Hours Before Arraignment Trump Appears to Suggest He Will Use DOJ to Go After Biden if He Becomes President
Just hours before he will be arraigned by a federal judge on conspiracy and obstruction charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Donald Trump appeared to suggest if he wins the 2024 presidential election he will use the U.S. Dept. of Justice to go after President Joe Biden and Democrats.
Trump will be arraigned at 4:00 PM in the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. At that time he will face charges of: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and Conspiracy against rights.
He is expected to plead “not guilty.”
The full 45-page indictment can be read here.
Thursday morning on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted a statement that includes several falsehoods.
“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself. The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”
There is no evidence that President Biden in any way instructed Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump. The Biden White House in July of 2021, issued a policy memo reestablishing and strengthening the wall between the Dept. of Justice and the White House. Attorney General Merrick Garland did the same.
Attorney General Garland is not prosecuting Trump. The Special Counsel who Garland appointed, Jack Smith, after an extensive investigation, asked a grand jury for and received an indictment against Trump. The grand jury indicted Trump, not Garland or Smith.
Trump is not the GOP nominee, he is a candidate for the nomination.
Even if Trump were to win the 2024 presidential election, he would not be president until 2025, not 2024.
‘I Need One More Indictment’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Pre-Arraignment Rage
Hours ahead of his Thursday afternoon arraignment in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump has been expressing his rage on social media, posting attacks on the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden, and his fellow Republicans – as well as fundraising off his latest indictment.
In one post Trump appeared to suggest when he becomes President he will use the U.S. Dept. of Justice to target President Biden and the Democrats. In another, he attacked fellow GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd, and Fox News.
Two minutes past midnight Trump, in a post mischaracterizing the legal basis of his four-felony indictment over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, declared: “The Radical Left wants to Criminalize Free Speech!”
Just before noon, hours before what will be his third arraignment, Trump appeared to mock the charges by announcing in all-caps, “I need one more indictment to ensure my election!”
Trump on Thursday afternoon will face charges of Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and Conspiracy against rights.
Minutes later at 12:01 PM, the ex-president, appearing to mock the American justice system, announced, “I am now going to Washington, D.C., to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged, & stolen election. It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you. Make America great again!!!”
Trump is expected to be arrested this afternoon in Washington, D.C., but not for challenging the election, which was not only not corrupt, rigged, or stolen, but, according to his own top cybersecurity and election officials, was the most secure election in U.S. history. Judges in the more than 60 cases Trump or his associates and allies filed challenging the elections agreed the claims were without merit.
Trump’s own Attorney General, Bill Barr, also agreed the election was not stolen.
“In a remarkable show of near-unanimity across the nation’s judiciary, at least 86 judges — ranging from jurists serving at the lowest levels of state court systems to members of the United States Supreme Court — rejected at least one post-election lawsuit filed by Trump or his supporters,” The Washington Post reported after its review of court filings.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
DeSantis’ Taxpayer-Funded Governor’s Office Hires Former Campaign Employees
After a massive downsizing of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Republican presidential campaign, three of the operation’s now-former aides have been hired by his taxpayer-funded governor’s office.
“The Florida governor is leaning on his taxpayer-funded office to keep select aides in his orbit as the campaign goes through a cash shortfall that led it to dump one-third of its staff in July,” Axios reports.
“DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck told roughly three dozen campaign staffers during a meeting last month at the Tallahassee campaign HQ that they’d be let go. DeSantis’ chief of staff from the governor’s office, James Uthmeier, then appeared and urged them to apply for jobs in his office, two people familiar with the meeting said.”
The three aides “include conservative influencer Will Chamberlain, who has been hired by the governor’s office along with two other former campaign workers — digital aide Jordan Chamberlain, who is Will’s wife, and another communications aide.”
Chamberlain “in November 2020, popularized the #stopthesteal hashtag that helped galvanize many conservatives around the false notion that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election,” Axios notes. “Chamberlain is close to DeSantis rapid response director Christina Pushaw.
Pushaw is DeSantis’ former gubernatorial press secretary, and “has overseen the team that created and then promoted a video attacking Trump for being too pro-LGBTQ — which led to widespread criticism that the video was homophobic.”
Axios calls it “the latest instance of the governor’s publicly funded office blurring lines with his campaign operation,” and points to an instance back in May when “officials in the governor’s office asked Florida lobbyists to donate to DeSantis’ presidential campaign, NBC News reported.”
‘Reckless Brinksmanship’: McCarthy Blamed for ‘Bizarre and Inept’ US Credit Downgrade
On the evening of Monday, August 1st, 2023, FitchRatings lowered the United States‘ credit “default rating” from ‘AAA’ to ‘AA+’, which the agency stated, “reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.”
Citing news reports about the state of the American economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen blasted the update as “arbitrary and based on outdated data.”
Yellen, MSNBC opinion columnist Steve Benen noted on Tuesday, “had plenty of company.”
Harvard University Economics Professor Jason Furman, for instance, called Fitch’s move “completely absurd. And is more likely to show that Fitch is irrelevant to the views of investors in U.S. sovereign debt than it is to show investors anything about the United States.”
Similarly, ex-Treasury Secretary and Harvard Professor Emeritus Larry Summers posted on X that although “the United States faces serious long-run fiscal challenges… the decision of a credit rating agency today, as the economy looks stronger than expected, to downgrade the United States is bizarre and inept.”
Economist Robert Reich weighed in as well, asserting that “US credit-rating agency Fitch doesn’t know what it’s doing. Less risk of default on US Treasury securities now than before debt ceiling was raised.”
Lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Representative Brendan Boyle (D-Pennsylvania) also rebuked Fitch’s decision and placed the blame “squarely on the shoulders” of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California).
“The downgrade by Fitch shows that House Republicans’ reckless brinksmanship and flirtation with default has negative consequences for the country,” Schumer said in a statement. “Republicans need to learn from their mistakes and never push our country to the brink of default again.”
Boyle, the ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee, directly implicated “Speaker McCarthy and the extreme MAGA Republicans who openly rooted for default” during the latest debt ceiling standoff this past spring.
“For years, Republicans were warned that their repeated brinksmanship and deficit-funded tax giveaways for the wealthy and big corporations would have consequences” Boyle added. “And now, for the second time in American history, Republican extremism and recklessness has undercut the American economy.”
Benen believes that those criticisms are accurate, writing that McCarthy “ignored the warnings and proceeded with the scheme anyway.”
Benen also listed three reasons why:
- Republicans were told they’d likely force a downgrade if they proceeded with their debt ceiling crisis.
- Republicans proceeded with their debt ceiling crisis.
- It led to a downgrade.
Benen concluded, “I can appreciate why GOP leaders want to avoid responsibility for this, but Democrats aren’t the ones who keep creating debt ceilings, and it wasn’t President Joe Biden who launched the Jan. 6 crisis. The mystery surrounding who’s to blame for the downgrade isn’t a mystery at all.”
Benen’s editorial continues at this link.
