions, the information below addresses the new travel disclosure requirements which began coverage with calendar year 2022, personal bank accounts and his spouse’s life insurance that were inadvertently omitted from prior reports for the covered period 2017 thru 2021, mistaken name of spouse’s family real estate holding, and a real estate transaction that predated the covered period.”
